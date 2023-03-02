Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-40
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code, to make consequential amendments to other Acts and to repeal a regulation (miscarriage of justice reviews)
|C-282
|An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act (supply management)
|C-293
|An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness
|C-290
|An Act to amend the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2023:
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2023-20
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff, 2022-1
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2023-21
|Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (COVID-19 Medical Devices)
|SOR/2023-19
|Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Importation and Sale of Medical Devices for Use in Relation to COVID-19)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2023-15
|Prohibition of the Manufacture and Importation of Wheel Weights Containing Lead Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
Patent Act
|SOR/2023-18
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning the Sale of Drugs (Public or Canadian Armed Forces Health Emergencies)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-13
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
|SOR/2023-14
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2023-16
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
|SOR?2023-17
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:
Federal Courts Act, Citizenship Act
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Rules Amending the Federal Courts Rules and the Federal Courts Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection Rules
Insurance Companies Act
- Regulations for Permitted Infrastructure Investments
Retail Payment Activities Act
- Retail Payment Activities Regulations
Food and Drugs Act and Cannabis Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning the Disclosure of Cosmetic Ingredients
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada Assessment of Expenses Regulations
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:
Quarantine Act
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidance on Improving Indoor Air Quality in Office Buildings
- Objective for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances in Drinking Water
Investment Canada Act
- Amounts for the year 2023
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-003-23 — Release of RSS-132, issue 4, SRSP-503, issue 8, and Addendum to SRSP-502, issue 5
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 76
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21235
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — 2H-azepin-2-one, hexahydro- (caprolactam), CAS RN 105-60-2 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of intent to consult on Health Canada's Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of repeals
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:
- Supreme Council of the Royal Arcanum — Release of assets
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 11, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 730958915RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Vessels, miscellaneous — repair
- Inquiry — Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation
- Order — Concrete reinforcing bar
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Part 1 applications
Species at Risk Act
- Description of critical habitat of the Hoptree Borer in Point Pelee National Park of Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 18, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 817430614RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 858531924RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 804888105RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-025
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 15, 2023:
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 5/2023
|Oil Sands Environmental Monitoring Program Amendment Regulation
Heating Oil and Propane Rebate Act
|Alta Reg 8/2023
|Rebate Authorization Amendment Regulation
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 7/2023
|Deep Oil Exploratory Well Repeal Regulation
Security Services and Investigators Act
|Alta Reg 6/2023
|Security Services and Investigators (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta Queen's Printer
Public's Right to Know Act, SA 2022, c P-47
- Act in force on February 15, 2023 (OIC 029/2023)
Employment Standards Code, RSA 2000, c E-9
- Section 63.1 repealed February 16, 2023 (OIC 031/2023)
Download >> Canadian Legislation & Regulations (osler.com)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.