Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-50 An Act respecting accountability, transparency and engagement to support the creation of sustainable jobs for workers and economic growth in a net-zero economy
C-51 An Act to give effect to the self-government treaty recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate and to make consequential amendments to other Acts
C-52 An Act to enact the Air Transportation Accountability Act and to amend the Canada Transportation Act and the Canada Marine Act
C-284 An Act to establish a national strategy for eye care

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only
S-13 An Act to amend the Interpretation Act and to make related amendments to other Acts
S-234 An Act to amend the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (final disposal of plastic waste)
S-241 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (great apes, elephants and certain other animals)
S-244 An Act to amend the Department of Employment and Social Development Act and the Employment Insurance Act (Employment Insurance Council)
S-243 An Act to enact the Climate-Aligned Finance Act and to make related amendments to other Acts
S-248 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying)
S-251 An Act to repeal section 43 of the Criminal Code (Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's call to action number 6)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 21, 2023:

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2023-99 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Part I - 104, Aeronautical Product Approvals)

Copyright Act

SOR/2023-116 Regulations Amending the Copyright Regulations


Customs Tariff

SOR/2023-121 Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2023-118 Regulations Amending the Export Permits Regulations

Fisheries Act

SOR/2023-122 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations

Industrial Design Act

SOR/2023-115 Regulations Amending the Industrial Design Regulations

Integrated Circuit Topography Act

SOR/2023-117 Regulations Amending the Integrated Circuit Topography Regulations

Patent Act

SOR/2023-113 Rules Amending the Patent Rules

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-120 Order Respecting the Seizure of Property Situated in Canada (Volga-Dnepr Airlines or Volga-Dnepr Group)
SOR/2023-110 Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Permit Authorization Order
SOR/2023-109 Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations
SOR/2023-119 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

SOR/2023-123 Vaping Products Reporting Regulations

Trademarks Act

SOR/2023-114 Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

Broadcasting Act

  • Order Issuing Directions to the CRTC (Sustainable and Equitable Broadcasting Regulatory Framework)

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

  • Regulations Amending the Administrative Monetary Penalties and Notices (CSA 2001) Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Regulations Amending the Formaldehyde Emissions from Composite Wood Products Regulations

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

  • Tents Regulations

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

  • Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act (Recall Information)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act, SC 2019, c 16

  • Sections 43, 45, 46 and 48 and subsections 49?(1), (3) and (5) to (7) in force November 15, 2023 (PC 2023-0555)

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021, c 23

  • Subsection 277?(2) and section 280 in force July 1, 2023 (PC 2023-0586)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

June 13, 2023

  • Bill S-5, Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act - Chapter No. 12

June 20, 2023

  • Bill C-41, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts - Chapter No. 14
  • Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages - Chapter No. 15
  • Bill C-45, An Act to amend the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts, and to make a clarification relating to another Act - Chapter No. 16

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to three substances
  • Publication after screening assessment of Selected C3-C5 Alcohols Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
  • Publication of final decision after screening assessment of six Naphthalene Sulfonic Acids and Salts Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-007-23 - Decision on the Notice of Application Received from Ligado Networks (Canada) Inc. for Ancillary Terrestrial Component Authority in the L-Band (1526-1536 MHz, 1627.5-1637.5 MHz and 1646.5-1656.5 MHz)

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

  • Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2023

Marine Liability Act

  • Ship-source Oil Pollution Fund

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice with respect to the availability of environmental occurrences notification agreements

Bank Act

  • Adyen N.V. - Approval to have a financial establishment in Canada

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

  • Unifund Assurance Company - Reduction of stated capital
  • United American Insurance Company - Release of assets

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

  • Royal Bank of Canada, HSBC Bank Canada, HSBC Trust Company (Canada), HSBC Mortgage Corporation (Canada) and HSBC Finance Mortgages Inc. - Letters patent of amalgamation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 842819070RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100876622RR0001]

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 108021429RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 103480711RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals - Notice No. HA-2023-004

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

  • No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 13, 2023:

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 141/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 - Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 141/2023 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 - Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Oil and Gas Activities Act

BC Reg 145/2023 Amends BC Regs
112/2019 - Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation
282/2010 - Drilling and Production Regulation
280/2010 - Geophysical Exploration Regulation
146/2014 - Liquefied Natural Gas Facility Regulation
48/2021 - Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation
56/2013 - Oil and Gas Road Regulation
281/2010 - Pipeline Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 138/2023

Repeals BC Reg 378/96 - National Instrument 13-101 System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR)
Enacts National Instrument 13-103 System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+)
BC Reg 139/2023

