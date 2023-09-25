In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 13, 2023:
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2023-188
|Order Amending the General Export Permit No. 41 — Dual-use Goods and Technology to Certain Destinations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-185
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 16, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter "P" to the identifiers of 145 reduced regulatory requirement polymers
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Bank Swallow critical habitat in the Basin Head Marine Protected Area
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 9, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — AlbertaEx, L.P. (Erratum)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiries
- Computer programmers
- Software
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 16, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100878818RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-009
- Determination — Vessels, miscellaneous — Repair
- Order — Carbon and alloy steel line pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Orders
- Regulatory policies
Alberta / Alberta
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2023:
Securities Act
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administratorst)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 12, 2023:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 205/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
Securities Act
|BC Reg 209/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 19, 2023:
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control
Act
Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
|Erratum
|
In Volume 64, No. 2 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in B.C. Reg. 11/2021, on page 48, section 9 (b) of Appendix 3, in the substituted definition of "professional geoscientist", the text that reads "as a professional geoscientst" should read "as a professional geoscientist".
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 210/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|NB Reg 2023-49
|NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
Clean Environment Act
|NB Reg 2023-51
|NB Reg 87-83, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 69/23
|Low Income Tax Reduction Regulations for the 2023 Taxation Year
Pension Benefits Act, 1997
|NLR 72/23
|Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2023:
Employment Standards Act
|NWT Reg R-052-2023
|Employment Standards Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 8, 2023:
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 155/2023
|Green Choice Program Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 152/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 154/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 313/23
|General, amending Reg 334 of RRO 1990
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 314/23
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Electricity Act, 1998
September 14, 2023
Streamlining the Energy and Water Reporting and Benchmarking (EWRB) Exemption Process — Comments by October 14, 2023
Endangered Species Act, RSO 2007
September 18, 2023
Protecting Black Ash and its habitat under the Endangered Species Act, 2007 — Comments by November 2, 2023
Mining Act, RSO 1990
September 8, 2023
Proposed regulatory amendments required to implement legislative amendments made through Building More Mines Act, 2023 — Comments by October 9, 2023
Pharmacy Act, 1991
September 11, 2023
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 202/94 (General) made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991 — Comments by September 26, 2023
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 9, 2023:
Missing Persons Act, SPEI 2021, c 13
- Act in force September 9, 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|33
|Loi concernant les conventions collectives des constables spéciaux et des gardes du corps du gouvernement du Québec
|34
|Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|33
|An Act respecting the collective agreements of the special constables and the bodyguards of the Gouvernement du Québec
|34
|An Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 septembre 2023, no 37:
Code des professions
|Décret 1389-2023
|Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation de l'Ordre des dentistes du Québec
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 septembre 2023:
Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
|Décret 1422-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 13, 2023, No. 37:
Professional Code
|OC 1389-2023
|Regulation respecting the indemnity fund of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 20, 2023:
Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
|OC 1422-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 septembre 2023, no 37:
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
- Règlement modifiant le Code de construction et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Loi sur la Société des loteries du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les concours de pronostics et les jeux sur numéros
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
- Règlement sur la capacité maximale de production d'un parc éolien pour les fins d'un programme d'achat d'électricité de source éolienne
Loi sur le Barreau
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation, le contrôle de la compétence, la délivrance d'une attestation et la discipline des sténographes
Loi sur la Société des alcools du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le vin et les autres boissons alcooliques fabriqués ou embouteillés par un titulaire de permis de fabricant de vin
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 septembre 2023:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 13, 2023, No. 37:
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code
- Regulation to amend the Construction Code and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Act respecting the Société des loteries du Québec
- Regulation to amend Regulation respecting forecast contests and numbers games
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
- Regulation respecting the maximum production capacity of a wind farm for the purposes of a program to purchase electric power from a wind source
Act respecting the Barreau du Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the training, skill and knowledge evaluation, accreditation and discipline of stenographers
Act respecting the Société des alcools du Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting wine and other alcoholic beverages made or bottled by holders of a wine maker's permit
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 20, 2023:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 septembre 2023, no 37A:
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|AM 2023-16
|
Règlement 91-507 sur les référentiels
centraux et la déclaration de données sur les
dérivés — Arrêté numéro
I-14.01-2023-16 du ministre des Finances
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2023-15
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les
obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations
continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté
numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 33-109 sur les renseignements concernant l'inscription — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 45-106 sur les dispenses de prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 62-103 sur le système d'alerte et questions connexes touchant les offres publiques et les déclarations d'initiés — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 septembre 2023:
Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
|AM 2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements — Arrêté 2023-0005 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 13, 2023, No. 37A:
Derivatives Act
|MO 2023-16
|Regulation to amend Regulation 91-507 respecting Trade
Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting — Order number
I-14.01-2023-16 of the Minister of Finance
Regulation to amend Regulation 94-102 respecting Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions — Order number I-14.01-2023-16 of the Minister of Finance
Securities Act
|MO 2023-15
|
Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration
Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations —
Order number V-1.1-2023-15 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 20, 2023:
Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
|MO 2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information — Order 2023-0005 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2023:
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|RRS c F-13.4 Reg 48
|The Drilling Rig (Provincial Sales Tax – Related Equipment) Remission Regulations
The Provincial Sales Tax Act
|Sask Reg 88/2023
|The Provincial Sales Tax (Drilling and Related Equipment) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 8, 2023:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Order / Ordre
Yukon Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2023:
Oil and Gas Act
|MO 2023/38
|Order to extend renewal terms of Chance Oil and Gas Limited permits (2023)
