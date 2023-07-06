Legislation for the period 06/08 to 06/21

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 21, 2023:

Aeronautics Act

Copyright Act

Customs Tariff

Export and Import Permits Act

Fisheries Act

Industrial Design Act

Integrated Circuit Topography Act

Patent Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Trademarks Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

Broadcasting Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

Orders In Council

An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act, SC 2019, c 16

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021, c 23

June 13, 2023

June 20, 2023

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Marine Liability Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Bank Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 10, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Back To Top

Back To Top

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 13, 2023:

Employment and Assistance Act

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

Oil and Gas Activities Act

Securities Act

Amends BC Regs 58/2008 - Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System 235/2012 - Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets 59/2008 - National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements 86/2011 - National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects 370/2005 - National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions 425/2000 - National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions 107/2004 - National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities 227/2009 - National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions 342/2003 - National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities 110/2004 - National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations 223/2021 - National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure

Repeals BC Reg 378/96 - National Instrument 13-101 System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) Enacts National Instrument 13-103 System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 20, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Oil and Gas Activities Act

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 13, 2023:

Workers Compensation Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 3

Workers Compensation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022, SBC 2022, c 37

Back To Top

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Manitoba Hydro Act

The Provincial Offences Act

The Water Resources Administration Act

Manitoba Laws

The Highway Traffic Amendment and Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 18

The Highway Traffic Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 46

The Water Resources Administration Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 29

The Buildings and Mobile Homes Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 37

Back To Top

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 14, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notices of Adoption

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 21, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notices of Adoption

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Back To Top

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 16, 2023:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 93/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 95/2023 Petroleum Products Pricing Regulations - amendment NS Reg 97/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Pharmacy Act

NS Reg 98/2023 Pharmacy Practice Regulations - amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 94/2023 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations - amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 133/23 Smart Metering Entity, amending O Reg 393/07

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 118/23 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Planning Act

O Reg 124/23 Zoning Order - City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel O Reg 125/23 Zoning Order - City of Pickering, Regional Municipality of Durham O Reg 126/23 Zoning Order - City of Ottawa O Reg 127/23 Zoning Order - Municipality of Port Hope O Reg 130/23 Zoning Order - City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 169/21

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 128/23 General, amending O Reg 175/98

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023

June 9, 2023

Proposed regulations under the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023 - Comments by July 9, 2023

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

June 9, 2023

Proposed regulation to designate ICES as an extra-ministerial data integration unit under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act - Comments by July 9, 2023

Medicine Act, 1991

June 9, 2023

Proposed Regulatory Amendments to Allow Out-Of-Province Regulated Health Professionals to Temporarily Practice in Ontario Without Registration with an Ontario Regulatory College - Comments by July 9, 2023

Municipal Act

June 16, 2023

Proposed Amendments to O Reg 530/22 to expand strong mayor powers and duties to additional municipalities and set out additional details related to two-tier municipalities - Comments by June 23, 2023

Orders In Council

Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11

Schedule 1, section 2, which amends the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 782/2023)

Plan to Build Ontario Together Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 15

Schedule 15, subsections 4(2), 5(2), 21(2), which amend the Health Insurance Act, in force June 28, 2023 (OIC 785/2023)

Royal Assents

June 08, 2023

Bill 91, Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 9

Bill 97, Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 10

Bill 98, Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 11

Bill 102, Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023 - Chapter No. 12

Bill 112, Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), 2023 - Chapter No. 13

Bill Pr18, 2253697 Ontario Inc. Act, 2023 - Chapter No. Pr13

Back To Top

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 16 An Act to Amend the Planning Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 24, 2023:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-498 Medical Practitioners Regulations, amendment

Student Financial Assistance Act

EC2023-499 General Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 28 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la mise en marché des produits agricoles, alimentaires et de la pêche et la Loi sur les producteurs agricoles 31 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement dans le secteur financier 32 Loi instaurant l'approche de sécurisation culturelle au sein du réseau de la santé et des services sociaux 194 Loi instaurant une présomption de consentement au don d'organes ou de tissus après le décès

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 28 An Act to amend the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish products and the Farm Producers Act 31 An Act to amend various legislative provisions with respect to housing 32 An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network 194 An Act to establish a presumption of consent to organ or tissue donation after death

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Décret 929-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assistance médicale

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:

Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé

Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels

Décret 936-2023 Règlement sur le paiement des frais de recouvrement d'une sanction administrative pécuniaire

