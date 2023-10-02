ARTICLE

Canada: John Manley On The Implications Of A U.S. Shutdown For Canada (Video)

John Manley joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss how a U.S. government shutdown could affect Canada. He says the key is the duration.

"This is not your garden variety political squabble," John tells BNN. With the partisan deadlock happening in Washington right now, "Any conciliation or backing down hasn't in the recent past been rewarded, it's been punished. The battle lines could be pretty difficult to penetrate."

Depending on how long a shutdown goes, it could affect travelers, people who are trading with the United States, those looking for deliveries—and potentially food exports into Canada or overall imports into the United States.

"Stay tuned," John says. "A shutdown would definitely have implications for us."

