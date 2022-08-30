Legislation for the period 08/11 to 08/24

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 17, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-180 Order 2022-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2022-183 Order 2022-87-23-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2022-181 Order 2022-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2022-146 Regulations Amending the Natural Health Products Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-184 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 13, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21193

Telecommunications Act

Notice No. TIPB-002-2022 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Order CRTC 2022-79

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. DGSO-002-22 — Decision on Amending CPC-2-0-03 — Radiocommunication and Broadcasting Antenna Systems

Notice No. SPB-004-22 — Notice of Upcoming Auction of Residual Spectrum Licences

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 69

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for aluminium, selenium and siloxane D4

Global Affairs Canada

Public release of the initial environmental assessment and the summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus of the Canada-Indonesia comprehensive economic partnership agreement negotiations

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-003-22 — Consultation on a Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework, Including Spectrum in the 3900-3980 MHz band and Portions of the 26, 28 and 38 GHz Bands

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:

Echelon Insurance and Orion Travel Insurance Company — Letters patent of continuance and letters patent of amalgamation

Quebec Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement and certificate of continuance

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 13, 2022:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-012

Order — Welded large diameter carbon and alloy steel line pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Consultations on policy proposals to include in regulations under the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:

Office of the Chief Electoral Officer

Electoral districts — Proposal of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for the Province of Quebec

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2022:

Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act

Alta Reg 172/2022 Cannabis (Prescribed Things) Regulation

Railway (Alberta) Act

Alta Reg 171/2022 Railway Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 16, 2022:

Business Corporations Act

BC Reg 114/2022 Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation (Erratum)

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 85/2022 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation (Erratum)

Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 179/2022 Amends BC Reg 100/2004 — Electrical Safety Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Employment Standards Code

Man Reg 115/2022 Minimum Wage Additional Adjustment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Consumer Protection Amendment Act (Cost of Credit Disclosure and Miscellaneous Amendments), SM 2005, c 16

Section 23 in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 307/2022)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 12, 2022:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 188/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 190/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 191/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 187/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 7 An Act to amend the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 with respect to patients requiring an alternate level of care and other matters and to make a consequential amendment to the Health Care Consent Act, 1996

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Planning Act

August 16, 2022

Regulations Under the Planning Act Regarding Municipal Empowerment — Comments by September 15, 2022

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, August 13, 2022:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code (DSC) — Amendments made on March 22, 2022 come into effect on October 1, 2022

Ontario Gazette, August 20, 2022:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives and Changes to Companion Policy 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, August 13, 2022:

Health Information Act

EC2022-598 Health Information Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 août 2022:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Décret 1451-2022 Règlement sur un bloc de 1 000 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne Décret 1452-2022 Règlement sur un bloc de 1 300 mégawatts d'énergie renouvelable

Code des professions

Décret 1454-2022 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des podiatres Décret 1455-2022 Règlement sur la procédure d'indemnisation de l'Ordre des podiatres du Québec Décret 1456-2022 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des ingénieurs forestiers Décret 1457-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des inhalothérapeutes

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1458-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les redevances exigibles pour l'élimination de matières résiduelles Décret 1459-2022 Règlement sur les redevances favorisant le traitement et la valorisation des sols contaminés excavés Décret 1460-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles Décret 1461-2022 Diverses modifications réglementaires relativement à l'encadrement d'activités ayant différents niveaux d'impact sur l'environnement selon le régime d'autorisation prévu par la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement Décret 1462-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

Décret 1463-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Loi sur la sécurité incendie

Décret 1470-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les décorations et les citations décernées en matière de sécurité incendie et pour des activités de secours

Loi sur la police

Décret 1471-2022 Règlement sur la discipline interne des membres du corps de police spécialisé dans la lutte contre la corruption

Loi concernant principalement la nomination et le mandat des coroners et du coroner en chef

Loi sur les coroners

Décret 1473-2022 Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées coroner, coroner en chef ou coroner en chef adjoint et sur celle de renouvellement du mandat d'un coroner Décret 1474-2022 Règlement sur la formation des coroners

Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

Décret 1475-2022 Règles sur les systèmes de loterie Décret 1476-2022 Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 17, 2022:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

OC 1451-2022 Regulation respecting a 1,000-megawatt block of wind energy OC 1452-2022 Regulation respecting a 1,300-megawatt block of renewable energy

Code des professions

OC 1454-2022 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of podiatrists OC 1455-2022 Regulation respecting the compensation procedure of the Ordre des podiatres du Québec OC 1456-2022 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than forest engineers OC 1457-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than respiratory therapists

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1458-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the disposal of residual materials OC 1459-2022 Regulation respecting charges to promote the treatment and reclamation of excavated contaminated soils OC 1460-2022 Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation OC 1461-2022 Various regulatory amendments relating to the regulatory scheme applying to activities having various levels of environmental impact according to the authorization regime provided for by the Environment Quality Act OC 1462-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Food Products Act

OC 1463-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Fire Safety Act

OC 1470-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting decorations and citations awarded in the field of fire safety and for rescue activities

Police Act

OC 1471-2022 By-law respecting the internal discipline of members of the specialized anti-corruption police force

Act concerning mainly the appointment and the terms of office of coroners and of the Chief Coroner

Coroners Act

OC 1473-2022 Regulation respecting the procedure for recruiting and selecting persons qualified for appointment as coroner, Chief Coroner or Deputy Chief Coroner and the procedure for renewing a coroner's term OC 1474-2022 Regulation respecting the training of coroners

Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

OC 1475-2022 Lottery Scheme Rules OC 1476-2022 Lottery Scheme Regulation

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 août 2022:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité et abrogeant le Règlement sur les contrats et formulaires

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des permis de courtier ou d'agence

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les dossiers, livres et registres, la comptabilité en fidéicommis et l'inspection des coutiers et des agences

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation et la fixation de la prime d'assurance de responsabilité professionnelle

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les instances disciplinaires de l'Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certains régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 17, 2022:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising and to revoke the Regulation respecting contracts and forms

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issue of broker's and agency licences

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting records, books and registers, trust accounting and inspection of brokers and agencies

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Real Estate Indemnity Fund and determination of the professional liability insurance premium

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting disciplinary proceedings of the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 août 2022:

Loi concernant principalement la nomination et le mandat des coroners et du coroner en chef, SQ 2020, c 20

Que soit fixée au 1er novembre 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi concernant principalement la nomination et le mandat des coroners et du coroner en chef (2020, chapitre 20) (Décret 1472-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 17, 2022:

Act concerning mainly the appointment and the terms of office of coroners and of the Chief Coroner, SQ 2020, c 20

Act in force November 1, 2022 (OC 1472-2022)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2022:

Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan

Rules of Court — Criminal Practice Directive No. 9 — Obtaining an Order for Attendance of a Prisoner - Production Order

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2022:

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2022/127 Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (City of Whitehorse) Order, amendment

Order / Ordre

Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2022:

Financial Administration Act

MO 2022/37 Second Waste Disposal Sites Non-Payable Charges Order (2022)

