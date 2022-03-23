ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Lifting of pre-entry testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers beginning 1 April 2022

Overview

The government of Canada announced that fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test result before entering Canada starting 1 April 2022. Fully vaccinated travelers entering the country may still be randomly selected for testing upon entering Canada. These travelers will not be required to quarantine while waiting for the return of their test results.

Entry requirements will not change for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers. These individuals will still be subject to pre-entry testing requirements and any quarantine requirements.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will still be required to submit mandatory information in the ArriveCan application prior to arrival. All travelers should check the pre-arrival checklist prior to departing for Canada.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 1 April 2022, the government of Canada will lift pre-departure entry testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers. The government highlighted that these changes were made possible through high vaccination rates and strict vaccination requirements throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 March, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.