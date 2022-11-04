ARTICLE

Legislation for the period 10/13 to 10/26

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-11 A fourth Act to harmonize federal law with the civil law of Quebec and to amend certain Acts in order to ensure that each language version takes into account the common law and the civil law

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 26, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-207 Order 2022-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2022-206 Order 2022-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Customs Tariff

SOR/2022-209 Most-Favoured-Nation Tariff Withdrawal Order (2022-2)

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

SOR/2022-210 Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act SOR/2022-211 Order Amending Schedule 4 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-212 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2022-213 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 15, 2022:

Canada Labour Code

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Menstrual Products)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

Division 18 of Part 5 in force October 26, 2022 (PC 2022-1060)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 18, 2022

Bill S-206, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (disclosure of information by jurors) — Chapter No. 12

Bill C-30, An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (temporary enhancement to the Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax credit) — Chapter No. 13

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I,October 15, 2022:

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

Public consultation on proposed amendments to the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022 pertaining to the eligibility criteria for damage or danger permits

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Residential Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Xylenes

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 22, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-016-22 — Release of SPR-002, issue 2

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Order Repealing the Interim Order Respecting Cruise Ship Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 22, 2022:

Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I,October 15, 2022:

Special Import Measures Act

Mattresses — Decisions

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 823570189RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 118965037RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-016

Inquiry — Professional services under ProServices Stream 9.15

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 22, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

Notice of filing of an application for a permit to build and operate an international power line Application by Hydro-Québec for a permit to build and operate a direct current power line from the Hertel substation to the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 829479666RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 832200463RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 858128754RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 839510823RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-017

Inquiry — Body armour

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2022:

Franchises Act

Alta Reg 184/2022 Franchises (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 189/2022 Surrogate Rules (Trustee Act) Amendment Regulation

Labour Relations Code

Alta Reg 188/2022 Construction Industry Labour Relations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Residential Tenancies Act

Alta Reg 186/2022 Termination of Tenancy (Domestic Violence) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta Queen's Printer

Prorogue and Convene

to prorogue, effective October 30, 2022, the Third Session of the Thirtieth Legislature of Alberta, and

to convene the Fourth Session of the Thirtieth Legislature of Alberta on November 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., for the despatch of business, to treat, act, do and conclude upon those things which, in the Legislature of Our Province of Alberta (OIC 369/2022)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 34 Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2022 35 Income Tax Amendment Act, 2022 36 Health Professions and Occupations Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 4, 2022:

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 199/2022 Amends BC Reg 202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation

Emergency Health Services Act

BC Reg 194/2022 Amends BC Reg 210/2010 — Emergency Medical Assistants Regulation

Pension Benefits Standards Act

BC Reg 196/2022 Amends BC Reg 71/2015 — Pension Benefits Standards Regulation

Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

BC Reg 198/2022 Amends BC Reg 287/2019 — Exemptions from Tax Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 11, 2022:

E-Health (Personal Health Information Access and Protection of Privacy) Act

BC Reg 201/2022 Amends BC Reg 129/2011 — E-Health Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 200/2022 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 18, 2022:

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 88/2022 Erratum

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 204/2022 Amends BC Reg 289/2008 — Psychologists Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 25, 2022:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 205/2022 Amends BC Reg 438/81 — Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022

BC Reg 206/2022 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 207/2022 Amends BC Regs

97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation BC Reg 209/2022 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Evidence Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 125/99 — Designation Regulation No. 2

Hospital Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 121/97 — Hospital Act Regulation

Laboratory Services Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 209/2022 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 206/2022 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 207/2022 Amends BC Regs

97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation BC Reg 210/2022 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Public Health Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg 208/2010 — Information Regulation

Tobacco Tax Act

BC Reg 210/2022 Amends BC Reg 66/2002 — Tobacco Tax Act Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 208/2022 Amends BC Reg321/2002 — Workers Compensation Act Appeal Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 11, 2022:

Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 27

Sections 7, 34 (c) and 35 (a) in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 200/2022)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 45 The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 46 The Highway Traffic Amendment Act 225 The Non-Disclosure Agreements Act

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Clean Environment Act

NB Reg 2022-73 NB Reg 2008-54, amendment

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 26, 2022:

The Lieutenant-Governor

The first session of the sixtieth Legislative Assembly of this Province be prorogued on the twenty-fifth day of October, 2022 at 11:00 in the forenoon.

