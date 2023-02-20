Saskatoon lawyer, Andrew J. Dusevic, and Regina lawyer, Tyler K. Gray, discuss the output-based performance standards program by the Government of Saskatchewan for industrial emissions under the Prairie Resilience Strategy in a recently published article in the 2023 issue of Potashworks magazine.

View the article in the 2023 issue of PotashWorks here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.