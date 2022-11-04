Legislation for the period 10/13 to 10/26
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
Senate / Sénat
|S-11
|A fourth Act to harmonize federal law with the civil law of Quebec and to amend certain Acts in order to ensure that each language version takes into account the common law and the civil law
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 26, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-207
|Order 2022-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-206
|Order 2022-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2022-209
|Most-Favoured-Nation Tariff Withdrawal Order (2022-2)
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
|SOR/2022-210
|Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
|SOR/2022-211
|Order Amending Schedule 4 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-212
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2022-213
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 15, 2022:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Menstrual Products)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10
- Division 18 of Part 5 in force October 26, 2022 (PC 2022-1060)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 18, 2022
- Bill S-206, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (disclosure of information by jurors) — Chapter No. 12
- Bill C-30, An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (temporary enhancement to the Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax credit) — Chapter No. 13
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I,October 15, 2022:
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
- Public consultation on proposed amendments to the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022 pertaining to the eligibility criteria for damage or danger permits
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Residential Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Xylenes
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 22, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-016-22 — Release of SPR-002, issue 2
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Order Repealing the Interim Order Respecting Cruise Ship Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 22, 2022:
- Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I,October 15, 2022:
Special Import Measures Act
- Mattresses — Decisions
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 823570189RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 118965037RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-016
- Inquiry — Professional services under ProServices Stream 9.15
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 22, 2022:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Notice of filing of an application for a permit to build and operate an international power line Application by Hydro-Québec for a permit to build and operate a direct current power line from the Hertel substation to the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 829479666RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 832200463RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 858128754RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 839510823RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-017
- Inquiry — Body armour
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2022:
Franchises Act
|Alta Reg 184/2022
|Franchises (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Judicature Act
|Alta Reg 189/2022
|Surrogate Rules (Trustee Act) Amendment Regulation
Labour Relations Code
|Alta Reg 188/2022
|Construction Industry Labour Relations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Residential Tenancies Act
|Alta Reg 186/2022
|Termination of Tenancy (Domestic Violence) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta Queen's Printer
Prorogue and Convene
- to prorogue, effective October 30, 2022, the Third Session of the Thirtieth Legislature of Alberta, and
- to convene the Fourth Session of the Thirtieth Legislature of Alberta on November 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., for the despatch of business, to treat, act, do and conclude upon those things which, in the Legislature of Our Province of Alberta (OIC 369/2022)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|34
|Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2022
|35
|Income Tax Amendment Act, 2022
|36
|Health Professions and Occupations Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 4, 2022:
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 199/2022
|Amends BC Reg 202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation
Emergency Health Services Act
|BC Reg 194/2022
|Amends BC Reg 210/2010 — Emergency Medical Assistants Regulation
Pension Benefits Standards Act
|BC Reg 196/2022
|Amends BC Reg 71/2015 — Pension Benefits Standards Regulation
Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act
|BC Reg 198/2022
|Amends BC Reg 287/2019 — Exemptions from Tax Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 11, 2022:
E-Health (Personal Health Information Access and Protection of Privacy) Act
|BC Reg 201/2022
|Amends BC Reg 129/2011 — E-Health Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 200/2022
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 18, 2022:
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 88/2022
|Erratum
Health Professions Act
|BC Reg 204/2022
|Amends BC Reg 289/2008 — Psychologists Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 25, 2022:
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 205/2022
|Amends BC Reg 438/81 — Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022
|BC Reg 206/2022
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|BC Reg 207/2022
|Amends BC Regs
97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 209/2022
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 125/99 — Designation Regulation No. 2
Hospital Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 121/97 — Hospital Act Regulation
Laboratory Services Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 209/2022
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 206/2022
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|BC Reg 207/2022
|
Amends BC Regs
|BC Reg 210/2022
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Public Health Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg 208/2010 — Information Regulation
Tobacco Tax Act
|BC Reg 210/2022
|Amends BC Reg 66/2002 — Tobacco Tax Act Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 208/2022
|Amends BC Reg321/2002 — Workers Compensation Act Appeal Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 11, 2022:
Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 27
- Sections 7, 34 (c) and 35 (a) in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 200/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|45
|The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
|46
|The Highway Traffic Amendment Act
|225
|The Non-Disclosure Agreements Act
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|1
|An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Clean Environment Act
|NB Reg 2022-73
|NB Reg 2008-54, amendment
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 26, 2022:
The Lieutenant-Governor
- The first session of the sixtieth Legislative Assembly of this Province be prorogued on the twenty-fifth day of October, 2022 at 11:00 in the forenoon.