The second session of the sixtieth Legislative Assembly of this Province to be called Tuesday, the twenty-fifth day of October, 2022.

An Act to Amend the Police Act, SNB 2021, c 46

Act in force October 1, 2022

An Act to Amend the Pension Benefits Act, SNB 2021, c 41

Paragraph 1(a), sections 6, 11, 13, 15 and 16, and paragraphs 24(a) and 24(b) in force October 1, 2022

An Act to Amend the Coroners Act, SNB 2020, c 27

Sections 1, 3 to 5, and 7 in force October 1, 2022

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to Amend The Medical Act, 2011 3 An Act Respecting Pay Equity for the Public Sector and Pay Transparency for the Public and Private Sectors 5 An Act Respecting the Establishment of the Newfoundland and Labrador Future Fund 6 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act 8 An Act to Amend the Credit Union Act, 2009 9 An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act 10 An Act to Amend the Wild Life Act 11 Winding Up of Judgment Recovery (Nfld.) Ltd. Act 12 An Act to Amend The Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act 13 An Act to Amend the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act 14 An Act to Amend the Real Estate Trading Act, 2019 15 An Act to Ensure Fair Registration Practices by Regulating Bodies 16 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 2

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 196 Art Gallery of Nova Scotia Act (amended) 198 Emergency "911" Act (amended) and Emergency Management Act (amended) 200 Nova Scotia Museum Act (amended) 203 Labour Standards Code (amended) 204 Municipal Government Act (amended) and Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended) 206 Underground Hydrocarbons Storage Act (amended) 207 Electricity Act (amended) 208 Environment Act (amended) 210 Regulations Act (amended) 211 Builders' Lien Act (amended) 212 Public Utilities Act (amended) 214 Invest Nova Scotia Act 215 Invest Nova Scotia Board Act (amended) 216 Build Nova Scotia Act 219 Gaming Control Act (amended) 222 Housing Supply and Services Act 223 Municipal Finance Corporation Dissolution Act 224 Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation Act 225 Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended) 227 Financial Measures (Fall 2022) Act 228 Public Utilities Act (amended)

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2022:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 227/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 228/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 229/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 231/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 23 An Act to amend various statutes, to revoke various regulations and to enact the Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

Condominium Act, 1998

O Reg 504/22 General, amending O Reg 48/01

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 503/22 Number of Judges, amending O Reg 502/99

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 502/22 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Land Transfer Tax Act

O Reg 506/22 Tax Payable under Subsection 2(2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 501/22 General, amending O Reg 363/16

Planning Act

O Reg 495/22 Zoning Order — City of Belleville O Reg 496/22 Delegation of Authority of Minister to Give Consents, amending O Reg 136/95 O Reg 497/22 Delegation of Authority — Planning Boards — Archipelago Area and Himsworth South, Nipissing, Powassan, Trout Creek, amending O Reg 697/98 O Reg 498/22 Consent Granting Authority, amending O Reg 354/02 O Reg 499/22 Approval Authority — Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 353/02

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Ambulance Act, 1990

October 13, 2022

Enabling Air Ambulance Mixed-Crew Configuration under O Reg 257/00 of the Ambulance Act, 1990 — Comments by October 21, 2022

Building Code Act, 1992

October 25, 2022

Proposed Changes to Sewage Systems and Energy Efficiency for the Next Edition of Ontario's Building Code — Comments by December 9, 2022

October 25, 2022

General Proposed Changes for the Next Edition of Ontario's Building Code (Phase 3 - Fall 2022 Consultation) — Comments by December 9, 2022

October 25, 2022

Proposed Building Code Changes to Support More Homes Built Faster: Ontario's Housing Supply Action Plan: 2022-2023 (Phase 3 - Fall 2022 Consultation for the Next Edition of Ontario's Building Code) — Comments by December 9, 2022

City of Toronto Act, 2006

Municipal Act, 2001

October 25, 2022

Seeking Feedback on Municipal Rental Replacement By-Laws — Comments by November 24, 2022

Conservation Authorities Act, RSO 1990

October 25, 2022

Legislative and regulatory proposals affecting conservation authorities to support the Housing Supply Action Plan 3.0 — Comments by November 24, 2022

October 25, 2022

Proposed updates to the regulation of development for the protection of people and property from natural hazards in Ontario — Comments by December 30, 2022

