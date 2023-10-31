ARTICLE

Legislation for the period 10/12 to 10/25

In This Issue



Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-57 An Act to implement the 2023 Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine C-319 An Act to amend the Old Age Security Act (amount of full pension) C-320 An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (disclosure of information to victims)



Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-14 An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act, the Canada National Marine Conservation Areas Act, the Rouge National Urban Park Act and the National Parks of Canada Fishing Regulations



Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 25, 2023:

Broadcasting Act

SOR/2023-216 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made under the Broadcasting Act



Canadian Navigable Waters Act

SOR/2023-213 Order Exempting Certain Navigable Waters Located in Quebec from the Application of Section 23 of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act

Customs Tariff

SOR/2023-211 Regulations Amending the Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff Rules of Origin Regulations SOR/2023-209 Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff) SOR/2023-212 Direct Shipment (Most-Favoured-Nation Tariff, General Preferential Tariff, General Preferential Tariff Plus, Least Developed Country Tariff, Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff, Australia Tariff and New Zealand Tariff) Regulations SOR/2023-210 General Preferential Tariff, General Preferential Tariff Plus and Least Developed Country Tariff Rules of Origin Regulations SOR/2023-207 General Preferential Tariff Withdrawal and Extension (2023 GPT Review) Order SOR/2023-208 Least Developed Country Tariff Withdrawal (2023 LDCT Review) Order SOR/2023-217 Order Amending the List of Tariff Provisions Set Out in the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Tariff Item No. 9984.00.00)



Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-218 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations SOR/2023-214 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations



Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

SOR/2023-206 Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Site Registration Requirements)



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023 c 26

Section 229 in force January 1, 2025 (PC 2023-1020)

An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act, SC 2019 c 16

Subsections 16‍(1) and (3) and 28‍(4) and sections 30 and 36 in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 2023-1053)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:

Payment Clearing and Settlement Act

Notice of designation to Interac Corp.

Notice of designation to Mastercard International Inc.

Notice of designation to Visa Inc.

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:

Bank Act

Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments — Designation of the external complaints body

Insurance Companies Act

N.V. Hagelunie — Order to insure in Canada risks

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Order — Stainless steel sinks

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Orders

Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

NAFTA Secretariat

Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 14, 2023:

Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act

Alta Reg 122/2023 Prompt Payment and Construction Lien (Prescribed Persons, Entities and Project Agreements) Regulation



Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 119/2023 Enforcement of Private Surface Agreement Rules (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation



Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act

Alta Reg 120/2023 Apprenticeship Education and Industry Training Programs Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 121/2023 Designated Trades and Restricted Activities Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 35 Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act 36 Police Amendment Act, 2023 37 Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, 2023 38 International Credentials Recognition Act 39 Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023



Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2023:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 223/2023 Amends BC Reg 343/95 — Political Contributions Regulations

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 224/2023 Amends BC Reg 386/92 — Interest Rate Under Various Statutes Regulation

Pay Transparency Act

BC Reg 225/2023 Enacts Pay Transparency Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2023:

Health Professions and Occupations Act, SBC 2022, c 43

Various provisions in force October 23, 2023 (BC Reg 221/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 17 An Act Respecting the Regulation of Aquaculture in the Province 42 An Act to Repeal the Farm Products Corporation Act 43 An Act to Amend the Schools Act, 1997 No. 2 47 An Act to Amend the Insurance Companies Act 48 An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022 49 An Act Respecting the King's Printer 50 An Act to Amend the Change of Name Act, 2009 51 An Act to Amend the Embalmers and Funeral Directors Act, 2008 52 An Act to Amend the Buildings Accessibility Act 53 An Act Respecting King's Counsel and Order of Precedence in the Courts 55 An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act, City of Corner Brook Act, City of Mount Pearl Act, City of St. John's Act, and Municipalities Act, 1999



Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Environmental Protection Act

NLR 78/23 Trout River Harbour Dredging Project Exemption Order



Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 180/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 181/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 182/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)



Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:

Road Trails Act, SNS 2023, c 4

Act in force September 29, 2023 (NS Reg 171/2023)



Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 136 An Act to amend the Greenbelt Act, 2005 and certain other Acts, to enact the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, 2023, to repeal an Act and to revoke various regulations 139 An Act to amend various Acts 142 An Act to enact the Consumer Protection Act, 2023, to amend the Consumer Reporting Act and to amend or repeal various other Acts



Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 327/23 General, amending O Reg 363/16 O Reg 329/23 General, amending O Reg 363/16

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 328/23 Ontario Electricity Support Program, amending O Reg 14/18



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023

October 12, 2023

Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023 — Comments by November 11, 2023

Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA)

October 19, 2023

Public consultation on proposed amendments to the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) to reduce unnecessary administrative and regulatory burden on credit unions — Comments by December 4, 2023

October 19, 2023

Public consultation on proposed amendments to O Reg 105/22 under the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) to remove the requirement for credit unions to include the last audited financial statements that were tabled before credit union members in any offering statement — Comments by December 4, 2023

Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Repeal Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24, Sched 2

October 16, 2023

New Act regarding the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve easements and covenants — Comments by November 30, 2023

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

October 17, 2023

Proposed regulatory amendments to encourage greater reuse of excess soil — Comments by December 1, 2023

Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023

Securities Act

Commodity Futures Act

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016

October 19, 2023

Proposed amendments to the Securities Act, Commodity Futures Act, and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, that would reduce the minimum consultation period for proposed rules made by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) from 90 days to 60 days — Comments by December 4, 2023

Mining Act, RSO 1990

October 10, 2023

Proposed Regulations under the Mining Act for Recovery of Minerals — Comments by November 24, 2023

October 19, 2023

Seeking feedback on opportunities to improve Ontario's mineral exploration plans and permits regime — Comments by December 3, 2023

October 19, 2023

Seeking input on opportunities to improve Ontario's mineral exploration assessment work regime — Comments by December 3, 2023

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

October 16, 2023

Proposal to return lands to the Greenbelt - Greenbelt Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Comments by November 30, 2023

Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 (MOPBA)

October 19, 2023

Amending O Reg 556/20 "Exemptions" under the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by December 3, 2023

October 19, 2023

Proposed housekeeping legislative amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 (MOPBA) — Comments by December 3, 2023

Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990

October 19, 2023

Proposed amendments to the Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act — Comments by December 4, 2023

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

October 19, 2023

Proposed regulatory amendments under the Ontario Drug Benefit Act and the Drug Interchangeability and Dispensing Fee Act to modernize submission requirements for manufacturers of "well-established drugs" — Comments by December 3, 2023

Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA)

October 19, 2023

Proposal to amend Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA) to remove requirement related to publishing notice of proposed initial regulations — Comments by December 3, 2023

Consultations / Consultations

Notices of Security Interest (NOSIs)

October 17, 2023

Consultation on Issues Related to Notices of Security Interest (NOSIs) — Comments by December 1, 2023

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2023:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-897 Licensed Practical Nurses Regulations, amendment EC2023-898 Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment



Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 octobre 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 18, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies

Sanctions

24 octobre 2023

Loi nº 34, Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice — Chapitre nº 23

Assents

October 24, 2023

Bill 34, An Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice — Chapter No. 23

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 137 An Act to amend The Education Act, 1995 respecting parental rights



Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:

The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Act

RRS c S-65, Reg 2 The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Regulations, 2023

The Mineral Resources Act, 1985

Sask Reg 95/2023 The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (Eligible Mineral Exploration Corporation) Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 11

Act in force January 1, 2024 (OC 514/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 13, 2023:

The King's Bench Act

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan — Amendments to the King's Bench Rules

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 33 Act to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Act (2023) 34 Technical Amendments (Finance) Act (2023)



Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2023:

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2023/127 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2023)

