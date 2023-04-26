Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-42 An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts C-45 An Act to amend the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts, and to make a clarification relating to another Act C-46 An Act to amend the Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Act and the Income Tax Act

Regulations / Réglements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 29, 2023:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

SOR/2023-38 By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Co-owned and Trust Deposit Disclosure By-law

Canada Labour Code

SOR/2023-40 Regulations Amending the Canada Labour Standards Regulations (Employees Under 18 Years of Age)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-51 Order 2023-66-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-52 Order 2023-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-50 Order 2023-112-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office Act

SI/2023-5 Order Dissolving the Canadian Securities Regulation Regime Transition Office

Customs Tariff

SOR/2023-44 Regulations Amending the CCOFTA Rules of Origin Regulations SOR/2023-41 Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff, 2022-2 SOR/2023-42 Electronic Heated Tobacco Products Remission Order SOR/2023-43 Large Diameter Line Pipe Anti-dumping Duty Remission Order, 2023

Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Act

SOR/2023-45 Regulations Amending the Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Regulations, 2007

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-46 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2023-39 Critical Habitat of the Silver Shiner (Notropis photogenis) Order

Telecommunications Act

SOR/2023-47 Regulations Amending the Telecommunications Fees Regulations, 2010

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 12, 2023:

Canada Labour Code

SOR/2023-65 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code

Impact Assessment Act

SOR/2023-60 Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Department of the Environment Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

SOR/2023-62 Regulations Amending Schedule 2 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, Amending the Fuel Charge Regulations and Repealing the Part 1 of the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act Regulations (Alberta)

Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act

SOR/2023-63 Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization Privileges and Immunities Order, 2023

Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act

SOR/2023-61 Regulations Amending the Pooled Registered Pension Plans Regulations

Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act

SOR/2023-66 Regulations Amending the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-56 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations SOR/2023-57 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2023-64 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Zimbabwe) Regulations

United Nations Act

SOR/2023-70 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act (Miscellaneous Program)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de réglement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

Order Fixing Fees for Registrations Related to Dangerous Goods Means of Containment

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)

Quarantine Act

Order Repealing the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 30, 2023

Bill S-203, Federal Framework on Autism Spectrum Disorder Act — Chapter No. 2

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Draft Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for triclocarban

Order 2023-87-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — urea, N-(4-chlorophenyl)-N′-(3,4-dichlorophenyl)- (triclocarban), CAS RN 101-20-2 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Global Affairs Canada

Consulting Canadians on the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity

Cannabis Act

Notice of Intent — Consultation on potential amendments to the Cannabis Regulations

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 79

Canada Transportation Act

Levy on shipments of crude oil by rail

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)

Insurance Companies Act

Intact Insurance Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Aeronautics Act

Order Repealing the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 79

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:

Wilton Re (Canada) Limited — Release of assets

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 860333426RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 887417806RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 100220417RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 107418766RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review of order — Steel piling pipe

Inquiry — Construction services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 01, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-029

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Regulatory policies (broadcasting)

Regulatory policies (telecom)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Réglements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2023:

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 29/2023 Flare Gas Generation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Health Professions Act

Several regulations under the Health Professions Act

Utility Commodity Rebate Act

Alta Reg 24/2023 Utility Commodity Rebate Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Continuing Care Act, SA 2022, c C-26.7

Act, except sections 33(2) and (3)(b), 34(5)(b) and 47, in force April 1, 2024 (OIC 094/2023)

Sections 33(2) and (3)(b), 34(5)(b) and 47 in force April 1, 2025 (OIC 094/2023)

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 20203, c 3

The following provisions of the Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 in force on the following dates:

Subsections 2(3), 7(3), (4), (5), (9), (10), (11) and (16), 8, 9, 11, 12, 14(2), 15(4) and 16 in force March 29, 2023 (OIC 132/2023) Section 10 in force April 10, 2023 (OIC 132/2023) Sections 1 and 13 in force on April 16, 2023 (OIC 132/2023)



Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22

Section 18 in force March 29, 2023 (OIC 100/2023)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 5

Sections 2, which amends the Civil Enforcement Act, and 9, which amends the Personal Property Security Act, in force June 1, 2024 (OIC 105/2023)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 28, 2023

Bill 8, Alberta Firearms Act — Chapter No. A-18.5

Bill 9, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 10, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 3

Bill 204, Missing Persons (Silver Alert) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 4

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 17 Family Law Amendment Act, 2023 18 Haida Nation Recognition Act 19 Money Services Businesses Act 20 Business Corporations Amendment Act, 2023 21 Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2023 22 Strata Property Amendment Act, 2023 23 Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023 24 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023

Regulations / Réglements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 28, 2023:

