Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts
|
An Act to amend the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts, and to make a clarification relating to another Act
|
An Act to amend the Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Act and the Income Tax Act
Regulations / Réglements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 29, 2023:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
|
SOR/2023-38
|
By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Co-owned and Trust Deposit Disclosure By-law
Canada Labour Code
|
SOR/2023-40
|
Regulations Amending the Canada Labour Standards Regulations (Employees Under 18 Years of Age)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2023-51
|
Order 2023-66-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2023-52
|
Order 2023-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2023-50
|
Order 2023-112-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office Act
|
SI/2023-5
|
Order Dissolving the Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office
Customs Tariff
|
SOR/2023-44
|
Regulations Amending the CCOFTA Rules of Origin Regulations
|
SOR/2023-41
|
Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff, 2022-2
|
SOR/2023-42
|
Electronic Heated Tobacco Products Remission Order
|
SOR/2023-43
|
Large Diameter Line Pipe Anti-dumping Duty Remission Order, 2023
Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Act
|
SOR/2023-45
|
Regulations Amending the Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Regulations, 2007
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2023-46
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|
SOR/2023-39
|
Critical Habitat of the Silver Shiner (Notropis photogenis) Order
Telecommunications Act
|
SOR/2023-47
|
Regulations Amending the Telecommunications Fees Regulations, 2010
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 12, 2023:
Canada Labour Code
|
SOR/2023-65
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code
Impact Assessment Act
|
SOR/2023-60
|
Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Department of the Environment Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
|
SOR/2023-62
|
Regulations Amending Schedule 2 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, Amending the Fuel Charge Regulations and Repealing the Part 1 of the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act Regulations (Alberta)
Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act
|
SOR/2023-63
|
Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization Privileges and Immunities Order, 2023
Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act
|
SOR/2023-61
|
Regulations Amending the Pooled Registered Pension Plans Regulations
Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act
|
SOR/2023-66
|
Regulations Amending the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2023-56
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-57
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|
SOR/2023-64
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Zimbabwe) Regulations
United Nations Act
|
SOR/2023-70
|
Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de réglement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
- Order Fixing Fees for Registrations Related to Dangerous Goods Means of Containment
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)
Quarantine Act
- Order Repealing the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 30, 2023
- Bill S-203, Federal Framework on Autism Spectrum Disorder Act — Chapter No. 2
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Draft Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for triclocarban
- Order 2023-87-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — urea, N-(4-chlorophenyl)-N′-(3,4-dichlorophenyl)- (triclocarban), CAS RN 101-20-2 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Global Affairs Canada
- Consulting Canadians on the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity
Cannabis Act
- Notice of Intent — Consultation on potential amendments to the Cannabis Regulations
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 79
Canada Transportation Act
- Levy on shipments of crude oil by rail
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)
Insurance Companies Act
- Intact Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Aeronautics Act
- Order Repealing the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 79
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:
- Wilton Re (Canada) Limited — Release of assets
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 860333426RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 887417806RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 100220417RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 107418766RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of order — Steel piling pipe
- Inquiry — Construction services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-029
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies (broadcasting)
- Regulatory policies (telecom)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Réglements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2023:
Electric Utilities Act
|
Alta Reg 29/2023
|
Flare Gas Generation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Health Professions Act
|
Several regulations under the Health Professions Act
Utility Commodity Rebate Act
|
Alta Reg 24/2023
|
Utility Commodity Rebate Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Continuing Care Act, SA 2022, c C-26.7
- Act, except sections 33(2) and (3)(b), 34(5)(b) and 47, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 094/2023)
- Sections 33(2) and (3)(b), 34(5)(b) and 47 in force April 1, 2025 (OIC 094/2023)
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 20203, c 3
- The following provisions of the Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 in force on the following dates:
-
Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22
- Section 18 in force March 29, 2023 (OIC 100/2023)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 5
- Sections 2, which amends the Civil Enforcement Act, and 9, which amends the Personal Property Security Act, in force June 1, 2024 (OIC 105/2023)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 28, 2023
