Legislation for the period 11/24 to 12/07

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-288 An Act to amend the Telecommunications Act (transparent and accurate broadband services information) C-291 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (child sexual abuse material) C-294 An Act to amend the Copyright Act (interoperability)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 7, 2022:

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2022-246 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Various Amendments, 2021)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2022-245 Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Extension of a CPTPP Tariff to Malaysia)

Pest Control Products Act

SOR/2022-241 Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Applications and Imports)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-240 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations SOR/2022-231 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 26, 2022:

Customs Act

Financial Security (Electronic Means) Regulations

Customs Act and Customs Tariff

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Administered and Enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992 (Part 12 and International Harmonization Update)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 3, 2022:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

Order — Certificate GC-134 to NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., in respect of the proposed construction and operation of the West Path Delivery 2023 Project in Alberta

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021 c 23

Division 20 of Part 4, which amends Department of Employment and Social Development Act and Federal Courts Act, in force December 5, 2022 (PC 2022-1266)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 26, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance glycine, N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)-, trisodium salt, also known as nitrilotriacetic acid trisodium salt (Na3NTA)

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — glycine, N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)-, trisodium salt (nitrilotriacetic acid trisodium salt [Na3NTA]), CAS RN 5064-31-3 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Species at Risk Act

Description of Okanagan Efferia critical habitat in the Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary

Description of Olive Clubtail critical habitat in the Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary

Description of Peary Caribou critical habitat in the Nanuit Itillinga National Wildlife Area and Banks Island Bird Sanctuary No. 2

Description of Piping Plover melodus subspecies critical habitat in the Big Glace Bay Lake National Wildlife Area, Pointe de l'Est National Wildlife Area and Port Joli Bird Sanctuary

Fisheries Act

Notice with respect to final codes of practice

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 26, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 803284629RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 118802115RR0001]

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 3, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 883386609RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 896208857RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity (Erratum) [Voluntary, 890314446RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities (Erratum) [Failure to file, 143535169RR0001]

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

Call for Bids No. NL22-CFB01

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act 3 Property Rights Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 4 Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Act, 2022 5 Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 2) 202 Alberta Personal Income Tax (Charitable and Other Gifts) Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2022:

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 218/2022 Demise of the Crown (Regulations) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 217/2022 Demise of the Crown (Statutes) Amendment Regulation

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2022:

Statutes Repeal Act

The following is a listing of an Act or provision of an Act that was repealed on December 31, 2021: Black Creek Heritage Rangeland Trails Act (2004 c B-2.5) Condominium Property Amendment Act, 2014 (2014 c 10) ss 2(a)(xiv), (b), 46, 47, 58 Horse Racing Alberta Amendment Act, 2014 (2014 c 12) Securities Amendment Act, 2014 (2014 c 17) ss 2(c), (e), 22 to 24, 55(b) Skin Cancer Prevention (Artificial Tanning) Act (2015 c S-7.9) s 2(3) Statutes Amendment Act, 2015 (2015 c 12) s 6(4)(a)(v) Wilderness Areas, Ecological Reserves and Natural Areas Amendment Act (RSA 2000 c 34(Supp)) s 8 "8.1(3)"



British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 29, 2022:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 233/2022 Amends BC Reg 304/2010 — Port Land Valuation Regulation BC Reg 234/2022 Amends BC Reg 236/2017 — Restricted-Use Property Valuation Regulation

Community Charter

BC Reg 235/2022 Amends BC Reg 426/2003 — Municipal Tax Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 236/2022 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 246/2022 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 246/2022 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Financial Administration Act

BC Reg 237/2022 Enacts Taxation (Rural Area) Act Tax Penalty Remission Regulation

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

BC Reg 244/2022 Amends Schedule 2 of Act BC Reg 248/2022 Amends BC Reg 155/2012 — Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation

Hydro and Power Authority Act

BC Reg 238/2022 Enacts Applicability (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation

Land Owner Transparency Act

BC Reg 239/2022 Enacts Transparency Exemption Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 228/2022 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Oil and Gas Activities Act

BC Reg 241/2022 Amends BC Reg 35/2011 — Administrative Penalties Regulation

Pharmaceutical Services Act

BC Reg 250/2022 Amends BC Reg 73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 227/2022 Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation

Ports Property Tax Act

BC Reg 242/2022 Amends BC Reg 309/2010 — Eligible Port Property Designation Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 232/2022 Adjustment to dollar amounts referred to in Act resulting from changes to Consumer Price Index (deemed amendments)

Repeals BC Reg 291/2021

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 6, 2022:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 257/2022 Amends BC Reg 90/2000 — Managed Forest Land and Cut Timber Values Regulation BC Reg 258/2022 Amends BC Reg 203/86 — Railway and Pipeline Corporations Valuation Regulation BC Reg 259/2022 Amends BC Reg 217/86 — Electrical Power Corporations Valuation Regulation BC Reg 260/2022 Amends BC Reg 218/86 — Railway, Pipeline, Electric Power and Telecommunications Corporation Rights of Way Valuation Regulation BC Reg 261/2022 Amends BC Reg 226/86 — Telecommunications Corporations Valuation Regulation BC Reg 262/2022 Repeals BC Reg 240/96 — Application by Owner and Occupier of Eligible Residential Property Enacts Application by Owner and Occupier of Eligible Residential Property Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 254/2022 Amends BC Reg 200/2022

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 253/2022 Amends BC Reg 387/99 — Ozone Depleting Substances and Other Halocarbons Regulation BC Reg 264/2022 Amends BC Reg 8/2019 — Code of Practice for Agricultural Environmental Management, effective January 21, 2023

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 253/2022 Amends BC Regs

4/99 — Film and Television Tax Credit Regulation

243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation

Information Management Act

BC Reg 253/2022 Amends BC Reg 109/2016 — Information Management Regulation

Integrated Pest Management Act

BC Reg 264/2022 Amends BC Reg 604/2004 — Integrated Pest Management Regulation, effective January 21, 2023 BC Reg 265/2022 Amends BC Reg 604/2004 — Integrated Pest Management Regulation, effective January 21, 2023

Labour Mobility Act

BC Reg 253/2022 Amends BC Reg 305/2009 — Labour Mobility Regulation

Lobbyists Transparency Act

BC Reg 253/2022 Amends BC Reg 235/2019 — Lobbyists Transparency Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 251/2022 Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation BC Reg 263/2022 Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

Oil and Gas Activities Act

BC Reg 266/2022 Amends BC Regs

112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation

282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation

Public Interest Disclosure Act

BC Reg 253/2022 Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation

Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 255/2022 Amends BC Regs

100/2004 — Electrical Safety Regulation

103/2004 — Gas Safety Regulation

104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation

Skilled Trades BC Act

BC Reg 256/2022 Enacts Minister's Skilled Trades BC Regulation

Water Sustainability Act

BC Reg 253/2022 Amends BC Reg 39/2016 — Groundwater Protection Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 29, 2022:

Food Delivery Service Fee Act, SBC 2022, c 30

Act in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 249/2022)

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 39

Section 25 in force February 1, 2023 (BC Reg 248/2022)

Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40

Various provisions in force November 25, 2022 (BC Reg 245/2022)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 6, 2022:

Skilled Trades BC Act, SBC 2022, c 4

Act in force December 1, 2022 (BC Reg 252/2022)

Royal Assents

November 24, 2022

Bill 36, Health Professions and Occupations Act — Chapter No. 43

Bill 37, Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 42

Bill 38, Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act — Chapter No. 40

Bill 39, Judicial Review Procedure Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 39

Bill 40, Passenger Transportation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 — Chapter No. 35

Bill 41, Workers Compensation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 — Chapter No. 37

Bill 42, Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 36

Bill 43, Housing Supply Act — Chapter No. 38

Bill 44, Building and Strata Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 41

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 5 The Demise of the Crown Act (Various Acts Amended) 6 The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act 8 The Off-Road Trails Safety and Maintenance Act 9 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Amendment Act 10 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act (Social Responsibility Fee Repealed) 209 The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act (Referendum Before Privatization of Subsidiary) 213 The Animal Care Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Real Estate Services Act

Man Reg 136/2022 Real Estate Services Regulation, amendment

The Financial Administration Act

Man Reg 137/2022 Reporting Organizations Regulation, amendment Man Reg 138/2022 Settlement of Claims Payment Limitation Regulation, repeal

