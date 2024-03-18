Legislation for the period 02/22 to 03/06
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-63
|Online Harms Act
|C-64
|Pharmacare Act
|C-354
|An Act to amend the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Act (Quebec's cultural distinctiveness and French-speaking communities)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2024:
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
|
SOR/2024-25
|
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations
|
SOR/2024-26
|
Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations
|
SOR/2024-27
|
Regulations Amending the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
|
SOR/2024-28
|
Regulations Amending the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|
SOR/2024-29
|
Regulations Amending the Marine Safety Fees Regulations (Vessel Registry Fees)
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2024-23
|
Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Regulations
|
SOR/2024-24
|
Special Economic Measures (Guatemala) Permit Authorization Order
Species at Risk Act
|
SOR/2024-21
|
Critical Habitat of the White Sturgeon (Acipenser transmontanus) Nechako River Population Order
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Reduction in the Release of Volatile Organic Compounds (Storage and Loading of Volatile Petroleum Liquids) Regulations
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
- Canada Offshore Renewable Energy Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.
1, SC 2021, c 23
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC, 2022 c 10
- Sections 209 to 211 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1 in force May 13, 2024 at 3:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (PC 2024-0192)
- Sections 303, 329 and 330 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 in force May 13, 2024 at 3:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (PC 2024-0192)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
February 29, 2024
- Bill C-62, An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying), No. 2 — Chapter No. 1
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 20655
- Notice with respect to the Code of Practice for the Environmentally Sound Management of Chemical Substances in the Chemicals, Plastics and Rubber Sectors
- Notice of intent to consult on a risk management strategy respecting benzene emissions from gasoline stations
- Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 Guidelines for Canadian recreational water quality: microbiological sampling and analysis
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Directive Amending the Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with the Islamic Republic of Iran
- Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with Russia
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 2, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21690
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
- Notice of intent — Measures under consideration to modernize tobacco and vaping products information reporting requirements
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 101589455RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 105208813RR0001]
Canadian International Trade
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-018
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
CUSMA Secretariat
- Request for panel review — Softwood lumber products from Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 2, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-019
- Expiry review of order — Carbon steel welded pipe
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 29, 2024:
Notaries and Commissioners Act
|
Alta Reg 11/2024
|
Commissioners for Oaths (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 12/2024
|
Notaries Public (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Mineral Resource Development Act, SA 2021, c M-16.8
- The following provisions in force February 28, 2024:
-
- In sections 2(c) and 3(b), the words ", mines, mine sites, external mine discard dumps and processing plants", section 48(1)(c), and Part 3 (OIC 031/2024)
Electricity Statutes (Modernizing Alberta's Electricity Grid) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 8
- Sections 1, 2, except for subsection (18), and 3, in force March 6, 2024 (OIC 041/2024)
- Subsection 2(18), in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 041/2024)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2024
|3
|Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024
|4
|Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|5
|Child, Family and Community Service Amendment Act, 2024
|7
|Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 27, 2024:
Court Rules Act
|
BC Reg 28/2024
|
Amends BC Regs
Health Professions Act
|
BC Reg 31/2024
|
Amends BC Regs
|
BC Reg 32/2024
|
Amends BC Regs
Home Owner Grant Act
|
BC Reg 29/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|
BC Reg 28/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Safety Standards Act
|
BC Reg 27/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 5, 2024:
Energy Resource Activities Act
|
BC Reg 37/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation
|
BC Reg 38/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation
Integrated Pest Management Act
|
BC Reg 41/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 604/2004 — Integrated Pest Management Regulation
Judicial Compensation Act
|
BC Reg 39/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 83/2023 — Judicial Compensation Regulation
Offence Act
|
BC Reg 35/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket and Administration of Fines Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|
BC Reg 40/2024
|
Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 29, 2024:
An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation Act, SNWT 2023, c 31
- Act in force February 27, 2024 (SI-001-2024)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|404
|Energy Reform (2024) Act
|407
|Antigonish Consolidation Act
|419
|Financial Measures (2024) Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 23, 2024:
Environment Act
|
NS Reg 24/2024
|
Output-Based Pricing System Reporting and Compliance Regulations
Gaming Control Act
|
NS Reg 29/2024
|
Interprovincial Ticket Lotteries Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 27/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 28/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Probate Act
|
NS Reg 25/2024
|
Probate Court Practice, Procedure and Forms Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|165
|Keeping Energy Costs Down Act, 2024
|166
|Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Building Code Act, 1992
|
O Reg 73/24