- Bill 8, Alberta Firearms Act — Chapter No. A-18.5
- Bill 9, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 10, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 3
- Bill 204, Missing Persons (Silver Alert) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 4
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Family Law Amendment Act, 2023
|
Haida Nation Recognition Act
|
Money Services Businesses Act
|
Business Corporations Amendment Act, 2023
|
Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2023
|
Strata Property Amendment Act, 2023
|
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023
|
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023
Regulations / Réglements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 28, 2023:
Motor Vehicle Act
|
BC Reg 80/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 25/2015 — Lien on Impounded Motor Vehicles Regulation
Oil and Gas Activities Act
|
BC Reg 78/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
|
BC Reg 79/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 4, 2023:
Carbon Tax Act
|
BC Reg 85/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Court Rules Act
|
BC Reg 87/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 84/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 301/90 — Environmental Data Quality Assurance Regulation
Information Management Act
|
BC Reg 89/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 109/2016 — Information Management Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|
BC Reg 90/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation
Judicial Compensation Act
|
BC Reg 83/2023
|
Enacts Judicial Compensation Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|
BC Reg 92/2023
|
Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (Relief from Obligations) Regulation No. 3
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|
BC Reg 86/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act
|
BC Reg 94/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|
BC Reg 96/2023
|
Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 11, 2023:
Employment and Assistance Act
|
BC Reg 99/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|
BC Reg 99/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|
BC Reg 97/2023
|
Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 98/2023
|
Repeals BC Reg 301/90 — Environmental Data Quality
Assurance Regulation
Health Professions Act
|
BC Reg 100/2023
|
Amends BC Regs
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 4, 2023:
Education Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 29
- Sections 5, 6, 17 and 18 in force April 3, 2023 (BC Reg 88/2023)
Royal Assents
March 30, 2023
- Bill 12, Intimate Images Protection Act — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 14, Miscellaneous Statutes (Modernization) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 15, Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 9
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
The Builders' Liens Amendment Act (Prompt Payment)
|
The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (2)
Regulations / Réglements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Pharmaceutical Act
|
Man Reg 25/2023
|
Pharmaceutical (General Matters) Regulation, amendment
The Podiatrists Act
|
Man Reg 26/2023
|
Podiatrists Regulation, amendment
The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act
|
Man Reg 27/2021
|
Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Podiatrists Act, SM 2001, c 36
- Section 68 in force March 31, 2023 (OIC 83/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act
|
An Act to Amend the Coroners Act
|
An Act to Amend the Nursing Homes Act
|
An Act Respecting Transferring Powers to the Energy and Utilities Board
|
An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act
|
An Act Respecting Highway Safety
|
An Act to Amend the Building Code Administration Act
|
An Act Respecting the Proposed Electoral District of Tantramar
|
An Act Respecting the Official Languages Act
Regulations / Réglements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Provincial Court Act
|
NB Reg 2023-14
|
NB Reg 84-104, amendment
|
NB Reg 2023-15
|
NB Reg 2004-132, amendment
Clean Water Act
|
NB Reg 2023-16
|
NB Reg 2000-47, amendment
Health Services Act
|
NB Reg 2023-19
|
NB Reg 84-115, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 3
|
An Act to Amend the Loan and Guarantee Act, 1957
Regulations / Réglements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Management of Greenhouse Gas Act
|
NLR 19/23
|
Management of Greenhouse Gas Regulations(Amendment)
Registered Nurses Act, 2008
|
NLR 24/23
|
Registered Nurses Regulations (Amendment)
Pharmacy Act, 2012
|
NLR 25/23
|
Authorization to Prescribe Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2023:
An Act Respecting the Establishment of the Newfoundland and Labrador Future Fund, SNL 2022, c F-27
- Act in force March 31, 2023 (NLR 15/23)
Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part II, April 6, 2023:
Tourist Accommodations Act, SNL 2020, c T-6.1
- Act in force April 6, 2023 (NLR 26/23)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Réglements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2023:
Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Act
|
NWT Reg 008-2023
|
Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Regulations, amendment
Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act
|
NWT Reg 013-2023
|
Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, March 31, 2023:
Workers Compensation Act
- Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission — 2023 Assessment Rates
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Patient Access to Care Act
|
Interim Residential Rental Increase Cap Act (amended)
|
Public Utilities Act (amended)
|
Electricity Act (amended)
|
Construction Projects Labour Relations Act (amended)
|
Road Trails Act
|
Financial Measures (2023) Act
|
Finance Act (amended)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend various Acts with respect to the publication of notices in newspapers
|
An Act to implement Budget measures and to amend various statutes
|
An Act to enact two Acts, amend various Acts and revoke various regulations
|
An Act to amend various statutes with respect to housing and development
