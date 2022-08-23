Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Cannabis Act

SOR/2022-174 Regulations Amending the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Police Enforcement) Regulations and the Cannabis Act (Police Enforcement) Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-179 Order 2022-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2022-178 Order 2022-87-24-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-173 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2022-175 Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 23, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 23, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to five substances

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance thioperoxydicarbonic diamide ([(H2N)C(S)]2S2), tetramethyl-, also referred to as TMTD

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of 12 substances of the Resins and Rosins Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Global Affairs Canada

Consultations on developing a model Canadian digital trade agreement

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 67

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 30, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2022-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 68

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Exemption from the Interim Order for Vaccine Requirements

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2022-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Fisheries Act

Notice with respect to the availability of an administrative agreement

Global Affairs Canada

Public release of the initial environmental assessment and the summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus of the Canada-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement negotiations

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:

Canadian Western Bank, Canadian Western Trust Company and Valiant Trust Company — Relocation of designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 23, 2022:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-010

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 30, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-011

Inquiry Professional, administrative and management support services

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:

Income Tax Act

List of registered investments

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Commencement of inquiry (E-registry Service pilot project) — Certain mattresses

Determinations

Camera, CCTV, low light level application Informatics professional services



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

CUSMA Secretariat

Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Gypsum board

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 3.A – Cabarets, Cafes, Clubs, Cocktail Bars, Dining Rooms, Lounges, Restaurants, Roadhouses, Taverns, and Similar Establishments - Live Music (2018-2024)

SOCAN Tariff 10.A – Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas - Strolling Musicians and Buskers; Recorded Music (2023-2025)

SOCAN Tariff 10.B – Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas - Marching Bands; Floats with Music (2023-2025)

SOCAN Tariff 22.G – Internet - Other Uses of Music - Game Sites (2007-2019)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 30, 2022:

Railway (Alberta) Act

Alta Reg 169/2022 Heritage Railway Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 170/2022 Industrial Railway Amendment Regulation

Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act

Alta Reg 160/2022 Apprenticeship Education and Industry Training Programs Regulation Alta Reg 161/2022 Designated Trades and Restricted Activities Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 26, 2022:

Property Law Act

BC Reg 175/2022 Enacts Home Buyer Rescission Period Regulation

Real Estate Services Act

BC Reg 176/2022 Amends BC Reg 209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules

Securities Act

BC Reg 177/2022 Amends BC Reg 148/2017 — National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions

Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

BC Reg 174/2022 Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 9, 2022:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 178/2022 Amends BC Regs

71/2010 – Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

271/2007 – Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 26, 2022:

Property Law Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 12

Act in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 175/2022)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

The Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act

NB Reg 2022-47 General Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 3, 2022:

An Act to Amend the Public Health Act, SNB 2022, c 12

Act in force August 1, 2022

An Act Respecting the Retail Sales of Cannabis, SNB 2022, c 5

Act in force September 1, 2022

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 27, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed Local Rule 11-501 Fees which, once in force, will repeal and replace existing Local Rule 11-501 Fees (the "Proposed Amendments")

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 10, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions (the "Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 42/22 Low Income Tax Reduction Regulations for the 2021 and 2022 Taxation Years

Occupational Health and Safety Act

NLR 43/22 Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2012 (Amendment)

Emergency 911 Act, 2022

NLR 47/22 Emergency 911 Fee Regulations, 2022

Proclamations / Proclamations

An Act Respecting a Province Wide 911 Service for the Reporting of Emergencies, SNL2022, c E-7.03

Act in force August 1, 2022 (NLR 46/22)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2022:

Mental Health Act

NWT Reg 044-2022 Designation of Facilities Regulations







Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 185 House of Assembly Act (amended)

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2022:

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 186/2022 Personal Health Information Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 177/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 179/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 182/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 184/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 178/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2022:

Mi'kmaw Language Act, SNS 2022, c 5

Act in force October 1, 2022 (NS Reg 185/2022)

Notices / Avis

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2022:

Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules

Amendment (Expert Opinion), June 24, 2022

Nunavut / Nunavut

Province

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 An Act to perpetuate an ancient parliamentary right 2 An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes 3 An Act to amend various statutes with respect to special powers and duties of heads of council

Regulations / Règlements

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 464/22 Infectious Disease Emergency Leave, amending O Reg 228/20

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 468/22 Exemption — Certain Road Improvements in the Region of Peel

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Electricity Act, 1998

August 02, 2022

Development of a Clean Energy Credit Registry — Comments by September 16, 2022

August 10, 2022

Proposal to amend O Reg 509/18 under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by September 24, 2022

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

August 10, 2022

Proposed Implementation of an Ultra-Low Overnight Electricity Price Plan for Regulated Price Plan Consumers — Comments by September 24, 2022

City of Toronto Act, 2006

August 10, 2022

Cross-Boundary Service Integration: Amendments to the City of Toronto Act, 2006 — Comments by September 12, 2022

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 23, 2022:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2022-594 Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment







Quebec / Québec

No entries for this issue

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Taxpayers' Fairness (CPR) Act, SS 2022, c 42

Act in force July 22, 2022 (OC 347/2022)

The Marriage Act, 2021, SS 2021, c 16

Act in force August 1, 2022 (OC 348/2022)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 22, 2022:

The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act

Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 29, 2022:

The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act

Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments — Correction Notice

Yukon / Yukon