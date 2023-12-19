Legislation for the period 11/23 to 12/06
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-59
|An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 21, 2023 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 6, 2023:
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2023-248
|Order Amending Schedule VI to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2023-251
|Order 2023-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2023-252
|Order 2023-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Food and Drugs Act
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
Canada Consumer Product Safety Act
|SOR/2023-247
|Regulations Amending Certain Department of Health Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Income Tax Act
|SOR/2023-246
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Motor Vehicle Expenses and Benefits 2018–2023)
Species at Risk Act
|SI/2023-75
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessment Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Chestnut-collared Longspur and Nine Other Wildlife Species)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 5, 2023
- Bill C-48, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (bail reform) — Chapter No. 30
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-002-23 — Consultation on the Licence Renewal Process for the 24 GHz and 38 GHz Bands and Preliminary Consultation on Changes to Spectrum in 24.25-26.5 GHz
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 2, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2023-66-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Order 2023-87-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Department of Health Act
- Notice of annual increase of Health Canada's Drug Master Files and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product fees
Financial Administration Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of fees for dealer's licences
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order
Patent Act
- Notice of annual increase of fee pursuant to the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:
- MD Private Trust Company and The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company — Letters patent of amalgamation
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 106931579RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Computer programmers
- Expiry review of finding — Cold-rolled steel
- Finding — Certain wind towers
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 2, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Second Foundation US Trading, LLC
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 103400834RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry — Environmental services
- Order — Copper pipe fittings
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 11.A — Circuses, Ice Shows, Fireworks Displays, Sound and Light Shows and Similar Events (2023-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 21 — Recreational Facilities Operated by a Municipality, School, College, University, Agricultural Society or Similar Community Organizations (2023-2025)
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 2, 2023:
Copyright Board
- Re:Sound Tariff 8 – Non-Interactive and Semi-Interactive Streaming (2013-2018)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|9
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
|203
|Foreign Credential Advisory Committee Act
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2023:
ATB Financial Act
|Alta Reg 129/2023
|ATB Financial Amendment Regulation
Financial Administration Act
|Alta Reg 130/2023
|Indemnity Authorization Amendment Regulation
Judicature Act
|Alta Reg 126/2023
|Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 133/2023
|Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 132/2023
|Pressure Equipment Safety Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 28, 2023:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 239/2023
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
|BC Reg 240/2023
|Amends BC Reg 120/2022 — Court of Appeal Rules
Environmental Assessment Act
|BC Reg 238/2023
|Enacts Exemption Regulation (No. 3)
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 241/202
|Amends BC Reg 210/2020 — Disbursements and Expert Evidence Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 242/2023
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Public Interest Disclosure Act
|BC Reg 245/2023
|Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation
Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act
|BC Reg 237/2023
|Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 5, 2023:
Energy Efficiency Act
|Errata
|In Volume 66, No. 7 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in B.C. Reg. 106/2023, on page 409, in section 3 (c) of the Schedule the text that reads "in Column 3 of item 7.1" should read "in Column 1 of item 7.1".
Attorney General Statutes (Hague Convention on Child and Family Support) Amendment Act, 2022
Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act
|Errata
|In Volume 66, No. 17 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in B.C. Reg. 213/2023, on page 761, in section (c), the text that reads "the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Regulation, B.C. Reg. 15/2002, is amended" should read "the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Regulation, B.C. Reg. 15/2003, is amended"
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 249/2023
|Amends BC Reg 217/86 — Electrical Power Corporations Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 250/2023
|Amends BC Reg 90/2000 — Managed Forest Land and Cut Timber Values Regulation
|BC Reg 251/2023
|Amends BC Reg 203/86 — Railway and Pipeline Corporations Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 252/2023
|Amends BC Reg 218/86 — Railway, Pipeline, Electric Power and Telecommunications Corporation Rights of Way Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 253/2023
|Amends BC Reg 226/86 — Telecommunications Corporations Valuation Regulation
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023
|BC Reg 258/2023
|Amends BC Reg 215/83 — Interest on Overdue Accounts Payable Regulation,
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 254/2023
|Repeals BC Reg 186/2023 — Single-Use and Plastic Waste
Prevention Regulation
Enacts Single-Use and Plastic Waste Prevention Regulation
|BC Reg 255/2023
|Amends BC Reg 449/2004 — Recycling Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 248/2023
|Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 248/2023
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Real Estate Services Act
|BC Reg 260/2023
|Amends BC Reg 209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 246/2023
|Adjustment to dollar amounts referred to in Act resulting from
changes to Consumer Price Index (deemed amendments)
Repeals BC Reg 232/2022
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 28, 2023:
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16
