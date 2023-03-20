ARTICLE

Legislation for the period 02/23 to 03/08

In This Issue



Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 1, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-31 Order 2023-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Copyright Act

SOR/2023-24 Copyright Board Rules of Practice and Procedure

Customs Tariff

SOR/2023-27 Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Extension of a CPTPP Tariff to Chile)

Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act

SOR/2023-30 Order Amending the Schedule to the Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act SOR/2023-29 Order Establishing Criteria Related to Certain Offences Listed in the Schedule to the Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act

Fisheries Act

SOR/2023-28 Regulations Amending the Manitoba Fishery Regulations, 1987

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-25 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations SOR/2023-26 Regulations Amending the Special Import Measures Regulations

Telecommunications Act

SOR/2023-23 Order Issuing a Direction to the CRTC on a Renewed Approach to Telecommunications Policy



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:

Citizenship Act

Regulations Amending the Citizenship Regulations (Oath of Citizenship)

Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act

Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Criteria, Time Limits, Interest and Circumstances)

Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Dispute Resolution)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 19916a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 19916)

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of cyanides, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality: Indicators of Fecal Contamination

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 77

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2023-87-03-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Boron

Global Affairs Canada

Public release of the initial environmental assessment for the modernization of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement

Summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus on the modernization of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement negotiations

Statutes Repeal Act

List of repeals (Erratum)

Bank Act

Schedules I, II and III

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:

First West Credit Union — Letters patent of incorporation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-026

Expiry review of order — Liquid dielectric transformers

Inquiry — Hoses and flexible tubing

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-027

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 22.D.3 – Audiovisual Services Allied with Programming and Distribution Undertakings (2007-2013)

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:

Expropriation Act

Notice of intention to expropriate — Lac-Mégantic Railway bypass [Servitude of right of way] (Erratum)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 8 Alberta Firearms Act 203 Traffic Safety (Excessive Speeding Penalties) Amendment Act, 2022 204 Missing Persons (Silver Alert) Amendment Act, 2022



Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta Queen's Printer

Mineral Resource Development Act, SA 2021, c M-16.8

Act, except sections 2(c), 3(b) and 48(1)(c) and Part 3, in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 044/2023)

Section 2(c), except for the words ", mines, mine sites, external mine discard dumps and processing plants", in force March 1, 2023(OIC 044/2023)

Section 3(b), except for the words ", mines, mine sites, external mine discard dumps and processing plants", in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 044/2023)

Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 6

Proclamation issued June 15, 2022 (OIC 239/2022) under which the Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022 was proclaimed in force on March 1, 2023, is rescinded February 28, 2023 (OIC 041/2023)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 35

Sections 71, 72, 77, 81 to 92, 95(a)(i), to the extent that it repeals section 131(1)(a)(iii) to (vii) of the Health Professions Act, (ii), to the extent that it repeals section 131(1)(c) to (h) of the Health Professions Act, (iii) and (iv) and (b), 96(c), 97, 98, 102(b), 121 and 123, in force March 31, 2023 (OIC 049/2023)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2023:

Statutes Repeal Act

List of Acts or provisions repealed on December 31, 2022

Alberta Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions

Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-511 Local Prospectus Exemptions and Related Requirements

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 10 Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023 11 Election Amendment Act, 2023 12 Intimate Images Protection Act 13 Pay Transparency Act



Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 28, 2023:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 47/2023 Amends BC Reg 135/2008 — Climate Action Tax Credit Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 7, 2023:

Business Corporations Act

BC Reg 50/2023 Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation

Container Trucking Act

BC Reg 51/2023 Amends BC Reg 248/2014 — Container Trucking Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 52/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 52/2023 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 53/2023 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 54/2023 Amends BC Reg 202/94 — Public Notification Regulation

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act

BC Reg 32/2023 Amends BC Reg 249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 57/2023 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Natural Resource Compliance Act

BC Reg 59/2023 Amends BC Reg 38/2012 — Natural Resource Officer Authority Regulation

Petroleum and Natural Gas Act

BC Reg 60/2023 Amends BC Reg 10/82 — Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling Licence and Lease Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 63/2023 Amends BC Regs

58/2008 — Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System

107/2004 — National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities

227/2009 — National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions

382/2010 — National Instrument 52-107 Acceptable Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards BC Reg 65/2023 Amends BC Reg 227/2009 — National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions



Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 12 The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act, 2023 15 The Court of King's Bench Amendment Act 16 The Domestic Violence and Stalking Amendment Act 17 The Regulated Health Professions Amendment Act (2) 18 The Legislative Security Amendment Act 19 The Provincial Offences Amendment Act 20 The Conflict of Interest (Members and Ministers) Amendment Act



Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Police Services Amendment and Law Enforcement Review Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 23

Act in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 53/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 8, 2023:

Statute Repeal Act

2022 List of Repeals

Under section 3 of the Statute Repeal Act, S.N.B. 2012, c.13, notice is given that the following Acts and provisions of Acts set out below were repealed on December 31, 2022, in accordance with section 2 of that Act. Pension Benefits Act, S.N.B. 1987, c.P-5.1, s. 2 An Act to Amend the Clean Environment Act, S.N.B. 2009, c.40 An Act to Amend the Insurance Act, S.N.B. 2010, c.24 An Act to Amend the Oil and Natural Gas Act, S.N.B. 2012, c.34, s. 8 and 9 and par. 10(b)



Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Lands Act

NLR 7/23 Wind Energy Land Reserve Order (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 24, 2023:

Environment Act

NS Reg 32/2023 Output-Based Pricing System Registration and Opt-in Regulations

Labour Standards Code

NS Reg 27/2023 Minimum Wage Order (General) — amendment NS Reg 28/2023 Minimum Wage Order (Construction and Property Maintenance) — amendment NS Reg 29/2023 Minimum Wage Order (Logging and Forest Operations) — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 30/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 31/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 35/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Technical Safety Act

NS Reg 34/2023 Technical Safety Standards Regulations — amendment



Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 19 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act 20 An Act to Amend the Public Service Act



Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 31 An Act to provide for an award for exceptional cadets 41 An Act to amend the Consumer Reporting Act and the Prevention of and Remedies for Human Trafficking Act, 2017 with respect to certain debts incurred in relation to human trafficking 63 An Act respecting the adjustment of the boundary between the City of St. Thomas and the Municipality of Central Elgin 69 An Act to amend various Acts with respect to infrastructure 71 An Act to amend the Mining Act 75 An Act to enact the Queen's Park Restoration Secretariat Act, 2023, and to make certain amendments to the Legislative Assembly Act and the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act



Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 25/23 Broader Public Sector: Energy Reporting and Conservation and Demand Management Plans

Planning Act

O Reg 27/23 Zoning Order — Town of Oakville, Regional Municipality of Halton, amending O Reg 446/20 O Reg 28/23 Zoning Order — City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 169/21

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 30/23 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12 O Reg 31/23 Building Code, amending O Reg 434/22, which amends O Reg 332/12

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

February 27, 2023

National and Ontario Code Consultations on the 2025 National Construction Codes — Comments by April 27, 2023

Chiropractic Act, 1991

March 8, 2023

College of Chiropractors of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023

Dental Technology Act, 1991

March 8, 2023

College of Dental Technologists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023

Dietetics Act, 1991

February 23, 2023

College of Dietitians of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023

Environmental Assessment Act

February 27, 2023

Providing Authority to Waive or Alter the 30-day Waiting Period for Class Environmental Assessment Projects — Comments by March 28, 2023

Kinesiology Act, 2007

February 23, 2023

College of Kinesiologists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023

Law Society Act

March 3, 2023

Changes to Panel Composition Requirements of the Law Society Tribunal — Comments by March 17, 2023

Mining Act, RSO 1990

February 22, 2023

New Hobby Mineral Collecting Guide — Comments by April 8, 2023

March 2, 2023

Amendments to the Mining Act: Closure Planning — Comments by April 16, 2023

March 2, 2023

Amendments to the Mining Act: Recovery of Minerals and Decision-making Authorities — Comments by April 16, 2023

March 2, 2023

Proposed Building More Mines Act, 2023 — Comments by April 16, 2023

Occupational Therapy Act, 1991

February 23, 2023

College of Occupational Therapists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

February 27, 2023

Pharmacy Reconciliation Adjustment Extension — Comments by March 29, 2023

Optometry Act, 1991

March 8, 2023

College of Optometrists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023

Psychology Act, 1991

March 8, 2023

College of Psychologists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023

Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023

February 27, 2023

Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Proposed Legislative Amendments — Comments by March 28, 2023

Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991

February 23, 2023

College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023

Veterinarians Act, RSO 1990, c V.3

March 1, 2023

A Proposal to Modernize the Veterinarians Act — Comments by May 30, 2023

Orders In Council

Supporting Recovery and Competitiveness Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 25

Schedule 22, section 1, which amends the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, 2019, in force February 17, 2023 (OIC 172/2023)

Royal Assents

March 2, 2023

Bill 63, St. Thomas - Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 1

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, February 25, 2023:

