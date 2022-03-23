On March 17, 2022, the Canadian government announced that the country will end its pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirement for all fully vaccinated* travelers arriving via land, air, or water, beginning on April 1, 2022.

Canada's Minister of Health, Jean Yves-Duclos, noted as part of the announcement that "as vaccination levels and healthcare system capacity improve, we will continue to consider further easing of measures at the borders-and when to adjust those measures-to keep the people in Canada safe." The announcement signifies Canada joining other countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, and Ireland in dropping pre-travel testing requirements. The Canadian travel and tourism lobby cheered the announcement, citing the hassle of getting tests in the United States as an onerous inconvenience for those travelling to Canada.

Fully vaccinated travelers seeking to arrive in Canada before April 1, 2022, must still have one of the below valid pre-entry tests:

Negative antigen test, administered or observed by an accredited lab or testing provider, taken outside of Canada no more than one day before the initially scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or marine port of entry;

Negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours before initially scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or marine port of entry; or

Previous positive molecular test taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before their initially scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or marine port of entry. Positive antigen test results will not be accepted.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers who are currently allowed to enter Canada must still adhere to the pre-entry test requirements, even after April 1, 2022. Exemptions apply for children under the age of 5, crew, essential service workers, and cross-border communities.

As of April 1, arrival testing is no longer required for vaccinated travelers entering Canada, but randomized selective COVID-19 molecular testing will be done at the border and in airports.

Canada also continues to require all adults traveling in the country by rail or air to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirements apply to those traveling within Canada and to those departing from Canada for international destinations. The rules apply to all persons ages 12 and up, with limited exceptions for emergency travel and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

All travelers must still submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before their arrival in Canada. Those who arrive without completing their ArriveCAN submission may be subject to testing upon arrival and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

*To qualify as a fully vaccinated, travelers must have received at least 2 doses of a vaccine accepted for travel, a mix of 2 accepted vaccines or at least 1 dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine; have received your second dose at least 14 calendar days before entering Canada; and have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