- Sections 37 to 42 in force November 30, 2023 (BC Reg 244/2023)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 5, 2023:
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17
- Various provisions in force December 1, 2023 and April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 247/2023)
Royal Assents
November 30, 2023
- Bill 39, Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 41
- Bill 41, Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 43
- Bill 42, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023 — Chapter No. 47
- Bill 43, Money Judgment Enforcement Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions Act — Chapter No. 42
- Bill 44, Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 45
- Bill 45, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 4), 2023 — Chapter No. 49
- Bill 46, Housing Statutes (Development Financing) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 46
- Bill 47, Housing Statutes (Transit-Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 48
- Bill 48, Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 44
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office — Formal Bill (not printed)
|2
|The Louis Riel Act
|3
|The Fuel Tax Amendment Act (Fuel Tax Holiday)
|4
|The Employment Standards Code Amendment and Interpretation Amendment Act (Orange Shirt Day)
|5
|The Adult Literacy Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Workers Compensation Act
|Man Reg 147/2023
|Minimum Periods of Employment and Non-Smoking — Firefighters and OFC Personnel Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Workers Compensation Amendment Act (Wildfire Firefighters), SM 2023, c 21
- Act in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 419/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|16
|Consumer Protection Act
|17
|Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Mineral Act
|NLR 88/23
|Mineral Regulations (Amendment) No.2
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 89/23
|Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment) No. 2
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Schools Act, 1997 No. 2, SNL 2023, c 18
- Act in force January 1, 2024 (NLR 90/23)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 11, 2023:
Summary Conviction Procedures Act
|NWT Reg R-098-2023
|The Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, established by regulation numbered R-014-92, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 1, 2023:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 199/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 201/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2023:
Labour Standards Act
|Nu Reg R-035-2023
|Wages Regulations, amendment
Student Financial Assistance Act
|Nu Reg R-036-2023
|Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment
Workers' Compensation Act
|Nu Reg R-037-2023
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|154
|An Act to enact the Recovery Through Growth Act (City of Toronto), 2023 and the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023
|155
|An Act to amend the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Act
|157
|An Act to amend various Acts in relation to the courts and other justice matters
|159
|An Act to amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019
Regulations / Règlements
Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005
|O Reg 359/23
|Integrated Accessibility Standards, amending O Reg 191/11
Business Regulation Reform Act, 1994
|O Reg 360/23
|General, amending O Reg 442/95
Cannabis Licence Act, 2018
|O Reg 371/23
|General, amending O Reg 468/18
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 349/23
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 350/23
|Energy and Water Efficiency — Appliances and Products, amending O Reg 509/18
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 368/23
|Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 362/23
|Records of Site Condition — Part XV.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 153/04
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 363/23
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Nutrient Management Act, 2002
|O Reg 366/23
|Disposal of Dead Farm Animals, amending O Reg 106/09
|O Reg 367/23
|General, amending O Reg 267/03
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 373/23
|Amounts to Be Excluded from Rates
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 346/23
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007
|O Reg 369/23
|Designations, amending O Reg 75/08
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997
December 1, 2023
Proposing Administrative Monetary Penalties under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997 — Comments by January 2, 2024
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
December 1, 2023
Amendments to Ontario Regulation 246/22 under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 to align with the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority — Comments by January 15, 2024
Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority Act, 2021
December 1, 2023
Regulations Pertaining to the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority (the Authority) — Comments by January 15, 2024
Orders In Council
Working for Workers Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 35
- Order in Council 620/2023, issued on May 11, 2023, is amended by striking out "January 1, 2024" in clause (b) and substituting "July 1, 2024" (OIC 1622/2023)
Royal Assents
December 04, 2023
- Bill 41, Protection from Coerced Debts Incurred in relation to Human Trafficking Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 131, Transportation for the Future Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 134, Affordable Homes and Good Jobs Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 18
- Bill 135, Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 139, Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 146, Building a Strong Ontario Together Act (Budget Measures), 2023 — Chapter No. 21
December 06, 2023
- Bill 136, Greenbelt Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 22
- Bill 142, Better for Consumers, Better for Businesses Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 23
- Bill 150, Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 24
- Bill 154, New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 25
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|42
|Reviewable Transactions Act
|43
|Appropriation Act (Capital Expenditures) 2024
|108
|An Act to Amend the Residential Tenancy Act
|109
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act (No. 3)
|110
|An Act to Amend the Farm Machinery Dealers and Vendors Act
|112
|An Act to Amend the Planning Act
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:
An Act to Amend the Planning Act, SPEI 2023, c 4
- Act in force November 25, 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|42
|Loi visant à prévenir et à combattre le harcèlement psychologique et la violence à caractère sexuel en milieu de travail
|47
|Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|42
|An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace
|47
