Legislation for the period 11/23 to 12/06

In This Issue



Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-59 An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 21, 2023 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023



Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 6, 2023:

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

SOR/2023-248 Order Amending Schedule VI to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Miscellaneous Program)



Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-251 Order 2023-87-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-252 Order 2023-112-11-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List



Food and Drugs Act

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

SOR/2023-247 Regulations Amending Certain Department of Health Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)



Income Tax Act

SOR/2023-246 Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Motor Vehicle Expenses and Benefits 2018–2023)



Species at Risk Act

SI/2023-75 Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessment Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Chestnut-collared Longspur and Nine Other Wildlife Species)



Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 5, 2023

Bill C-48, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (bail reform) — Chapter No. 30

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-002-23 — Consultation on the Licence Renewal Process for the 24 GHz and 38 GHz Bands and Preliminary Consultation on Changes to Spectrum in 24.25-26.5 GHz

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 2, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2023-66-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Order 2023-87-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Department of Health Act

Notice of annual increase of Health Canada's Drug Master Files and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product fees

Financial Administration Act

Notice of annual adjustment of fees for dealer's licences

Food and Drugs Act

Notice of annual adjustment of the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order

Patent Act

Notice of annual increase of fee pursuant to the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:

MD Private Trust Company and The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company — Letters patent of amalgamation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 106931579RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Computer programmers

Expiry review of finding — Cold-rolled steel

Finding — Certain wind towers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 2, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Second Foundation US Trading, LLC

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 103400834RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry — Environmental services

Order — Copper pipe fittings

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 11.A — Circuses, Ice Shows, Fireworks Displays, Sound and Light Shows and Similar Events (2023-2025)

SOCAN Tariff 21 — Recreational Facilities Operated by a Municipality, School, College, University, Agricultural Society or Similar Community Organizations (2023-2025)

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 2, 2023:

Copyright Board

Re:Sound Tariff 8 – Non-Interactive and Semi-Interactive Streaming (2013-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 9 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 203 Foreign Credential Advisory Committee Act



Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2023:

ATB Financial Act

Alta Reg 129/2023 ATB Financial Amendment Regulation



Financial Administration Act

Alta Reg 130/2023 Indemnity Authorization Amendment Regulation



Judicature Act

Alta Reg 126/2023 Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation



Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 133/2023 Specified Enactments (Jurisdiction) Amendment Regulation



Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 132/2023 Pressure Equipment Safety Amendment Regulation



British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 28, 2023:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 239/2023 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules BC Reg 240/2023 Amends BC Reg 120/2022 — Court of Appeal Rules



Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 238/2023 Enacts Exemption Regulation (No. 3)



Evidence Act

BC Reg 241/202 Amends BC Reg 210/2020 — Disbursements and Expert Evidence Regulation



Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 242/2023 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation



Public Interest Disclosure Act

BC Reg 245/2023 Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation



Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

BC Reg 237/2023 Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 5, 2023:

Energy Efficiency Act

Errata In Volume 66, No. 7 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in B.C. Reg. 106/2023, on page 409, in section 3 (c) of the Schedule the text that reads "in Column 3 of item 7.1" should read "in Column 1 of item 7.1".



Attorney General Statutes (Hague Convention on Child and Family Support) Amendment Act, 2022

Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act

Errata In Volume 66, No. 17 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in B.C. Reg. 213/2023, on page 761, in section (c), the text that reads "the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Regulation, B.C. Reg. 15/2002, is amended" should read "the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Regulation, B.C. Reg. 15/2003, is amended"



Assessment Act

BC Reg 249/2023 Amends BC Reg 217/86 — Electrical Power Corporations Valuation Regulation BC Reg 250/2023 Amends BC Reg 90/2000 — Managed Forest Land and Cut Timber Values Regulation BC Reg 251/2023 Amends BC Reg 203/86 — Railway and Pipeline Corporations Valuation Regulation BC Reg 252/2023 Amends BC Reg 218/86 — Railway, Pipeline, Electric Power and Telecommunications Corporation Rights of Way Valuation Regulation BC Reg 253/2023 Amends BC Reg 226/86 — Telecommunications Corporations Valuation Regulation



Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023

BC Reg 258/2023 Amends BC Reg 215/83 — Interest on Overdue Accounts Payable Regulation,



Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 254/2023 Repeals BC Reg 186/2023 — Single-Use and Plastic Waste Prevention Regulation

Enacts Single-Use and Plastic Waste Prevention Regulation BC Reg 255/2023 Amends BC Reg 449/2004 — Recycling Regulation



Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 248/2023 Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation



Offence Act

BC Reg 248/2023 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation



Real Estate Services Act

BC Reg 260/2023 Amends BC Reg 209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules



Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 246/2023 Adjustment to dollar amounts referred to in Act resulting from changes to Consumer Price Index (deemed amendments)

