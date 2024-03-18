Legislation for the period 02/22 to 03/06

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

C-63 Online Harms Act
C-64 Pharmacare Act
C-354 An Act to amend the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Act (Quebec's cultural distinctiveness and French-speaking communities)


Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2024:

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

SOR/2024-25

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations

SOR/2024-26

Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations

SOR/2024-27

Regulations Amending the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

SOR/2024-28

Regulations Amending the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2024-29

Regulations Amending the Marine Safety Fees Regulations (Vessel Registry Fees)


Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-23

Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Regulations

SOR/2024-24

Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Permit Authorization Order


Species at Risk Act

SOR/2024-21

Critical Habitat of the White Sturgeon (Acipenser transmontanus) Nechako River Population Order


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Reduction in the Release of Volatile Organic Compounds (Storage and Loading of Volatile Petroleum Liquids) Regulations

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

  • Canada Offshore Renewable Energy Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC, 2022 c 10

  • Sections 209 to 211 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1 in force May 13, 2024 at 3:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (PC 2024-0192)
  • Sections 303, 329 and 330 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 in force May 13, 2024 at 3:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (PC 2024-0192)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

February 29, 2024

  • Bill C-62, An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying), No. 2 — Chapter No. 1

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 20655
  • Notice with respect to the Code of Practice for the Environmentally Sound Management of Chemical Substances in the Chemicals, Plastics and Rubber Sectors
  • Notice of intent to consult on a risk management strategy respecting benzene emissions from gasoline stations
  • Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 Guidelines for Canadian recreational water quality: microbiological sampling and analysis

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

  • Directive Amending the Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with the Islamic Republic of Iran
  • Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with Russia

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 2, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21690

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

  • Notice of intent — Measures under consideration to modernize tobacco and vaping products information reporting requirements

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 101589455RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 105208813RR0001]

Canadian International Trade

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-018

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

CUSMA Secretariat

  • Request for panel review — Softwood lumber products from Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 2, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-019
  • Expiry review of order — Carbon steel welded pipe

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 29, 2024:

Notaries and Commissioners Act

Alta Reg 11/2024

Commissioners for Oaths (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Alta Reg 12/2024

Notaries Public (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation


Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Mineral Resource Development Act, SA 2021, c M-16.8

  • The following provisions in force February 28, 2024:
    • In sections 2(c) and 3(b), the words ", mines, mine sites, external mine discard dumps and processing plants", section 48(1)(c), and Part 3 (OIC 031/2024)

Electricity Statutes (Modernizing Alberta's Electricity Grid) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 8

  • Sections 1, 2, except for subsection (18), and 3, in force March 6, 2024 (OIC 041/2024)
  • Subsection 2(18), in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 041/2024)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
2 Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2024
3 Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024
4 Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
5 Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2024
7 Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024


Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 27, 2024:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 28/2024

Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules


Health Professions Act

BC Reg 31/2024

Amends BC Regs
414/2008 — Chiropractors Regulation
280/2008 — Massage Therapists Regulation
282/2008 — Naturopathic Physicians Regulation
290/2008 — Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists Regulation

BC Reg 32/2024

Amends BC Regs
279/2008 — Dietitians Regulation
286/2008 — Occupational Therapists Regulation
118/2010 — Opticians Regulation
33/2009 — Optometrists Regulation
288/2008 — Physical Therapists Regulation
289/2008 — Psychologists Regulation
413/2008 — Speech and Hearing Health Professionals Regulation


Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 29/2024

Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation


Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 28/2024

Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation


Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 27/2024

Amends BC Reg 104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation


British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 5, 2024:

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 37/2024

Amends BC Reg 282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation

BC Reg 38/2024

Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation


Integrated Pest Management Act

BC Reg 41/2024

Amends BC Reg 604/2004 — Integrated Pest Management Regulation


Judicial Compensation Act

BC Reg 39/2024

Amends BC Reg 83/2023 — Judicial Compensation Regulation


Offence Act

BC Reg 35/2024

Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket and Administration of Fines Regulation


Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 40/2024

Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index


Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 29, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation Act, SNWT 2023, c 31

  • Act in force February 27, 2024 (SI-001-2024)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
404 Energy Reform (2024) Act
407 Antigonish Consolidation Act
419 Financial Measures (2024) Act


Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 23, 2024:

Environment Act

NS Reg 24/2024

Output-Based Pricing System Reporting and Compliance Regulations


Gaming Control Act

NS Reg 29/2024

Interprovincial Ticket Lotteries Regulations


Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 27/2024

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 28/2024

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)


