Legislation for the period 06/08 to 06/21
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-50
|An Act respecting accountability, transparency and engagement to support the creation of sustainable jobs for workers and economic growth in a net-zero economy
|C-51
|An Act to give effect to the self-government treaty recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate and to make consequential amendments to other Acts
|C-52
|An Act to enact the Air Transportation Accountability Act and to amend the Canada Transportation Act and the Canada Marine Act
|C-284
|An Act to establish a national strategy for eye care
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-13
|An Act to amend the Interpretation Act and to make related amendments to other Acts
|S-234
|An Act to amend the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (final disposal of plastic waste)
|S-241
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (great apes, elephants and certain other animals)
|S-244
|An Act to amend the Department of Employment and Social Development Act and the Employment Insurance Act (Employment Insurance Council)
|S-243
|An Act to enact the Climate-Aligned Finance Act and to make related amendments to other Acts
|S-248
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying)
|S-251
|An Act to repeal section 43 of the Criminal Code (Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's call to action number 6)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 21, 2023:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2023-99
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Part I - 104, Aeronautical Product Approvals)
Copyright Act
|SOR/2023-116
|Regulations Amending the Copyright Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2023-121
|Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2023-118
|Regulations Amending the Export Permits Regulations
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2023-122
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Industrial Design Act
|SOR/2023-115
|Regulations Amending the Industrial Design Regulations
Integrated Circuit Topography Act
|SOR/2023-117
|Regulations Amending the Integrated Circuit Topography Regulations
Patent Act
|SOR/2023-113
|Rules Amending the Patent Rules
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-120
|Order Respecting the Seizure of Property Situated in Canada (Volga-Dnepr Airlines or Volga-Dnepr Group)
|SOR/2023-110
|Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Permit Authorization Order
|SOR/2023-109
|Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations
|SOR/2023-119
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
|SOR/2023-123
|Vaping Products Reporting Regulations
Trademarks Act
|SOR/2023-114
|Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:
Broadcasting Act
- Order Issuing Directions to the CRTC (Sustainable and Equitable Broadcasting Regulatory Framework)
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending the Administrative Monetary Penalties and Notices (CSA 2001) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Formaldehyde Emissions from Composite Wood Products Regulations
Canada Consumer Product Safety Act
- Tents Regulations
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act (Recall Information)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act, SC 2019, c 16
- Sections 43, 45, 46 and 48 and subsections 49?(1), (3) and (5) to (7) in force November 15, 2023 (PC 2023-0555)
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021, c 23
- Subsection 277?(2) and section 280 in force July 1, 2023 (PC 2023-0586)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
June 13, 2023
- Bill S-5, Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act - Chapter No. 12
June 20, 2023
- Bill C-41, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts - Chapter No. 14
- Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages - Chapter No. 15
- Bill C-45, An Act to amend the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts, and to make a clarification relating to another Act - Chapter No. 16
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to three substances
- Publication after screening assessment of Selected C3-C5 Alcohols Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of six Naphthalene Sulfonic Acids and Salts Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-007-23 - Decision on the Notice of Application Received from Ligado Networks (Canada) Inc. for Ancillary Terrestrial Component Authority in the L-Band (1526-1536 MHz, 1627.5-1637.5 MHz and 1646.5-1656.5 MHz)
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2023
Marine Liability Act
- Ship-source Oil Pollution Fund
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of environmental occurrences notification agreements
Bank Act
- Adyen N.V. - Approval to have a financial establishment in Canada
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:
- Unifund Assurance Company - Reduction of stated capital
- United American Insurance Company - Release of assets
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:
- Royal Bank of Canada, HSBC Bank Canada, HSBC Trust Company (Canada), HSBC Mortgage Corporation (Canada) and HSBC Finance Mortgages Inc. - Letters patent of amalgamation
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 842819070RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100876622RR0001]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 108021429RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 103480711RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals - Notice No. HA-2023-004
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
- No entries for this issue
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 13, 2023:
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 141/2023
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 - Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 141/2023
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 - Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Oil and Gas Activities Act
|BC Reg 145/2023
|Amends BC Regs
112/2019 - Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation
282/2010 - Drilling and Production Regulation
280/2010 - Geophysical Exploration Regulation
146/2014 - Liquefied Natural Gas Facility Regulation
48/2021 - Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation
56/2013 - Oil and Gas Road Regulation
281/2010 - Pipeline Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 138/2023
|
Repeals BC Reg 378/96 - National Instrument 13-101 System
for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR)
|BC Reg 139/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
|BC Reg 140/2023
|Repeals BC Reg 183/2009 - BC Instrument 13-502
Electronic Filing of Reports of Exempt Distribution
Amends BC Regs
154/2002 - National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer
230/2001 - National Instrument 55-102 System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI)
104/2010 - National Instrument 55-104 Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions
241/2005 - National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices
21/2008 - National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids
1/2000 - National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
218/2005 - National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 20, 2023:
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 148/2023
|Amends BC Reg 135/2008 - Climate Action Tax Credit Regulation
Oil and Gas Activities Act
|BC Reg 146/2023
|Enacts Blueberry River First Nations Implementation Agreement Regulation
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 151/2023
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 - Drug Schedules Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 13, 2023:
Workers Compensation Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 3
