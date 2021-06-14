This blog is co-written by Eric Noble-Marks (Harvard Law Student and Summer Law Student for Moodys Tax)

Have you heard the rumours? According to reports in several media outlets, Prime Minister Trudeau is preparing to loosen quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers.

Since early 2020, most travellers to Canada have faced required PCR Covid testing prior to travel and a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Canada. Furthermore, most travellers entering via air have faced a compulsory three-day hotel quarantine in addition to the requirements above. While not officially confirmed by the Canadian government, with case numbers falling and vaccination rates rising, several media outlets are reporting that, as early as June 22, Trudeau is preparing to loosen the quarantine requirement for travellers who are fully vaccinated.

The Trudeau government has faced political pressure to ease restrictions in recent weeks, and this report comes on the heels of recommendations from a Canadian advisory panel that fully vaccinated travellers be exempt from quarantine. Although it is not clear exactly what the new measures will be, it is likely that travellers entering Canada would still face mandatory testing and may have to quarantine for a shorter period of time.

An announcement is expected later this week or early next week. Stay tuned for the latest from the Moodys immigration team as we closely monitor these restrictions and other significant changes in US and Canadian immigration.