Electricity Act, 1998

October 17, 2022

Proposed amendments to O Reg 507/18 ("Broader Public Sector: Energy Reporting and Conservation and Demand Management Plans") under the Electricity Act, 1998 — Comments by December 1, 2022

Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Skilled Trades Act, 2006

October 17, 2022

Regulatory amendment to O Reg 261/22 under the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Skilled Trades Act, 2006 (FARPACTA) — Comments by October 21, 2022

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

October 25, 2022

Proposed Updates to the Ontario Wetland Evaluation System — Comments by November 24, 2022

October 25, 2022

Conserving Ontario's Natural Heritage — Comments by December 30, 2022

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022

October 25, 2022

Proposed legislative amendments to the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 under the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 — Comments by November 25, 2022

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

October 25, 2022

Amendments to the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 to protect purchasers of new homes — Comments by December 9, 2022

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

October 13, 2022

Proposed Amendment to O Reg 53/05 (Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act), made under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 — Comments by November 14, 2022

October 25, 2022

Accelerating Broadband Deployment with Electricity System Assets — Comments by December 9, 2022

Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990

October 25, 2022

Proposed Changes to the Ontario Heritage Act and its regulations: Bill 23 (Schedule 6) - the Proposed More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 — Comments by November 24, 2022

Ontario Land Tribunal Act, 2021

October 25, 2022

Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Land Tribunal Act, 2021 — Comments by November 25, 2022

Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994

October 25, 2022

Proposed Revocation of the Parkway Belt West Plan — Comments by December 30, 2022

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

October 21, 2022

Consultation on an Administrative Penalties Regime for Ontario One Call — Comments by November 21, 2022

Places to Grow Act, 2005

October 25, 2022

Review of A Place to Grow and Provincial Policy Statement — Comments by December 30, 2022

Planning Act, RSO 1990

October 25, 2022

Proposed Changes to Ontario Regulation 299/19: Additional Residential Unit — Comments by December 9, 2022

October 25, 2022

Proposed Amendment to O Reg 232/18: Inclusionary Zoning — Comments by December 9, 2022

October 25, 2022

Proposed Planning Act and Development Charges Act Changes: Providing Greater Cost Certainty for Municipal Development-related Charges — Comments by November 24, 2022

October 25, 2022

Proposed Planning Act and City of Toronto Act Changes (Schedules 9 and 1 of Bill 23 - the proposed More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022) — Comments by November 24, 2022

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

October 25, 2022

Seeking Input on Rent-to-Own Arrangements — Comments by December 9, 2022

Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022

October 25, 2022

Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022 — Comments by November 24, 2022

Orders In Council

Health Information Protection Act, 2016, SO 2016, c 6

OIC 984/2022 is amended by striking out "September 30, 2022" and substituting "March 31, 2023" (OIC 1315/2022)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 15, 2022:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2022

Quebec / Québec

No entries for this issue

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 14, 2022:

The Income Tax Act, 2000

c I-2.01 Reg 6 The Saskatchewan Affordability Tax Credit Regulations

The Electronic Information and Documents Act, 2000

Sask Reg 77/2022 The Electronic Information and Documents Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Powers of Attorney Act, 2002

Sask Reg 78/2022 The Powers of Attorney Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Legislation Act

Sask Reg 79/2022 The Wills Repeal Regulations

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2022:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 80/2022 The New Home Construction Rebate (Provincial Sales Tax) Remission Amendment Regulations, 2022

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Miscellaneous Municipal Statutes Amendment Act, 2020, SS 2020, c 30

Sections 2-50, 3-53 and 4-44 in force November 1, 2022 (OC 464/2022)

The Residential Services Act, 2019, SS 2019, c R-21.3

Act in force January 1, 2023 (OC 476/2022)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2022:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 16 Second Act to amend the Legal Profession Act, 2017 (2022) 17 Clean Energy Act 18 Midwifery Integration Amendments Act (2022) 19 Technical Amendments Act (2022) 20 Animal Protection and Control Act 21 Carbon Price Rebate Amendments Act (2022)

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2022:

Economic Development Act

YOIC 2022/158 Housing Unit Land and Infrastructure Development Assistance Program Regulation

Income Tax Act

YOIC 2022/159 Personal Income Tax Withholding Regulation

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2022/160 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan)

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

YOIC 2022/164 Digital Identification Regulation

