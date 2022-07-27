Legislation for the period 07/07 to 20/07

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 20, 2022:

Food and Drugs Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 16, 2022:

Canada Labour Code

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:

Quarantine Act

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 16, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 16, 2022:

Special Import Measures Act

Canada Energy Regulator

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Back To Top

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:

Alberta Health Care Insurance Act

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act

Utility Commodity Rebate Act

Back To Top

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 12, 2022:

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

Court Rules Act

Financial Administration Act

Health Professions Act

Passenger Transportation Act

Provincial Sales Tax Act

Small Claims Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 19, 2022:

Health Professions Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 12, 2022:

Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 10

Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2018, SBC 2018, c 11

Back To Top

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

The Gas and Oil Burner Act

The Construction Industry Wages Act

Manitoba Laws

The Court of Appeal Amendment and Provincial Court Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 11

Back To Top

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 20, 2022:

Aquaculture Act, SNB 2019, c 40

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Back To Top

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 141/2022 Agricultural Equipment Technician Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 142/2022 Alarm and Security Technician Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 127/2022 Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations - amendment NS Reg 128/2022 Auto Body and Collision Technician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 143/2022 Automotive Glass Technician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 129/2022 Automotive Service Technician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 144/2022 Black Beauty Culture Hair Innovator (Natural Hair Care Practitioner) Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 145/2022 Blaster Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 130/2022 Boilermaker Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 131/2022 Bricklayer Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 146/2022 Carpenter Trade Regulation - amendment NS Reg 147/2022 Communications Technician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 132/2022 Construction Electrician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 148/2022 Cook Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 149/2022 Elevating Device Mechanic Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 150/2022 Farm Technician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 151/2022 Floorcovering Installer Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 152/2022 Gasfitter Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 153/2022 Hairstylist Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 154/2022 Heavy Duty Equipment Technician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 155/2022 Industrial Electrician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 156/2022 Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 157/2022 Instrumentation and Control Technician Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 158/2022 Insulator (Heat and Frost) Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 159/2022 Ironworker (Reinforcing) Trade Regulations - amendment NS Reg 160/2022 Ironworker (Structural/Ornamental) Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 161/2022 Landscape Horticulturist Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 162/2022 Lather (Interior Systems Mechanic) Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 163/2022 Machinist Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 164/2022 Marine Fitter Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 165/2022 Mine Electrician Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 166/2022 Mine Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 133/2022 Oil Heat System Technician Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 167/2022 Painter and Decorator Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 134/2022 Plumber Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 168/2022 Powerline Technician Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 135/2022 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 169/2022 Restoration Stone Mason Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 170/2022 Roofer Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 136/2022 Sheet Metal Worker Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 137/2022 Sprinkler Fitter Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 138/2022 Steamfitter/Pipefitter Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 171/2022 Transport Trailer Technician Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 139/2022 Truck and Transport Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment NS Reg 172/2022 Welder Trade Regulations – amendment

Environment Act

NS Reg 124/2022 Activities Designation Regulations – amendment NS Reg 125/2022 Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations - amendment

Land Titles Clarification Act

NS Reg 123/2022 Land Titles Initiative Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 119/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 120/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 122/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 173/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment NS Reg 174/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment NS Reg 175/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment NS Reg 176/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:

An Act to Amend Chapter 352 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Powers of Attorney Act, SNS 2022 c 23

Act in force July 5, 2022 (NS Reg 126/2022)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, July 16, 2022:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code, July 1, 2022

Notice of Amendments to the Electricity Retailer Code of Conduct, July 1, 2022

Notice of Amendments to the Retail Settlement Code, July 1, 2022

Back To Top

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 9, 2022:

Public Health Act

EC2022-539 Notifiable Diseases and Conditions and Communicable Diseases Regulations — amendment

Legal Profession Act

Amendments to the Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:

An Act to Amend the Education Act, SPEI 2022, c 58

Act in force July 9, 2022

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 16, 2022:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – September 2022

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement

Décret 1296-2022 Règlement sur les modalités et conditions d'application des articles 12.2 à 12.4 de la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement

Loi médicale

Décret 1321-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des diététistes Décret 1323-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un pharmacien

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 1322-2022 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par l'assistant technique en pharmacie, le technicien en pharmacie et la personne en voie d'obtenir un permis d'exercice de la pharmacie