Motor Vehicle Act

BC Reg 80/2023 Amends BC Reg 25/2015 — Lien on Impounded Motor Vehicles Regulation

Oil and Gas Activities Act

BC Reg 78/2023 Amends BC Regs

112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation

282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation

48/2021 — Oil and Gas Processing Facility Regulation BC Reg 79/2023 Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 4, 2023:

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 85/2023 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 87/2023 Amends BC Reg 168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 84/2023 Amends BC Reg 301/90 — Environmental Data Quality Assurance Regulation

Information Management Act

BC Reg 89/2023 Amends BC Reg 109/2016 — Information Management Regulation

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 90/2023 Amends BC Reg 59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation

Judicial Compensation Act

BC Reg 83/2023 Enacts Judicial Compensation Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 92/2023 Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (Relief from Obligations) Regulation No. 3

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 86/2023 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

BC Reg 94/2023 Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 96/2023 Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 11, 2023:

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 99/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 99/2023 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 97/2023 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 98/2023 Repeals BC Reg 301/90 — Environmental Data Quality Assurance Regulation

Enacts Environmental Data Quality Assurance Regulation

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 100/2023 Amends BC Regs

224/2015 — Nurses (Licensed Practical) Regulation

284/2008 — Nurses (Registered) and Nurse Practitioners Regulation

227/2015 — Nurses (Registered Psychiatric) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 4, 2023:

Education Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 29

Sections 5, 6, 17 and 18 in force April 3, 2023 (BC Reg 88/2023)

Royal Assents

March 30, 2023

Bill 12, Intimate Images Protection Act — Chapter No. 11

Bill 14, Miscellaneous Statutes (Modernization) Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 10

Bill 15, Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 9

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 38 The Builders' Liens Amendment Act (Prompt Payment) 231 The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (2)

Regulations / Réglements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Pharmaceutical Act

Man Reg 25/2023 Pharmaceutical (General Matters) Regulation, amendment

The Podiatrists Act

Man Reg 26/2023 Podiatrists Regulation, amendment

The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act

Man Reg 27/2021 Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Podiatrists Act, SM 2001, c 36

Section 68 in force March 31, 2023 (OIC 83/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 29 Financial Advisors and Financial Planners Title Protection Act 30 An Act to Amend the Coroners Act 31 An Act to Amend the Nursing Homes Act 32 An Act Respecting Transferring Powers to the Energy and Utilities Board 33 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act 34 An Act Respecting Highway Safety 35 An Act to Amend the Building Code Administration Act 36 An Act Respecting the Proposed Electoral District of Tantramar 37 An Act Respecting the Official Languages Act

Regulations / Réglements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Provincial Court Act

NB Reg 2023-14 NB Reg 84-104, amendment NB Reg 2023-15 NB Reg 2004-132, amendment

Clean Water Act

NB Reg 2023-16 NB Reg 2000-47, amendment

Health Services Act

NB Reg 2023-19 NB Reg 84-115, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 27 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 3 28 An Act to Amend the Loan and Guarantee Act, 1957

Regulations / Réglements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Management of Greenhouse Gas Act

NLR 19/23 Management of Greenhouse Gas Regulations (Amendment)

Registered Nurses Act, 2008

NLR 24/23 Registered Nurses Regulations (Amendment)

Pharmacy Act, 2012

NLR 25/23 Authorization to Prescribe Regulations (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2023:

An Act Respecting the Establishment of the Newfoundland and Labrador Future Fund, SNL 2022, c F-27

Act in force March 31, 2023 (NLR 15/23)

Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part II, April 6, 2023:

Tourist Accommodations Act, SNL 2020, c T-6.1

Act in force April 6, 2023 (NLR 26/23)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Réglements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2023:

Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Act

NWT Reg 008-2023 Ophthalmic Medical Assistants Regulations, amendment

Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act

NWT Reg 013-2023 Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, March 31, 2023:

Workers Compensation Act

Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission — 2023 Assessment Rates

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 256 Patient Access to Care Act 262 Interim Residential Rental Increase Cap Act (amended) 263 Public Utilities Act (amended) 264 Electricity Act (amended) 269 Construction Projects Labour Relations Act (amended) 273 Road Trails Act 279 Financial Measures (2023) Act 280 Finance Act (amended)







Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 73 An Act to amend various Acts with respect to the publication of notices in newspapers 85 An Act to implement Budget measures and to amend various statutes 91 An Act to enact two Acts, amend various Acts and revoke various regulations 97 An Act to amend various statutes with respect to housing and development

Regulations / Réglements

Connecting Care Act, 2019

O Reg 57/23 Additional Objects of the Agency, amending O Reg 376/19 O Reg 58/23 Section 46 of the Act, amending O Reg 571/20

