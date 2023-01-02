Legislative Update Report No. 2022-24 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-34
|An Act to amend the Investment Canada Act
|C-35
|An Act respecting early learning and child care in Canada
|C-37
|An Act to amend the Department of Employment and Social Development Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (Employment Insurance Board of Appeal)
|C-38
|An Act to amend the Indian Act (new registration entitlements)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 21, 2022:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2022-267
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Parts I, III and VI – Helicopters and Rotorcraft)
Aeronautics Act
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
|SOR/2022-268
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Defensive Equipment, Firearms and Ammunition)
Cannabis Act
|SOR/2022-252
|Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Cannabis Act
Cannabis Act
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2022-251
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Cannabis Research and Testing and Cannabis Beverages
Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2022-257
|Regulations Amending the Crown Corporation General Regulations, 1995
Energy Efficiency Act
|SOR/2022-265
|Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 17)
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
|SOR/2022-254
|Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles)
Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act
|SOR/2022-250
|Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-263
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
|SOR/2022-258
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|SOR/2022-248
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2022-264
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2022-261
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-262
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 17, 2022:
Food and Drugs Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Agile Licensing)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
December 15, 2022
- Bill S-4, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Identification of Criminals Act and to make related amendments to other Acts (COVID-19 response and other measures) — Chapter No. 17
- Bill S-223, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (trafficking in human organs) — Chapter No. 18
- Bill C-32, An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 3, 2022 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 — Chapter No. 19
- Bill C-235, An Act respecting the building of a green economy in the Prairies — Chapter No. 21
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:
Bank of Canada
- Statement — Statement of financial position as at October 31, 2022
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21256
Telecommunications Act
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-022-22 — Consultation on Telecommunications and Radio Equipment Service Fees of the Certification and Engineering Bureau
Bank Act
- Capital One, National Association — Order permitting a foreign bank to establish a branch in Canada
- Capital One, National Association — Order to commence and carry on business
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 17, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Proposed guidance on sampling and mitigation measures for controlling corrosion
Department of Health Act
- Notice of annual increase of Drug Master Files and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product fees of the Department of Health
Financial Administration Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of fees for dealer's licences
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order
Patent Act
- Notice of annual increase of fee pursuant to the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:
- Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — MFT Energy US Power LLC
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-020
- Expiry review of order — Stainless steel sinks
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 17, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals Notice No. HA-2022-021
- Inquiry Vessels, miscellaneous — Repair
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Regulatory policies
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 5.A – Exhibitions and Fairs (2018-2024)
Legislative Update Report No. 2022-24 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.