Legislation for the period 12/07 to 12/20

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-61 An Act respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands C-322 An Act to develop a national framework to establish a school food program

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 20, 2023:

Broadcasting Act

SI/2023-80 Order Declining to Refer Back to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Broadcasting Decision CRTC 2023-245

Canada Labour Code

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Arctic Waters Pollution Prevention Act

SOR/2023-257 Vessel Construction and Equipment Regulations

Canada Petroleum Resources Act

SOR/2023-268 Order Amending the Order Prohibiting Certain Activities in Arctic Offshore Waters, 2022

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2023-274 Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

Apprentice Loans Act

SOR/2023-273 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Related to Student Loans and Apprentice Loans

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-275 Regulations Amending the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations

Contraventions Act

SOR/2023-266 Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999) SOR/2023-265 Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992)

Employment Equity Act

SOR/2023-267 Regulations Amending the Employment Equity Regulations

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2023-272 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 22)

Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act

SOR/2023-270 Order Designating Provinces Under Subsection 6(1) of the Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act SOR/2023-269 Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Criteria, Time Limits, Interest and Circumstances) SOR/2023-271 Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Dispute Resolution)

Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law)

SOR/2023-262 Regulations Amending the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Regulations

Security of Canada Information Disclosure Act

SOR/2023-256 Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Security of Canada Information Disclosure Act

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-258 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2023-264 Regulations Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2023-263 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:

Species at Risk Act

Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Chestnut-collared Longspur and Nine Other Wildlife Species)

Aeronautics Act

Regulations amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Parts I, III, IV and VI to VIII – Air Navigation Services)

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Canadian Update)

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Transborder Criminality)

Preclearance Act, 2016

Preclearance in the United States Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Regulations Amending the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, SC 2023, c 15

Section 23 in force January 1, 2024 (PC 2023-1301)

An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts, SC 2023, c 29

Sections 1 to 19 in force January 22, 2024 (PC 2023-1228)

Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1, SC 2019, c 29

Division 26 of Part 4 in force December 09, 2023 (PC 2023-1216)

Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2022, SC 2022, c 19

Sections 146, 147, 150 to 152, 157 and 158, subsections 159(2) and (3) and sections 160 and 166 in force December 09, 2023 (PC 2023-1223)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 15, 2023

Bill C-56, Affordable Housing and Groceries Act — Chapter No. 31

Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms) — Chapter No. 32

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Ministerial Instructions with respect to the submission of online applications for permanent resident visas and other documents

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of final decision after assessment of 26 industry-restricted gas oils and kerosenes specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of final decision after assessment of five Siloxanes Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:

Insurance Companies Act

Definity Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America and Assumption Mutual Life Insurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 16, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate

Inquiry — Laboratory and scientific equipment

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Canadian Transportation Act

Regulated interswitching rates for 2024

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 9, 2023:

Environment, Dept. of the

Notice with respect to reporting of greenhouse gases (GHGs) for 2024 and 2025

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:

Court of Justice Act

Alta Reg 137/2023 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation

Court of King's Bench Act

Alta Reg 137/2023 Provincial Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 141/2023 Automobile Insurance Rate Board Fees (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 140/2023 Classes of Insurance (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Judgement Interest Act

Alta Reg 138/2023 Judgement Interest Amendment Regulation

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 139/2023 Surrogate Rules Amendment Regulation

Unclaimed Personal Property and Vested Property Act

Alta Reg 142/2023 General (Expiry Date Extension) Regulation

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 7, 2023

Bill 1, Alberta Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 6

Bill 2, Alberta Pension Protection Act — Chapter No. A-29.5

Bill 3, Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 10

Bill 4, Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 13

Bill 5, Public Sector Employers Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 12

Bill 6, Public Health Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 11

Bill 7, Engineering and Geoscience Professions Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 7

Bill 8, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 8

Bill 9, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 9

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 15, 2023:

Insurance Act

Notice of Adjustment to the Minor Injury Amount

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 12, 2023:

Oil and Gas Activities Act

Errata In Volume 66, No. 10 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in BC Reg 145/2023, on pages 516 to 521, every instance of the text that reads "this subsection" should read "this section".

