The Government of Canada has announced measures aimed at easing current border measures for travelers entering Canada. Beginning July 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, fully vaccinated travelers who are permitted to enter Canada will not be required to quarantine or take a COVID-19 test on day-8 of arrival. In addition, fully vaccinated travelers arriving by air will not be required to stay at a government approved hotel.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, a traveler must have received the full series of a vaccine (or combination of vaccines) accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Currently, those vaccines are the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines. Travelers can receive their vaccine in any country, and must provide documentation supporting their vaccination in either English, French or with a certified translation.

Please note that fully vaccinated travelers must still meet all other mandatory requirements, including pre- and on-arrival molecular COVID-19 testing. Fully vaccinated travelers must also be asymptomatic, have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation, and provide COVID-19-related information through ArriveCAN prior to arrival in Canada. They must still present a quarantine plan, and be prepared to quarantine, in case it is determined at the port of entry that they do not meet all of the conditions required to be exempt from quarantine.

For travelers who are not fully vaccinated, there are no changes to Canada's current border measures. They must continue to adhere to the current COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements, and provide COVID-19-related information through ArriveCAN before arriving in Canada. Unvaccinated air travelers must also book a three-night stay at a government approved hotel prior to their departure to Canada.

