Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 03, 2022:
Controlled Drugs and Substances
Act
Cannabis Act
|
SOR/2022-174
|
Regulations Amending the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Police Enforcement) Regulations and the Cannabis Act (Police Enforcement) Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2022-179
|
Order 2022-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|
SOR/2022-178
|
Order 2022-87-24-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2022-173
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|
SOR/2022-175
|
Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 23, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 23, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to five substances
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance thioperoxydicarbonic diamide ([(H2N)C(S)]2S2), tetramethyl-, also referred to as TMTD
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of 12 substances of the Resins and Rosins Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Global Affairs Canada
- Consultations on developing a model Canadian digital trade agreement
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 67
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 30, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2022-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 68
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Exemption from the Interim Order for Vaccine Requirements
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2022-87-06-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Fisheries Act
- Notice with respect to the availability of an administrative agreement
Global Affairs Canada
- Public release of the initial environmental assessment and the summary of the initial gender-based analysis plus of the Canada-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement negotiations
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:
- Canadian Western Bank, Canadian Western Trust Company and Valiant Trust Company — Relocation of designated office for the service of enforcement notices
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 23, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-010
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 30, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-011
- Inquiry Professional, administrative and management support services
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- List of registered investments
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of inquiry (E-registry Service pilot project) — Certain mattresses
- Determinations
-
- Camera, CCTV, low light level application
- Informatics professional services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
CUSMA Secretariat
- Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Gypsum board
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 06, 2022:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 3.A – Cabarets, Cafes, Clubs, Cocktail Bars, Dining Rooms, Lounges, Restaurants, Roadhouses, Taverns, and Similar Establishments - Live Music (2018-2024)
- SOCAN Tariff 10.A – Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas - Strolling Musicians and Buskers; Recorded Music (2023-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 10.B – Parks, Parades, Streets and Other Public Areas - Marching Bands; Floats with Music (2023-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 22.G – Internet - Other Uses of Music - Game Sites (2007-2019)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 30, 2022:
Railway (Alberta) Act
|
Alta Reg 169/2022
|
Heritage Railway Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 170/2022
|
Industrial Railway Amendment Regulation
Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act
|
Alta Reg 160/2022
|
Apprenticeship Education and Industry Training Programs Regulation
|
Alta Reg 161/2022
|
Designated Trades and Restricted Activities Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 26, 2022:
Property Law Act
|
BC Reg 175/2022
|
Enacts Home Buyer Rescission Period Regulation
Real Estate Services Act
|
BC Reg 176/2022
|
Amends BC Reg 209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules
Securities Act
|
BC Reg 177/2022
|
Amends BC Reg 148/2017 — National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions
Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act
|
BC Reg 174/2022
|
Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 9, 2022:
Mineral Tenure Act
|
BC Reg 178/2022
|
Amends BC Regs
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 26, 2022:
Property Law Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 12
- Act in force January 1, 2023 (BC Reg 175/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
The Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act
|
NB Reg 2022-47
|
General Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 3, 2022:
An Act to Amend the Public Health Act, SNB 2022, c 12
- Act in force August 1, 2022
An Act Respecting the Retail Sales of Cannabis, SNB 2022, c 5
- Act in force September 1, 2022
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 27, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed Local Rule 11-501 Fees which, once in force, will repeal and replace existing Local Rule 11-501 Fees (the "Proposed Amendments")
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 10, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions (the "Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|
NLR 42/22
|
Low Income Tax Reduction Regulations for the 2021 and 2022 Taxation Years
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|
NLR 43/22
|
Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2012 (Amendment)
Emergency 911 Act, 2022
|
NLR 47/22
|
Emergency 911 Fee Regulations, 2022
Proclamations / Proclamations
An Act Respecting a Province Wide 911 Service for the Reporting of Emergencies, SNL2022, c E-7.03
- Act in force August 1, 2022 (NLR 46/22)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2022:
Mental Health Act
|
NWT Reg044-2022
|
Designation of Facilities Regulations
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
House of Assembly Act (amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2022:
Personal Health Information Act
|
NS Reg 186/2022
|
Personal Health Information Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 177/2022
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|
NS Reg 179/2022
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|
NS Reg 182/2022
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|
NS Reg 184/2022
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|
NS Reg 178/2022
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2022:
Mi'kmaw Language Act, SNS 2022, c 5
- Act in force October 1, 2022 (NS Reg 185/2022)
Notices / Avis
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, July 27, 2022:
Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules
- Amendment (Expert Opinion), June 24, 2022
Nunavut / Nunavut
Province
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to perpetuate an ancient parliamentary right
|
An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes
|
An Act to amend various statutes with respect to special powers and duties of heads of council
Regulations / Règlements
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|
O Reg 464/22
|
Infectious Disease Emergency Leave, amending O Reg 228/20
Environmental Assessment Act
|
O Reg 468/22
|
Exemption — Certain Road Improvements in the Region of Peel
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Electricity Act, 1998
August 02, 2022
Development of a Clean Energy Credit Registry — Comments by September 16, 2022
August 10, 2022
Proposal to amend O Reg 509/18 under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by September 24, 2022
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
August 10, 2022
Proposed Implementation of an Ultra-Low Overnight Electricity Price Plan for Regulated Price Plan Consumers — Comments by September 24, 2022
City of Toronto Act, 2006
August 10, 2022
Cross-Boundary Service Integration: Amendments to the City of Toronto Act, 2006 — Comments by September 12, 2022
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 23, 2022:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
EC2022-594
|
Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
- No entries for this issue
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Taxpayers' Fairness (CPR) Act, SS 2022, c 42
- Act in force July 22, 2022 (OC 347/2022)
The Marriage Act, 2021, SS 2021, c 16
- Act in force August 1, 2022 (OC 348/2022)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 22, 2022:
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act
- Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 29, 2022:
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act
- Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments — Correction Notice
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