Amends BC Regs
58/2008 - Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System
235/2012 - Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets
59/2008 - National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
86/2011 - National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects
370/2005 - National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions
425/2000 - National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions
107/2004 - National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities
227/2009 - National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
342/2003 - National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities
110/2004 - National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
223/2021 - National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure
BC Reg 140/2023 Repeals BC Reg 183/2009 - BC Instrument 13-502 Electronic Filing of Reports of Exempt Distribution
Amends BC Regs
154/2002 - National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer
230/2001 - National Instrument 55-102 System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI)
104/2010 - National Instrument 55-104 Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions
241/2005 - National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices
21/2008 - National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids
1/2000 - National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
218/2005 - National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 20, 2023:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 148/2023 Amends BC Reg 135/2008 - Climate Action Tax Credit Regulation

Oil and Gas Activities Act

BC Reg 146/2023 Enacts Blueberry River First Nations Implementation Agreement Regulation

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 151/2023 Amends BC Reg 9/98 - Drug Schedules Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 13, 2023:

Workers Compensation Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 3

  • Various provisions in force September 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 142/2023)

Workers Compensation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022, SBC 2022, c 37

  • Sections 4, 7 and 13 in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 142/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Manitoba Hydro Act

Man Reg 59/2023 Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 60/2023 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

The Water Resources Administration Act

Man Reg 61/2023 Provincial Water Infrastructure Permit Exemptions Regulation
Man Reg 62/2023 Contracts Regulation
Man Reg 63/2023 Designated Reservoir Areas Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Highway Traffic Amendment and Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 18

The Highway Traffic Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 46

  • Act in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 188/2023)

The Water Resources Administration Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 29

  • Act in force June 30, 2023 (OIC 190/2023)

The Buildings and Mobile Homes Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 37

  • The following provisions of Act in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 192/2023)
    • sections 1 and 2;
    • clause 4(a) except insofar as it enacts clause (c) of the definition "building";
    • clause 4(d) insofar as it repeals the definitions "factory built buildings" and "mobile home";
    • clause 4(f) insofar as it enacts the definition "manufactured building";
    • clause 20(1)(c);
    • subclause 20(1)(d)(i); and
    • sections 21 and 24 to 28.

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 14, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notices of Adoption

  • The adoption of amendments to Rule CU-001 General under the Credit Union Act ("Rule CU-001")
  • The adoption of the repeal of existing Local Rule 15-502 Procedure for Distribution of Disgorged Funds ("Local Rule 15-502") and replacement with Local Rule CO-002 Procedure for Distribution of Disgorged Funds ("Local Rule CO-002").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 21, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notices of Adoption

  • The adoption of the repeal and replacement of Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees for SEDAR and NRD (the "Amendments")
  • The adoption of National Instrument 13-103 System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) ("NI 13- 103")
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 16, 2023:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 93/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 95/2023 Petroleum Products Pricing Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 97/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Pharmacy Act

NS Reg 98/2023 Pharmacy Practice Regulations - amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 94/2023 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations - amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 133/23 Smart Metering Entity, amending O Reg 393/07

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 118/23 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Planning Act

O Reg 124/23 Zoning Order - City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel
O Reg 125/23 Zoning Order - City of Pickering, Regional Municipality of Durham
O Reg 126/23 Zoning Order - City of Ottawa
O Reg 127/23 Zoning Order - Municipality of Port Hope
O Reg 130/23 Zoning Order - City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 169/21

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 128/23 General, amending O Reg 175/98

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023

June 9, 2023
Proposed regulations under the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023 - Comments by July 9, 2023

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

June 9, 2023
Proposed regulation to designate ICES as an extra-ministerial data integration unit under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act - Comments by July 9, 2023

Medicine Act, 1991

June 9, 2023
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to Allow Out-Of-Province Regulated Health Professionals to Temporarily Practice in Ontario Without Registration with an Ontario Regulatory College - Comments by July 9, 2023

Municipal Act

June 16, 2023
Proposed Amendments to O Reg 530/22 to expand strong mayor powers and duties to additional municipalities and set out additional details related to two-tier municipalities - Comments by June 23, 2023

Orders In Council

Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11

  • Schedule 1, section 2, which amends the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 782/2023)

Plan to Build Ontario Together Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 15

  • Schedule 15, subsections 4(2), 5(2), 21(2), which amend the Health Insurance Act, in force June 28, 2023 (OIC 785/2023)

Royal Assents

June 08, 2023

  • Bill 91, Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 9
  • Bill 97, Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 10
  • Bill 98, Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 11
  • Bill 102, Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 12
  • Bill 112, Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), 2023 - Chapter No. 13
  • Bill Pr18, 2253697 Ontario Inc. Act, 2023 - Chapter No. Pr13

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
16 An Act to Amend the Planning Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 24, 2023:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-498 Medical Practitioners Regulations, amendment

Student Financial Assistance Act

EC2023-499 General Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement
28 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles
31 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement dans le secteur financier
32 Loi instaurant l'approche de sécurisation culturelle au sein du réseau de la santé et des services sociaux
194 Loi instaurant une présomption de consentement au don d'organes ou de tissus après le décès

Bills

Referenced on first reading only
28 An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish products and the Farm Producers Act
31 An Act to amend various legislative provisions with respect to housing
32 An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network
194 An Act to establish a presumption of consent to organ or tissue donation after death