Assessment Act

BC Reg 272/2023 Amends BC Reg 236/2017 — Restricted-Use Property Valuation Regulation BC Reg 273/2023 Amends BC Reg 304/2010 — Port Land Valuation Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 276/2023 Amends BC Reg 533/95 — Provincial Court (Child, Family and Community Service Act) Rules BC Reg 277/2023 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 279/2023 Amends BC Regs

35/2011 — Administrative Penalties Regulation

134/2019 — Investigations Regulation

Evidence Act

BC Reg 277/2023 Amends BC Reg 249/78 — Sound Recording Regulations

Forest Act

BC Reg 280/2023 Amends BC Reg 381/2008 — BC Timber Sales Regulation

Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements) Act

BC Reg 282/2023 Repeals BC Reg 394/2008 — Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation

Laboratory Services Act

BC Reg 284/2023 Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation

Local Government Act

BC Reg 262/2023 Enacts Local Government Zoning Bylaw Regulation BC Reg 263/2023 Enacts Local Government Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation BC Reg 266/2023 Enacts Designation of Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation BC Reg 267/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2023 — Local Government Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation

Low Carbon Fuels Act

BC Reg 282/2023 Enacts Low Carbon Fuels (General) Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 285/2023 Amends B.C. Reg. 179/2023

Ports Property Tax Act

BC Reg 287/2023 Amends BC Reg 309/2010 — Eligible Port Property Designation Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 288/2023 Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation

Repeals BC Reg 283/2002 — National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

BC Reg 268/2023 Enacts Short-Term Rental Accommodations Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 261/2023 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation

Unclaimed Property Act

BC Reg 277/2023 Amends BC Reg 37/2005 — Court Funds Regulation

Vancouver Charter

BC Reg 264/2023 Enacts Vancouver Zoning Bylaw Regulation BC Reg 265/2023 Enacts Vancouver Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation BC Reg 266/2023 Enacts Designation of Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation BC Reg 267/2023 Amends BC Reg 265/2023 — Vancouver Transit-Oriented Areas Regulation BC Reg 269/2023 Amends BC Reg 189/2007 — Vancouver Charter By-Law Enforcement Ticket Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 19, 2023:

Commercial Transport Act

BC Reg 290/2023 Amends BC Reg 30/78 — Commercial Transport Regulations

Insurance Corporation Act

BC Reg 294/2023 Amends BC Reg 241/2014 — Permitted Cost of Services (Off-Road Vehicle) Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 291/2023 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation BC Reg 292/2023 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Zero-Emission Vehicles Act

BC Reg 291/2023 Amends BC Reg 196/2020 — Zero-Emission Vehicles Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 12, 2023:

Business Corporations Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 20

Section 21, other than paragraph (a), in force December 11, 2023 (BC Reg 274/2023)

Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, SBC 2023, c 36

Act in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 270/2023)

Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Statutes Amendment Act, 2018, SBC 2018, c 15

Section 1 in force June 1, 2024 (BC Reg 278/2023)

Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 45

Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 262/2023)

Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 264/2023)

Sections 44 and 45 in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 265/2023)

Housing Statutes (Transit-Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 48

Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 263/2023)

Sections 12 to 17, 20 and 22 in force December 7, 2023 (BC Reg 265/2023)

Sections 8, 10, 19 and 21 in force June 30, 2024 (BC Reg 267/2023)

Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40

Various provisions in force January 15, 2024 (BC Reg 275/2023)

Low Carbon Fuels Act, SBC 2022, c 21

Various provisions in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 282/2023)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16

Section 44 in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 286/2023)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023, SBC 2023, c. 47

Sections 1 to 15 in force January 15, 2024 (BC Reg 277/2023)

Sections 16 to 24 in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 282/2023)

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act, SBC 2023, c 32

Various provisions in force December 7, 2023 and May 1, 2024 (BC Reg 268/2023)

Strata Property Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 21

Various provisions in force December 6, 2023 (BC Reg 261/2023)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 19, 2023:

Intimate Images Protection Act, SBC 2023, c 11

Act, except as it enacts section 3 (2) (a), in force January 29, 2024 (BC Reg 293/2023)

