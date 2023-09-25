In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 13, 2023:

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2023-188 Order Amending the General Export Permit No. 41 — Dual-use Goods and Technology to Certain Destinations


Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-185 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations


Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 16, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter "P" to the identifiers of 145 reduced regulatory requirement polymers

Species at Risk Act

  • Description of Bank Swallow critical habitat in the Basin Head Marine Protected Area

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 9, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — AlbertaEx, L.P. (Erratum)

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Inquiries
    • Computer programmers
    • Software

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Orders

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 16, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100878818RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-009
  • Determination — Vessels, miscellaneous — Repair
  • Order — Carbon and alloy steel line pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions
  • Orders
  • Regulatory policies

 

Alberta / Alberta

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2023:

Securities Act

  • Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administratorst)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations BulletinSeptember 12, 2023:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 205/2023

Amends BC Regs
268/87
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
2/2008 — Mineral Land Reserve (Conditional Mineral and Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Repeals BC Reg 264/2005


Securities Act

BC Reg 209/2023

Amends BC Regs
48/97 — National Instrument 14-101 Definitions
226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
226B/2009 — National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information
227/2009 — National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
83/2000 — National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues
2/2000 — National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
148/2017 — National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions
194/97 — Securities Rules


British Columbia Regulations BulletinSeptember 19, 2023:

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation

Erratum

In Volume 64, No. 2 of The British Columbia Gazette, Part II, in B.C. Reg. 11/2021, on page 48, section 9 (b) of Appendix 3, in the substituted definition of "professional geoscientist", the text that reads "as a professional geoscientst" should read "as a professional geoscientist".


Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 210/2023

Amends BC Regs
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation


Manitoba / Manitoba

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2023-49 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment


Clean Environment Act

NB Reg 2023-51 NB Reg 87-83, amendment


Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 69/23 Low Income Tax Reduction Regulations for the 2023 Taxation Year


Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 72/23 Pension Benefits Act Regulations (Amendment)


Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2023:

Employment Standards Act

NWT Reg R-052-2023 Employment Standards Regulations, amendment


Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 8, 2023:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 155/2023 Green Choice Program Regulations


Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 152/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 154/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)


Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 313/23 General, amending Reg 334 of RRO 1990


Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 314/23 General, amending O Reg 246/22


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

September 14, 2023
 Streamlining the Energy and Water Reporting and Benchmarking (EWRB) Exemption Process — Comments by October 14, 2023

Endangered Species Act, RSO 2007

September 18, 2023
 Protecting Black Ash and its habitat under the Endangered Species Act, 2007 — Comments by November 2, 2023

Mining Act, RSO 1990

September 8, 2023
 Proposed regulatory amendments required to implement legislative amendments made through Building More Mines Act, 2023 — Comments by October 9, 2023

Pharmacy Act, 1991

September 11, 2023
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to O Reg 202/94 (General) made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991 — Comments by September 26, 2023

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 9, 2023:

Missing Persons Act, SPEI 2021, c 13

  • Act in force September 9, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement
33 Loi concernant les conventions collectives des constables spéciaux et des gardes du corps du gouvernement du Québec
34 Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice


Bills

Referenced on first reading only
33 An Act respecting the collective agreements of the special constables and the bodyguards of the Gouvernement du Québec
34 An Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice


Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 septembre 2023, no 37:

Code des professions

Décret 1389-2023 Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation de l'Ordre des dentistes du Québec


Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 septembre 2023:

Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Décret 1422-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 13, 2023, No. 37:

Professional Code

OC 1389-2023 Regulation respecting the indemnity fund of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec


Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 20, 2023:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

OC 1422-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 septembre 2023, no 37:

Loi sur le bâtiment

  • Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
  • Règlement modifiant le Code de construction et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment
  • Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Loi sur la Société des loteries du Québec

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les concours de pronostics et les jeux sur numéros

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

  • Règlement sur la capacité maximale de production d'un parc éolien pour les fins d'un programme d'achat d'électricité de source éolienne

Loi sur le Barreau

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation, le contrôle de la compétence, la délivrance d'une attestation et la discipline des sténographes

Loi sur la Société des alcools du Québec

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le vin et les autres boissons alcooliques fabriqués ou embouteillés par un titulaire de permis de fabricant de vin

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 septembre 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 13, 2023, No. 37:

Building Act

  • Regulation to amend the Construction Code
  • Regulation to amend the Construction Code and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act
  • Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Act respecting the Société des loteries du Québec

  • Regulation to amend Regulation respecting forecast contests and numbers games

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

  • Regulation respecting the maximum production capacity of a wind farm for the purposes of a program to purchase electric power from a wind source

Act respecting the Barreau du Québec

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the training, skill and knowledge evaluation, accreditation and discipline of stenographers

Act respecting the Société des alcools du Québec

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting wine and other alcoholic beverages made or bottled by holders of a wine maker's permit

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 20, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 septembre 2023, no 37A:

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

AM 2023-16

Règlement 91-507 sur les référentiels centraux et la déclaration de données sur les dérivés — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2023-16 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 94-102 sur la compensation des dérivés et la protection des sûretés et des positions des clients — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2023-16 du ministre des Finances


Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2023-15 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 33-109 sur les renseignements concernant l'inscription — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 45-106 sur les dispenses de prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 62-103 sur le système d'alerte et questions connexes touchant les offres publiques et les déclarations d'initiés — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-15 du ministre des Finances


Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 septembre 2023:

Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

AM 2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements — Arrêté 2023-0005 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 13, 2023, No. 37A:

Derivatives Act

MO 2023-16 Regulation to amend Regulation 91-507 respecting Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting — Order number I-14.01-2023-16 of the Minister of Finance
Regulation to amend Regulation 94-102 respecting Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions — Order number I-14.01-2023-16 of the Minister of Finance


Securities Act

MO 2023-15

Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2023-15 of the Minister of Finance
Regulation to amend Regulation 33-109 respecting Registration Information — Order number V-1.1-2023-15 of the Minister of Finance
Regulation to amend Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions — Order number V-1.1-2023-15 of the Minister of Finance
Regulation to amend Regulation 62-103 respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues — Order number V-1.1-2023-15 of the Minister of Finance
Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2023-15 of the Minister of Finance
Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation — Order number V-1.1-2023-15 of the Minister of Finance


Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 20, 2023:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

MO 2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information — Order 2023-0005 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks


Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2023:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

RRS c F-13.4 Reg 48 The Drilling Rig (Provincial Sales Tax – Related Equipment) Remission Regulations


The Provincial Sales Tax Act

Sask Reg 88/2023 The Provincial Sales Tax (Drilling and Related Equipment) Amendment Regulations, 2023


Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 8, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Order / Ordre

Yukon Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2023:

Oil and Gas Act

MO 2023/38 Order to extend renewal terms of Chance Oil and Gas Limited permits (2023)


