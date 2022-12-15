Legislation for the period 11/24 to 12/07
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-288
|An Act to amend the Telecommunications Act (transparent and accurate broadband services information)
|C-291
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (child sexual abuse material)
|C-294
|An Act to amend the Copyright Act (interoperability)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 7, 2022:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2022-246
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Various Amendments, 2021)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2022-245
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Extension of a CPTPP Tariff to Malaysia)
Pest Control Products Act
|SOR/2022-241
|Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Applications and Imports)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-240
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
|SOR/2022-231
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 26, 2022:
Customs Act
- Financial Security (Electronic Means) Regulations
Customs Act and Customs Tariff
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Administered and Enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992 (Part 12 and International Harmonization Update)
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 3, 2022:
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
- Order — Certificate GC-134 to NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., in respect of the proposed construction and operation of the West Path Delivery 2023 Project in Alberta
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021 c 23
- Division 20 of Part 4, which amends Department of Employment and Social Development Act and Federal Courts Act, in force December 5, 2022 (PC 2022-1266)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 26, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance glycine, N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)-, trisodium salt, also known as nitrilotriacetic acid trisodium salt (Na3NTA)
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — glycine, N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)-, trisodium salt (nitrilotriacetic acid trisodium salt [Na3NTA]), CAS RN 5064-31-3 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Okanagan Efferia critical habitat in the Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary
- Description of Olive Clubtail critical habitat in the Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area and Vaseux Lake Bird Sanctuary
- Description of Peary Caribou critical habitat in the Nanuit Itillinga National Wildlife Area and Banks Island Bird Sanctuary No. 2
- Description of Piping Plover melodus subspecies critical habitat in the Big Glace Bay Lake National Wildlife Area, Pointe de l'Est National Wildlife Area and Port Joli Bird Sanctuary
Fisheries Act
- Notice with respect to final codes of practice
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 26, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 803284629RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 118802115RR0001]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 3, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 883386609RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 896208857RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity (Erratum) [Voluntary, 890314446RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities (Erratum) [Failure to file, 143535169RR0001]
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
- Call for Bids No. NL22-CFB01
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act
|3
|Property Rights Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
|4
|Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Act, 2022
|5
|Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 2)
|202
|Alberta Personal Income Tax (Charitable and Other Gifts) Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2022:
Judicature Act
|Alta Reg 218/2022
|Demise of the Crown (Regulations) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 217/2022
|Demise of the Crown (Statutes) Amendment Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2022:
Statutes Repeal Act
- The following is a listing of an Act or provision of an Act
that was repealed on December 31, 2021:
- Black Creek Heritage Rangeland Trails Act (2004 c B-2.5)
- Condominium Property Amendment Act, 2014 (2014 c 10) ss 2(a)(xiv), (b), 46, 47, 58
- Horse Racing Alberta Amendment Act, 2014 (2014 c 12)
- Securities Amendment Act, 2014 (2014 c 17) ss 2(c), (e), 22 to 24, 55(b)
- Skin Cancer Prevention (Artificial Tanning) Act (2015 c S-7.9) s 2(3)
- Statutes Amendment Act, 2015 (2015 c 12) s 6(4)(a)(v)
- Wilderness Areas, Ecological Reserves and Natural Areas Amendment Act (RSA 2000 c 34(Supp)) s 8 "8.1(3)"
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 29, 2022:
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 233/2022
|Amends BC Reg 304/2010 — Port Land Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 234/2022
|Amends BC Reg 236/2017 — Restricted-Use Property Valuation Regulation
Community Charter
|BC Reg 235/2022
|Amends BC Reg 426/2003 — Municipal Tax Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 236/2022
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 246/2022
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 246/2022
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Financial Administration Act
|BC Reg 237/2022
|Enacts Taxation (Rural Area) Act Tax Penalty Remission Regulation
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|BC Reg 244/2022
|Amends Schedule 2 of Act
|BC Reg 248/2022
|Amends BC Reg 155/2012 — Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation
Hydro and Power Authority Act
|BC Reg 238/2022
|Enacts Applicability (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation
Land Owner Transparency Act
|BC Reg 239/2022
|Enacts Transparency Exemption Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 228/2022
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Oil and Gas Activities Act
|BC Reg 241/2022
|Amends BC Reg 35/2011 — Administrative Penalties Regulation