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17

Sections 3, 20 and 30 in force April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 291/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 6 The Manitoba Assistance Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Property Tax and Insulation Assistance Act

Man Reg 150/2023 General School Tax Rebate Regulation

The Accessibility for Manitobans Act

Man Reg 151/2023 Accessible Transportation Standard Regulation

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Procurement Act

NB Reg 2023-65 NB Reg 2014-93, amendment

Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act

NB Reg 2023-66 General Regulation

Judicature Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2023-67 NB Reg 82-73, amendment

Nursing Homes Act

NB Reg 2023-69 NB Reg 2009-75, amendment

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 13, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations and changes to Companion Policy 31-103CP Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations ("Proposed Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:

Gaming Control Act

NS Reg 212/2023 Casino Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 205/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 215/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

O Reg 417/23 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions, amending O Reg 436/22

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 390/23 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 383/23 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990 O Reg 388/23 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 375/23 Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 160/99

Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010

O Reg 377/23 General, amending O Reg 389/10

Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006

O Reg 378/23 General, amending O Reg 261/22

Invasive Species Act, 2015

O Reg 380/23 General, amending O Reg 354/16

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 382/23 General, amending O Reg 745/21

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 376/23 Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 161/99

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 385/23 General, amending O Reg 202/94

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 386/23 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 387/23 General, amending O Reg 175/98

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

December 20, 2023

Extending Exemptions for Legacy Clean Energy Credit Contracts — Comments by January 15, 2024

Endangered Species Act, RSO 2007

December 20, 2023

Regulatory changes under the Endangered Species Act to improve implementation of the species at risk program — Comments by February 20, 2024

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

December 20, 2023

Proposed Change to Support Building Homes and Transit Faster and Support Electrification by amending the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 Requirement for a Leave to Construct — Comments by February 3, 2024

Pharmacy Act, 1991

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act, 1990

December 13, 2023

Ontario College of Pharmacists: General Regulation 202/94 made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991, and consequential amendments to other regulations and statutes — Comments by January 12, 2024

Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023 (formerly Bill 69)

December 15, 2023

Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Proposed Regulatory Amendments — Comments by February 2, 2024

Orders In Council

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

The following provisions in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 1734/2023) Schedule 29, sections 1-3, 6-10, which amend the Private Career Colleges Act, 2005 Schedule 29, section 11, which amends the Employment Standards Act, 2000 Schedule 29, section 12, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999 Schedule 29, section 13, which amends the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act Schedule 29, sections 14, which amends the Occupational Health and Safety Act Schedule 29, section 15, which amends the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997



Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12

Schedule 6, subsections 5(1), (3), 7, 8(1), 10(4)-(8), 11(3), 15, which amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019 (OIC 1735/2023)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 46 Loi sur l'amélioration de la protection des enfants dans les services de garde éducatifs 48 Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d'introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d'autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 46 An Act to improve the protection of children receiving educational childcare services 48 An Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safety-related provisions

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 1706-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels Décret 1707-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis de radiologie Décret 1708-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'exercice des activités décrites aux articles 39.7 et 39.8 du Code des professions

Loi sur l'administration fiscale

Loi sur les impôts

Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec

Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Décret 1726-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'administration fiscale

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions fiscales consenties à certains organismes internationaux non gouvernementaux ainsi qu'à certains de leurs employés et membres de leur famille

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cotisations au régime de rentes du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Loi sur les huissiers de justice

OC 1734-2023 Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Décret 1751-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des résidences privées pour aînés

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 1763-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 décembre 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Décret 1744-2023 Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des ingénieurs Décret 1745-2023 Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des architectes Décret 1746-2023 Règlement abrogeant le Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres Décret 1747-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 1706-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders OC 1707-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting standards for the issue and holding of radiology permits OC 1708-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the performance of the activities described in sections 39.7 and 39.8 of the Professional Code

Tax Administration Act

Taxation Act

Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan

Act respecting the Québec sales tax

OC 1726-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal administration

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting tax exemptions granted to certain international non-governmental organizations and to certain employees of such organizations and to members of their families

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contributions to the Québec Pension Plan

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax

Court Bailiffs Act

OC 1734-2023 Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs

Act respecting health services and social services

OC 1751-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of private seniors' residences