- The second session of the sixtieth Legislative Assembly of this Province to be called Tuesday, the twenty-fifth day of October, 2022.
An Act to Amend the Police Act, SNB 2021, c 46
- Act in force October 1, 2022
An Act to Amend the Pension Benefits Act, SNB 2021, c 41
- Paragraph 1(a), sections 6, 11, 13, 15 and 16, and paragraphs 24(a) and 24(b) in force October 1, 2022
An Act to Amend the Coroners Act, SNB 2020, c 27
- Sections 1, 3 to 5, and 7 in force October 1, 2022
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|1
|An Act to Amend The Medical Act, 2011
|3
|An Act Respecting Pay Equity for the Public Sector and Pay Transparency for the Public and Private Sectors
|5
|An Act Respecting the Establishment of the Newfoundland and Labrador Future Fund
|6
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act
|8
|An Act to Amend the Credit Union Act, 2009
|9
|An Act to Amend the Highway Traffic Act
|10
|An Act to Amend the Wild Life Act
|11
|Winding Up of Judgment Recovery (Nfld.) Ltd. Act
|12
|An Act to Amend The Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act
|13
|An Act to Amend the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act
|14
|An Act to Amend the Real Estate Trading Act, 2019
|15
|An Act to Ensure Fair Registration Practices by Regulating Bodies
|16
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 2
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|196
|Art Gallery of Nova Scotia Act (amended)
|198
|Emergency "911" Act (amended) and Emergency Management Act (amended)
|200
|Nova Scotia Museum Act (amended)
|203
|Labour Standards Code (amended)
|204
|Municipal Government Act (amended) and Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended)
|206
|Underground Hydrocarbons Storage Act (amended)
|207
|Electricity Act (amended)
|208
|Environment Act (amended)
|210
|Regulations Act (amended)
|211
|Builders' Lien Act (amended)
|212
|Public Utilities Act (amended)
|214
|Invest Nova Scotia Act
|215
|Invest Nova Scotia Board Act (amended)
|216
|Build Nova Scotia Act
|219
|Gaming Control Act (amended)
|222
|Housing Supply and Services Act
|223
|Municipal Finance Corporation Dissolution Act
|224
|Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation Act
|225
|Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended)
|227
|Financial Measures (Fall 2022) Act
|228
|Public Utilities Act (amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2022:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 227/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 228/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 229/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 231/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|23
|An Act to amend various statutes, to revoke various regulations and to enact the Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Condominium Act, 1998
|O Reg 504/22
|General, amending O Reg 48/01
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 503/22
|Number of Judges, amending O Reg 502/99
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 502/22
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Land Transfer Tax Act
|O Reg 506/22
|Tax Payable under Subsection 2(2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17
Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016
|O Reg 501/22
|General, amending O Reg 363/16
Planning Act
|O Reg 495/22
|Zoning Order — City of Belleville
|O Reg 496/22
|Delegation of Authority of Minister to Give Consents, amending O Reg 136/95
|O Reg 497/22
|Delegation of Authority — Planning Boards — Archipelago Area and Himsworth South, Nipissing, Powassan, Trout Creek, amending O Reg 697/98
|O Reg 498/22
|Consent Granting Authority, amending O Reg 354/02
|O Reg 499/22
|Approval Authority — Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 353/02
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Ambulance Act, 1990
October 13, 2022
Enabling Air Ambulance Mixed-Crew Configuration under O Reg 257/00 of the Ambulance Act, 1990 — Comments by October 21, 2022
Building Code Act, 1992
October 25, 2022
Proposed Changes to Sewage Systems and Energy Efficiency for the Next Edition of Ontario's Building Code — Comments by December 9, 2022
October 25, 2022
General Proposed Changes for the Next Edition of Ontario's Building Code (Phase 3 - Fall 2022 Consultation) — Comments by December 9, 2022
October 25, 2022
Proposed Building Code Changes to Support More Homes Built Faster: Ontario's Housing Supply Action Plan: 2022-2023 (Phase 3 - Fall 2022 Consultation for the Next Edition of Ontario's Building Code) — Comments by December 9, 2022
City of Toronto Act, 2006
Municipal Act, 2001
October 25, 2022
Seeking Feedback on Municipal Rental Replacement By-Laws — Comments by November 24, 2022
Conservation Authorities Act, RSO 1990
October 25, 2022
Legislative and regulatory proposals affecting conservation authorities to support the Housing Supply Action Plan 3.0 — Comments by November 24, 2022
October 25, 2022
Proposed updates to the regulation of development for the protection of people and property from natural hazards in Ontario — Comments by December 30, 2022
Electricity Act, 1998
October 17, 2022
Proposed amendments to O Reg 507/18 ("Broader Public Sector: Energy Reporting and Conservation and Demand Management Plans") under the Electricity Act, 1998 — Comments by December 1, 2022
Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Skilled Trades Act, 2006