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Décret 929-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assistance médicale

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:

Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé
Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels

Décret 936-2023 Règlement sur le paiement des frais de recouvrement d'une sanction administrative pécuniaire

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 983-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
Décret 984-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la mise en Suvre provisoire des modifications apportées par le chapitre 7 des lois de 2021 en matière de gestion des risques liés aux inondations
Décret 985-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la gestion de la neige, des sels de voirie et des abrasifs
Décret 986-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les halocarbures
Décret 987-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère
Décret 992-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau potable
Décret 993-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la protection et la réhabilitation des terrains
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés
Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la traçabilité des sols contaminés excavés
Décret 994-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les effluents liquides des raffineries de pétrole
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les fabriques de pâtes et papiers
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux
Décret 995-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les carrières et sablières
Décret 996-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les déchets biomédicaux
Décret 997-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'exploitation d'établissements industriels

Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 988-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats

Loi sur la sécurité des barrages
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 989-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la sécurité des barrages

Loi sur les pesticides
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 990-2023 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation des pesticides

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 991-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes environnementales applicables aux véhicules lourds
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'atmosphère

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

OC 929-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical aid

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:

Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector
Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information

OC 936-2023 Regulation respecting the payment of a recovery charge for a monetary administrative penalty

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 983-2023 Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
OC 984-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the temporary implementation of the amendments made by chapter 7 of the Statutes of 2021 in connection with the management of flood risks
OC 985-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
Regulation to amend the Snow, road salt and abrasives management Regulation
OC 986-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting halocarbons
OC 987-2023 Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation
OC 992-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water
OC 993-2023 Regulation to amend the Land Protection and Rehabilitation Regulation
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the traceability of excavated contaminated soils
OC 994-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the liquid effluents of petroleum refineries
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pulp and paper mills
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants
OC 995-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting sand pits and quarries
OC 996-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting biomedical waste
OC 997-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the operation of industrial establishments

Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 988-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats

Dam Safety Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 989-2023 Regulation to amend the Dam Safety Regulation

Pesticides Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 990-2023 Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides

Environment Quality Act

OC 991-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting environmental standards for heavy vehicles
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of the atmosphere

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2023 Règlement sur l'instruction par priorité de certaines demandes en justice - Arrêté numéro 5011 du ministre de la Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2023-1003 Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2023 pour les catégories de matières «contenants et emballages », «imprimés » et «journaux » - Arrêté numéro 2023-1003 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2023 Regulation respecting the trial by preference of certain judicial applications - Order 5011 of the Minister of Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2023-1003 Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2023 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials - Order 2023-1003 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Sanctions

7 juin 2023

  • Loi nº 11, Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives - Chapitre nº 15
  • Loi nº 24, Loi donnant suite aux recommandations du rapport du Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale - Chapitre nº 14
  • Loi nº 25, Loi visant à lutter contre l'hébergement touristique illégal - Chapitre nº 16

9 juin 2023

  • Loi nº 20, Loi instituant le Fonds bleu et modifiant d'autres dispositions - Chapitre nº 17
  • Loi nº 26, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires afin notamment de donner suite à l'Entente entre la juge en chef de la Cour du Québec et le ministre de la Justice - Chapitre nº 18

Assents

June 7, 2023

  • Bill 11, An Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions - Chapter No. 15
  • Bill 24, An Act to follow up on the recommendations of the report of the Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale - Chapter No. 14
  • Bill 25, An Act to fight illegal tourist accommodation - Chapter No. 16

June 9, 2023

  • Bill 20, An Act to establish the Blue Fund and to amend other provisions - Chapter No. 17
  • Bill 26, An Act to amend the Courts of Justice Act to, in particular, give effect to the agreement between the chief judge of the Court of Québec and the Minister of Justice - Chapter No. 18

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:

Commissions parlementaires

  • Commission des relations avec les citoyens - Consultation générale - Sur le cahier de consultation intitulé «La planification de l'immigration au Québec pour la période 2024-2027»

Décisions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

  • Décision 2283-1 - Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:

Parliamentary Committees

  • Committee on Citizen Relations - General consultation - On the document entitled "Planning of Immigration to Québec for the 2024-2027 Period"

Decisions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

  • Decision 2283-2 - Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 9, 2023:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997

Sask Reg 42/2023 The Gaming Amendment Regulations, 2023
Sask Reg 43/2023 The Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation Casino Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act

Sask Reg 44/2023 The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Regulations

Ministerial Orders

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 9, 2023:

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act

  • The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Standards and Compliance)
  • The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Performance Credit) Standard

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 9, 2023:

Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan

  • Criminal Practice Directive No. 11 - Procedure for Informing Participants of their right to Counsel - ss. 276, 278.3 and 278.92 of the Criminal Code. Revised: June 1, 2023

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2023:

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

YOIC 2023/86 Regulation to amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation (2023)