The Water Power Act

Man Reg 140/2022 Water Power Regulation, amendment

The Court of Appeal Act

Man Reg 141/2022 Court of Appeal Rules, amendment

The Health Services Insurance Act

Man Reg 155/2022 Prosthetic, Orthotic and other Medical Devices Insurance Regulation, amendment

The Oil and Gas Production Tax Act

Man Reg 156/2022 Oil and Gas Production Tax Regulation, amendment

The Oil and Gas Act

Man Reg 157/2022 Crown Royalty and Incentives Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Municipal Assessment Amendment and Municipal Board Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 26

Parts 2 and 3, except subsections 16(1) and (5), in force January 1, 2023. (OIC 416/2022)

The City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment and Planning Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 27

Section 1, clause 2(a), insofar as it enacts the definition "designated official", sections 3 to 8 and 10, subsection 18(1), clause 28(e), sections 30, 32 and 57 in force December 31, 2022. (OIC 415/2022)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 21 An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Health Council Act 22 An Act to Amend the Family Services Act 23 An Act to Amend the Public Service Labour Relations Act 24 An Act to Amend the Business Corporations Act 25 An Act Respecting Residential Tenancies 26 An Act to Amend the Industrial Relations Act 27 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Procurement Act

NB Reg 2022-77 NB Reg 2014-93, amendment NB Reg 2022-78 Construction Services Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 7, 2022:

An Act to Amend the Procurement Act, SNB 2021, c 38

Act in force December 1, 2022

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 30, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions to introduce the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, changes to its related Companion Policy and consequential amendments to National Instrument 13-101 System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities, (collectively, the "Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Real Estate Trading Act, 2019, SNL 2019, c R-2.1

Paragraph 6(1)(e) and sections 9 and 10 in foce November 25, 2022 (NLR 82/22)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 60 An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act 61 An Act to Amend the Ombud Act 62 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, No. 2 63 An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act 64 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 3 65 Builder's Lien Act 66 An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act 67 An Act to amend the Fire Prevention Act 68 An Act to Amend the Child Day Care Act

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2022:

Justices of the Peace Act

NWT Reg 070-2022 Remuneration and Allowances Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2022:

Justice Administration Statutes Amendment Act, SNWT 2019, c 21

Sections 1 and 2 in force November 15, 2022 (SI-013-2022)

An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 2, SNWT 2022, c 17

Act, except sections 21 to 26, in force September 4, 2023 ; sections 21 to 26 in force November 30, 2022 (SI-014-2022)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2022:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 253/2022 Innovation Equity Tax Credit Regulations — amendment

Massage Therapist Titles Protection Act

NS Reg 257/2022 Massage Therapist Titles Protection Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 252/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 258/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 259/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 260/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Public Utilities Act

NS Reg 256/2022 Nova Scotia Power Incorporated Performance Standards Regulations

Tourist Accommodations Registration Act

NS Reg 255/2022 Tourist Accommodations Registration Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2022:

Tourist Accommodations Registration Act, SNS 2022, c 29

Act in force November 15, 2022 (NS Reg 254/2022)

Notices / Avis

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2022:

Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules

Nova Scotia Court of Appeal — Amendment to Civil Procedure Rule 91, November 30, 2022

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 46 An Act to enact one Act and amend various other Acts 51 An Act to amend the Legislative Assembly Act

Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 540/22 Energy and Water Efficiency — Appliances and Products, amending O Reg 509/18

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 533/22 Gasoline Volatility, amending O Reg 271/91

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 536/22 General, amending O Reg 45/22

Mandatory Blood Testing Act, 2006

O Reg 537/22 General, amending O Reg 449/07

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 535/22 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Municipal Act, 2001

City of Toronto Act, 2006

December 6, 2022

Proposed regulations to prescribe provincial priorities related to the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 and the proposed Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022 — Comments by December 11, 2022

Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022

Municipal Act, 2001

City of Toronto Act, 2006

December 6, 2022

Proposed Amendments to O Reg 529/22 and O Reg 530/22 to set out additional details on the proposed strong mayor power introduced in the Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022 — Comments by December 11, 2022

Orders In Council

Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 18

Royal Assents

November 28, 2022

Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 21

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 120 An Act to Amend the Election Act (No.2) 126 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Act 130 Zero-emission Vehicles Act