October 17, 2022
Regulatory amendment to O Reg 261/22 under the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Skilled Trades Act, 2006 (FARPACTA) — Comments by October 21, 2022
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
October 25, 2022
Proposed Updates to the Ontario Wetland Evaluation System — Comments by November 24, 2022
October 25, 2022
Conserving Ontario's Natural Heritage — Comments by December 30, 2022
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022
October 25, 2022
Proposed legislative amendments to the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 under the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 — Comments by November 25, 2022
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
October 25, 2022
Amendments to the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 to protect purchasers of new homes — Comments by December 9, 2022
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
October 13, 2022
Proposed Amendment to O Reg 53/05 (Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act), made under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 — Comments by November 14, 2022
October 25, 2022
Accelerating Broadband Deployment with Electricity System Assets — Comments by December 9, 2022
Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990
October 25, 2022
Proposed Changes to the Ontario Heritage Act and its regulations: Bill 23 (Schedule 6) - the Proposed More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 — Comments by November 24, 2022
Ontario Land Tribunal Act, 2021
October 25, 2022
Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Land Tribunal Act, 2021 — Comments by November 25, 2022
Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994
October 25, 2022
Proposed Revocation of the Parkway Belt West Plan — Comments by December 30, 2022
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
October 21, 2022
Consultation on an Administrative Penalties Regime for Ontario One Call — Comments by November 21, 2022
Places to Grow Act, 2005
October 25, 2022
Review of A Place to Grow and Provincial Policy Statement — Comments by December 30, 2022
Planning Act, RSO 1990
October 25, 2022
Proposed Changes to Ontario Regulation 299/19: Additional Residential Unit — Comments by December 9, 2022
October 25, 2022
Proposed Amendment to O Reg 232/18: Inclusionary Zoning — Comments by December 9, 2022
October 25, 2022
Proposed Planning Act and Development Charges Act Changes: Providing Greater Cost Certainty for Municipal Development-related Charges — Comments by November 24, 2022
October 25, 2022
Proposed Planning Act and City of Toronto Act Changes (Schedules 9 and 1 of Bill 23 - the proposed More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022) — Comments by November 24, 2022
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
October 25, 2022
Seeking Input on Rent-to-Own Arrangements — Comments by December 9, 2022
Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022
October 25, 2022
Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022 — Comments by November 24, 2022
Orders In Council
Health Information Protection Act, 2016, SO 2016, c 6
- OIC 984/2022 is amended by striking out "September 30, 2022" and substituting "March 31, 2023" (OIC 1315/2022)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 15, 2022:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2022
Quebec / Québec
- No entries for this issue
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 14, 2022:
The Income Tax Act, 2000
|c I-2.01 Reg 6
|The Saskatchewan Affordability Tax Credit Regulations
The Electronic Information and Documents Act, 2000
|Sask Reg 77/2022
|The Electronic Information and Documents Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Powers of Attorney Act, 2002
|Sask Reg 78/2022
|The Powers of Attorney Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Legislation Act
|Sask Reg 79/2022
|The Wills Repeal Regulations
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 21, 2022:
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 80/2022
|The New Home Construction Rebate (Provincial Sales Tax) Remission Amendment Regulations, 2022
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Miscellaneous Municipal Statutes Amendment Act, 2020, SS 2020, c 30
- Sections 2-50, 3-53 and 4-44 in force November 1, 2022 (OC 464/2022)
The Residential Services Act, 2019, SS 2019, c R-21.3
- Act in force January 1, 2023 (OC 476/2022)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 14, 2022:
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|16
|Second Act to amend the Legal Profession Act, 2017 (2022)
|17
|Clean Energy Act
|18
|Midwifery Integration Amendments Act (2022)
|19
|Technical Amendments Act (2022)
|20
|Animal Protection and Control Act
|21
|Carbon Price Rebate Amendments Act (2022)
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2022:
Economic Development Act
|YOIC 2022/158
|Housing Unit Land and Infrastructure Development Assistance Program Regulation
Income Tax Act
|YOIC 2022/159
|Personal Income Tax Withholding Regulation
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2022/160
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Recommended Dawson Regional Land Use Plan)
Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|YOIC 2022/164
|Digital Identification Regulation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.