Legislation for the period 11/10 to 11/23
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-33
|An Act to amend the Customs Act, the Railway Safety Act, the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992, the Marine Transportation Security Act, the Canada Transportation Act and the Canada Marine Act and to make a consequential amendment to another Act
|C-281
|An Act to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act, the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law), the Broadcasting Act and the Prohibiting Cluster Munitions Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 23, 2022:
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2022-228
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Medical Leave with Pay)
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2022-235
|Critical Habitat of the Black Redhorse (Moxostoma duquesnei) Order
|SOR/2022-236
|Critical Habitat of the Pugnose Minnow (Opsopoeodus emiliae) Order
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-232
|Order 2022-87-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-234
|Order 2022-105-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-233
|Order 2022-112-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2022-168
|Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Nutrition Symbols, Other Labelling Provisions, Vitamin D and Hydrogenated Fats or Oils)
Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1
|SOR/2022-230
|Regulations Repealing the Great Lakes Pilotage Tariff Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-227
|Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Permit Authorization Order
|SOR/2022-226
|Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|SOR/2022-239
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2022-238
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
United Nations Act
|SOR/2022-237
|Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolution on Haiti
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2022-229
|Regulations Amending the Vessel Fire Safety Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 12, 2022:
Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission
- Nuclear Security Regulations, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23
- Subsection 307(2) and sections 323 and 336 in force December 18, 2022 (PC 2022-1218)
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022 c 10
- Division 16 of Part 5 in force December 30, 2022 (PC 2022-1219)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
November 17, 2022
- Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act — Chapter No. 15
- Bill C-31, Cost of Living Relief Act, No. 2 (Targeted Support for Households) — Chapter No. 14
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 19, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance [1,1'-biphenyl]-2-ol, sodium salt, also known as sodium ortho-phenylphenate (SOPP)
- Order 2022-87-10-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 Publication of results of investigations and recommendations for a substance — [1,1'-biphenyl]-2-ol, sodium salt (sodium ortho-phenylphenate, SOPP), CAS RN 132-27-4 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-010-22 — Release of ICES-004, issue 5
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 19, 2022:
- Odyssey Trust Company — Designated offices for the service of enforcement notices
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 12, 2022:
Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Professional, administrative and management support services
- Expiry review of finding — Carbon and alloy steel line pipe
- Finding — Certain mattresses
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 19, 2022:
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
- No entries for this issue
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|43
|Housing Supply Act
|44
|Building and Strata Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 15, 2022:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 218/2022
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
|BC Reg 219/2022
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Property Law Act
|BC Reg 220/2022
|Amends BC Reg 175/2022
Property Law Amendment Act, 2022
|BC Reg 220/2022
|Amends BC Reg 175/2022
Real Estate Services Act
|BC Reg 220/2022
|Amends BC Reg 176/2022
|BC Reg 221/2022
|Amends BC Reg 209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 22, 2022:
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 225/2022
|Amends BC Reg 135/2008 — Climate Action Tax Credit Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 226/2022
|Amends BC Reg 397/2012 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 222/2022
|
Amends BC Regs
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 224/2022
|Amends BC Reg 163/2021 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the Customer Crisis Fund Program Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting Residential and Commercial Customer Account Credits
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 223/2022
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 – Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act respecting the Administration of Oaths of Office — Formal Bill (not printed)
|2
|The Official Time Amendment Act
|3
|The Vital Statistics Amendment Act (Name Registration)
|4
|The Minimum Wage Adjustment Act, 2022 (Employment Standards Code Amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Mines and Minerals Act
|Man Reg 133/2022
|Lands Withdrawn from Prospecting Orders, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|8
|An Act to Amend the Elections Act
|15
|An Act Respecting Petroleum Products Pricing
|16
|An Act Respecting Local Governance Reform, 2022, no. 2
|17
|Disclosure to Protect Against Intimate Partner Violence Act
|18
|An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Museum Act
|19
|Fiduciaries Access to Digital Assets Act
|20
|Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Public Health Act
|NB Reg 2022-75
|NB Reg 2009-136, amendment
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NB Reg 2022-76
|NB Reg 91-191, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 16, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication of proposed Financial and Consumer Services Commission Rule CO-002 Procedure for Distribution of Disgorged Funds ("Local Rule 15-502").
