In response to fast-rising COVID-19 case numbers associated with the new Omicron variant and in light of the potential spread during the holiday season, BC's provincial health officer announced on December 17, 2021 and December 21, 2021 that new restrictions would be put in place. These restrictions are in addition to previously announced restrictions still in effect. A summary of the new restrictions is below.

Effective as of December 20, 2021 (until January 31, 2022)

Indoor, personal gatherings, including in rental and vacation properties, must be limited in number to one household plus 10 individuals, or one additional household if all aged 12 or older are vaccinated.



BC Vaccine Card is required for organized events of all sizes and the QR code of attendees must be scanned.



At food and liquor-serving premises, customers must stay seated and cannot move between tables. The restrictions reinforce the requirement to wear masks when not seated.



Venues with a capacity of 1,000 individuals or more are limited to 50% of their seated capacity. The restrictions reinforce the requirement to wear masks and to scan the BC Vaccine Card QR code of attendees.



All sports tournaments are paused.



All New Year's Eve organized gatherings and events are restricted to seated-only events, without mingling or dancing.

In the announcement, the provincial health officer also emphasized the need for retail stores to have COVID-19 safety plans in place for the holiday season and Boxing Day sales. British Columbians are also advised to limit indoor gatherings to those who are fully vaccinated and to refrain from non-essential travel.

Effective as of December 22, 2021 (until January 18, 2022)

No organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size.



Indoor events at venues such as concerts, sports games and movie theatres are reduced to 50% seated capacity regardless of venue size.



Gyms, fitness centres and dance studios are closed.



Bars, nightclubs and lounges are closed.



Table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs are limited to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers.

Per the announcement, non-urgent scheduled surgeries beginning January 4, 2022 will also be postponed to manage pressure on acute care facilities.

Additional Information

The provincial health officer's orders setting out these restrictions in greater detail are available here.

We note that BC's response to the pandemic is rapidly evolving. Accordingly, we recommend consulting the Province of BC webpage on COVID-19 restrictions and Stikeman Elliott's COVID-19 resources.

