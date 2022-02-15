On February 8, 2022, the Government of Alberta announced that effective immediately, it would begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory vaccination requirements under the Restrictions Exemption Program (the "REP"). Public health measures will be phased out in 3 steps, which we break down in this update.

Step 1

Pursuant to Step 1 of the provincial plan, effective February 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.:

the REP is lifted; individuals are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, or a valid medical exemption letter in order to enter businesses participating in the REP;

capacity limits are removed for all businesses, venues and facilities, whether previously eligible for the REP or otherwise, except for:

facilities with capacity of 500 to 1,000 people, which are limited to 500 people; and facilities with capacity for more than 1,000 people, which are limited to 50% capacity;

restrictions concerning food and drink consumption in seated audience settings or during intermissions are removed, however restrictions on closing times, alcohol service, table capacity in restaurants and interactive activities, remain in force.

During Step 1, workplace measures continue to be in force, including:

mandatory work from home requirements, unless the employer has determined a physical presence is required for operational effectiveness; and

indoor masking requirements, unless the worker is alone at a work station.

Step 2

Step 2 is scheduled to begin March 1, 2022, provided hospitalizations are trending downwards. Step 2 will end:

mandatory work from home requirements;

indoor masking;

capacity limits on all large venues and facilities; and

limits on social gatherings.

Step 3

The timeline for Alberta entering Step 3 will be announced at a later date and is again dependent on hospitalization trends. Step 3 is expected to include the following changes:

COVID-specific measures in continuing care will be removed; and

isolation will be recommended rather than mandatory.

The author would like to acknowledge the support and assistance of Aya Taher, articling student at law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.