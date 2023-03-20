Legislation for the period 02/23 to 03/08
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 1, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2023-31
|Order 2023-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Copyright Act
|SOR/2023-24
|Copyright Board Rules of Practice and Procedure
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2023-27
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Extension of a CPTPP Tariff to Chile)
Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act
|SOR/2023-30
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act
|SOR/2023-29
|Order Establishing Criteria Related to Certain Offences Listed in the Schedule to the Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2023-28
|Regulations Amending the Manitoba Fishery Regulations, 1987
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-25
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|SOR/2023-26
|Regulations Amending the Special Import Measures Regulations
Telecommunications Act
|SOR/2023-23
|Order Issuing a Direction to the CRTC on a Renewed Approach to Telecommunications Policy
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:
Citizenship Act
- Regulations Amending the Citizenship Regulations (Oath of Citizenship)
Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Act
- Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Criteria, Time Limits, Interest and Circumstances)
- Federal Prompt Payment for Construction Work Regulations (Dispute Resolution)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 19916a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 19916)
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of cyanides, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality: Indicators of Fecal Contamination
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 77
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2023-87-03-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — Boron
Global Affairs Canada
- Public release of the initial environmental assessment for the modernization of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement
- Summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus on the modernization of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement negotiations
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of repeals (Erratum)
Bank Act
- Schedules I, II and III
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:
- First West Credit Union — Letters patent of incorporation
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-026
- Expiry review of order — Liquid dielectric transformers
- Inquiry — Hoses and flexible tubing
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-027
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 22.D.3 – Audiovisual Services Allied with Programming and Distribution Undertakings (2007-2013)
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 4, 2023:
Expropriation Act
- Notice of intention to expropriate — Lac-Mégantic Railway bypass [Servitude of right of way] (Erratum)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|8
|Alberta Firearms Act
|203
|Traffic Safety (Excessive Speeding Penalties) Amendment Act, 2022
|204
|Missing Persons (Silver Alert) Amendment Act, 2022
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
Mineral Resource Development Act, SA 2021, c M-16.8
- Act, except sections 2(c), 3(b) and 48(1)(c) and Part 3, in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 044/2023)
- Section 2(c), except for the words ", mines, mine sites, external mine discard dumps and processing plants", in force March 1, 2023(OIC 044/2023)
- Section 3(b), except for the words ", mines, mine sites, external mine discard dumps and processing plants", in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 044/2023)
Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 6
- Proclamation issued June 15, 2022 (OIC 239/2022) under which the Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022 was proclaimed in force on March 1, 2023, is rescinded February 28, 2023 (OIC 041/2023)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 35
- Sections 71, 72, 77, 81 to 92, 95(a)(i), to the extent that it repeals section 131(1)(a)(iii) to (vii) of the Health Professions Act, (ii), to the extent that it repeals section 131(1)(c) to (h) of the Health Professions Act, (iii) and (iv) and (b), 96(c), 97, 98, 102(b), 121 and 123, in force March 31, 2023 (OIC 049/2023)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2023:
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of Acts or provisions repealed on December 31, 2022
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
- Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-511 Local Prospectus Exemptions and Related Requirements
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|10
|Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023
|11
|Election Amendment Act, 2023
|12
|Intimate Images Protection Act
|13
|Pay Transparency Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 28, 2023:
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 47/2023
|Amends BC Reg 135/2008 — Climate Action Tax Credit Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 7, 2023:
Business Corporations Act
|BC Reg 50/2023
|Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation
Container Trucking Act
|BC Reg 51/2023
|Amends BC Reg 248/2014 — Container Trucking Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 52/2023
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 52/2023
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 53/2023
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 54/2023
|Amends BC Reg 202/94 — Public Notification Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 32/2023
|Amends BC Reg 249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 57/2023
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Natural Resource Compliance Act
|BC Reg 59/2023
|Amends BC Reg 38/2012 — Natural Resource Officer Authority Regulation
Petroleum and Natural Gas Act
|BC Reg 60/2023
|Amends BC Reg 10/82 — Petroleum and Natural Gas Drilling Licence and Lease Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 63/2023
|Amends BC Regs
58/2008 — Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System
107/2004 — National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities
227/2009 — National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
382/2010 — National Instrument 52-107 Acceptable Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards
|BC Reg 65/2023
|Amends BC Reg 227/2009 — National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|12
|The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act, 2023
|15
|The Court of King's Bench Amendment Act
|16
|The Domestic Violence and Stalking Amendment Act
|17
|The Regulated Health Professions Amendment Act (2)
|18
|The Legislative Security Amendment Act
|19
|The Provincial Offences Amendment Act
|20
|The Conflict of Interest (Members and Ministers) Amendment Act
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Police Services Amendment and Law Enforcement Review Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 23
- Act in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 53/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 8, 2023:
Statute Repeal Act
2022 List of Repeals
- Under section 3 of the Statute Repeal Act, S.N.B. 2012, c.13,
notice is given that the following Acts and provisions of Acts set
out below were repealed on December 31, 2022, in accordance with
section 2 of that Act.