Regulations / Réglements
Connecting Care Act, 2019
|
O Reg 57/23
|
Additional Objects of the Agency, amending O Reg 376/19
|
O Reg 58/23
|
Section 46 of the Act, amending O Reg 571/20
Coroners Act
|
O Reg 63/23
|
Fees, Allowances and Forms, amending O Reg 19/15
Development Corporations Act
|
O Reg 59/23
|
Ontario Immigrant Investor Corporation, amending O Reg 279/99
Environmental Protection Act
|
O Reg 74/23
|
Revoking Various Regulations
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|
O Reg 66/23
|
General, amending O Reg 246/22
Health Insurance Act
|
O Reg 48/23
|
General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|
O Reg 51/23
|
General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|
O Reg 67/23
|
Rabies Immunization, amending Reg 567 of RRO 1990
|
O Reg 68/23
|
Communicable Diseases — General, amending Reg 557 of RRO 1990
Law Society Act
|
O Reg 47/23
|
Hearings Before the Hearing and Appeal Divisions, amending O Reg 167/07
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|
O Reg 61/23
|
Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
|
O Reg 69/23
|
Mines and Mining Plants, amending Reg 854 of RRO 1990
|
O Reg 72/23
|
Farming Operations, amending O Reg 414/05
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
|
O Reg 64/23
|
General, amending O Reg 201/96
Pension Benefits Act
|
O Reg 50/23
|
General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|
O Reg 56/23
|
General, amending O Reg 329/04
Planning Act
|
O Reg 54/23
|
Zoning Order — City of Kawartha Lakes, amending O Reg 771/21
|
O Reg 73/23
|
Municipal Planning Data Reporting
Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act, 2015
|
O Reg 49/23
|
General, amending O Reg 359/16
Provincial Offences Act
|
O Reg 75/23
|
Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de réglement
Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021
April 6, 2023
Proposed legislative amendments to the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 under the Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023 — Comments by May 21, 2023
Building Code Act, 1992
April 6, 2023
Proposed amendments to freeze all Building Code fees — Comments by May 21, 2023
Cannabis Licence Act, 2018
April 3, 2023
Proposed legislative amendments to the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 regarding licence and inventory transfers — Comments by May 18, 2023
Condominium Act, 1998
April 3, 2023
Proposed Permanent Changes to Enable Digital and Virtual Processes under the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery's Condominium Act — Comments by May 3, 2023
Corporations Act, RSO 1990, c C 38
April 3, 2023
Modernizing Board Size Requirements for Mutual Insurance Companies — Comments by May 19, 2023
Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020
April 6, 2023
Public consultation on proposed amendments to O. Reg. 105/22 under the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) related to the new First Home Savings Accounts (FHSA) — Comments by May 6, 2023
Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990
April 3, 2023
A Proposal to add Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, and Powassan Virus to Ontario Regulation 569 (Reports) — Comments by May 18, 2023
Invasive Species Act, 2015
March 30, 2023
Prescribing Invasive Species Act, 2015 Instruments under the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 — Comments by May 15, 2023
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023
April 3, 2023
Proposed Permanent Changes to Enable Digital and Virtual Processes under the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery's Business Law Statutes — Comments by May 3, 2023
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P.12
April 3, 2023
Proposed changes to the OGSRA to regulate projects to test or demonstrate new or innovative activities, such as geologic carbon storage, and to safeguard people and the environment — Comments by May 18, 2023
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
April 3, 2023
Keeping Penalties off Rates — Comments by May 18, 2023
April 3, 2023
Advancing Innovation in Ontario's Energy Sector — Comments by May 18, 2023
Pension Benefits Act, RSO 1990
April 3, 2023
Proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 311/15 - Conversions and Transfers of Assets Under Section 80.4 and Conversions Under Section 81.0.1 of the Pension Benefits Act — Comments by May 18, 2023
April 3, 2023
Amending the Pension Benefits Act (PBA) to remove the reminder notice upon retirement — Comments by May 3, 2023
Pharmacy Act, 1991
March 31, 2023
Ontario College of Pharmacists: Amendment of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 15, 2023
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
April 6, 2023
Seeking Feedback on Proposed Changes to Help Protect Tenants from Bad Faith Renovation Evictions — Comments by May 21, 2023
Seeking Feedback on Timeframe for Occupancy for Landlord's Own Use Evictions — Comments by May 21, 2023
April 6, 2023
Proposed Amendments to Increase Maximum Fines for Offences Under the Residential Tenancies Act — Comments by May 6, 2023
April 6, 2023
Proposed Amendments to Clarify and Enhance Rental Rules Related to Air Conditioning — Comments by May 6, 2023
Traditional Chinese Medicine Act, 2006
March 31, 2023
College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 15, 2023
Trustee Act
April 3, 2023
Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Trustee Act — Comments by May 18, 2023
Municipal Act, 2001
City of Toronto Act, 2006
April 6, 2023
Seeking Feedback on Future Regulations To Create A Balanced Framework Around Municipal Rental Replacement By-Laws — Comments by May 21, 2023
Orders In Council
Health Information Protection Act, 2016, SO 2016, c 6
- The proclamation issued on September 29, 2022 as directed by Order in Council 1315/2022 is revoked on April 06, 2023 (OIC 387/2023)
Restoring Trust, Transparency and Accountability Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 17
- Schedule 33, subsections 11(2), 13, which amend the Pension Benefits Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 388/2023)
Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 1
- The proclamation issued on March 31, 2022 as directed by Order in Council 871/2022 is amended by revoking clauses (b) to (h) on April 06, 2023 (OIC 386/2023)
