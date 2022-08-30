Legislation for the period 08/11 to 08/24
Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 17, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-180
|Order 2022-87-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-183
|Order 2022-87-23-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-181
|Order 2022-112-06-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2022-146
|Regulations Amending the Natural Health Products Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-184
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 13, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21193
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. TIPB-002-2022 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Order CRTC 2022-79
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-002-22 — Decision on Amending CPC-2-0-03 — Radiocommunication and Broadcasting Antenna Systems
- Notice No. SPB-004-22 — Notice of Upcoming Auction of Residual Spectrum Licences
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 69
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for aluminium, selenium and siloxane D4
Global Affairs Canada
- Public release of the initial environmental assessment and the summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus of the Canada-Indonesia comprehensive economic partnership agreement negotiations
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-003-22 — Consultation on a Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework, Including Spectrum in the 3900-3980 MHz band and Portions of the 26, 28 and 38 GHz Bands
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:
- Echelon Insurance and Orion Travel Insurance Company — Letters patent of continuance and letters patent of amalgamation
- Quebec Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement and certificate of continuance
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 13, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-012
- Order — Welded large diameter carbon and alloy steel line pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
- Consultations on policy proposals to include in regulations under the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 20, 2022:
Office of the Chief Electoral Officer
- Electoral districts — Proposal of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for the Province of Quebec
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2022:
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
|Alta Reg 172/2022
|Cannabis (Prescribed Things) Regulation
Railway (Alberta) Act
|Alta Reg 171/2022
|Railway Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 16, 2022:
Business Corporations Act
|BC Reg 114/2022
|Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation (Erratum)
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 85/2022
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation (Erratum)
Safety Standards Act
|BC Reg 179/2022
|Amends BC Reg 100/2004 — Electrical Safety Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Employment Standards Code
|Man Reg 115/2022
|Minimum Wage Additional Adjustment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Consumer Protection Amendment Act (Cost of Credit Disclosure and Miscellaneous Amendments), SM 2005, c 16
- Section 23 in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 307/2022)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 12, 2022:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 188/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 190/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 191/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 187/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|An Act to amend the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 with respect to patients requiring an alternate level of care and other matters and to make a consequential amendment to the Health Care Consent Act, 1996
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Planning Act
August 16, 2022
Regulations Under the Planning Act Regarding Municipal Empowerment — Comments by September 15, 2022
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, August 13, 2022:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code (DSC) — Amendments made on March 22, 2022 come into effect on October 1, 2022
Ontario Gazette, August 20, 2022:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives and Changes to Companion Policy 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, August 13, 2022:
Health Information Act
|EC2022-598
|Health Information Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 août 2022:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
|Décret 1451-2022
|Règlement sur un bloc de 1 000 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne
|Décret 1452-2022
|Règlement sur un bloc de 1 300 mégawatts d'énergie renouvelable
Code des professions
|Décret 1454-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des podiatres
|Décret 1455-2022
|Règlement sur la procédure d'indemnisation de l'Ordre des podiatres du Québec
|Décret 1456-2022
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des ingénieurs forestiers
|Décret 1457-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des inhalothérapeutes
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 1458-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les redevances exigibles pour l'élimination de matières résiduelles
|Décret 1459-2022
|Règlement sur les redevances favorisant le traitement et la valorisation des sols contaminés excavés
|Décret 1460-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
|Décret 1461-2022
|Diverses modifications réglementaires relativement à l'encadrement d'activités ayant différents niveaux d'impact sur l'environnement selon le régime d'autorisation prévu par la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 1462-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
Loi sur les produits alimentaires
|Décret 1463-2022
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières
résiduelles
Loi sur la sécurité incendie
|Décret 1470-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les décorations et les citations décernées en matière de sécurité incendie et pour des activités de secours
Loi sur la police
|Décret 1471-2022
|Règlement sur la discipline interne des membres du corps de police spécialisé dans la lutte contre la corruption
Loi concernant principalement la nomination et le
mandat des coroners et du coroner en chef
Loi sur les coroners
|Décret 1473-2022
|Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées coroner, coroner en chef ou coroner en chef adjoint et sur celle de renouvellement du mandat d'un coroner
|Décret 1474-2022
|Règlement sur la formation des coroners
Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement
|Décret 1475-2022
|Règles sur les systèmes de loterie
|Décret 1476-2022
|Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 17, 2022:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
|OC 1451-2022
|Regulation respecting a 1,000-megawatt block of wind energy
|OC 1452-2022
|Regulation respecting a 1,300-megawatt block of renewable energy
Code des professions
|OC 1454-2022
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of podiatrists
|OC 1455-2022
|Regulation respecting the compensation procedure of the Ordre des podiatres du Québec
|OC 1456-2022
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than forest engineers
|OC 1457-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than respiratory therapists
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 1458-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the disposal of residual materials
|OC 1459-2022
|Regulation respecting charges to promote the treatment and reclamation of excavated contaminated soils
|OC 1460-2022
|Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
|OC 1461-2022
|Various regulatory amendments relating to the regulatory scheme applying to activities having various levels of environmental impact according to the authorization regime provided for by the Environment Quality Act
|OC 1462-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
Food Products Act
|OC 1463-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling
and incineration of residual materials
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food
Fire Safety Act
|OC 1470-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting decorations and citations awarded in the field of fire safety and for rescue activities
Police Act
|OC 1471-2022
|By-law respecting the internal discipline of members of the specialized anti-corruption police force
Act concerning mainly the appointment and the terms
of office of coroners and of the Chief Coroner
Coroners Act
|OC 1473-2022
|Regulation respecting the procedure for recruiting and selecting persons qualified for appointment as coroner, Chief Coroner or Deputy Chief Coroner and the procedure for renewing a coroner's term
|OC 1474-2022
|Regulation respecting the training of coroners
Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines
|OC 1475-2022
|Lottery Scheme Rules
|OC 1476-2022
|Lottery Scheme Regulation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 août 2022:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité et abrogeant le Règlement sur les contrats et formulaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des permis de courtier ou d'agence
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les dossiers, livres et registres, la comptabilité en fidéicommis et l'inspection des coutiers et des agences
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le fonds d'indemnisation et la fixation de la prime d'assurance de responsabilité professionnelle
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les instances disciplinaires de l'Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certains régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 17, 2022:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising and to revoke the Regulation respecting contracts and forms
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issue of broker's and agency licences
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting records, books and registers, trust accounting and inspection of brokers and agencies
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Real Estate Indemnity Fund and determination of the professional liability insurance premium
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting disciplinary proceedings of the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 août 2022:
Loi concernant principalement la nomination et le mandat des coroners et du coroner en chef, SQ 2020, c 20
- Que soit fixée au 1er novembre 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi concernant principalement la nomination et le mandat des coroners et du coroner en chef (2020, chapitre 20) (Décret 1472-2022)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 17, 2022:
Act concerning mainly the appointment and the terms of office of coroners and of the Chief Coroner, SQ 2020, c 20
- Act in force November 1, 2022 (OC 1472-2022)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 19, 2022:
Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan
- Rules of Court — Criminal Practice Directive No. 9 — Obtaining an Order for Attendance of a Prisoner - Production Order
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2022:
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2022/127
|Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (City of Whitehorse) Order, amendment
Order / Ordre
Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2022:
Financial Administration Act
|MO 2022/37
|Second Waste Disposal Sites Non-Payable Charges Order (2022)