|
Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
Electricity Act, 1998
|
O Reg 78/24
|
Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 160/99
|
O Reg 79/24
|
The ISEO, amending O Reg 610/98
Juries Act
|
O Reg 72/24
|
General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990
Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020
|
O Reg 76/24
|
Exemptions, amending O Reg 556/20
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
February 29, 2024
Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes — Comments by April 14, 2024
Connecting Care Act, 2019
February 23, 2024
Proposed New Regulation under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 — Comments by April 8, 2024
March 4, 2024
Proposed amendment to Ontario Regulation 390/19 (Prescribed Organization) under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 — Comments by April 18, 2024
Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993
March 5, 2024
Exempting five Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act orders from certain requirements of Part II of the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 through proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 73/94 — Comments by April 19, 2024
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
February 22, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to provide the government with the authority to ensure fair and informed decision-making at the OEB to foster affordable communities — Comments by April 7, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 23
- Schedule 4, sections 25-27, 29, which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 279/2024)
Building More Mines Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 6
- Subsections 1(1), 4-8, 10, 11(1), (3), (4), 13(1), (2), (4), 14-16, 17(1)-(3), (5), (6), 21, 22(2)-(4), 23, 24, 25(1) (b), (2), 27, 28(1), which amend the Mining Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 278/2024)
COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 18
The following provisions of the Act in force February 22, 2024:
- Schedule 6, subsections 1(1), (3), (4), (7), 3(2), 4(2), 5(3), 6(1), 7, 20, 21(2)-(4), 25(2), (3), 28, 29, 31-33, 35(1), (4), 36(2), (4), 37(2), (4), (5), 40, 42(6), 44, which amend the Environmental Assessment Act
- Schedule 6, sections 45, 47(1), 48, 49, 50, 51(2), 52(2), 53, 54, 58, 59, 61, 62(1), (4), (6), (8), 63, 64, 65(2), (5), which amend various Acts (OIC 273/2024)
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21
- Schedule 2, sections 7, 14(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 281/2024)
New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 25
- Schedule 2, subsections 22(2), (5), which amend the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023, in force February 22, 2024 (OIC 275/2024)
Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36
- Schedule 34, subsection 6(2), which amends the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force February 22, 2024 (OIC 274/2024)
- Schedule 6, sections 10, 15(2), 16(2), 17-21, 25(2), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 280/2024)
Royal Assents
March 6, 2024
- Bill 153, Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 1
- Bill 157, Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 2
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|41
|Benevolent and Community Crowdfunding Act
|45
|An Act to Amend the Animal Health Act
|46
|An Act to Amend the Teachers' Pension Plan Act
|47
|An Act to Amend the Public Sector Pension Plan Act
|48
|An Act to Amend the Tourism Industry Act
|49
|An Act to Amend the Drug Cost Assistance Act
|50
|An Act to Amend the Health and Dental Services Cost Assistance Act
|51
|Medical and Hospital Services Insurance Act
|52
|Stretcher Transportation Act
|53
|An Act to Amend the Building Codes Act
|54
|An Act to Amend the Credit Unions Act
|55
|An Act to Amend the Securities Act
|56
|Fire Safety Act
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|
Décret 280-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Loi sur le bâtiment
|
Décret 281-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
|
Décret 282-2024
|
Règlement sur l'encadrement des inspecteurs en bâtiments d'habitation pour les inspections en vue d'une transaction immobilière
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|
OC 280-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Building Act
|
OC 281-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Construction Code
|
OC 282-2024
|
Regulation respecting the regulation of residential building inspectors for inspections in the context of a real estate transaction
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement sur l'Espace d'innovation des marchés publics
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 mars 2024:
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certaines catégories de régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux
- Règlement sur la gouvernance des renseignements de santé et de services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services
sociaux
Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre
- Règlement sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pouvant être dispensés et les activités pouvant se dérouler à distance
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation respecting the Public Procurement Innovation Space
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 6, 2024:
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain categories of pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act
Act respecting health and social services information
- Regulation respecting the governance of health and social services information
Act respecting health services and social
services
Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply
- Regulation respecting health services and social services that may be provided and activities that may be conducted from a distance
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 février 2024:
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
|
AM 2024-02
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts — Arrêté numéro I-13.2.2-2043-01 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 28, 2024:
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
|
MO 2024-02
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act — Order number I-13.2.2-2024-01 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 23, 2024:
The Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|
Sask Reg 6/2024
|
The Oil and Gas Emissions Management Amendment Regulations, 2024
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 1, 2024:
The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000
- Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw, 2024
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
