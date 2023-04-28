This article appears in our Energy Playbook 2022 Year in Review. Download the free ebook.

Your company has committed to an exciting project to install green energy! You will supercharge your public image, become net zero by 2050 and blow past your internal ESG targets. How will you make the leap from great expectations to a successful project?

This is no longer a debate about the Paris Climate Accords, you are now ears-deep in an infrastructure project. There's no need to panic. The smart move is to engage a strategic partner who can assist you at every stage of the project, working under the direction of your project management team.

A successful project looks like this:

Well planned, well designed, well built

Completed on time and on budget

Disputes with contractors, suppliers and consultants prevented or resolved early

An accident-free construction site

Risks managed effectively from day one

However, a successful infrastructure and energy project does not happen by accident. It is the product of early identification and management of risk as part of an overall project strategy for procurement and contracts that should stretch from first concept drawing to close-out of the warranty period.

Below is a brief checklist of items to consider with the help of your legal team/strategic partner.

Pre-project preparation and support

Hiring Consultants

Evaluating the commercial issues and risks when engaging project managers and design consultants

Developing effective requests for proposals

Preparing and negotiating well-designed consultant contracts

Evaluating Project Delivery Strategies

Selecting and adapting the best model for your project that will appropriately balance cost, schedule and performance risks, while ensuring that the chosen project delivery model balances funding and operational considerations

Managing Procurement

Selecting and developing a procurement strategy that aligns with the project delivery schedule

Designing and implementing effective procurement processes

Structuring effective submission requirements and evaluation criteria aligned with your project and contract needs

Advising you on unexpected procurement issues

Evaluating and Developing Project Construction Contracts

Assessing contract options and customizing the contract to fit your project

Creating options for assigning and managing project risks and developing contracts that match the project risk allocation

Explaining complex clauses and solving troublesome negotiating positions

Negotiating your construction contracts

Ensuring all your contracts with contractors, consultants and suppliers are co-ordinated and aligned

Intellectual Property

Securing the necessary IP rights to use your project designs and drawings throughout your project's lifecycle

Advising on licensing and contract issues when using building information modelling (BIM) for your project

Implementing Effective Project Bonding and Performance Security

Implementing appropriate levels of performance security through bonds and/or letters of credit, to ensure that contractor and supplier insolvency and non-performance risks are mitigated

Choosing the Right Project Insurance Approach

We recommend selecting your insurance strategy early, ideally during the pre-project phase.

Evaluating insurance programs for your project, including owner procured and contractor procured models, in collaboration with your insurance advisers

Ensuring your chosen insurance program is properly integrated into all contracts falling under the project insurance program

Evaluating and negotiating insurance policy terms, as needed

Ensuring Occupational Health & Safety and Prime Contractor Compliance

Ensuring contracts appropriately assign and allocate health and safety responsibilities for the project

Identify and plan for how the owner's health and safety responsibilities and obligations will be met

Identifying what is required by law to avoid personal liability for your senior leadership and board of directors

Immigration

Ensuring non-resident personnel needed to perform the project are legally allowed to be in the country working on your project, including early identification and resolution of potential immigration-based delay

Regulatory Compliance and Indigenous Engagement

Zoning and environmental compliance requirements

Duty to consult and consultation process, including pre-consultation assessments and establishing a consultation plan

Project compliance with existing greenhouse gas emission reduction strategies, climate change policies and sustainability targets

Construction/project execution phase

Once the project is underway, your legal team/strategic partner can add value by ensuring the carefully crafted procurement and contracting strategy is executed. With early involvement, the team can respond quickly and with the knowledge of the project background, to avoid implementation risk.

Occupational Health and Safety

Advising on health and safety matters and on adequacy of contractor's "prime contractor safety plan."

Assisting you during the OHS investigation if an accident occurs at the project site.

Supporting Your Project Leadership Team

Educating your project team on your contracts to ensure your rights and obligations are understood clearly.

Participating in internal project meetings and assessing developments against your contracts to help you manage risk.

Advising on material project issues as they arise, including contractor performance issues or major contract renegotiations.

Supporting Your Contract Administration Team

Monitoring for and responding to potential contractor claims for additional compensation and time extensions.

Assisting to formulate and draft owner-driven changes, claims and notices, including for default.

Assisting with notices and claims on project bonding and performance security.

Providing real-time advice on claims before and as they arise in order to establish consistent communications and decisions to avoid undermining your contract rights.

Reviewing project meeting minutes for early warning of contractor claims.

Information Preservation and Management

Establishing an effective document management system that will reduce your costs in case of litigation.

Advising on how to create and manage legally-sensitive documents and reports.

Capturing evidence in order to ensure institutional memory following project wrap-up in the event of a dispute.

Initiating or Responding to Disputes and Claims

Implementing an overarching claims strategy in accordance with your contracts.

Addressing contract interpretation and project disputes as they arise.

Effectively handling builders' liens and statutory holdbacks.

Representing you in mid-project or post-project mediation, arbitration or litigation.

Considering the need for and securing expert evidence.

Post-construction phase

Post-construction should be a time to reap the benefits of your successful project. Should you be drawn into any claims post-construction or discover warranty issues, your well-planned contracts will give you the best chance to prevail in the claim process. Your legal team is already up-to-speed on your project, and they will be ready to support you directly during this phase.