- Various provisions in force September 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 142/2023)
Workers Compensation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022, SBC 2022, c 37
- Sections 4, 7 and 13 in force January 1, 2024 (BC Reg 142/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Manitoba Hydro Act
|Man Reg 59/2023
|Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 60/2023
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
The Water Resources Administration Act
|Man Reg 61/2023
|Provincial Water Infrastructure Permit Exemptions Regulation
|Man Reg 62/2023
|Contracts Regulation
|Man Reg 63/2023
|Designated Reservoir Areas Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Highway Traffic Amendment and Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 18
- Section 3 in force June 30, 2023 (OIC 187/2023)
The Highway Traffic Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 46
- Act in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 188/2023)
The Water Resources Administration Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 29
- Act in force June 30, 2023 (OIC 190/2023)
The Buildings and Mobile Homes Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 37
- The following provisions of Act in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 192/2023)
- sections 1 and 2;
- clause 4(a) except insofar as it enacts clause (c) of the definition "building";
- clause 4(d) insofar as it repeals the definitions "factory built buildings" and "mobile home";
- clause 4(f) insofar as it enacts the definition "manufactured building";
- clause 20(1)(c);
- subclause 20(1)(d)(i); and
- sections 21 and 24 to 28.
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 14, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notices of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to Rule CU-001 General under the Credit Union Act ("Rule CU-001")
- The adoption of the repeal of existing Local Rule 15-502 Procedure for Distribution of Disgorged Funds ("Local Rule 15-502") and replacement with Local Rule CO-002 Procedure for Distribution of Disgorged Funds ("Local Rule CO-002").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 21, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notices of Adoption
- The adoption of the repeal and replacement of Multilateral Instrument 13-102 System Fees for SEDAR and NRD (the "Amendments")
- The adoption of National Instrument 13-103 System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) ("NI 13- 103")
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 16, 2023:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 93/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 95/2023
|Petroleum Products Pricing Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 97/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Pharmacy Act
|NS Reg 98/2023
|Pharmacy Practice Regulations - amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 94/2023
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations - amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 133/23
|Smart Metering Entity, amending O Reg 393/07
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 118/23
|Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990
Planning Act
|O Reg 124/23
|Zoning Order - City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel
|O Reg 125/23
|Zoning Order - City of Pickering, Regional Municipality of Durham
|O Reg 126/23
|Zoning Order - City of Ottawa
|O Reg 127/23
|Zoning Order - Municipality of Port Hope
|O Reg 130/23
|Zoning Order - City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 169/21
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 128/23
|General, amending O Reg 175/98
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023
June 9, 2023
Proposed regulations under the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023 - Comments by July 9, 2023
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
June 9, 2023
Proposed regulation to designate ICES as an extra-ministerial data integration unit under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act - Comments by July 9, 2023
Medicine Act, 1991
June 9, 2023
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to Allow Out-Of-Province Regulated Health Professionals to Temporarily Practice in Ontario Without Registration with an Ontario Regulatory College - Comments by July 9, 2023
Municipal Act
June 16, 2023
Proposed Amendments to O Reg 530/22 to expand strong mayor powers and duties to additional municipalities and set out additional details related to two-tier municipalities - Comments by June 23, 2023
Orders In Council
Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11
- Schedule 1, section 2, which amends the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 782/2023)
Plan to Build Ontario Together Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 15
- Schedule 15, subsections 4(2), 5(2), 21(2), which amend the Health Insurance Act, in force June 28, 2023 (OIC 785/2023)
Royal Assents
June 08, 2023
- Bill 91, Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 9
- Bill 97, Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 10
- Bill 98, Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 11
- Bill 102, Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 12
- Bill 112, Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), 2023 - Chapter No. 13
- Bill Pr18, 2253697 Ontario Inc. Act, 2023 - Chapter No. Pr13
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|16
|An Act to Amend the Planning Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 24, 2023:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2023-498
|Medical Practitioners Regulations, amendment
Student Financial Assistance Act
|EC2023-499
|General Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|28
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles
|31
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement dans le secteur financier
|32
|Loi instaurant l'approche de sécurisation culturelle au sein du réseau de la santé et des services sociaux
|194
|Loi instaurant une présomption de consentement au don d'organes ou de tissus après le décès
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|28
|An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish products and the Farm Producers Act
|31
|An Act to amend various legislative provisions with respect to housing
|32
|An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network
|194
|An Act to establish a presumption of consent to organ or tissue donation after death
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
|Décret 929-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assistance médicale
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:
Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels
dans le secteur privé
Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels
|Décret 936-2023
|Règlement sur le paiement des frais de recouvrement d'une sanction administrative pécuniaire
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 983-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
|Décret 984-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et
sensibles
Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la mise en Suvre provisoire des modifications apportées par le chapitre 7 des lois de 2021 en matière de gestion des risques liés aux inondations
|Décret 985-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact
sur l'environnement
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la gestion de la neige, des sels de voirie et des abrasifs
|Décret 986-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les halocarbures
|Décret 987-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère
|Décret 992-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau potable
|Décret 993-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
la protection et la réhabilitation des terrains
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés
Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la traçabilité des sols contaminés excavés
|Décret 994-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
les effluents liquides des raffineries de pétrole
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les fabriques de pâtes et papiers
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux
|Décret 995-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les carrières et sablières
|Décret 996-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les déchets biomédicaux
|Décret 997-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'exploitation d'établissements industriels
Loi sur les espèces menacées ou
vulnérables
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 988-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats
Loi sur la sécurité des barrages
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 989-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la sécurité des barrages
Loi sur les pesticides
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 990-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Code de
gestion des pesticides
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation des pesticides
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 991-2023
|Règlement modifiant le
Règlement sur les normes environnementales applicables aux
véhicules lourds
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'atmosphère
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
|OC 929-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical aid
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:
Act respecting the protection of personal
information in the private sector
Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information
|OC 936-2023
|Regulation respecting the payment of a recovery charge for a monetary administrative penalty
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 983-2023
|Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
|OC 984-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting
activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the temporary implementation of the amendments made by chapter 7 of the Statutes of 2021 in connection with the management of flood risks
|OC 985-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the
regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their
environmental impact
Regulation to amend the Snow, road salt and abrasives management Regulation
|OC 986-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting halocarbons
|OC 987-2023
|Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation
|OC 992-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water
|OC 993-2023
|Regulation to amend the Land Protection and
Rehabilitation Regulation
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the traceability of excavated contaminated soils
|OC 994-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the
liquid effluents of petroleum refineries
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pulp and paper mills
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants
|OC 995-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting sand pits and quarries
|OC 996-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting biomedical waste
|OC 997-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the operation of industrial establishments
Act respecting threatened or vulnerable
species
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 988-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats
Dam Safety Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 989-2023
|Regulation to amend the Dam Safety Regulation
Pesticides Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 990-2023
|Regulation to amend the Pesticides
Management Code
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides
Environment Quality Act
|OC 991-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation
respecting environmental standards for heavy vehicles
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of the atmosphere
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2023
|Règlement sur l'instruction par priorité de certaines demandes en justice - Arrêté numéro 5011 du ministre de la Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2023-1003
|Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2023 pour les catégories de matières «contenants et emballages », «imprimés » et «journaux » - Arrêté numéro 2023-1003 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2023
|Regulation respecting the trial by preference of certain judicial applications - Order 5011 of the Minister of Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2023-1003
|Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2023 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials - Order 2023-1003 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Sanctions
7 juin 2023
- Loi nº 11, Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives - Chapitre nº 15
- Loi nº 24, Loi donnant suite aux recommandations du rapport du Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale - Chapitre nº 14
- Loi nº 25, Loi visant à lutter contre l'hébergement touristique illégal - Chapitre nº 16
9 juin 2023
- Loi nº 20, Loi instituant le Fonds bleu et modifiant d'autres dispositions - Chapitre nº 17
- Loi nº 26, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires afin notamment de donner suite à l'Entente entre la juge en chef de la Cour du Québec et le ministre de la Justice - Chapitre nº 18
Assents
June 7, 2023
- Bill 11, An Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions - Chapter No. 15
- Bill 24, An Act to follow up on the recommendations of the report of the Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale - Chapter No. 14
- Bill 25, An Act to fight illegal tourist accommodation - Chapter No. 16
June 9, 2023
- Bill 20, An Act to establish the Blue Fund and to amend other provisions - Chapter No. 17
- Bill 26, An Act to amend the Courts of Justice Act to, in particular, give effect to the agreement between the chief judge of the Court of Québec and the Minister of Justice - Chapter No. 18
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:
Commissions parlementaires
- Commission des relations avec les citoyens - Consultation générale - Sur le cahier de consultation intitulé «La planification de l'immigration au Québec pour la période 2024-2027»
Décisions
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
- Décision 2283-1 - Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:
Parliamentary Committees
- Committee on Citizen Relations - General consultation - On the document entitled "Planning of Immigration to Québec for the 2024-2027 Period"
Decisions
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information
- Decision 2283-2 - Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 9, 2023:
The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997
|Sask Reg 42/2023
|The Gaming Amendment Regulations, 2023
|Sask Reg 43/2023
|The Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation Casino Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act
|Sask Reg 44/2023
|The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Regulations
Ministerial Orders
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 9, 2023:
The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act
- The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Standards and Compliance)
- The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Performance Credit) Standard
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 9, 2023:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 11 - Procedure for Informing Participants of their right to Counsel - ss. 276, 278.3 and 278.92 of the Criminal Code. Revised: June 1, 2023
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2023:
Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|YOIC 2023/86
|Regulation to amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation (2023)