Royal Assents
March 22, 2023
- Bill 46, Less Red Tape, Stronger Ontario Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 2
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 8, 2023:
Residential Tenancy Act, SPEI 2022, c 88
- Act in force April 8, 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|
Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace
|
Loi sur l'encadrement du travail des enfants
|
Loi instituant le Fonds bleu et modifiant d'autres dispositions
Bills
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to make the health and social services system more effective
|
An Act respecting the regulation of work by children
|
An Act to establish the Blue Fund and to amend other provisions
Réglements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:
Code des professions
|
Décret 610-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport
Loi sur les normes du travail
|
Décret 700-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:
Professional Code
|
OC 610-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist
Act respecting labour standards
|
OC 700-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mars 2023:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec
- Règlement sur l'instruction par priorité de certaines demandes en justice
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 29, 2023:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:
Environment Quality
Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec
- Regulation respecting the trial by preference of certain judicial applications
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mars 2023:
Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises
|
AM 2023-001
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises— Arrêté numéro AM 2023-001 de la ministre de l'Emploi
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 29, 2023:
Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises
|
MO 2023-001
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises — Order AM 2023-001 of the Minister of Employment
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:
Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève, RLRQ c P-32.01
- Articles 16, 19, 20, et 23 à 51, du deuxième alinéa de l'article 53, des articles 54, 56 à 60, 66, 67, 69 et 70, des paragraphes 2°, 4° et 5° de l'article 71, des articles 72 à 76 et 78, des paragraphes 1°, 3° et 4° de l'article 79, des articles 80 à 85, 87 à 91, 93 à 99 et 101 en vigueur au 28 août 2023 (Décret 621-2023))
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:
Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman, CQLR c P-32.01
- Sections 16, 19, 20 and 23 to 51, the second paragraph of section 53, sections 54, 56 to 60, 66, 67, 69 and 70, paragraphs 2, 4 and 5 of section 71, sections 72 to 76 and 78, paragraphs 1, 3 and 4 of section 79, sections 80 to 85, 87 to 91, 93 to 99 and section 101 in force August 28, 2023 (OC 621-2023)
Sanctions
4 avril 2023
- Loi nº 3, Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 5
6 avril 2023
- Loi nº 9, Loi modifiant principalement certaines lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public — Chapitre nº 6
- Loi nº 13, Loi concernant la ligne d'interconnexion Hertel-New York — Chapitre nº 7
Assents
April 4, 2023
- Bill 3, An Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 5
April 6, 2023
- Bill 9, An Act amending mainly certain Acts establishing public sector pension plans — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 13, Loi concernant la ligne d'interconnexion Hertel-New YAn Act respecting the Hertel-New York interconnection line — Chapter No. 7
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mars 2023:
Régie de l'énergie
- Modifications apportées à l'Annexe I en vertu de l'article 22.0.1.1 de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:
Loi sur l'assurance médicaments
- Liste des médicaments annexée au Règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments
-
- Changements apportés en 2021
- Changements apportés en 2022
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi
-
- Modifications apportés en 2021
- Modifications apportés en 2022
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 29, 2023:
Régie de l'énergie
- Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:
An Act respecting prescription drug insurance
- List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan
-
- Amendments made in 2021
- Amendments made in 2022
Health Insurance Act
- Regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act
-
- Amendments made in 2021
- Amendments made in 2022
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend The Mineral Resources Act, 1985
|
An Act to amend The Medical Profession Act, 1981
|
An Act respecting the Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation
|
An Act to make consequential amendments to The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997 resulting from the enactment of The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act
|
An Act to amend The Boiler and Pressure Vessel Act, 1999
|
An Act to amend The Income Tax Act, 2000
Regulations / Réglements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 24, 2023:
The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010
|
Sask Reg 18/2023
|
The Environmental Management and Protection (Saskatchewan Environmental Code Adoption) Amendment Regulations, 2023
|
Sask Reg 19/2023
|
The Municipal Refuse Management Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 6, 2023:
The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010
|
RRS c E-10.22 Reg 9
|
The Household Packaging and Paper Stewardship Program Regulations, 2023
The Queen's Bench Act, 1998
|
Sask Reg 22/2023
|
The Queen's Bench (Weyburn) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 24, 2023:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench
- Chambers sittings for His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan for the period Tuesday, July 4, 2023 to Friday, September 1, 2023
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 31, 2023:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 11 — Procedure for Informing Participants of their right to Counsel — 276, 278.3 and 278.92 of the Criminal Code
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