Coroners Act

O Reg 63/23 Fees, Allowances and Forms, amending O Reg 19/15

Development Corporations Act

O Reg 59/23 Ontario Immigrant Investor Corporation, amending O Reg 279/99

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 74/23 Revoking Various Regulations

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 66/23 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 48/23 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 51/23 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 67/23 Rabies Immunization, amending Reg 567 of RRO 1990 O Reg 68/23 Communicable Diseases — General, amending Reg 557 of RRO 1990

Law Society Act

O Reg 47/23 Hearings Before the Hearing and Appeal Divisions, amending O Reg 167/07

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 61/23 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91 O Reg 69/23 Mines and Mining Plants, amending Reg 854 of RRO 1990 O Reg 72/23 Farming Operations, amending O Reg 414/05

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 64/23 General, amending O Reg 201/96

Pension Benefits Act

O Reg 50/23 General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 56/23 General, amending O Reg 329/04

Planning Act

O Reg 54/23 Zoning Order — City of Kawartha Lakes, amending O Reg 771/21 O Reg 73/23 Municipal Planning Data Reporting

Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act, 2015

O Reg 49/23 General, amending O Reg 359/16

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 75/23 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de réglement

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

April 6, 2023

Proposed legislative amendments to the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 under the Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023 — Comments by May 21, 2023

Building Code Act, 1992

April 6, 2023

Proposed amendments to freeze all Building Code fees — Comments by May 21, 2023

Cannabis Licence Act, 2018

April 3, 2023

Proposed legislative amendments to the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 regarding licence and inventory transfers — Comments by May 18, 2023

Condominium Act, 1998

April 3, 2023

Proposed Permanent Changes to Enable Digital and Virtual Processes under the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery's Condominium Act — Comments by May 3, 2023

Corporations Act, RSO 1990, c C 38

April 3, 2023

Modernizing Board Size Requirements for Mutual Insurance Companies — Comments by May 19, 2023

Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020

April 6, 2023

Public consultation on proposed amendments to O. Reg. 105/22 under the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA) related to the new First Home Savings Accounts (FHSA) — Comments by May 6, 2023

Health Protection and Promotion Act, RSO 1990

April 3, 2023

A Proposal to add Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, and Powassan Virus to Ontario Regulation 569 (Reports) — Comments by May 18, 2023

Invasive Species Act, 2015

March 30, 2023

Prescribing Invasive Species Act, 2015 Instruments under the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 — Comments by May 15, 2023

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023

April 3, 2023

Proposed Permanent Changes to Enable Digital and Virtual Processes under the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery's Business Law Statutes — Comments by May 3, 2023

Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P.12

April 3, 2023

Proposed changes to the OGSRA to regulate projects to test or demonstrate new or innovative activities, such as geologic carbon storage, and to safeguard people and the environment — Comments by May 18, 2023

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

April 3, 2023

Keeping Penalties off Rates — Comments by May 18, 2023

April 3, 2023

Advancing Innovation in Ontario's Energy Sector — Comments by May 18, 2023

Pension Benefits Act, RSO 1990

April 3, 2023

Proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 311/15 - Conversions and Transfers of Assets Under Section 80.4 and Conversions Under Section 81.0.1 of the Pension Benefits Act — Comments by May 18, 2023

April 3, 2023

Amending the Pension Benefits Act (PBA) to remove the reminder notice upon retirement — Comments by May 3, 2023

Pharmacy Act, 1991

March 31, 2023

Ontario College of Pharmacists: Amendment of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 15, 2023

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

April 6, 2023

Seeking Feedback on Proposed Changes to Help Protect Tenants from Bad Faith Renovation Evictions — Comments by May 21, 2023

April 6, 2023

Seeking Feedback on Timeframe for Occupancy for Landlord's Own Use Evictions — Comments by May 21, 2023

April 6, 2023

Proposed Amendments to Increase Maximum Fines for Offences Under the Residential Tenancies Act — Comments by May 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

Proposed Amendments to Clarify and Enhance Rental Rules Related to Air Conditioning — Comments by May 6, 2023

Traditional Chinese Medicine Act, 2006

March 31, 2023

College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by May 15, 2023

Trustee Act

April 3, 2023

Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Trustee Act — Comments by May 18, 2023

Municipal Act, 2001

City of Toronto Act, 2006

April 6, 2023

Seeking Feedback on Future Regulations To Create A Balanced Framework Around Municipal Rental Replacement By-Laws — Comments by May 21, 2023

Orders In Council

Health Information Protection Act, 2016, SO 2016, c 6

The proclamation issued on September 29, 2022 as directed by Order in Council 1315/2022 is revoked on April 06, 2023 (OIC 387/2023)

