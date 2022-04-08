With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the interim Québec National Director of Public Health announced on April 5, 2022 that the wearing of masks in public places indoors (scheduled to be eliminated mid-April) will remain mandatory until at least the end of April. Access to the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is also being progressively expanded to those under 70 years of age.

Recap

Since October 2020, the Government of Québec has tightened and loosened restrictions on businesses as COVID-19 cases have increased and diminished. Most of the restrictions on businesses were lifted in November 2021 throughout Québec (with continuing special measures in force in Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James and in Nunavik) but some were reimposed in December.

On February 28, 2022, bars, casinos and taverns were permitted to reopen with capacity limits. Capacity limits also remained for certain businesses, including restaurants, very large cinemas, performing arts venues and sporting events and vaccine passports were still required for most non-essential businesses. Remote working has not been mandatory since February 28, 2022 although a hybrid method continues to be recommended.

All businesses have now been permitted to reopen with capacity limits and vaccine passports eliminated in the middle of March 2022.

Québec's public health state of emergency continues to be extended (currently to April 8, 2022) by the Québec Minister of Health and Social Services, who is empowered under this order to take measures necessary to protect public health.

The recommended measures for workplaces throughout Québec are established by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (see the summary of workplace measures and the CNST's plan for loosening workplace measures (available in French only)).

Rapid antigen tests for personal use are available at no cost, with limits on the number of tests each person may obtain. Here is more information on testing.

This post highlights the remaining restrictions on business and will be updated as Québec's pandemic response evolves.

Vaccine Passports (phased out in March 2022)

As of March 12, 2022, the vaccine passport is no longer required for Québec businesses except for international travel and places and activities regulated by federal authorities.

Here is more information on the vaccine passport.

Mandatory Masking (to be phased out at the end of April and in May 2022)

Masks remain mandatory in public places and businesses.

End of April (or as further recommended by the interim Québec National Director of Public Health)

End of the obligation to wear a mask in public places (except public transport).

In May

End of the obligation to wear a mask in public transport.

Other Restrictions

Remaining restrictions were lifted as of March 12, 2022.

Nunavik and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James

For information about the measures in force in Nunavik and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James, consult the websites of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services and the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay.

Going Forward

As set out here, the Government of Québec has lifted almost all of the COVID-19 restrictions in place and intends to lift the last remaining ones in the coming months. It will, however, continue to monitor the situation closely. This post is updated regularly when the Government rules are modified.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.