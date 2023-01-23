Legislation for the period 12/22 to 01/11
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Products Containing Mercury Regulations
Access to Information Act
- Regulations Amending the Access to Information Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations
Copyright Act
- Regulations Amending the Copyright Regulations
Industrial Design Act
- Regulations Amending the Industrial Design Regulations
Integrated Circuit Topography Act
- Regulations Amending the Integrated Circuit Topography Regulations
Patent Act
- Rules Amending the Patent Rules
Trademarks Act
- Regulations Amending the Trademarks Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2022-87-11-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality for antimony
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Barn Owl, Western population, critical habitat in the Alaksen National Wildlife Area, George C. Reifel Bird Sanctuary, and Shoal Harbour Bird Sanctuary
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-021-22 — Publication of RSS-131, Issue 4
Trust and Loan Companies Act
- ADS Canadian Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 7, 2023:
Global Affairs Canada
- Consulting Canadians on future trade negotiations with Ecuador
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-012-22 — Decisions on the Technical and Policy Framework for Radio Local Area Network Devices in the 5850-5895 MHz Band and for Intelligent Transportation Systems in the 5895-5925 MHz Band
- Notice No. SMSE-015-22 — Release of RSS-248, issue 2, DBS-06, issue 1, CPC-4-1-02, issue 1, and Amendment of RSS-139, issue 4
- Notice No. SMSE-017-22 — Decision on Proposed Revisions to the Canadian Table of Frequency Allocations 2022 Edition
- Notice No. SMSE-018-22 — Decision on the Technical and Policy Framework for the Frequency Bands Above 95 GHz
Insurance Companies Act
- Increase of statutory investment, lending and borrowing limits for all Canadian property and casualty federally regulated insurance companies
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 7, 2023:
- Definity Financial Corporation — Certificate of continuance
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 24, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Freight containers
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canadian Transportation Act
- Regulated interswitching rates for 2023
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-022
- Determination — Hotels, motels and commercial accommodation
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 7, 2023:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Plant-E Corp
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Professional services
- Order — Pup joints
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2022:
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 260/2022
|Regulated Rate Option Amendment Regulation
Emissions Management and Climate Resilience Act
|Alta Reg 250/2022
|Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 251/2022
|Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 261/2022
|Pesticide (Ministerial) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Income and Employment Supports Act
|Alta Reg 247/2022
|Income Support, Training and Health Benefits Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 243/2022
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Provincial Court Act
|Alta Reg 255/2022
|Provincial Court Judges and Applications Judges Compensation Amendment Regulation
Regional Health Authorities Act
|Alta Reg 244/2022
|Community Health Councils (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Residential Tenancies Act
|Alta Reg 245/2022
|Subsidized Public Housing Amendment Regulation
Utility Commodity Rebate Act
|Alta Reg 239/2022
|Utility Commodity Rebate Amendment Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, December 31, 2022:
Workers' Compensation Act
- 2023 Premium Rates Sector Index
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 20, 2022:
Climate Change Accountability Act
|BC Reg 271/2022
|Amends BC Reg 392/2008 — Carbon Neutral Government Regulation
Constitution Act
|BC Reg 276/2022
|Amends ss 1(1) and 4(1) of the Professional Governance Act, SBC 2018, c 47
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 270/2022
|Amends BC Reg 216/2022
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 272/2022
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 272/2022
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Financial Administration Act
|BC Reg 273/2022
|Enacts Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel International Student Health Fee Remission Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements) Act
|BC Reg 280/2022
|Amends BC Reg 394/2008 — Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation
Hospital Act
|BC Reg 274/2022
|Amends item 27 of Schedule to Act
Hospital Insurance Act
|BC Reg 274/2022
|Amends BC Reg 25/61 — Hospital Insurance Act Regulations
Power of Attorney Act
|BC Reg 278/2022
|Amends BC Reg 20/2011 — Power of Attorney Regulation
Representation Agreement Act
|BC Reg 279/2022
|Amends BC Reg 199/2001 — Representation Agreement Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 20, 2022:
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 1999, SBC 1999, c 15
- Section 12 in force December 19, 2022 (BC Reg 277/2022)
Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022, SBC 2022, c 31
- Sections 6 to 8 in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 278/2022)
- Sections 16 to 18 in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 279/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2022:
Health and Social Services Professions Act
|NWT Reg 072-2022
|Naturopathic Profession Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2022:
Post-secondary Education Act, SNWT 2019, c 27
- Act, except section 9, in force December 16, 2022 (SI-015-2022)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
