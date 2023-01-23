Legislation for the period 12/22 to 01/11

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Regulations Amending the Products Containing Mercury Regulations

Access to Information Act

Regulations Amending the Access to Information Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Regulations Amending the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations

Copyright Act

Regulations Amending the Copyright Regulations

Industrial Design Act

Regulations Amending the Industrial Design Regulations

Integrated Circuit Topography Act

Regulations Amending the Integrated Circuit Topography Regulations

Patent Act

Rules Amending the Patent Rules

Trademarks Act

Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2022-87-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality for antimony

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:

Species at Risk Act

Description of Barn Owl, Western population, critical habitat in the Alaksen National Wildlife Area, George C. Reifel Bird Sanctuary, and Shoal Harbour Bird Sanctuary

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-021-22 — Publication of RSS-131, Issue 4

Trust and Loan Companies Act

ADS Canadian Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 7, 2023:

Global Affairs Canada

Consulting Canadians on future trade negotiations with Ecuador

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-012-22 — Decisions on the Technical and Policy Framework for Radio Local Area Network Devices in the 5850-5895 MHz Band and for Intelligent Transportation Systems in the 5895-5925 MHz Band

Notice No. SMSE-015-22 — Release of RSS-248, issue 2, DBS-06, issue 1, CPC-4-1-02, issue 1, and Amendment of RSS-139, issue 4

Notice No. SMSE-017-22 — Decision on Proposed Revisions to the Canadian Table of Frequency Allocations 2022 Edition

Notice No. SMSE-018-22 — Decision on the Technical and Policy Framework for the Frequency Bands Above 95 GHz

Insurance Companies Act

Increase of statutory investment, lending and borrowing limits for all Canadian property and casualty federally regulated insurance companies

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 7, 2023:

Definity Financial Corporation — Certificate of continuance

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2022:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Freight containers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canadian Transportation Act

Regulated interswitching rates for 2023

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-022

Determination — Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 7, 2023:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Plant-E Corp

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Professional services

Order — Pup joints

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2022:

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 260/2022 Regulated Rate Option Amendment Regulation

Emissions Management and Climate Resilience Act

Alta Reg 250/2022 Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 251/2022 Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 261/2022 Pesticide (Ministerial) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Income and Employment Supports Act

Alta Reg 247/2022 Income Support, Training and Health Benefits Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 243/2022 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Provincial Court Act

Alta Reg 255/2022 Provincial Court Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation

Regional Health Authorities Act

Alta Reg 244/2022 Community Health Councils (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Residential Tenancies Act

Alta Reg 245/2022 Subsidized Public Housing Amendment Regulation

Utility Commodity Rebate Act

Alta Reg 239/2022 Utility Commodity Rebate Amendment Regulation

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:

Workers' Compensation Act

2023 Premium Rates Sector Index

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 20, 2022:

Climate Change Accountability Act

BC Reg 271/2022 Amends BC Reg 392/2008 — Carbon Neutral Government Regulation

Constitution Act

BC Reg 276/2022 Amends ss 1(1) and 4(1) of the Professional Governance Act, SBC 2018, c 47

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 270/2022 Amends BC Reg 216/2022

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 272/2022 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 272/2022 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Financial Administration Act

BC Reg 273/2022 Enacts Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel International Student Health Fee Remission Regulation

Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements) Act

BC Reg 280/2022 Amends BC Reg 394/2008 — Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation

Hospital Act

BC Reg 274/2022 Amends item 27 of Schedule to Act

Hospital Insurance Act

BC Reg 274/2022 Amends BC Reg 25/61 — Hospital Insurance Act Regulations

Power of Attorney Act

BC Reg 278/2022 Amends BC Reg 20/2011 — Power of Attorney Regulation

Representation Agreement Act

BC Reg 279/2022 Amends BC Reg 199/2001 — Representation Agreement Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 20, 2022:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 1999, SBC 1999, c 15

Section 12 in force December 19, 2022 (BC Reg 277/2022)

Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022, SBC 2022, c 31

Sections 6 to 8 in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 278/2022)

Sections 16 to 18 in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 279/2022)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2022:

