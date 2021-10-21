Effective October 30, 2021, Canada will require all adults traveling in the country by rail or air to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirements apply to those traveling within Canada and to those departing from Canada for international destinations. The new rules apply to all persons ages 12 and up.

Full details of the plan are still being released. However, the government has confirmed that all persons ages 12 and up traveling via the following methods will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding:

Air passengers flying on domestic, transborder, or international flights departing from airports in Canada;

Rail passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains; and

Marine passengers on non-essential passenger vessels, such as cruise ships, on voyages of 24 hours or more.

Passengers must demonstrate that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Through November 30, passengers who are in the process of getting vaccinated will be able to travel by showing a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel. With limited exceptions for emergency travel and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, anyone who is not fully vaccinated by November 30 will be unable to travel by air or rail within or out of Canada.

Limited accommodations may also be afforded to travelers in remote communities that are inaccessible by road.

Air travelers who violate the new requirements face a fine of up to CAD $5,000. Air and rail providers may also face stiff monetary penalties per violation.

The Canadian government is finalizing plans for a uniform digital document to allow travelers to demonstrate proof of vaccination. In the meantime, Canadians may contact their province or territory to obtain proof of vaccination.