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 983-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles Décret 984-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la mise en Suvre provisoire des modifications apportées par le chapitre 7 des lois de 2021 en matière de gestion des risques liés aux inondations Décret 985-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la gestion de la neige, des sels de voirie et des abrasifs Décret 986-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les halocarbures Décret 987-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère Décret 992-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'eau potable Décret 993-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la protection et la réhabilitation des terrains

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la traçabilité des sols contaminés excavés Décret 994-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les effluents liquides des raffineries de pétrole

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les fabriques de pâtes et papiers

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux Décret 995-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les carrières et sablières Décret 996-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les déchets biomédicaux Décret 997-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'exploitation d'établissements industriels

Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 988-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats

Loi sur la sécurité des barrages

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 989-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la sécurité des barrages

Loi sur les pesticides

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 990-2023 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation des pesticides

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 991-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes environnementales applicables aux véhicules lourds

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualité de l'atmosphère

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

OC 929-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical aid

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:

Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector

Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information

OC 936-2023 Regulation respecting the payment of a recovery charge for a monetary administrative penalty

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 983-2023 Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation OC 984-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the temporary implementation of the amendments made by chapter 7 of the Statutes of 2021 in connection with the management of flood risks OC 985-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Regulation to amend the Snow, road salt and abrasives management Regulation OC 986-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting halocarbons OC 987-2023 Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation OC 992-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water OC 993-2023 Regulation to amend the Land Protection and Rehabilitation Regulation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the traceability of excavated contaminated soils OC 994-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the liquid effluents of petroleum refineries

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pulp and paper mills

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants OC 995-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting sand pits and quarries OC 996-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting biomedical waste OC 997-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the operation of industrial establishments

Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 988-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats

Dam Safety Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 989-2023 Regulation to amend the Dam Safety Regulation

Pesticides Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 990-2023 Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides

Environment Quality Act

OC 991-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting environmental standards for heavy vehicles

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quality of the atmosphere

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2023 Règlement sur l'instruction par priorité de certaines demandes en justice - Arrêté numéro 5011 du ministre de la Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2023-1003 Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2023 pour les catégories de matières «contenants et emballages », «imprimés » et «journaux » - Arrêté numéro 2023-1003 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2023 Regulation respecting the trial by preference of certain judicial applications - Order 5011 of the Minister of Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2023-1003 Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2023 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials - Order 2023-1003 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Sanctions

7 juin 2023

Loi nº 11, Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives - Chapitre nº 15

Loi nº 24, Loi donnant suite aux recommandations du rapport du Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale - Chapitre nº 14

Loi nº 25, Loi visant à lutter contre l'hébergement touristique illégal - Chapitre nº 16

9 juin 2023

Loi nº 20, Loi instituant le Fonds bleu et modifiant d'autres dispositions - Chapitre nº 17

Loi nº 26, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires afin notamment de donner suite à l'Entente entre la juge en chef de la Cour du Québec et le ministre de la Justice - Chapitre nº 18

Assents

June 7, 2023

Bill 11, An Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions - Chapter No. 15

Bill 24, An Act to follow up on the recommendations of the report of the Comité consultatif indépendant sur la révision de l'indemnité annuelle des membres de l'Assemblée nationale - Chapter No. 14

Bill 25, An Act to fight illegal tourist accommodation - Chapter No. 16

June 9, 2023

Bill 20, An Act to establish the Blue Fund and to amend other provisions - Chapter No. 17

Bill 26, An Act to amend the Courts of Justice Act to, in particular, give effect to the agreement between the chief judge of the Court of Québec and the Minister of Justice - Chapter No. 18

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 14 juin 2023:

Commissions parlementaires

Commission des relations avec les citoyens - Consultation générale - Sur le cahier de consultation intitulé «La planification de l'immigration au Québec pour la période 2024-2027»

Décisions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 21 juin 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Décision 2283-1 - Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 14, 2023:

Parliamentary Committees

Committee on Citizen Relations - General consultation - On the document entitled "Planning of Immigration to Québec for the 2024-2027 Period"

Decisions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 21, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

Decision 2283-2 - Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 9, 2023:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997

Sask Reg 42/2023 The Gaming Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 43/2023 The Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation Casino Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act

Sask Reg 44/2023 The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Regulations

Ministerial Orders

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 9, 2023:

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Standards and Compliance)

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Performance Credit) Standard

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 9, 2023:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan

Criminal Practice Directive No. 11 - Procedure for Informing Participants of their right to Counsel - ss. 276, 278.3 and 278.92 of the Criminal Code. Revised: June 1, 2023

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2023:

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

YOIC 2023/86 Regulation to amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation (2023)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.