Restoring Trust, Transparency and Accountability Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 17

Schedule 33, subsections 11(2), 13, which amend the Pension Benefits Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 388/2023)

Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 1

The proclamation issued on March 31, 2022 as directed by Order in Council 871/2022 is amended by revoking clauses (b) to (h) on April 06, 2023 (OIC 386/2023)

Royal Assents

March 22, 2023

Bill 46, Less Red Tape, Stronger Ontario Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 2

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, April 8, 2023:

Residential Tenancy Act, SPEI 2022, c 88

Act in force April 8, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 15 Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace 19 Loi sur l'encadrement du travail des enfants 20 Loi instituant le Fonds bleu et modifiant d'autres dispositions

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 15 An Act to make the health and social services system more effective 19 An Act respecting the regulation of work by children 20 An Act to establish the Blue Fund and to amend other provisions

Réglements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 610-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport

Loi sur les normes du travail

Décret 700-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 610-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist

Act respecting labour standards

OC 700-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mars 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau

Code de procédure civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec

Règlement sur l'instruction par priorité de certaines demandes en justice

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 29, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec

Regulation respecting the trial by preference of certain judicial applications

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mars 2023:

Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises

AM 2023-001 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises— Arrêté numéro AM 2023-001 de la ministre de l'Emploi

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 29, 2023:

Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises

MO 2023-001 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises — Order AM 2023-001 of the Minister of Employment

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:

Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève, RLRQ c P-32.01

Articles 16, 19, 20, et 23 à 51, du deuxième alinéa de l'article 53, des articles 54, 56 à 60, 66, 67, 69 et 70, des paragraphes 2°, 4° et 5° de l'article 71, des articles 72 à 76 et 78, des paragraphes 1°, 3° et 4° de l'article 79, des articles 80 à 85, 87 à 91, 93 à 99 et 101 en vigueur au 28 août 2023 (Décret 621-2023))

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:

Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman, CQLR c P-32.01

Sections 16, 19, 20 and 23 to 51, the second paragraph of section 53, sections 54, 56 to 60, 66, 67, 69 and 70, paragraphs 2, 4 and 5 of section 71, sections 72 to 76 and 78, paragraphs 1, 3 and 4 of section 79, sections 80 to 85, 87 to 91, 93 to 99 and section 101 in force August 28, 2023 (OC 621-2023)

Sanctions

4 avril 2023

Loi nº 3, Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 5

6 avril 2023

Loi nº 9, Loi modifiant principalement certaines lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public — Chapitre nº 6

Loi nº 13, Loi concernant la ligne d'interconnexion Hertel-New York — Chapitre nº 7

Assents

April 4, 2023

Bill 3, An Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 5

April 6, 2023

Bill 9, An Act amending mainly certain Acts establishing public sector pension plans — Chapter No. 6

Bill 13, Loi concernant la ligne d'interconnexion Hertel-New YAn Act respecting the Hertel-New York interconnection line — Chapter No. 7

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 mars 2023:

Régie de l'énergie

Modifications apportées à l'Annexe I en vertu de l'article 22.0.1.1 de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 avril 2023:

Loi sur l'assurance médicaments

Liste des médicaments annexée au Règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments

Changements apportés en 2021 Changements apportés en 2022



Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi

Modifications apportés en 2021 Modifications apportés en 2022



Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 29, 2023:

Régie de l'énergie

Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 12, 2023:

An Act respecting prescription drug insurance

List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan

Amendments made in 2021 Amendments made in 2022



Health Insurance Act

Regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act

Amendments made in 2021 Amendments made in 2022



Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 128 An Act to amend The Mineral Resources Act, 1985 129 An Act to amend The Medical Profession Act, 1981 130 An Act respecting the Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation 131 An Act to make consequential amendments to The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997 resulting from the enactment of The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act 132 An Act to amend The Boiler and Pressure Vessel Act, 1999 133 An Act to amend The Income Tax Act, 2000

Regulations / Réglements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 24, 2023:

The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010

Sask Reg 18/2023 The Environmental Management and Protection (Saskatchewan Environmental Code Adoption) Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 19/2023 The Municipal Refuse Management Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 6, 2023:

The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010

RRS c E-10.22 Reg 9 The Household Packaging and Paper Stewardship Program Regulations, 2023

The Queen's Bench Act, 1998

Sask Reg 22/2023 The Queen's Bench (Weyburn) Amendment Regulations, 2023

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 24, 2023:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench

Chambers sittings for His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan for the period Tuesday, July 4, 2023 to Friday, September 1, 2023

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 31, 2023:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan

Criminal Practice Directive No. 11 — Procedure for Informing Participants of their right to Counsel — 276, 278.3 and 278.92 of the Criminal Code

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.