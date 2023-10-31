Legislation for the period 10/12 to 10/25
Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to implement the 2023 Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine
|
An Act to amend the Old Age Security Act (amount of full pension)
|
An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (disclosure of information to victims)
Senate / Sénat
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act, the Canada National Marine Conservation Areas Act, the Rouge National Urban Park Act and the National Parks of Canada Fishing Regulations
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 25, 2023:
Broadcasting Act
|
SOR/2023-216
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made under the Broadcasting Act
Canadian Navigable Waters Act
|
SOR/2023-213
|
Order Exempting Certain Navigable Waters Located in Quebec from the Application of Section 23 of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act
Customs Tariff
|
SOR/2023-211
|
Regulations Amending the Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff Rules of Origin Regulations
|
SOR/2023-209
|
Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff)
|
SOR/2023-212
|
Direct Shipment (Most-Favoured-Nation Tariff, General Preferential Tariff, General Preferential Tariff Plus, Least Developed Country Tariff, Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff, Australia Tariff and New Zealand Tariff) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-210
|
General Preferential Tariff, General Preferential Tariff Plus and Least Developed Country Tariff Rules of Origin Regulations
|
SOR/2023-207
|
General Preferential Tariff Withdrawal and Extension (2023 GPT Review) Order
|
SOR/2023-208
|
Least Developed Country Tariff Withdrawal (2023 LDCT Review) Order
|
SOR/2023-217
|
Order Amending the List of Tariff Provisions Set Out in the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Tariff Item No. 9984.00.00)
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2023-218
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-214
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
|
SOR/2023-206
|
Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Site Registration Requirements)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
- By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023 c 26
- Section 229 in force January 1, 2025 (PC 2023-1020)
An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act, SC 2019 c 16
- Subsections 16(1) and (3) and 28(4) and sections 30 and 36 in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 2023-1053)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:
Payment Clearing and Settlement Act
- Notice of designation to Interac Corp.
- Notice of designation to Mastercard International Inc.
- Notice of designation to Visa Inc.
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:
Bank Act
- Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments — Designation of the external complaints body
Insurance Companies Act
- N.V. Hagelunie — Order to insure in Canada risks
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Order — Stainless steel sinks
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
NAFTA Secretariat
- Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 14, 2023:
Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act
|
Alta Reg 122/2023
|
Prompt Payment and Construction Lien (Prescribed Persons, Entities and Project Agreements) Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|
Alta Reg 119/2023
|
Enforcement of Private Surface Agreement Rules (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act
|
Alta Reg 120/2023
|
Apprenticeship Education and Industry Training Programs Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 121/2023
|
Designated Trades and Restricted Activities Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act
|
Police Amendment Act, 2023
|
Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, 2023
|
International Credentials Recognition Act
|
Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2023:
Income Tax Act
|
BC Reg 223/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 343/95 — Political Contributions Regulations
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|
BC Reg 224/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 386/92 — Interest Rate Under Various Statutes Regulation
Pay Transparency Act
|
BC Reg 225/2023
|
Enacts Pay Transparency Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2023:
Health Professions and Occupations Act, SBC 2022, c 43
- Various provisions in force October 23, 2023 (BC Reg 221/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act Respecting the Regulation of Aquaculture in the Province
|
An Act to Repeal the Farm Products Corporation Act
|
An Act to Amend the Schools Act, 1997 No. 2
|
An Act to Amend the Insurance Companies Act
|
An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022
|
An Act Respecting the King's Printer
|
An Act to Amend the Change of Name Act, 2009
|
An Act to Amend the Embalmers and Funeral Directors Act, 2008
|
An Act to Amend the Buildings Accessibility Act
|
An Act Respecting King's Counsel and Order of Precedence in the Courts
|
An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act, City of Corner Brook Act, City of Mount Pearl Act, City of St. John's Act, and Municipalities Act, 1999
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Environmental Protection Act
|
NLR 78/23
|
Trout River Harbour Dredging Project Exemption Order
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 180/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 181/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 182/2023
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:
Road Trails Act, SNS 2023, c 4
