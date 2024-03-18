Legislation for the period 02/22 to 03/06

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-63 Online Harms Act C-64 Pharmacare Act C-354 An Act to amend the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Act (Quebec's cultural distinctiveness and French-speaking communities)



Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2024:

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

SOR/2024-25 Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations SOR/2024-26 Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations SOR/2024-27 Regulations Amending the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations SOR/2024-28 Regulations Amending the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2024-29 Regulations Amending the Marine Safety Fees Regulations (Vessel Registry Fees)



Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-23 Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Regulations SOR/2024-24 Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Permit Authorization Order



Species at Risk Act

SOR/2024-21 Critical Habitat of the White Sturgeon (Acipenser transmontanus) Nechako River Population Order



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Reduction in the Release of Volatile Organic Compounds (Storage and Loading of Volatile Petroleum Liquids) Regulations

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

Canada Offshore Renewable Energy Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC, 2022 c 10

Sections 209 to 211 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1 in force May 13, 2024 at 3:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (PC 2024-0192)

Sections 303, 329 and 330 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 in force May 13, 2024 at 3:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (PC 2024-0192)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

February 29, 2024

Bill C-62, An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying), No. 2 — Chapter No. 1

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 20655

Notice with respect to the Code of Practice for the Environmentally Sound Management of Chemical Substances in the Chemicals, Plastics and Rubber Sectors

Notice of intent to consult on a risk management strategy respecting benzene emissions from gasoline stations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 Guidelines for Canadian recreational water quality: microbiological sampling and analysis

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

Directive Amending the Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with the Islamic Republic of Iran

Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with Russia

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 2, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21690

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Notice of intent — Measures under consideration to modernize tobacco and vaping products information reporting requirements

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 101589455RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 105208813RR0001]

Canadian International Trade

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-018

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

CUSMA Secretariat

Request for panel review — Softwood lumber products from Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 2, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-019

Expiry review of order — Carbon steel welded pipe

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 29, 2024:

Notaries and Commissioners Act

Alta Reg 11/2024 Commissioners for Oaths (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 12/2024 Notaries Public (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation



Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Mineral Resource Development Act, SA 2021, c M-16.8

The following provisions in force February 28, 2024:

In sections 2(c) and 3(b), the words ", mines, mine sites, external mine discard dumps and processing plants", section 48(1)(c), and Part 3 (OIC 031/2024)



Electricity Statutes (Modernizing Alberta's Electricity Grid) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 8

Sections 1, 2, except for subsection (18), and 3, in force March 6, 2024 (OIC 041/2024)

Subsection 2(18), in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 041/2024)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 2 Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2024 3 Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024 4 Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 5 Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2024 7 Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024



Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 27, 2024:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 28/2024 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules



Health Professions Act

BC Reg 31/2024 Amends BC Regs

414/2008 — Chiropractors Regulation

280/2008 — Massage Therapists Regulation

282/2008 — Naturopathic Physicians Regulation

290/2008 — Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists Regulation BC Reg 32/2024 Amends BC Regs

279/2008 — Dietitians Regulation

286/2008 — Occupational Therapists Regulation

118/2010 — Opticians Regulation

33/2009 — Optometrists Regulation

288/2008 — Physical Therapists Regulation

289/2008 — Psychologists Regulation

413/2008 — Speech and Hearing Health Professionals Regulation



Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 29/2024 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation



Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 28/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation



Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 27/2024 Amends BC Reg 104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 5, 2024:

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 37/2024 Amends BC Reg 282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation BC Reg 38/2024 Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation



Integrated Pest Management Act

BC Reg 41/2024 Amends BC Reg 604/2004 — Integrated Pest Management Regulation



Judicial Compensation Act

BC Reg 39/2024 Amends BC Reg 83/2023 — Judicial Compensation Regulation



Offence Act

BC Reg 35/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket and Administration of Fines Regulation



Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 40/2024 Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index



Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 29, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation Act, SNWT 2023, c 31

Act in force February 27, 2024 (SI-001-2024)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 404 Energy Reform (2024) Act 407 Antigonish Consolidation Act 419 Financial Measures (2024) Act



Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 23, 2024:

Environment Act

NS Reg 24/2024 Output-Based Pricing System Reporting and Compliance Regulations



Gaming Control Act

NS Reg 29/2024 Interprovincial Ticket Lotteries Regulations



Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 27/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 28/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)



Probate Act

NS Reg 25/2024 Probate Court Practice, Procedure and Forms Regulations — amendment



Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 165 Keeping Energy Costs Down Act, 2024 166 Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, 2024



Regulations / Règlements

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 73/24 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12



Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 78/24 Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 160/99 O Reg 79/24 The ISEO, amending O Reg 610/98



Juries Act

O Reg 72/24 General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990



Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020

O Reg 76/24 Exemptions, amending O Reg 556/20



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

February 29, 2024

Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes — Comments by April 14, 2024

Connecting Care Act, 2019

February 23, 2024

Proposed New Regulation under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 — Comments by April 8, 2024

March 4, 2024

Proposed amendment to Ontario Regulation 390/19 (Prescribed Organization) under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 — Comments by April 18, 2024

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

March 5, 2024

Exempting five Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act orders from certain requirements of Part II of the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 through proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 73/94 — Comments by April 19, 2024

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

February 22, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to provide the government with the authority to ensure fair and informed decision-making at the OEB to foster affordable communities — Comments by April 7, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 23

Schedule 4, sections 25-27, 29, which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 279/2024)

Building More Mines Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 6

Subsections 1(1), 4-8, 10, 11(1), (3), (4), 13(1), (2), (4), 14-16, 17(1)-(3), (5), (6), 21, 22(2)-(4), 23, 24, 25(1) (b), (2), 27, 28(1), which amend the Mining Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 278/2024)

COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 18

The following provisions of the Act in force February 22, 2024:

Schedule 6, subsections 1(1), (3), (4), (7), 3(2), 4(2), 5(3), 6(1), 7, 20, 21(2)-(4), 25(2), (3), 28, 29, 31-33, 35(1), (4), 36(2), (4), 37(2), (4), (5), 40, 42(6), 44, which amend the Environmental Assessment Act

Schedule 6, sections 45, 47(1), 48, 49, 50, 51(2), 52(2), 53, 54, 58, 59, 61, 62(1), (4), (6), (8), 63, 64, 65(2), (5), which amend various Acts (OIC 273/2024)

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

Schedule 2, sections 7, 14(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 281/2024)

New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 25

Schedule 2, subsections 22(2), (5), which amend the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023, in force February 22, 2024 (OIC 275/2024)

Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36

Schedule 34, subsection 6(2), which amends the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force February 22, 2024 (OIC 274/2024)

Schedule 6, sections 10, 15(2), 16(2), 17-21, 25(2), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 280/2024)

Royal Assents

March 6, 2024

Bill 153, Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 1

Bill 157, Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 2

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 41 Benevolent and Community Crowdfunding Act 45 An Act to Amend the Animal Health Act 46 An Act to Amend the Teachers' Pension Plan Act 47 An Act to Amend the Public Sector Pension Plan Act 48 An Act to Amend the Tourism Industry Act 49 An Act to Amend the Drug Cost Assistance Act 50 An Act to Amend the Health and Dental Services Cost Assistance Act 51 Medical and Hospital Services Insurance Act 52 Stretcher Transportation Act 53 An Act to Amend the Building Codes Act 54 An Act to Amend the Credit Unions Act 55 An Act to Amend the Securities Act 56 Fire Safety Act



Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 280-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail



Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 281-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction Décret 282-2024 Règlement sur l'encadrement des inspecteurs en bâtiments d'habitation pour les inspections en vue d'une transaction immobilière



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 280-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety



Building Act

OC 281-2024 Regulation to amend the Construction Code OC 282-2024 Regulation respecting the regulation of residential building inspectors for inspections in the context of a real estate transaction



Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Règlement sur l'Espace d'innovation des marchés publics

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 mars 2024:

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certaines catégories de régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux

Règlement sur la gouvernance des renseignements de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre

Règlement sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pouvant être dispensés et les activités pouvant se dérouler à distance

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Regulation respecting the Public Procurement Innovation Space

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 6, 2024:

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain categories of pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Act respecting health and social services information

Regulation respecting the governance of health and social services information

Act respecting health services and social services

Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply

Regulation respecting health services and social services that may be provided and activities that may be conducted from a distance

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

AM 2024-02 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts — Arrêté numéro I-13.2.2-2043-01 du ministre des Finances



Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

MO 2024-02 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act — Order number I-13.2.2-2024-01 of the Minister of Finance



Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 23, 2024:

The Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Sask Reg 6/2024 The Oil and Gas Emissions Management Amendment Regulations, 2024



Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 1, 2024:

The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000

Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw, 2024

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

