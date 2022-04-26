Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to provide a quarantine plan upon arrival in Canada beginning 25 April 2022

Overview

The government of Canada will update its border measures on 25 April 2022. Under these new measures, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon arrival or be required to report signs and symptoms of COVID-19 throughout their stay.

All eligible travelers entering Canada will still be required to:

Use the ArriveCAN application to provide any mandatory travel information within 72 hours of arrival in Canada. This information includes the traveler's contact and travel information and proof of vaccination.

What are the Changes?

Effective 25 April 2022, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan when they arrive in Canada or continue to report symptoms of COVID-19 throughout their stay in the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 25 April 2022.