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 1 Loi limitant l'indexation de plusieurs tarifs gouvernementaux 2 Loi visant notamment à plafonner le taux d'indexation des prix des tarifs domestiques de distribution d'Hydro-Québec et à accroître l'encadrement de l'obligation de distribuer de l'électricité 3 Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives 4 Loi visant à reconnaître le serment prévu par la Loi sur l'Assemblée nationale comme seul serment obligatoire pour y siéger 5 Loi entérinant l'Entente relative à la notion de groupe parlementaire, au fonctionnement de l'Assemblée et des commissions parlementaires, aux aspects budgétaires et à d'autres mesures favorisant la conciliation travail-famille

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs 2 An Act mainly to cap the indexation rate for Hydro-Québec domestic distribution rate prices and to further regulate the obligation to distribute electricity 3 An Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions 4 An Act to recognize the oath provided in the Act respecting the National Assembly as the sole oath required in order to sit in the Assembly 5 An Act to ratify the Agreement relating to the concept of parliamentary group, to the conduct of proceedings in the Assembly and in parliamentary committees, to budgetary aspects and to other measures promoting work-family balance

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

Décret 1728-2022 Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers et sur la procédure de renouvellement du mandat de ces membres Décret 1729-2022 Code de déontologie des membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers

Loi sur l'administration financière

Décret 1730-2022 Reglement modifiant le Reglement sur les produits d'épargne

Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts

Décret 1738-2022 Programme d'attribution des terres du domaine de l'État pour la production d'électricité renouvelable

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

OC 1728-2022 Regulation respecting the procedure for the recruitment and selection of persons qualified for appointment as members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal and the procedure for the renewal of their term of office OC 1729-2022 Code of ethics of the members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal

Financial Administration Act

OC 1730-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting savings products

Minister of Natural Resources and Forests

OC 1738-2022 Program for the awarding of land in the domain of the State for renewable electricity generation

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

Règlement sur les règles de preuve et de procédure du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

Rules of evidence and procedure of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

AM 2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les autorisations d'accès et la durée d'utilisation des renseignements contenus dans une banque de renseignements de santé d'un domaine clinique — Arrêté numéro 2022-041 du ministre de la Santé

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

MO 2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain — Order 2022-041 of the Minister of Health

Sanctions

2 décembre 2022

Loi nº 5, Loi entérinant l'Entente relative à la notion de groupe parlementaire, au fonctionnement de l'Assemblée et des commissions parlementaires, aux aspects budgétaires et à d'autres mesures favorisant la conciliation travail-famille — Chapitre nº 28

Assents

December 2, 2022

Bill 5, An Act to ratify the Agreement relating to the concept of parliamentary group, to the conduct of proceedings in the Assembly and in parliamentary committees, to budgetary aspects and to other measures promoting work-family balance — Chapter No. 28

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2023

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' Compensation Act

Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2023

An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2023

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 109 An Act to amend The Trespass to Property Act (No. 2) 110 An Act to amend The Wills Act, 1996 111 An Act to amend The Family Maintenance Act, 1997 112 An Act respecting the King's Printer and making consequential amendments to certain Acts 113 An Act to make consequential amendments resulting from the enactment of The King's Printer Act 114 An Act respecting the Court of King's Bench and making consequential amendments to certain Acts 115 An Act respecting King's Counsel and Precedence at the Bar 116 An Act respecting Plant Health and the Surveillance, Control and Destruction of Pests 117 An Act respecting Saskatchewan Firearms 118 An Act respecting Warrant Enforcement 119 An Act respecting Representation in the Legislative Assembly and making a consequential amendment to another Act 120 An Act to Standardize Certain Provisions of the Health Profession Acts of Saskatchewan and to make consequential amendments to other Acts 121 An Act to amend The Provincial Emblems and Honours Act 122 An Act respecting the Saskatchewan Revenue Agency 123 An Act to amend The Election Act, 1996 and to make consequential amendments to certain other Acts 124 An Act to amend The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997 125 An Act to amend The Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act 126 An Act to amend The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990 127 An Act granting to His Majesty certain sums of Money for the Public Service for the Fiscal Year ending on March 31, 2023

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2022:

The Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth) Act

Sask Reg 85/2022 The Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth) Regulations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Queen's Bench Amendment Act, 2012, SS 2012, c 29

Act in force November 20, 2022 (OC 513/2022 )

Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Proclamation to Increase the Number of Judges of the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (OC 514/2022)

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