Repeals BC Reg 232/2022



Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 28, 2023:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16

Sections 37 to 42 in force November 30, 2023 (BC Reg 244/2023)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 5, 2023:

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17

Various provisions in force December 1, 2023 and April 5, 2024 (BC Reg 247/2023)

Royal Assents

November 30, 2023

Bill 39, Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 41

Bill 41, Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 43

Bill 42, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023 — Chapter No. 47

Bill 43, Money Judgment Enforcement Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions Act — Chapter No. 42

Bill 44, Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 45

Bill 45, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 4), 2023 — Chapter No. 49

Bill 46, Housing Statutes (Development Financing) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 46

Bill 47, Housing Statutes (Transit-Oriented Areas) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 48

Bill 48, Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 44

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office — Formal Bill (not printed) 2 The Louis Riel Act 3 The Fuel Tax Amendment Act (Fuel Tax Holiday) 4 The Employment Standards Code Amendment and Interpretation Amendment Act (Orange Shirt Day) 5 The Adult Literacy Act



Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Workers Compensation Act

Man Reg 147/2023 Minimum Periods of Employment and Non-Smoking — Firefighters and OFC Personnel Regulation, amendment



Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Workers Compensation Amendment Act (Wildfire Firefighters), SM 2023, c 21

Act in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 419/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 16 Consumer Protection Act 17 Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act



Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Mineral Act

NLR 88/23 Mineral Regulations (Amendment) No.2



Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 89/23 Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment) No. 2



Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Schools Act, 1997 No. 2, SNL 2023, c 18

Act in force January 1, 2024 (NLR 90/23)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 11, 2023:

Summary Conviction Procedures Act

NWT Reg R-098-2023 The Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, established by regulation numbered R-014-92, amendment



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 1, 2023:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 199/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 201/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)



Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2023:

Labour Standards Act

Nu Reg R-035-2023 Wages Regulations, amendment



Student Financial Assistance Act

Nu Reg R-036-2023 Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment



Workers' Compensation Act

Nu Reg R-037-2023 Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment



Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 154 An Act to enact the Recovery Through Growth Act (City of Toronto), 2023 and the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023 155 An Act to amend the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Act 157 An Act to amend various Acts in relation to the courts and other justice matters 159 An Act to amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, 2019



Regulations / Règlements

Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005

O Reg 359/23 Integrated Accessibility Standards, amending O Reg 191/11



Business Regulation Reform Act, 1994

O Reg 360/23 General, amending O Reg 442/95



Cannabis Licence Act, 2018

O Reg 371/23 General, amending O Reg 468/18



Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 349/23 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99



Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 350/23 Energy and Water Efficiency — Appliances and Products, amending O Reg 509/18



Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 368/23 Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23



Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 362/23 Records of Site Condition — Part XV.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 153/04



Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 363/23 General, amending O Reg 246/22



Nutrient Management Act, 2002

O Reg 366/23 Disposal of Dead Farm Animals, amending O Reg 106/09 O Reg 367/23 General, amending O Reg 267/03



Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 373/23 Amounts to Be Excluded from Rates



Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 346/23 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990



Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007

O Reg 369/23 Designations, amending O Reg 75/08



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997

December 1, 2023

Proposing Administrative Monetary Penalties under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997 — Comments by January 2, 2024

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

December 1, 2023

Amendments to Ontario Regulation 246/22 under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 to align with the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority — Comments by January 15, 2024

Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority Act, 2021

December 1, 2023

Regulations Pertaining to the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority (the Authority) — Comments by January 15, 2024

Orders In Council

Working for Workers Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 35

Order in Council 620/2023, issued on May 11, 2023, is amended by striking out "January 1, 2024" in clause (b) and substituting "July 1, 2024" (OIC 1622/2023)

Royal Assents

December 04, 2023

Bill 41, Protection from Coerced Debts Incurred in relation to Human Trafficking Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 16

Bill 131, Transportation for the Future Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 17

Bill 134, Affordable Homes and Good Jobs Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 18

Bill 135, Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 19

Bill 139, Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 20

Bill 146, Building a Strong Ontario Together Act (Budget Measures), 2023 — Chapter No. 21

December 06, 2023

Bill 136, Greenbelt Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 22

Bill 142, Better for Consumers, Better for Businesses Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 23

Bill 150, Planning Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 24

Bill 154, New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 25

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 42 Reviewable Transactions Act 43 Appropriation Act (Capital Expenditures) 2024 108 An Act to Amend the Residential Tenancy Act 109 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act (No. 3) 110 An Act to Amend the Farm Machinery Dealers and Vendors Act 112 An Act to Amend the Planning Act



Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, November 25, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Planning Act, SPEI 2023, c 4

Act in force November 25, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 42 Loi visant à prévenir et à combattre le harcèlement psychologique et la violence à caractère sexuel en milieu de travail 47 Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves



