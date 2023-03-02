Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-40 An Act to amend the Criminal Code, to make consequential amendments to other Acts and to repeal a regulation (miscarriage of justice reviews)
C-282 An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act (supply management)
C-293 An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness
C-290 An Act to amend the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2023:

Customs Tariff

SOR/2023-20 Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff, 2022-1

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2023-21 Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (COVID-19 Medical Devices)
SOR/2023-19 Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Importation and Sale of Medical Devices for Use in Relation to COVID-19)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-15 Prohibition of the Manufacture and Importation of Wheel Weights Containing Lead Regulations

Food and Drugs Act
Patent Act

SOR/2023-18 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning the Sale of Drugs (Public or Canadian Armed Forces Health Emergencies)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-13 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
SOR/2023-14 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2023-16 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
SOR?2023-17 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:

Federal Courts Act, Citizenship Act
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

  • Rules Amending the Federal Courts Rules and the Federal Courts Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection Rules

Insurance Companies Act

  • Regulations for Permitted Infrastructure Investments

Retail Payment Activities Act

  • Retail Payment Activities Regulations

Food and Drugs Act and Cannabis Act

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning the Disclosure of Cosmetic Ingredients

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

  • Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada Assessment of Expenses Regulations
  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
  • Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:

Quarantine Act

  • Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Guidance on Improving Indoor Air Quality in Office Buildings
  • Objective for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances in Drinking Water

Investment Canada Act

  • Amounts for the year 2023

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-003-23 — Release of RSS-132, issue 4, SRSP-503, issue 8, and Addendum to SRSP-502, issue 5

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 76

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21235
  • Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — 2H-azepin-2-one, hexahydro- (caprolactam), CAS RN 105-60-2 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Food and Drugs Act

  • Notice of intent to consult on Health Canada's Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order

Statutes Repeal Act

  • List of repeals

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:

  • Supreme Council of the Royal Arcanum — Release of assets

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 730958915RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Determination — Vessels, miscellaneous — repair
  • Inquiry — Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation
  • Order — Concrete reinforcing bar

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Part 1 applications

Species at Risk Act

  • Description of critical habitat of the Hoptree Borer in Point Pelee National Park of Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 817430614RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 858531924RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 804888105RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-025

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2023:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 5/2023 Oil Sands Environmental Monitoring Program Amendment Regulation

Heating Oil and Propane Rebate Act

Alta Reg 8/2023 Rebate Authorization Amendment Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 7/2023 Deep Oil Exploratory Well Repeal Regulation

Security Services and Investigators Act

Alta Reg 6/2023 Security Services and Investigators (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta Queen's Printer

Public's Right to Know Act, SA 2022, c P-47

  • Act in force on February 15, 2023 (OIC 029/2023)

Employment Standards Code, RSA 2000, c E-9

  • Section 63.1 repealed February 16, 2023 (OIC 031/2023)