Pharmaceutical Services Act
|BC Reg 250/2022
|Amends BC Reg 73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 227/2022
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
Ports Property Tax Act
|BC Reg 242/2022
|Amends BC Reg 309/2010 — Eligible Port Property Designation Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 232/2022
|Adjustment to dollar
amounts referred to in Act resulting from changes to Consumer Price
Index (deemed amendments)
Repeals BC Reg 291/2021
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 6, 2022:
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 257/2022
|Amends BC Reg 90/2000 — Managed Forest Land and Cut Timber Values Regulation
|BC Reg 258/2022
|Amends BC Reg 203/86 — Railway and Pipeline Corporations Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 259/2022
|Amends BC Reg 217/86 — Electrical Power Corporations Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 260/2022
|Amends BC Reg 218/86 — Railway, Pipeline, Electric Power and Telecommunications Corporation Rights of Way Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 261/2022
|Amends BC Reg 226/86 — Telecommunications Corporations Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 262/2022
|Repeals BC Reg 240/96 — Application by Owner and Occupier of Eligible Residential Property Enacts Application by Owner and Occupier of Eligible Residential Property Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 254/2022
|Amends BC Reg 200/2022
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 253/2022
|Amends BC Reg 387/99 — Ozone Depleting Substances and Other Halocarbons Regulation
|BC Reg 264/2022
|Amends BC Reg 8/2019 — Code of Practice for Agricultural Environmental Management, effective January 21, 2023
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 253/2022
|Amends BC Regs
4/99 — Film and Television Tax Credit Regulation
243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation
Information Management Act
|BC Reg 253/2022
|Amends BC Reg 109/2016 — Information Management Regulation
Integrated Pest Management Act
|BC Reg 264/2022
|Amends BC Reg 604/2004 — Integrated Pest Management Regulation, effective January 21, 2023
|BC Reg 265/2022
|Amends BC Reg 604/2004 — Integrated Pest Management Regulation, effective January 21, 2023
Labour Mobility Act
|BC Reg 253/2022
|Amends BC Reg 305/2009 — Labour Mobility Regulation
Lobbyists Transparency Act
|BC Reg 253/2022
|Amends BC Reg 235/2019 — Lobbyists Transparency Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 251/2022
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
|BC Reg 263/2022
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Oil and Gas Activities Act
|BC Reg 266/2022
|Amends BC Regs
112/2019 — Dormancy and Shutdown Regulation
282/2010 — Drilling and Production Regulation
Public Interest Disclosure Act
|BC Reg 253/2022
|Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation
Safety Standards Act
|BC Reg 255/2022
|Amends BC Regs
100/2004 — Electrical Safety Regulation
103/2004 — Gas Safety Regulation
104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation
Skilled Trades BC Act
|BC Reg 256/2022
|Enacts Minister's Skilled Trades BC Regulation
Water Sustainability Act
|BC Reg 253/2022
|Amends BC Reg 39/2016 — Groundwater Protection Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 29, 2022:
Food Delivery Service Fee Act, SBC 2022, c 30
- Act in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 249/2022)
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 39
- Section 25 in force February 1, 2023 (BC Reg 248/2022)
Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act, SBC 2022, c 40
- Various provisions in force November 25, 2022 (BC Reg 245/2022)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 6, 2022:
Skilled Trades BC Act, SBC 2022, c 4
- Act in force December 1, 2022 (BC Reg 252/2022)
Royal Assents
November 24, 2022
- Bill 36, Health Professions and Occupations Act — Chapter No. 43
- Bill 37, Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 42
- Bill 38, Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act — Chapter No. 40
- Bill 39, Judicial Review Procedure Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 39
- Bill 40, Passenger Transportation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 — Chapter No. 35
- Bill 41, Workers Compensation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 — Chapter No. 37
- Bill 42, Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 36
- Bill 43, Housing Supply Act — Chapter No. 38
- Bill 44, Building and Strata Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 41
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|5
|The Demise of the Crown Act (Various Acts Amended)
|6
|The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act
|8
|The Off-Road Trails Safety and Maintenance Act
|9
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Amendment Act
|10
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act (Social Responsibility Fee Repealed)
|209
|The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act (Referendum Before Privatization of Subsidiary)
|213
|The Animal Care Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Real Estate Services Act
|Man Reg 136/2022
|Real Estate Services Regulation, amendment
The Financial Administration Act
|Man Reg 137/2022
|Reporting Organizations Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 138/2022
|Settlement of Claims Payment Limitation Regulation, repeal
The Water Power Act
|Man Reg 140/2022
|Water Power Regulation, amendment
The Court of Appeal Act
|Man Reg 141/2022
|Court of Appeal Rules, amendment
The Health Services Insurance Act
|Man Reg 155/2022
|Prosthetic, Orthotic and other Medical Devices Insurance Regulation, amendment
The Oil and Gas Production Tax Act
|Man Reg 156/2022
|Oil and Gas Production Tax Regulation, amendment
The Oil and Gas Act
|Man Reg 157/2022
|Crown Royalty and Incentives Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Municipal Assessment Amendment and Municipal Board Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 26
- Parts 2 and 3, except subsections 16(1) and (5), in force January 1, 2023. (OIC 416/2022)
