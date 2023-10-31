Legislation for the period 10/12 to 10/25

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse

Alberta / Alberta

Nunavut / Nunavut

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Ontario / Ontario

Manitoba / Manitoba

Prince Edward Island /  Île-du-Prince-Édouard

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Quebec / Québec

Newfoundland and Labrador /  Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories /  Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Yukon / Yukon


Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only

C-57

An Act to implement the 2023 Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine

C-319

An Act to amend the Old Age Security Act (amount of full pension)

C-320

An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (disclosure of information to victims)


Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only

S-14

An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act, the Canada National Marine Conservation Areas Act, the Rouge National Urban Park Act and the National Parks of Canada Fishing Regulations


Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 25, 2023:

Broadcasting Act

SOR/2023-216

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made under the Broadcasting Act


Canadian Navigable Waters Act

SOR/2023-213

Order Exempting Certain Navigable Waters Located in Quebec from the Application of Section 23 of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act

 

Customs Tariff

SOR/2023-211

Regulations Amending the Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff Rules of Origin Regulations

SOR/2023-209

Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff)

SOR/2023-212

Direct Shipment (Most-Favoured-Nation Tariff, General Preferential Tariff, General Preferential Tariff Plus, Least Developed Country Tariff, Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff, Australia Tariff and New Zealand Tariff) Regulations

SOR/2023-210

General Preferential Tariff, General Preferential Tariff Plus and Least Developed Country Tariff Rules of Origin Regulations

SOR/2023-207

General Preferential Tariff Withdrawal and Extension (2023 GPT Review) Order

SOR/2023-208

Least Developed Country Tariff Withdrawal (2023 LDCT Review) Order

SOR/2023-217

Order Amending the List of Tariff Provisions Set Out in the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Tariff Item No. 9984.00.00)


Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-218

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations

SOR/2023-214

Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations


Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

SOR/2023-206

Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Site Registration Requirements)


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

  • By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023 c 26

  • Section 229 in force January 1, 2025 (PC 2023-1020)

An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act, SC 2019 c 16

  • Subsections 16‍(1) and (3) and 28‍(4) and sections 30 and 36 in force February 1, 2024 (OIC 2023-1053)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:

Payment Clearing and Settlement Act

  • Notice of designation to Interac Corp.
  • Notice of designation to Mastercard International Inc.
  • Notice of designation to Visa Inc.

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:

Bank Act

  • Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments — Designation of the external complaints body

Insurance Companies Act

  • N.V. Hagelunie — Order to insure in Canada risks

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Order — Stainless steel sinks

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Orders
  • Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 21, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

NAFTA Secretariat

  • Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 14, 2023:

Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act

Alta Reg 122/2023

Prompt Payment and Construction Lien (Prescribed Persons, Entities and Project Agreements) Regulation


Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 119/2023

Enforcement of Private Surface Agreement Rules (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation


Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act

Alta Reg 120/2023

Apprenticeship Education and Industry Training Programs Amendment Regulation

Alta Reg 121/2023

Designated Trades and Restricted Activities Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

35

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act

36

Police Amendment Act, 2023

37

Crime Victim Assistance Amendment Act, 2023

38

International Credentials Recognition Act

39

Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023


Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMarch 24, 2023:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 223/2023

Amends BC Reg 343/95 — Political Contributions Regulations

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 224/2023

Amends BC Reg 386/92 — Interest Rate Under Various Statutes Regulation

Pay Transparency Act

BC Reg 225/2023

Enacts Pay Transparency Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMarch 24, 2023:

Health Professions and Occupations Act, SBC 2022, c 43

  • Various provisions in force October 23, 2023 (BC Reg 221/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

  • No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

  • No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

17

An Act Respecting the Regulation of Aquaculture in the Province

42

An Act to Repeal the Farm Products Corporation Act

43

An Act to Amend the Schools Act, 1997 No. 2

47

An Act to Amend the Insurance Companies Act

48

An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022

49

An Act Respecting the King's Printer

50

An Act to Amend the Change of Name Act, 2009

51

An Act to Amend the Embalmers and Funeral Directors Act, 2008

52

An Act to Amend the Buildings Accessibility Act

53

An Act Respecting King's Counsel and Order of Precedence in the Courts

55

An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act, City of Corner Brook Act, City of Mount Pearl Act, City of St. John's Act, and Municipalities Act, 1999


Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Environmental Protection Act

NLR 78/23

Trout River Harbour Dredging Project Exemption Order


Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 180/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 181/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

NS Reg 182/2023

Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)


Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:

Road Trails Act, SNS 2023, c 4

  • Act in force September 29, 2023 (NS Reg 171/2023)


Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

136

An Act to amend the Greenbelt Act, 2005 and certain other Acts, to enact the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, 2023, to repeal an Act and to revoke various regulations

139

An Act to amend various Acts

142

An Act to enact the Consumer Protection Act, 2023, to amend the Consumer Reporting Act and to amend or repeal various other Acts


Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 327/23

General, amending O Reg 363/16

O Reg 329/23

General, amending O Reg 363/16

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 328/23

Ontario Electricity Support Program, amending O Reg 14/18


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023

October 12, 2023
Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023 — Comments by November 11, 2023

Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA)

October 19, 2023
Public consultation on proposed amendments to the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) to reduce unnecessary administrative and regulatory burden on credit unions — Comments by December 4, 2023

October 19, 2023
Public consultation on proposed amendments to O Reg 105/22 under the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) to remove the requirement for credit unions to include the last audited financial statements that were tabled before credit union members in any offering statement — Comments by December 4, 2023

Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Repeal Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24, Sched 2

October 16, 2023
New Act regarding the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve easements and covenants — Comments by November 30, 2023

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

October 17, 2023
Proposed regulatory amendments to encourage greater reuse of excess soil — Comments by December 1, 2023

Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023
 Securities Act
Commodity Futures Act
 Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016

October 19, 2023
Proposed amendments to the Securities Act, Commodity Futures Act, and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, that would reduce the minimum consultation period for proposed rules made by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) from 90 days to 60 days — Comments by December 4, 2023

Mining Act, RSO 1990

October 10, 2023
Proposed Regulations under the Mining Act for Recovery of Minerals — Comments by November 24, 2023

October 19, 2023
Seeking feedback on opportunities to improve Ontario's mineral exploration plans and permits regime — Comments by December 3, 2023

October 19, 2023
Seeking input on opportunities to improve Ontario's mineral exploration assessment work regime — Comments by December 3, 2023

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

October 16, 2023
Proposal to return lands to the Greenbelt - Greenbelt Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 — Comments by November 30, 2023

Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 (MOPBA)

October 19, 2023
Amending O Reg 556/20 "Exemptions" under the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 — Comments by December 3, 2023

October 19, 2023
Proposed housekeeping legislative amendments to the Modernizing Ontario for People and Businesses Act, 2020 (MOPBA) — Comments by December 3, 2023

Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990

October 19, 2023
Proposed amendments to the Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act — Comments by December 4, 2023

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

October 19, 2023
Proposed regulatory amendments under the Ontario Drug Benefit Act and the Drug Interchangeability and Dispensing Fee Act to modernize submission requirements for manufacturers of "well-established drugs" — Comments by December 3, 2023

Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA)

October 19, 2023
Proposal to amend Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA) to remove requirement related to publishing notice of proposed initial regulations — Comments by December 3, 2023

Consultations / Consultations

Notices of Security Interest (NOSIs)

October 17, 2023
Consultation on Issues Related to Notices of Security Interest (NOSIs) — Comments by December 1, 2023

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2023:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-897

Licensed Practical Nurses Regulations, amendment

EC2023-898

Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment


Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2023:

Judicature Act

  • Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 octobre 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 18, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies

Sanctions

24 octobre 2023

  • Loi nº 34, Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice  — Chapitre nº 23

Assents

October 24, 2023

  • Bill 34, An Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice — Chapter No. 23

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

137

An Act to amend The Education Act, 1995 respecting parental rights


Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 20, 2023:

The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Act

RRS c S-65, Reg 2

The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Regulations, 2023

The Mineral Resources Act, 1985

Sask Reg 95/2023

The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (Eligible Mineral Exploration Corporation) Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 11

  • Act in force January 1, 2024 (OC 514/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 13, 2023:

The King's Bench Act

  • Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan — Amendments to the King's Bench Rules

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only

33

Act to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Act (2023)

34

Technical Amendments (Finance) Act (2023)


Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2023:

Placer Mining Act
 Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2023/127

Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) (2023)

 