|An Act to reinforce the protection of students
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 novembre 2023:
Loi sur l'optométrie
|Décret 1655-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis habilitant un optométriste à administrer et à prescrire des médicaments et à dispenser des soins oculaires
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 1670-2023
|Règlement sur la mise en Suvre des dispositions relatives aux accidents du travail et aux maladies professionnelles contenues dans l'Entente en matière de sécurité sociale entre le gouvernement du Québec et le gouvernement de la République d'Autriche
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 décembre 2023:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 1679-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau
|Décret 1680-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau
Loi sur l'administration financière
|Décret 1681-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les emprunts effectués par un organisme
Loi sur les décrets de convention collective
|Décret 1704-2023
|Décret modifiant le Décret sur l'industrie des services automobiles de la région de Montréal
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 1705-2023
|Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention propres à un chantier de construction
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 29, 2023:
Optometry Act
|OC 1655-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the standards for the issue and holding of permits authorizing an optometrist to administer and prescribe medications and provide eye care
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 1670-2023
|Regulation respecting the implementation of the provisions relating to industrial accidents and occupational diseases contained in the Understanding on Social Security between the Government of the Republic of Austria and the Gouvernement du Québec
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 6, 2023:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 1679-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water
|OC 1680-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
Financial Administration Act
|OC 1681-2023
|Regulation amending Regulation respecting borrowings made by a body
Act respecting collective agreement decrees
|OC 1704-2023
|Decree to amend the Decree respecting the automotive services industry in the Montréal region
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 1705-2023
|Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention mechanisms specific to construction sites
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 novembre 2023:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
|AM 2023-18
|Détermination de contrats de courtage devant être constatés sur un formulaire obligatoire — Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2023-18 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2023-19
|Formulaires — Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2023-19 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 décembre 2023:
Loi concernant le Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement et instituant le Fonds de l'aide financière à l'investissement et des contrats spéciaux
|AM 2023-20
|Modifications aux conditions, modalités et caractéristiques du Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement applicable aux entreprises facturées au tarif « L » ainsi qu'aux entreprises consommatrices de grande puissance desservies par les réseaux autonomes — Arrêté numéro P-30.1.1-2023-20 du ministre des Finances
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la table de fixation de la contribution alimentaire parentale de base — Arrêté numéro 5123 du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 29, 2023:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
|MO 2023-18
|Determination of brokerage contracts to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order C-73.2-2023-18 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2023-19
|Forms — Order C-73.2-2023-19 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 6, 2023:
Act respecting the Financial Assistance for Investment Program and establishing the Special Contracts and Financial Assistance for Investment Fund
|MO 2023-20
|Amendments to the conditions, terms and characteristics of the Financial Assistance for Investment Program applicable to enterprises billed at Rate L and enterprises that are large power consumers served by offgrid systems — Order P-30.1.1-2023-20 of the Minister of Finance
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Basic Parental Contribution Determination Table — Order 5123 of the Minister of Justice
Sanctions
9 novembre 2023
- Loi nº 28, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles — Chapitre nº 26
29 novembre 2023
- Loi nº 22, Loi concernant l'expropriation — Chapitre nº 27
Assents
November 9, 2023
- Bill 28, An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish — Chapter No. 26
November 29, 2023
- Bill 22, An Act respecting expropriation — Chapter No. 27
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 novembre 2023:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2024
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
- Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2024
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Code criminel
- Erratum
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 décembre 2023:
Loi sur l'assurance parentale
Loi sur les impôts
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
- Tables de retenues à la source
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 29, 2023:
An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2024
An Act respecting industrial accidents and
occupational diseases
Workers' Compensation Act
- Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2024
- Table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2024
Courts of Justice Act
Criminal Code
- Erratum
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 6, 2023:
Act respecting parental
insurance
Taxation Act
Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
- Source deductions table
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|152
|An Act to amend The Protection From Human Trafficking Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts
|153
|An Act to amend The Cities Act, The Municipalities Act and The Northern Municipalities Act, 2010
|154
|An Act to amend The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 24, 2023:
The Fire Safety Act
|Sask Reg 105/2023
|The Fire Safety (National Fire Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 1, 2023:
The SaskEnergy Act
|Sask Reg 107/2023
|The SaskEnergy (Municipal Surcharge) Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Accessible Saskatchewan Act
|Sask Reg 108/2023
|The Accessible Saskatchewan Regulations
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 110/2023
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 14-101 and Consequential Amendments to Instruments) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, SS 2023, c 19
- Act in force December 3, 2023 (OC 597/2023)
Yukon / Yukon