Probate Act

NS Reg 25/2024

Probate Court Practice, Procedure and Forms Regulations — amendment


Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
165 Keeping Energy Costs Down Act, 2024
166 Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, 2024


Regulations / Règlements

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 73/24

Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12


Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 78/24

Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 160/99

O Reg 79/24

The ISEO, amending O Reg 610/98


Juries Act

O Reg 72/24

General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990


Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020

O Reg 76/24

Exemptions, amending O Reg 556/20


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

February 29, 2024
Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes — Comments by April 14, 2024

Connecting Care Act, 2019

February 23, 2024
Proposed New Regulation under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 — Comments by April 8, 2024

March 4, 2024
Proposed amendment to Ontario Regulation 390/19 (Prescribed Organization) under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 — Comments by April 18, 2024

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

March 5, 2024
Exempting five Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act orders from certain requirements of Part II of the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 through proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 73/94 — Comments by April 19, 2024

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

February 22, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to provide the government with the authority to ensure fair and informed decision-making at the OEB to foster affordable communities — Comments by April 7, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 23

  • Schedule 4, sections 25-27, 29, which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 279/2024)

Building More Mines Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 6

  • Subsections 1(1), 4-8, 10, 11(1), (3), (4), 13(1), (2), (4), 14-16, 17(1)-(3), (5), (6), 21, 22(2)-(4), 23, 24, 25(1) (b), (2), 27, 28(1), which amend the Mining Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 278/2024)

COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 18

The following provisions of the Act in force February 22, 2024:

  • Schedule 6, subsections 1(1), (3), (4), (7), 3(2), 4(2), 5(3), 6(1), 7, 20, 21(2)-(4), 25(2), (3), 28, 29, 31-33, 35(1), (4), 36(2), (4), 37(2), (4), (5), 40, 42(6), 44, which amend the Environmental Assessment Act
  • Schedule 6, sections 45, 47(1), 48, 49, 50, 51(2), 52(2), 53, 54, 58, 59, 61, 62(1), (4), (6), (8), 63, 64, 65(2), (5), which amend various Acts (OIC 273/2024)

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

  • Schedule 2, sections 7, 14(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 281/2024)

New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 25

  • Schedule 2, subsections 22(2), (5), which amend the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023, in force February 22, 2024 (OIC 275/2024)

Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36

  • Schedule 34, subsection 6(2), which amends the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force February 22, 2024 (OIC 274/2024)
  • Schedule 6, sections 10, 15(2), 16(2), 17-21, 25(2), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 280/2024)

Royal Assents

March 6, 2024

  • Bill 153, Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 1
  • Bill 157, Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 2

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
41 Benevolent and Community Crowdfunding Act
45 An Act to Amend the Animal Health Act
46 An Act to Amend the Teachers' Pension Plan Act
47 An Act to Amend the Public Sector Pension Plan Act
48 An Act to Amend the Tourism Industry Act
49 An Act to Amend the Drug Cost Assistance Act
50 An Act to Amend the Health and Dental Services Cost Assistance Act
51 Medical and Hospital Services Insurance Act
52 Stretcher Transportation Act
53 An Act to Amend the Building Codes Act
54 An Act to Amend the Credit Unions Act
55 An Act to Amend the Securities Act
56 Fire Safety Act


Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 280-2024

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail


Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 281-2024

Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Décret 282-2024

Règlement sur l'encadrement des inspecteurs en bâtiments d'habitation pour les inspections en vue d'une transaction immobilière


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 280-2024

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety


Building Act

OC 281-2024

Regulation to amend the Construction Code

OC 282-2024

Regulation respecting the regulation of residential building inspectors for inspections in the context of a real estate transaction


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

  • Règlement sur l'Espace d'innovation des marchés publics

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 mars 2024:

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certaines catégories de régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux

  • Règlement sur la gouvernance des renseignements de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre

  • Règlement sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pouvant être dispensés et les activités pouvant se dérouler à distance

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

  • Regulation respecting the Public Procurement Innovation Space

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 6, 2024:

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain categories of pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Act respecting health and social services information

  • Regulation respecting the governance of health and social services information

Act respecting health services and social services
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply

  • Regulation respecting health services and social services that may be provided and activities that may be conducted from a distance

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

AM 2024-02

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts — Arrêté numéro I-13.2.2-2043-01 du ministre des Finances


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

MO 2024-02

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act — Order number I-13.2.2-2024-01 of the Minister of Finance


Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 23, 2024:

The Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Sask Reg 6/2024

The Oil and Gas Emissions Management Amendment Regulations, 2024


Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 1, 2024:

The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000

  • Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw, 2024

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act

  • Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