The City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment and Planning Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 27
- Section 1, clause 2(a), insofar as it enacts the definition "designated official", sections 3 to 8 and 10, subsection 18(1), clause 28(e), sections 30, 32 and 57 in force December 31, 2022. (OIC 415/2022)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|21
|An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Health Council Act
|22
|An Act to Amend the Family Services Act
|23
|An Act to Amend the Public Service Labour Relations Act
|24
|An Act to Amend the Business Corporations Act
|25
|An Act Respecting Residential Tenancies
|26
|An Act to Amend the Industrial Relations Act
|27
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Procurement Act
|NB Reg 2022-77
|NB Reg 2014-93, amendment
|NB Reg 2022-78
|Construction Services Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 7, 2022:
An Act to Amend the Procurement Act, SNB 2021, c 38
- Act in force December 1, 2022
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 30, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions to introduce the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, changes to its related Companion Policy and consequential amendments to National Instrument 13-101 System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities, (collectively, the "Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Real Estate Trading Act, 2019, SNL 2019, c R-2.1
- Paragraph 6(1)(e) and sections 9 and 10 in foce November 25, 2022 (NLR 82/22)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|60
|An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act
|61
|An Act to Amend the Ombud Act
|62
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, No. 2
|63
|An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act
|64
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 3
|65
|Builder's Lien Act
|66
|An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|67
|An Act to amend the Fire Prevention Act
|68
|An Act to Amend the Child Day Care Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2022:
Justices of the Peace Act
|NWT Reg 070-2022
|Remuneration and Allowances Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2022:
Justice Administration Statutes Amendment Act, SNWT 2019, c 21
- Sections 1 and 2 in force November 15, 2022 (SI-013-2022)
An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 2, SNWT 2022, c 17
- Act, except sections 21 to 26, in force September 4, 2023 ; sections 21 to 26 in force November 30, 2022 (SI-014-2022)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2022:
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 253/2022
|Innovation Equity Tax Credit Regulations — amendment
Massage Therapist Titles Protection Act
|NS Reg 257/2022
|Massage Therapist Titles Protection Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 252/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 258/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 259/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 260/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Public Utilities Act
|NS Reg 256/2022
|Nova Scotia Power Incorporated Performance Standards Regulations
Tourist Accommodations Registration Act
|NS Reg 255/2022
|Tourist Accommodations Registration Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2022:
Tourist Accommodations Registration Act, SNS 2022, c 29
- Act in force November 15, 2022 (NS Reg 254/2022)
Notices / Avis
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2022:
Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules
- Nova Scotia Court of Appeal — Amendment to Civil Procedure Rule 91, November 30, 2022
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|An Act to enact one Act and amend various other Acts
|51
|An Act to amend the Legislative Assembly Act
Regulations / Règlements
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 540/22
|Energy and Water Efficiency — Appliances and Products, amending O Reg 509/18
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 533/22
|Gasoline Volatility, amending O Reg 271/91
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
|O Reg 536/22
|General, amending O Reg 45/22
Mandatory Blood Testing Act, 2006
|O Reg 537/22
|General, amending O Reg 449/07
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 535/22
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Municipal Act, 2001
City of Toronto Act, 2006
December 6, 2022
Proposed regulations to prescribe provincial priorities related to the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022 and the proposed Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022 — Comments by December 11, 2022
Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022
Municipal Act, 2001
City of Toronto Act, 2006
December 6, 2022
Proposed Amendments to O Reg 529/22 and O Reg 530/22 to set out additional details on the proposed strong mayor power introduced in the Better Municipal Governance Act, 2022 — Comments by December 11, 2022
Orders In Council
Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 18
- Schedule 1, sections 1, 2, which amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force November 23, 2022 (OIC 1515/2022)
- Schedule 2, section 1, which amends the Municipal Act, 2001, in force November 23, 2022 (OIC 1515/2022)
- Schedule 3, sections 1-4, which amend the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act, in force November 23, 2022 (OIC 1515/2022)
Royal Assents
November 28, 2022
- Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 21
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|120
|An Act to Amend the Election Act (No.2)
|126
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Act
|130
|Zero-emission Vehicles Act
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|1
|Loi limitant l'indexation de plusieurs tarifs gouvernementaux
|2
|Loi visant notamment à plafonner le taux d'indexation des prix des tarifs domestiques de distribution d'Hydro-Québec et à accroître l'encadrement de l'obligation de distribuer de l'électricité
|3
|Loi sur les renseignements de santé et de services sociaux et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
|4
|Loi visant à reconnaître le serment prévu par la Loi sur l'Assemblée nationale comme seul serment obligatoire pour y siéger