- Act in force September 29, 2023 (NS Reg 171/2023)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Greenbelt Act, 2005 and certain other Acts, to enact the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, 2023, to repeal an Act and to revoke various regulations
|
An Act to amend various Acts
|
An Act to enact the Consumer Protection Act, 2023, to amend the Consumer Reporting Act and to amend or repeal various other Acts
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016
|
O Reg 327/23
|
General, amending O Reg 363/16
|
O Reg 329/23
|
General, amending O Reg 363/16
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|
O Reg 328/23
|
Ontario Electricity Support Program, amending O Reg 14/18
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023
October 12, 2023
Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023 — Comments by November 11, 2023
Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA)
October 19, 2023
Public consultation on proposed amendments to the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) to reduce unnecessary administrative and regulatory burden on credit unions — Comments by December 4, 2023
October 19, 2023
Public consultation on proposed amendments to O Reg 105/22 under the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) to remove the requirement for credit unions to include the last audited financial statements that were tabled before credit union members in any offering statement — Comments by December 4, 2023
Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Repeal Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24, Sched 2
October 16, 2023
New Act regarding the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve easements and covenants — Comments by November 30, 2023
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
October 17, 2023
Proposed regulatory amendments to encourage greater reuse of excess soil — Comments by December 1, 2023
Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act,
2023
Securities Act
Commodity Futures Act
Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016
October 19, 2023
Proposed amendments to the Securities Act, Commodity Futures Act, and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, that would reduce the minimum consultation period for proposed rules made by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) from 90 days to 60 days — Comments by December 4, 2023
Mining Act, RSO 1990
October 10, 2023
Proposed Regulations under the Mining Act for Recovery of Minerals — Comments by November 24, 2023
October 19, 2023
Seeking feedback on opportunities to improve Ontario's mineral exploration plans and permits regime — Comments by December 3, 2023
October 19, 2023
Seeking input on opportunities to improve Ontario's mineral exploration assessment work regime — Comments by December 3, 2023
Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
October 16, 2023
Proposal to return lands to the Greenbelt - Greenbelt Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Comments by November 30, 2023
Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 (MOPBA)
October 19, 2023
Amending O Reg 556/20 "Exemptions" under the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by December 3, 2023
October 19, 2023
Proposed housekeeping legislative amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 (MOPBA) — Comments by December 3, 2023
Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990
October 19, 2023
Proposed amendments to the Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act — Comments by December 4, 2023
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
October 19, 2023
Proposed regulatory amendments under the Ontario Drug Benefit Act and the Drug Interchangeability and Dispensing Fee Act to modernize submission requirements for manufacturers of "well-established drugs" — Comments by December 3, 2023
Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA)
October 19, 2023
Proposal to amend Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA) to remove requirement related to publishing notice of proposed initial regulations — Comments by December 3, 2023
Consultations / Consultations
Notices of Security Interest (NOSIs)
October 17, 2023
Consultation on Issues Related to Notices of Security Interest (NOSIs) — Comments by December 1, 2023
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2023:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
EC2023-897
|
Licensed Practical Nurses Regulations, amendment
|
EC2023-898
|
Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 octobre 2023:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 18, 2023:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies
Sanctions
24 octobre 2023
- Loi nº 34, Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice — Chapitre nº 23
Assents
October 24, 2023
- Bill 34, An Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice — Chapter No. 23
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend The Education Act, 1995 respecting parental rights
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:
The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Act
|
RRS c S-65, Reg 2
|
The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Regulations, 2023
The Mineral Resources Act, 1985
|
Sask Reg 95/2023
|
The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (Eligible Mineral Exploration Corporation) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 11
- Act in force January 1, 2024 (OC 514/2023)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 13, 2023:
The King's Bench Act
- Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan — Amendments to the King's Bench Rules
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Act to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Act (2023)
|
Technical Amendments (Finance) Act (2023)
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2023:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|
YOIC 2023/127
|
Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2023)
