We recently launched this year's edition of our Dentons' Pick of Canadian Regulatory Trends to Watch. In this annual series, Dentons' team of leading regulatory lawyers provide their take on the trends expected to define 2024, covering regulatory developments in the areas of banking, competition, energy, environment, telecommunications, health, foreign investment and trade.

In case you've missed them, see the links to our first four articles below:

Environmental regulatory trends to watch in 2024: Another year of challenge

Environmental law continued to be a hot topic of debate in Canada in 2023, as various challenges to federal government efforts to regulate the environment came to a head. In 2024, we expect to see these challenges continue to develop, and new ones arise, as stakeholders continue their efforts to find balance between shared provincial and federal jurisdiction over the environment.

TMT regulatory trends to watch in 2024 – Telecommunications

In 2024, we expect that Canadian telecommunications regulatory authorities will continue to promote the deployment of advanced telecommunications networks while calibrating long-standing priorities to promote investment in network infrastructure with initiatives to enhance consumer welfare and to ensure that consumers reap the benefits of increased competition – such as rivalrous behaviour, differentiated offers and lower prices.

Payments and open banking regulatory trends to watch in 2024: Charting the future of financial transactions

The Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) is being implemented this year, starting with the requirement for all payment service providers (PSPs) to register with the Bank of Canada under the new regime during the 15-day application window between November 1 to 15, 2024.

Energy regulatory trends to watch in 2024: Power struggles

The Canadian energy regulatory landscape in 2023 was dominated by tension between the Canadian Federal Government's pursuit of its environmental policy objectives, particularly related to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the desire of provincial governments to address GHG emissions and pursue economic objectives without federal interference.

These pieces were originally published on dentons.com.