|5
|Loi entérinant l'Entente relative à la notion de groupe parlementaire, au fonctionnement de l'Assemblée et des commissions parlementaires, aux aspects budgétaires et à d'autres mesures favorisant la conciliation travail-famille
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs
|2
|An Act mainly to cap the indexation rate for Hydro-Québec domestic distribution rate prices and to further regulate the obligation to distribute electricity
|3
|An Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions
|4
|An Act to recognize the oath provided in the Act respecting the National Assembly as the sole oath required in order to sit in the Assembly
|5
|An Act to ratify the Agreement relating to the concept of parliamentary group, to the conduct of proceedings in the Assembly and in parliamentary committees, to budgetary aspects and to other measures promoting work-family balance
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:
Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier
|Décret 1728-2022
|Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers et sur la procédure de renouvellement du mandat de ces membres
|Décret 1729-2022
|Code de déontologie des membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers
Loi sur l'administration financière
|Décret 1730-2022
|Reglement modifiant le Reglement sur les produits d'épargne
Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts
|Décret 1738-2022
|Programme d'attribution des terres du domaine de l'État pour la production d'électricité renouvelable
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:
Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector
|OC 1728-2022
|Regulation respecting the procedure for the recruitment and selection of persons qualified for appointment as members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal and the procedure for the renewal of their term of office
|OC 1729-2022
|Code of ethics of the members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal
Financial Administration Act
|OC 1730-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting savings products
Minister of Natural Resources and Forests
|OC 1738-2022
|Program for the awarding of land in the domain of the State for renewable electricity generation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport
Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier
- Règlement sur les règles de preuve et de procédure du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist
Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector
- Rules of evidence and procedure of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
|AM 2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les autorisations d'accès et la durée d'utilisation des renseignements contenus dans une banque de renseignements de santé d'un domaine clinique — Arrêté numéro 2022-041 du ministre de la Santé
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
|MO 2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain — Order 2022-041 of the Minister of Health
Sanctions
2 décembre 2022
- Loi nº 5, Loi entérinant l'Entente relative à la notion de groupe parlementaire, au fonctionnement de l'Assemblée et des commissions parlementaires, aux aspects budgétaires et à d'autres mesures favorisant la conciliation travail-famille — Chapitre nº 28
Assents
December 2, 2022
- Bill 5, An Act to ratify the Agreement relating to the concept of parliamentary group, to the conduct of proceedings in the Assembly and in parliamentary committees, to budgetary aspects and to other measures promoting work-family balance — Chapter No. 28
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 novembre 2022:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
- Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2023
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 30, 2022:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Workers' Compensation Act
- Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2023
An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2023
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|109
|An Act to amend The Trespass to Property Act (No. 2)
|110
|An Act to amend The Wills Act, 1996
|111
|An Act to amend The Family Maintenance Act, 1997
|112
|An Act respecting the King's Printer and making consequential amendments to certain Acts
|113
|An Act to make consequential amendments resulting from the enactment of The King's Printer Act
|114
|An Act respecting the Court of King's Bench and making consequential amendments to certain Acts
|115
|An Act respecting King's Counsel and Precedence at the Bar
|116
|An Act respecting Plant Health and the Surveillance, Control and Destruction of Pests
|117
|An Act respecting Saskatchewan Firearms
|118
|An Act respecting Warrant Enforcement
|119
|An Act respecting Representation in the Legislative Assembly and making a consequential amendment to another Act
|120
|An Act to Standardize Certain Provisions of the Health Profession Acts of Saskatchewan and to make consequential amendments to other Acts
|121
|An Act to amend The Provincial Emblems and Honours Act
|122
|An Act respecting the Saskatchewan Revenue Agency
|123
|An Act to amend The Election Act, 1996 and to make consequential amendments to certain other Acts
|124
|An Act to amend The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997
|125
|An Act to amend The Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act
|126
|An Act to amend The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990
|127
|An Act granting to His Majesty certain sums of Money for the Public Service for the Fiscal Year ending on March 31, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2022:
The Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth) Act
|Sask Reg 85/2022
|The Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth) Regulations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Queen's Bench Amendment Act, 2012, SS 2012, c 29
- Act in force November 20, 2022 (OC 513/2022 )
Minister of Justice and Attorney General
- Proclamation to Increase the Number of Judges of the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (OC 514/2022)
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
