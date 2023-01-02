Legislative Update Report No. 2022-24 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-34 An Act to amend the Investment Canada Act
C-35 An Act respecting early learning and child care in Canada
C-37 An Act to amend the Department of Employment and Social Development Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (Employment Insurance Board of Appeal)
C-38 An Act to amend the Indian Act (new registration entitlements)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 21, 2022:

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2022-267 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Parts I, III and VI – Helicopters and Rotorcraft)

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

SOR/2022-268 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Defensive Equipment, Firearms and Ammunition)

Cannabis Act

SOR/2022-252 Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Cannabis Act

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2022-251 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Cannabis Research and Testing and Cannabis Beverages

Financial Administration Act

SOR/2022-257 Regulations Amending the Crown Corporation General Regulations, 1995

Energy Efficiency Act

SOR/2022-265 Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 17)

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

SOR/2022-254 Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles)

Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act

SOR/2022-250 Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-263 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
SOR/2022-258 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
SOR/2022-248 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
SOR/2022-264 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
SOR/2022-261 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
SOR/2022-262 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 17, 2022:

Food and Drugs Act

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Agile Licensing)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

December 15, 2022

  • Bill S-4, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Identification of Criminals Act and to make related amendments to other Acts (COVID-19 response and other measures) — Chapter No. 17
  • Bill S-223, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (trafficking in human organs) — Chapter No. 18
  • Bill C-32, An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 3, 2022 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 — Chapter No. 19
  • Bill C-235, An Act respecting the building of a green economy in the Prairies — Chapter No. 21

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:

Bank of Canada

  • Statement — Statement of financial position as at October 31, 2022

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21256

Telecommunications Act
Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-022-22 — Consultation on Telecommunications and Radio Equipment Service Fees of the Certification and Engineering Bureau

Bank Act

  • Capital One, National Association — Order permitting a foreign bank to establish a branch in Canada
  • Capital One, National Association — Order to commence and carry on business

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 17, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Proposed guidance on sampling and mitigation measures for controlling corrosion

Department of Health Act

  • Notice of annual increase of Drug Master Files and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product fees of the Department of Health

Financial Administration Act

  • Notice of annual adjustment of fees for dealer's licences

Food and Drugs Act

  • Notice of annual adjustment of the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order

Patent Act

  • Notice of annual increase of fee pursuant to the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:

  • Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — MFT Energy US Power LLC

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-020
  • Expiry review of order — Stainless steel sinks

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 17, 2022:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals Notice No. HA-2022-021
  • Inquiry Vessels, miscellaneous — Repair

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation
  • Regulatory policies

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 10, 2022:

Copyright Board

  • SOCAN Tariff 5.A – Exhibitions and Fairs (2018-2024)

Legislative Update Report No. 2022-24 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