- Pension Benefits Act, S.N.B. 1987, c.P-5.1, s. 2
- An Act to Amend the Clean Environment Act, S.N.B. 2009, c.40
- An Act to Amend the Insurance Act, S.N.B. 2010, c.24
- An Act to Amend the Oil and Natural Gas Act, S.N.B. 2012, c.34, s. 8 and 9 and par. 10(b)
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Lands Act
|NLR 7/23
|Wind Energy Land Reserve Order (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 24, 2023:
Environment Act
|NS Reg 32/2023
|Output-Based Pricing System Registration and Opt-in Regulations
Labour Standards Code
|NS Reg 27/2023
|Minimum Wage Order (General) — amendment
|NS Reg 28/2023
|Minimum Wage Order (Construction and Property Maintenance) — amendment
|NS Reg 29/2023
|Minimum Wage Order (Logging and Forest Operations) — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 30/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 31/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 35/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Technical Safety Act
|NS Reg 34/2023
|Technical Safety Standards Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|19
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act
|20
|An Act to Amend the Public Service Act
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|31
|An Act to provide for an award for exceptional cadets
|41
|An Act to amend the Consumer Reporting Act and the Prevention of and Remedies for Human Trafficking Act, 2017 with respect to certain debts incurred in relation to human trafficking
|63
|An Act respecting the adjustment of the boundary between the City of St. Thomas and the Municipality of Central Elgin
|69
|An Act to amend various Acts with respect to infrastructure
|71
|An Act to amend the Mining Act
|75
|An Act to enact the Queen's Park Restoration Secretariat Act, 2023, and to make certain amendments to the Legislative Assembly Act and the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
Regulations / Règlements
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 25/23
|Broader Public Sector: Energy Reporting and Conservation and Demand Management Plans
Planning Act
|O Reg 27/23
|Zoning Order — Town of Oakville, Regional Municipality of Halton, amending O Reg 446/20
|O Reg 28/23
|Zoning Order — City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 169/21
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 30/23
|Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
|O Reg 31/23
|Building Code, amending O Reg 434/22, which amends O Reg 332/12
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
February 27, 2023
National and Ontario Code Consultations on the 2025 National Construction Codes — Comments by April 27, 2023
Chiropractic Act, 1991
March 8, 2023
College of Chiropractors of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023
Dental Technology Act, 1991
March 8, 2023
College of Dental Technologists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023
Dietetics Act, 1991
February 23, 2023
College of Dietitians of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023
Environmental Assessment Act
February 27, 2023
Providing Authority to Waive or Alter the 30-day Waiting Period for Class Environmental Assessment Projects — Comments by March 28, 2023
Kinesiology Act, 2007
February 23, 2023
College of Kinesiologists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023
Law Society Act
March 3, 2023
Changes to Panel Composition Requirements of the Law Society Tribunal — Comments by March 17, 2023
Mining Act, RSO 1990
February 22, 2023
New Hobby Mineral Collecting Guide — Comments by April 8, 2023
March 2, 2023
Amendments to the Mining Act: Closure Planning — Comments by April 16, 2023
March 2, 2023
Amendments to the Mining Act: Recovery of Minerals and Decision-making Authorities — Comments by April 16, 2023
March 2, 2023
Proposed Building More Mines Act, 2023 — Comments by April 16, 2023
Occupational Therapy Act, 1991
February 23, 2023
College of Occupational Therapists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
February 27, 2023
Pharmacy Reconciliation Adjustment Extension — Comments by March 29, 2023
Optometry Act, 1991
March 8, 2023
College of Optometrists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023
Psychology Act, 1991
March 8, 2023
College of Psychologists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 24, 2023
Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023
February 27, 2023
Centralization of Broader Real Estate Authority (CBREA) Proposed Legislative Amendments — Comments by March 28, 2023
Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991
February 23, 2023
College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario: Creation of Emergency Class Certificate of Registration — Comments by April 11, 2023
Veterinarians Act, RSO 1990, c V.3
March 1, 2023
A Proposal to Modernize the Veterinarians Act — Comments by May 30, 2023
Orders In Council
Supporting Recovery and Competitiveness Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 25
- Schedule 22, section 1, which amends the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, 2019, in force February 17, 2023 (OIC 172/2023)
Royal Assents
March 2, 2023
- Bill 63, St. Thomas - Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 1
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, February 25, 2023:
Garnishee Act
|EC2023-24
|Garnishee Regulations
Notaries and Commissioners Act
|EC2023-105
|Notaries and Commissioners Regulations
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2023-108
|Dental Hygienists Regulations
|EC2023-109
|Dentists Regulations
|EC2023-156
|Dental Assistants Regulations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 4, 2023:
Employment Standards Act
|EC2023-110
|Exemption Regulations, amendment
Real Estate Trading Act
|EC2023-154
|Fees Regulations, revocation
|EC2023-155
|Regulations
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2023-156
|Dental Assistants Regulations (Erratum)
Rental of Residential Property Act
|EC2023-159
|Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, February 25, 2023:
An Act to Repeal the Dental Profession Act, SPEI 2021, c 32
- Act in force March 1, 2023
Notaries and Commissioners Act, SPEI 2022, c 82
- Act in force March 1, 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|12
|Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et visant la protection des enfants nés à la suite d'une agression sexuelle et des personnes victimes de cette agression ainsi que les droits des mères porteuses et des enfants issus d'un projet de grossesse pour autrui
|13
|Loi concernant la ligne d'interconnexion Hertel-New York
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|12
|An Act to reform family law with regard to filiation and to protect children born as a result of sexual assault and the victims of that assault as well as the rights of surrogates and of children born of a surrogacy project
|13
|An Act respecting the Hertel-New York interconnection line
