Jason Roth, Geoffrey Stenger and Victoria Tulk write in Alberta Solar Review on key considerations for solar project developers when entering into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. They provide their insights on:

Selecting the right contractor

Supply chain issues

Clearly defining project requirements

Fixed price contracts

Long-lead items

Connecting to the grid

Jason, Geoff and Victoria also look at additional EPC contract considerations in warranties, dealing with the unexpected and the impact of Alberta's Prompt Payment & Construction Lien Act, which comes into force on August 29, 2022.

The EPC contract remains attractive to the Alberta solar industry developer. But with the rise of inflation and other risks, both project developers and contractors will need to be flexible in the finalization of their risk-profile for the EPC contract.

