The City of Yellowknife and Government of the Northwest Territories have issued an evacuation order due to the ongoing wildfires.

We acknowledge the difficulties of this situation as well as how quickly the circumstances are evolving. As a result, our Yellowknife office is closed until further notice. Our two main objectives as the situation evolves: ensuring the safety and well-being of our lawyers, staff, and their families, and continuing to provide exceptional guidance and service to our clients through this challenging time.

We have put in place the following measures to continue to serve our clients without disruption:

We have forwarded the Yellowknife office phone line to Edmonton reception.

All lawyers are accessible. Our Yellowknife lawyers will be working remotely and available via email and phone to address your needs until it is safe to return to the office.

All Edmonton and Calgary lawyers will be providing immediate support while our Yellowknife lawyers evacuate and settle.

We will continue to monitor the situation and support our Yellowknife team over the upcoming days.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding how this event will impact our service, please reach out to your regular lawyer at our firm. A directory of our lawyers' contact information can be found here.

Our thoughts are with our colleagues, their families, and the residents of the Northwest Territories affected during this time.