Environment Quality Act

OC 1763-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 20, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

OC 1744-2023 Regulation to revoke the Engineers' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation OC 1745-2023 Regulation to revoke the Architects' Fees (Services to Government) Regulation OC 1746-2023 Regulation to revoke the Tarif d'honoraires pour services professionnels fournis au gouvernement par des arpenteurs-géomètres OC 1747-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 décembre 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé

Regulation respecting the anonymization of personal information

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 20, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector

Regulation respecting the anonymization of personal information

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:

Loi sur les cités et villes

Code municipal du Québec

Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

Loi sur les sociétés de transport en commun

AM 2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement décrétant le seuil de la dépense d'un contrat qui ne peut être adjugé qu'après une demande de soumissions publique, le délai minimal de réception des soumissions et le plafond de la dépense permettant de limiter le territoire de provenance de celle-ci — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2023-1009 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphèr — Arrêté 2023-1009 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs AM 2023-1010 Règlement relatif aux projets de biométhanisation des lisiers admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté 2023-1010 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 décembre 2023:

Loi sur la conservation du patrimoine naturel

AM 2023-1011 Désignation d'un milieu naturel délimité sur un plan de l'Île-Brion, situé dans la région de la Gaspésie−Îles-de-la-Madeleine — Arrêté 2023-1011 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

AM 2023-21 Règlement 93-101 sur la conduite commerciale en dérivés — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2023-21 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:

Cities and Towns Act

Municipal Code of Québec

Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

Act respecting public transport authoritie

MO 2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation ordering the expenditure threshold for a contract that may be awarded only after a public call for tenders, the minimum time for the receipt of tenders and the expenditure ceiling allowing the territory from which tenders originate to be limited — Order of the Minister of Municipal Affairs

Environment Quality Act

MO 2023-1009 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order 2023-1009 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks MO 2023-1010 Regulation respecting manure anaerobic digestion projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits — Order 2023-1010 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 20, 2023:

Natural Heritage Conservation Act

MO 2023-1011 Designation of a natural setting with boundaries established on a plan of Île Brion, in the Gaspésie-Îles-dela-Madeleine region — Order 2023-1011 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Park

Derivatives Act

MO 2023-21 Regulation 93-101 respecting Derivatives: Business Conduct — Order number I-14.01-2023-21 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

6 décembre 2023

Loi nº 38, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement et d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 28

Loi nº 43, Loi sur l'apostille des documents destinés à être produits dans un État étranger partie à la Convention de La Haye du 5 octobre 1961 supprimant l'exigence de la légalisation des actes publics étrangers — Chapitre nº 29

7 décembre 2023

Loi nº 23, Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation — Chapitre nº 32

Loi nº 35, Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 21 mars 2023 et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 30

Loi nº 40, Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice — Chapitre nº 31

8 décembre 2023

Loi nº 39, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la fiscalité municipale et d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 33

Assents

December 6, 2023

Bill 38, An Act to amend the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises and other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 28

Bill 43, An Act respecting Apostilles for documents to be produced in a foreign State party to the Hague Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents — Chapter No. 29

December 7, 2023

Bill 23, An Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation — Chapter No. 32

Bill 35, An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 21 March 2023 and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 30

Bill 40, An Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance — Chapter No. 31

December 8, 2023

Bill 39, An Act to amend the Act respecting municipal taxation and other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 33

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 décembre 2023:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2023-19 du ministre des Finances — Formulaires (Erratum)

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 13, 2023:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

Order C-73.2-2023-19 of the Minister of Finance — Forms (Erratum)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 8, 2023:

The Justices of the Peace Act, 1988

Sask Reg 112/2023 The Justices of the Peace Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Construction Codes Act

Sask Reg 117/2023 The Building Code (Adoption of Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 118/2023 The Energy Code (Adoption of Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 119/2023 The Plumbing Code (Adoption of Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:

The Saskatchewan Water Security Act

Sask Reg 123/2023 The Water Security Agency Amendment Regulations, 2023

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act, 2023

Act in force December 20, 2023 (OC 629/2023)

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, December 15, 2023:

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act