Garnishee Act

EC2023-24 Garnishee Regulations

Notaries and Commissioners Act

EC2023-105 Notaries and Commissioners Regulations

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-108 Dental Hygienists Regulations EC2023-109 Dentists Regulations EC2023-156 Dental Assistants Regulations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 4, 2023:

Employment Standards Act

EC2023-110 Exemption Regulations, amendment

Real Estate Trading Act

EC2023-154 Fees Regulations, revocation EC2023-155 Regulations

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-156 Dental Assistants Regulations (Erratum)

Rental of Residential Property Act

EC2023-159 Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:

An Act to Repeal the Dental Profession Act, SPEI 2021, c 32

Act in force March 1, 2023

Notaries and Commissioners Act, SPEI 2022, c 82

Act in force March 1, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 12 Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et visant la protection des enfants nés à la suite d'une agression sexuelle et des personnes victimes de cette agression ainsi que les droits des mères porteuses et des enfants issus d'un projet de grossesse pour autrui 13 Loi concernant la ligne d'interconnexion Hertel-New York



Bills

Referenced on first reading only 12 An Act to reform family law with regard to filiation and to protect children born as a result of sexual assault and the victims of that assault as well as the rights of surrogates and of children born of a surrogacy project 13 An Act respecting the Hertel-New York interconnection line



Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mars 2023:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Décret 171-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs aux systèmes de SEDAR et de la BDNI Décret 172-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

Décret 173-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité et abrogeant le Règlement sur les contrats et formulaires Décret 174-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des permis de courtier ou d'agence Décret 175-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation et la fixation de la prime d'assurance de responsabilité professionnelle Décret 176-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les dossiers, livres et registres, la comptabilité en fidéicommis et l'inspection des courtiers et des agences Décret 177-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les instances disciplinaires de l'Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 8, 2023:

Securities Act

OC 171-2023 Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees for SEDAR and NRD OC 172-2023 Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation

Real Estate Brokerage Act

OC 173-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising and to revoke the Regulation respecting contracts and forms OC 174-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issue of broker's and agency licences OC 175-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Real Estate Indemnity Fund and determination of the professional liability insurance premium OC 176-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting records, books and registers, trust accounting and inspection of brokers and agencies OC 177-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting disciplinary proceedings of the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec



Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 février 2023:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Règlement sur un bloc de 1 500 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 mars 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Règlement sur la définition de certaines expressions pour l'application de la section IV du chapitre II de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Charte de la langue française

Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche

Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mars 2023:

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement désignant une infirmière praticienne spécialisée à titre de professionnel de la santé pour l'application de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et de la Loi sur les accidents du travail

Code des professions

Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation de l'Ordre des dentistes du Québec

Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé

Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels

Règlement sur le paiement des frais de recouvrement d'une sanction administrative pécuniaire

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention propres à un chantier de construction

Loi sur les biens non réclamés

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les biens non réclamés

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 24, 2023:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

Regulation respecting a 1,500-megawatt block of wind energy

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 1, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Regulation respecting the definition of certain expressions for the purposes of Division IV of Chapter II of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Charter of the French language

Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research

Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 8, 2023:

Workers' Compensation Act

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation to designate a specialized nurse practitioner as a health professional for the purposes of the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and the Workers' Compensation Act

Professional Code

Regulation respecting the indemnity fund of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec

Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector

Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information

Regulation respecting the payment of a recovery charge for a monetary administrative penalty

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention mechanisms specific to construction sites

Unclaimed Property Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Unclaimed Property Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mars 2023:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2023-01 Règlement sur les dispenses de prospectus et d'inscription dans le secteur immobilier — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-01 du ministre des Finances AM 2023-02 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 45-106 sur les dispenses de prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-02 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 8, 2023:

Securities Act

MO 2023-01 Regulation respecting Real Estate Prospectus and Registration Exemptions — Order number V-1.1-2023-01 of the Minister of Finance MO 2023-02 Regulation to amend Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions — Order number V-1.1-2023-02 of the Minister of Finance

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 mars 2023:

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

Règlement sur les règles de preuve et de procédure du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 1, 2023:

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

Rules of evidence and procedure of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 24, 2023:

The Crown Minerals Act

Sask Reg 8/2023 The Oil and Gas Tenure Registry Regulations

The Land Titles Act, 2000

Sask Reg 10/2023 The Land Titles Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Insurance Act

Sask Reg 11/2023 The Insurance Amendment Regulations, 2023

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2023:

Rules of Court

Court of Queen's Bench For Saskatchewan

Family Practice Directive No. 6 — Family Chambers Appearance Memo

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 25 Act to amend the National Aboriginal Day Act (2023) 27 Community Services Statute Law Amendment Act (2023)