- No entries for this issue
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 23, 2022:
Workers' Compensation Act
|Nu Reg 036-2022
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, December 23, 2022:
Wildlife Act, S Nu 2003, c 26
- Sections 40 and 41 in force December 19, 2022 (R-040-2022)
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 590/22
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Planning Act
|O Reg 592/22
|Zoning Order — City of Niagara Falls, Regional Municipality of Niagara
|O Reg 593/22
|Additional Residential Units, amending O Reg 299/19
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, December 31, 2022:
Strengthening Protection for Ontario Consumers Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 33
- Schedule 1, sections 75-79, being the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017, in force February 1, 2023
More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 9
- Schedule 11, subsections 18(3), 19(1)-(3), 23, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21
- Schedule 6, sections 2, 3(2), (3), (4), 4(2), 5, 6, 8, 9, which amend the Ontario Heritage Act, in force January 1, 2023
- Schedule 6, subsection 3(1), which amends the Ontario Heritage Act, in force July 1, 2023
Progress on the Plan to Build Act (Budget Measures), 2022, SO 2022, c 23
- Schedule 1, sections 1-4, which amend the Electricity Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023
- Schedule 1, sections 5, 6, which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force March 15, 2023
Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24
- Schedule 1, sections 1-7, which amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force December 20, 2022
- Schedule 3, sections 1-9, which amend the Municipal Act, 2001, in force December 20, 2022
Orders In Council
Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11
- Schedule 1, subsections 1(1), 3, 4, 7, 8, which amend the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1738/2022)
Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34
- Schedule 9, sections 3-8, which amend the Electricity Act, 1998, in force April 1, 2023 (OIC 1741/2022)
Rebuilding Consumer Confidence Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 14
- Schedule 2, sections 1-8, which amend the Condominium Management Services Act, 2015, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1742/2022)
- Schedule 8, subsections 1(1), 20, which amend the Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1742/2022)
Greenbelt Act, 2005, SO 2005, c 1
- Greenbelt Plan - Amendment No. 3 (OIC 1745/2022)
Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 24
- Schedule 2, sections 1-5, being the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Repeal Act, 2022, in force December 15, 2022 (OIC 1747/2022)
- Schedule 2, section 6, which repeals the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, 2005, in force December 15, 2022 (OIC 1747/2022)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, December 31, 2022:
Public Guardian and Trustee
- Certificate of the Public Guardian and Trustee (pursuant to section 13.1 of the Public Guardian and Trustee Act, RSO 1990, c P.51, as amended)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, December 24, 2022:
Workers Compensation Act
|EC2022-980
|General Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
|Décret 1840-2022
|Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur un bloc de 1 000 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne et le Règlement sur un bloc de 1 300 mégawatts d'énergie renouvelable
Loi sur les coroners
|Décret 1859-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif sur les frais de transport, de garde et de conservation des cadavres
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
|OC 1840-2022
|Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting a 1,000-megawatt block of wind energy and the Regulation respecting a 1,300-megawatt block of renewable energy
Coroners Act
|OC 1859-2022
|Regulation to amend the Tariff of costs for the transportation, keeping and preservation of dead bodies
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:
Loi sur le curateur public
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le curateur public
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:
Public Curator Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Public Curator Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère — Arrêté du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 décembre 2022:
Loi concernant le transport rémunéré de personnes par automobile
|AM 2022-12
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation des chauffeurs qualifiés — Arrêté numéro 2022-12 de la ministre des Transports et de la Mobilité durable
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 29, 2022:
Act respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile
|MO 2022-12
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the training of qualified drivers — Order 2022-12 of the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 décembre 2022:
Loi sur l'assurance automobile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d'assurance
Loi sur l'assurance parentale
Loi sur les impôts
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
- Tables de retenues à la source
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 28, 2022:
Automobile Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions
An Act respecting parental insurance
Taxation Act
An Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
- Source deductions tables
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 23, 2022:
The Legislation Act
|Sask Reg 94/2022
|The Pastures Repeal Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2022:
The Residential Services Act, 2019, SS 2019, c R-21.3
- Act in force January 1, 2023
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, December 23, 2022:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