Bills

Referenced on first reading only 42 An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace 47 An Act to reinforce the protection of students



Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 novembre 2023:

Loi sur l'optométrie

Décret 1655-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis habilitant un optométriste à administrer et à prescrire des médicaments et à dispenser des soins oculaires



Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 1670-2023 Règlement sur la mise en Suvre des dispositions relatives aux accidents du travail et aux maladies professionnelles contenues dans l'Entente en matière de sécurité sociale entre le gouvernement du Québec et le gouvernement de la République d'Autriche



Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 décembre 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1679-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau Décret 1680-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau



Loi sur l'administration financière

Décret 1681-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les emprunts effectués par un organisme



Loi sur les décrets de convention collective

Décret 1704-2023 Décret modifiant le Décret sur l'industrie des services automobiles de la région de Montréal



Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 1705-2023 Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention propres à un chantier de construction



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 29, 2023:

Optometry Act

OC 1655-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the standards for the issue and holding of permits authorizing an optometrist to administer and prescribe medications and provide eye care



Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 1670-2023 Regulation respecting the implementation of the provisions relating to industrial accidents and occupational diseases contained in the Understanding on Social Security between the Government of the Republic of Austria and the Gouvernement du Québec



Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 6, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1679-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water OC 1680-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals



Financial Administration Act

OC 1681-2023 Regulation amending Regulation respecting borrowings made by a body



Act respecting collective agreement decrees

OC 1704-2023 Decree to amend the Decree respecting the automotive services industry in the Montréal region



Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 1705-2023 Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention mechanisms specific to construction sites



Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 novembre 2023:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

AM 2023-18 Détermination de contrats de courtage devant être constatés sur un formulaire obligatoire — Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2023-18 du ministre des Finances AM 2023-19 Formulaires — Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2023-19 du ministre des Finances



Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 décembre 2023:

Loi concernant le Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement et instituant le Fonds de l'aide financière à l'investissement et des contrats spéciaux

AM 2023-20 Modifications aux conditions, modalités et caractéristiques du Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement applicable aux entreprises facturées au tarif « L » ainsi qu'aux entreprises consommatrices de grande puissance desservies par les réseaux autonomes — Arrêté numéro P-30.1.1-2023-20 du ministre des Finances



Code de procédure civile

AM 2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la table de fixation de la contribution alimentaire parentale de base — Arrêté numéro 5123 du ministre de la Justice



Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 29, 2023:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

MO 2023-18 Determination of brokerage contracts to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order C-73.2-2023-18 of the Minister of Finance MO 2023-19 Forms — Order C-73.2-2023-19 of the Minister of Finance



Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 6, 2023:

Act respecting the Financial Assistance for Investment Program and establishing the Special Contracts and Financial Assistance for Investment Fund

MO 2023-20 Amendments to the conditions, terms and characteristics of the Financial Assistance for Investment Program applicable to enterprises billed at Rate L and enterprises that are large power consumers served by offgrid systems — Order P-30.1.1-2023-20 of the Minister of Finance



Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Basic Parental Contribution Determination Table — Order 5123 of the Minister of Justice



Sanctions

9 novembre 2023

Loi nº 28, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles — Chapitre nº 26

29 novembre 2023

Loi nº 22, Loi concernant l'expropriation — Chapitre nº 27

Assents

November 9, 2023

Bill 28, An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish — Chapter No. 26

November 29, 2023

Bill 22, An Act respecting expropriation — Chapter No. 27

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 novembre 2023:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2024

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2024

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Code criminel

Erratum

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 décembre 2023:

Loi sur l'assurance parentale

Loi sur les impôts

Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec

Tables de retenues à la source

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 29, 2023:

An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2024

An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' Compensation Act

Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2024

Table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2024

Courts of Justice Act

Criminal Code

Erratum

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 6, 2023:

Act respecting parental insurance

Taxation Act

Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan

Source deductions table

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 152 An Act to amend The Protection From Human Trafficking Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts 153 An Act to amend The Cities Act, The Municipalities Act and The Northern Municipalities Act, 2010 154 An Act to amend The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act



Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 24, 2023:

The Fire Safety Act

Sask Reg 105/2023 The Fire Safety (National Fire Code) Amendment Regulations, 2023



Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 1, 2023:

The SaskEnergy Act

Sask Reg 107/2023 The SaskEnergy (Municipal Surcharge) Amendment Regulations, 2023



The Accessible Saskatchewan Act

Sask Reg 108/2023 The Accessible Saskatchewan Regulations



The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 110/2023 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 14-101 and Consequential Amendments to Instruments) Amendment Regulations, 2023



Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, SS 2023, c 19

Act in force December 3, 2023 (OC 597/2023)

Yukon / Yukon