- Substance and Purpose of Proposed Rules and Proposed Amendments — Local Rule 15-502
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 23, 2022:
Climate Change Act
- Notice — The Reporting and Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standard
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|18
|An Act Respecting the Health and Safety of Workers and the Compensation of Workers for Injuries Suffered in the Course of their Employment
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act
|NLR 80/22
|Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Regulations (Amendment)
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 81/22
|Cost of Living Relief Regulations
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|97
|Social Safety Net Security Act
|230
|Provincial Lichen Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 18, 2022:
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 246/2022
|Renewable Electricity Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 245/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 249/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 250/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|15
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|15
|An Act to amend the Highway Traffic Act to create an offence of contravention causing death or serious bodily harm
|21
|An Act to amend the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 to provide spouses with the right to live together in a home
|36
|An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes
|39
|An Act to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006 and the Municipal Act, 2001 and to enact the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Repeal Act, 2022
|41
|An Act to amend the Consumer Reporting Act and the Prevention of and Remedies for Human Trafficking Act, 2017 with respect to certain debts incurred in relation to human trafficking
Regulations / Règlements
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|O Reg 529/22
|Part VI.1 of the Act
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 520/22
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 521/22
|Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 530/22
|Part VI.1 of the Act
Planning Act
|O Reg 525/22
|Zoning Order — Town of Collingwood, County of Simcoe
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021
November 15, 2022
Regulatory proposals under the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 (BBFA) — Comments by December 15, 2022
Employment Standards Act, 2000
November 21, 2022
Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters Licensing Framework Consultations — Comments by December 6, 2022
Health Protection and Promotion Act
November 23, 2022
Rabies testing and vaccination requirements in the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA) — Comments by January 9, 2023
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P12
November 23, 2022
Proposed amendments to the Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, to remove the prohibition on carbon sequestration ERO number019-6296 — Comments by January 9, 2023
Public Hospitals Act, 1990
November 23, 2022
Proposed amendment to Reg 965, s 31 under the Public Hospitals Act, 1990 to remove the regulatory requirement to conduct laboratory examinations of tissues removed during hip and knee replacement surgeries — Comments by January 9, 2023
Orders In Council
Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11
- Schedule 6, subsections 3(1), (2), which amend the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 1400/2022)
- Schedule 6, subsection 3(3), which amends the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991, in force August 31, 2023 (OIC 1400/2022)
Working for Workers Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 7
- Schedule 3, section 1, which amends the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006, in force November 21, 2022 (OIC 1433/2022)
- Schedule 3, sections 3, 5, 7(3), which amend the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006, in force March 31, 2023 (OIC 1433/2022)
Royal Assents
November 14, 2022
- Bill 35, Keeping Students in Class Repeal Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 20
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, November 12, 2022:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 32-506 (Commodity Futures Act) Exemptions for International Dealers, Advisers and Sub-Advisers
- Amendment to OSC Rule 91-502 Trades in Recognized Options
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|85
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (No. 4)
|86
|An Act to Amend the Plant Health Act
|87
|Residential Tenancy Act
|127
|Election Signage Act
|128
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act (No. 4)
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 12, 2022:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2022-851
|Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 novembre 2022:
Loi sur l'administration financière
|Décret 1698-2022
|Règlement modifiant divers règlements fixant des tarifs en contrepartie de certaines prestations d'organismes et d'établissements
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 1721-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 16, 2022:
Financial Administration Act
|OC 1698-2022
|Regulation amending various regulations setting fees for certain services provided by bodies and institutions
Building Act
|OC 1721-2022
|Regulation amending the Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 novembre 2022:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 novembre 2022:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par des personnes autres que des infirmières et des infirmiers
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des externes en technologie médicale
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des inhalothérapeutes
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'amorce et la modification d'une thérapie médicamenteuse, sur l'administration d'un médicament et sur la prescription de tests par un pharmacien
- Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles en matière de vaccination et de dépistage qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des infirmières et des infirmiers
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 10, 2022:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 16, 2022:
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting certain professional activities relating to vaccination and screening which may be performed by persons other than nurses
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the initiation and modification of medication therapy, the administration of a medication and the prescription of tests by a pharmacist
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by medical technology externs
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than respiratory therapists
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities which may be performed by persons other than nurses
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 novembre 2022:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2022-11
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 45-106 sur les dispenses de prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-11 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2022-12
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 45-102 sur la revente de titres — Order number V-1.1-2022-12 of the Minister of Finance
|AM 2022-13
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-101 sur le Système électronique de données, d'analyse et de recherche (SEDAR) — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-13 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2022-14
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites —Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-14 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 23, 2022:
Securities Act
|MO 2022-11
|Regulation to amend Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions — Order number V-1.1-2022-11 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2022-12
|Regulation to amend Regulation 45-102 respecting Resale of Securities — Order number V-1.1-2022-12 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2022-13
|Regulation to amend Regulation 13-101 respecting the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) — Order number V-1.1-2022-13 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2022-14
|Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2022-14 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|98
|An Act to amend The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Act and to make consequential amendments to The Wildfire Act
|99
|An Act to amend The Emergency 911 System Act and to make consequential amendments to other Acts
|100
|An Act to amend Certain Acts in order to Address Accretion in Certain Circumstances
|101
|An Act to amend The Child and Family Services Act and to make a consequential amendment to The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|102
|An Act to amend The Constitutional Questions Act, 2012
|103
|An Act respecting Accessibility in Saskatchewan
|104
|An Act to amend The Local Improvements Act, 1993
|105
|An Act to amend The Local Government Election Act, 2015
|106
|An Act to amend The Police Act, 1990
|107
|An Act respecting Provincial Protective Services and making related amendments to The Court Security Act
|108
|An Act to amend The Pension Benefits Act, 1992
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 10, 2022:
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 82/2022
|The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2022
|Sask Reg 83/2022
|The Petroleum Innovation Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 84/2022
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 94-102) Amendment Regulations, 2022
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, November 15, 2022:
Health Act, Health Care Insurance Plan Act, Hospital Act, Public Health and Safety Act, Travel for Medical Treatment Act and Vital Statistics Act
|YOIC 2022/166
|Regulation to amend Various Regulations (Registered Midwives) 2022
Health Care Insurance Plan Act
|YOIC 2022/167
|Yukon Health Care Insurance Plan Regulations (2022)
Judicature Act
|YOIC 2022/168
|Rules of Court
YOIC 2009/65, repeal
Assessment and Taxation Act and the Municipal Act
|YOIC 2022/170
|Better Buildings (Energy-Efficiency Retrofit) Local Improvement Tax Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Yukon Gazette, Part I, November 15, 2022:
Act to amend the Assessment and Taxation Act and the Municipal Act (2021), SY 2022, c 2
- Act in force October 20, 2022 (OIC 2022/169)
