On January 20, 2022, the Government of Ontario announced that, beginning on January 31, 2022, restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will gradually be eased. While the province's plan could change in response to unforeseen developments, it is envisaged that the restrictions will be eased in 3 phases through the winter months, at 3-week intervals from January 31 until mid-March. The announcement also reviewed several grant and rebate programs that are available to eligible Ontario businesses.

As announced, the easing of restrictions will proceed on the following timetable:

Capacity Limits Increased (January 31, 2022)

At 12:01 a.m. on January 31, 2022, capacity limits will be 50% in indoor public settings such as:

Restaurants, bars and similar establishments (without dance facilities);



Retailers (including grocery stores and drugstores);



Malls;



Gyms and other sports and recreational fitness facilities (non-spectator areas);



Cinemas;



Event and meeting spaces;



Amusement parks, water parks and other recreational amenities;



Casinos, bingo halls and similar establishments;



Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions; and



Religious services and ceremonies.

The 50% limit will also apply to sporting events, concert venues and theatres, but only to a maximum of 500 spectators.

The social gathering limit will be increased to 10 people (indoors) and 25 people (outdoors).

There will be no changes to the enhanced proof-of-vaccination and related requirements that have been instituted in many public settings.

Some Limits Removed, Others Raised (February 21, 2022)

The next set of changes, scheduled to take effect February 21, 2022, will ease restrictions further, as follows:

Removal of capacity limits in many indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants, gyms and similar facilities, cinemas and other settings that agree to apply proof-of-vaccination requirements (this includes religious services and ceremonies);



Increasing capacity at sporting events, concert venues and theatres to 50% of capacity;



Limiting most other indoor public settings, where proof of vaccination is not required, to the number of people who can be accommodated with 2m separation (this includes religious services and ceremonies with no proof-of-vaccination requirement);



Allowing certain other riskier sites to open at 25% capacity where proof of vaccination is required. These include indoor wedding receptions, nightclubs, other dance venues, bathhouses and sex clubs.

At this stage, social gathering limits will increase to 25 people (indoors) and 100 people (outdoors). No changes are planned at this stage to existing enhanced proof-of-vaccination and other related requirements.

Most Limits Removed (March 14, 2022)

Finally, as of March 14, 2022, all capacity limits on indoor public settings will be removed, with the continuation of existing proof-of-vaccination requirements and other regular measures. At that stage, social gathering limits will increase to 50 people (indoors) with no restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Localized Restrictions Continue to be Possible

The Government of Ontario announcement notes that local and regional public health units may from time to time impose targeted restrictions in response to localized outbreaks.

Business Grants, Rebates and Provincial Tax Deferrals

In addition to the timetable for easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Government of Ontario announced or reiterated the following programs in support of businesses across the province:

Grants for small businesses

The Government of Ontario announced a new COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant for businesses that have been subject to closure under the measures imposed early in January. The $10,000 grant will be paid to eligible small businesses in February.

Property tax and energy expense rebates

The Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program, applications for which have been available since January 18, 2022, provides eligible businesses with rebates up to 100% for property taxes and energy expenses they have incurred while being required to close or limit capacity as a consequence of Ontario's response to the Omicron variant.

Tax payment interest and penalty relief

Ontario businesses will also be eligible to take advantage of a six-month interest- and penalty-free period, beginning January 1, 2022, with respect to most provincially administered taxes. This measure is forecast to leave up to $7.5 billion in the hands of Ontario businesses over the first half of 2022, improving cash flow at a critical time.

More information on these programs is or will shortly be available from the Government of Ontario.