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mars 2023:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|Décret 171-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs aux systèmes de SEDAR et de la BDNI
|Décret 172-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
|Décret 173-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité et abrogeant le Règlement sur les contrats et formulaires
|Décret 174-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des permis de courtier ou d'agence
|Décret 175-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation et la fixation de la prime d'assurance de responsabilité professionnelle
|Décret 176-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les dossiers, livres et registres, la comptabilité en fidéicommis et l'inspection des courtiers et des agences
|Décret 177-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les instances disciplinaires de l'Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 8, 2023:
Securities Act
|OC 171-2023
|Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees for SEDAR and NRD
|OC 172-2023
|Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation
Real Estate Brokerage Act
|OC 173-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising and to revoke the Regulation respecting contracts and forms
|OC 174-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issue of broker's and agency licences
|OC 175-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Real Estate Indemnity Fund and determination of the professional liability insurance premium
|OC 176-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting records, books and registers, trust accounting and inspection of brokers and agencies
|OC 177-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting disciplinary proceedings of the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 février 2023:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
- Règlement sur un bloc de 1 500 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 mars 2023:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement sur la définition de certaines expressions pour l'application de la section IV du chapitre II de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Charte de la langue française
- Règlement concernant les dérogations au devoir d'exemplarité de l'Administration et les documents rédigés ou utilisés en recherche
- Règlement sur la langue de l'Administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mars 2023:
Loi sur les accidents du travail
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement désignant une infirmière praticienne spécialisée à titre de professionnel de la santé pour l'application de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et de la Loi sur les accidents du travail
Code des professions
- Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation de l'Ordre des dentistes du Québec
Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels
dans le secteur privé
Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels
- Règlement sur le paiement des frais de recouvrement d'une sanction administrative pécuniaire
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et
de sécurité du travail
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention propres à un chantier de construction
Loi sur les biens non réclamés
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les biens non réclamés
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 24, 2023:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
- Regulation respecting a 1,500-megawatt block of wind energy
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 1, 2023:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation respecting the definition of certain expressions for the purposes of Division IV of Chapter II of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies
Charter of the French language
- Regulation respecting the derogations to the duty of exemplarity of the civil administration and the documents drawn up or used in research
- Regulation respecting the language of the civil administration
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 8, 2023:
Workers' Compensation
Act
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation to designate a specialized nurse practitioner as a health professional for the purposes of the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and the Workers' Compensation Act
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting the indemnity fund of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec
Act respecting the protection of personal
information in the private sector
Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information
- Regulation respecting the payment of a recovery charge for a monetary administrative penalty
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety
regime
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention mechanisms specific to construction sites
Unclaimed Property Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Unclaimed Property Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 mars 2023:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2023-01
|Règlement sur les dispenses de prospectus et d'inscription dans le secteur immobilier — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-01 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2023-02
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 45-106 sur les dispenses de prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2023-02 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 8, 2023:
Securities Act
|MO 2023-01
|Regulation respecting Real Estate Prospectus and Registration Exemptions — Order number V-1.1-2023-01 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2023-02
|Regulation to amend Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions — Order number V-1.1-2023-02 of the Minister of Finance
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 mars 2023:
Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier
- Règlement sur les règles de preuve et de procédure du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 1, 2023:
Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector
- Rules of evidence and procedure of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 24, 2023:
The Crown Minerals Act
|Sask Reg 8/2023
|The Oil and Gas Tenure Registry Regulations
The Land Titles Act, 2000
|Sask Reg 10/2023
|The Land Titles Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Insurance Act
|Sask Reg 11/2023
|The Insurance Amendment Regulations, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 24, 2023:
Rules of Court
Court of Queen's Bench For Saskatchewan
- Family Practice Directive No. 6 — Family Chambers Appearance Memo
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|25
|Act to amend the National Aboriginal Day Act (2023)
|27
|Community Services Statute Law Amendment Act (2023)