Health and Social Services Professions Act

NWT Reg 072-2022 Naturopathic Profession Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2022:

Post-secondary Education Act, SNWT 2019, c 27

Act, except section 9, in force December 16, 2022 (SI-015-2022)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

No entries for this issue

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 23, 2022:

Workers' Compensation Act

Nu Reg 036-2022 Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 23, 2022:

Wildlife Act, S Nu 2003, c 26

Sections 40 and 41 in force December 19, 2022 (R-040-2022)

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 590/22 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Planning Act

O Reg 592/22 Zoning Order — City of Niagara Falls, Regional Municipality of Niagara O Reg 593/22 Additional Residential Units, amending O Reg 299/19

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, December 31, 2022:

Strengthening Protection for Ontario Consumers Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 33

Schedule 1, sections 75-79, being the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, in force February 1, 2023

More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 9

Schedule 11, subsections 18(3), 19(1)-(3), 23, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

Schedule 6, sections 2, 3(2), (3), (4), 4(2), 5, 6, 8, 9, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023

Schedule 6, subsection 3(1), which amends the Ontario Heritage Act, in force July 1, 2023

Progress on the Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022, SO 2022, c 23

Schedule 1, sections 1-4, which amend the Electricity Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023

Schedule 1, sections 5, 6, which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023

Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24

Schedule 1, sections 1-7, which amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force December 20, 2022

Schedule 3, sections 1-9, which amend the Municipal Act, 2001, in force December 20, 2022

Orders In Council

Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11

Schedule 1, subsections 1(1), 3, 4, 7, 8, which amend the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1738/2022)

Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34

Schedule 9, sections 3-8, which amend the Electricity Act, 1998, in force April 1, 2023 (OIC 1741/2022)

Rebuilding Consumer Confidence Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 14

Schedule 2, sections 1-8, which amend the Condominium Management Services Act, 2015, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1742/2022)

Schedule 8, subsections 1(1), 20, which amend the Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1742/2022)

Greenbelt Act, 2005, SO 2005, c 1

Greenbelt Plan - Amendment No. 3 (OIC 1745/2022)

Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24

Schedule 2, sections 1-5, being the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Repeal Act, 2022, in force December 15, 2022 (OIC 1747/2022)

Schedule 2, section 6, which repeals the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, 2005, in force December 15, 2022 (OIC 1747/2022)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, December 31, 2022:

Public Guardian and Trustee

Certificate of the Public Guardian and Trustee (pursuant to section 13.1 of the Public Guardian and Trustee Act, RSO 1990, c P.51, as amended)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, December 24, 2022:

Workers Compensation Act

EC2022-980 General Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Décret 1840-2022 Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur un bloc de 1 000 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne et le Règlement sur un bloc de 1 300 mégawatts d'énergie renouvelable

Loi sur les coroners

Décret 1859-2022 Règlement modifiant le Tarif sur les frais de transport, de garde et de conservation des cadavres

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

OC 1840-2022 Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting a 1,000-megawatt block of wind energy and the Regulation respecting a 1,300-megawatt block of renewable energy

Coroners Act

OC 1859-2022 Regulation to amend the Tariff of costs for the transportation, keeping and preservation of dead bodies

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:

Loi sur le curateur public

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le curateur public

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:

Public Curator Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Public Curator Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère — Arrêté du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 décembre 2022:

Loi concernant le transport rémunéré de personnes par automobile

AM 2022-12 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation des chauffeurs qualifiés — Arrêté numéro 2022-12 de la ministre des Transports et de la Mobilité durable

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 29, 2022:

Act respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile

MO 2022-12 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the training of qualified drivers — Order 2022-12 of the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:

Loi sur l'assurance automobile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d'assurance

Loi sur l'assurance parentale

Loi sur les impôts

Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec

Tables de retenues à la source

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:

Automobile Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions

An Act respecting parental insurance

Taxation Act

An Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan

Source deductions tables

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 23, 2022:

The Legislation Act

Sask Reg 94/2022 The Pastures Repeal Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2022:

The Residential Services Act, 2019, SS 2019, c R-21.3

Act in force January 1, 2023

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2022:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