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Décret 1347-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 juillet 2022:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Décret 1381-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Décret 1382-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Décret 1404-2022 Règlement sur les règles relatives à la répartition des frais par l'Autorité des marchés financiers entre les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Décret 1405-2022 Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés pour l'application de la Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit et à la charge des agents d'évaluation du crédit pour les années 2022-2023, 2023-2024 et 2024-2025

Loi sur la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Décret 1407-2022 Règlement sur la signature de certains documents de la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

AM 2022-10 Règlement sur la signature de certains documents de la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:

Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises

OC 1296-2022 Regulation respecting the terms and conditions of application of sections 12.2 to 12.4 of the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises

Medical Act

OC 1321-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by dietitians OC 1323-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacist

Pharmacy Act

OC 1322-2022 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacy technical assistant, a pharmacy technician and a person in the process of obtaining a permit to practise pharmacy

Health Insurance Act

OC 1347-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 20, 2022:

Act respecting health services and social services

Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

OC 1381-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

Act respecting health services and social services

Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

OC 1382-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

Credit Assessment Agents Act

OC 1404-2022 Regulation respecting the rules for the distribution of the costs by the Autorité des marchés financiers among the credit assessment agents

Credit Assessment Agents Act

OC 1405-2022 Determination of the costs that must be incurred for the administration of the Credit Assessment Agents Act and borne by the credit assessment agents for the years 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025

Act respecting the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

OC 1407-2022 By-law respecting the signature of certain documents of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Derivatives Act

MO 2022-10 Regulation to amend Regulation 94-102 respecting Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juillet 2022:

Loi sur les cités et villes

Code municipal du Québec

Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

Loi sur les sociétés de transports en commun

Règlement modifiant le Règlement décrétant le seuil de la dépense d'un contrat qui ne peut être adjugé qu'après une demande de soumissions publique, le délai minimal de réception des soumissions et le plafond de la dépense permettant de limiter le territoire de provenance de celles-ci

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur la formation et la qualification professionnelles de la main-d'œuvre

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière d'électricité, de tuyauterie et de mécanique de systèmes de déplacement mécanisé dans les secteurs autres que celui de la construction

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière de gaz, de machines fixes et d'appareils sous pression

Loi sur l'aide juridique et sur la prestation de certains autres services juridiques

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'établissement de centres communautaires juridiques

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide juridique

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par les membres de l'Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 juillet 2022:

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les autorisations d'accès et la durée d'utilisation des renseignements contenus dans une banque de renseignements de santé d'un domaine clinique

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 8, 2022:

Cities and Towns Act

Municipal Code of Québec

Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

Act respecting public transit authorities

Regulation to amend the Regulation ordering the expenditure threshold for a contract that may be awarded only after a public call for tenders, the minimum time for the receipt of tenders and the expenditure ceiling allowing the territory from which tenders originate to be limited

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:

Act respecting workforce vocational training and qualification

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship in electricity, pipe fitting and mechanical conveyor systems mechanics in sectors other than the construction industry

Regulation to amend the regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship regarding gas, stationary engines and pressure vessels

Act respecting legal aid and the provision of certain other legal services

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the establishment of community legal centres

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting legal aid

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by members of the Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec

Building Act

Regulation amending the Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 20, 2022:

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2022 L'approbation du tarif établi par Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2022 pour les catégories de matières « contenants et emballages », «imprimés» et «journaux » — Arrêté du ministre de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2022 Approval of Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2022 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials — Order of the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève, SQ 2022, c 17

Que soit fixée au 15 septembre 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des paragraphes 1° et 3° de l'article 71, de l'article 77, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 79 et de l'article 86 de la Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève (Décret 1307-2022)

Loi transférant au commissaire au lobbyisme la responsabilité du registre des lobbyistes et donnant suite à la recommandation de la Commission Charbonneau concernant le délai de prescription applicable à la prise d'une poursuite pénale, SQ 2019, c 13

Que soit fixée au 13 octobre 2022 la date d'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi transférant au commissaire au lobbyisme la responsabilité du registre des lobbyistes et donnant suite à la recommandation de la Commission Charbonneau concernant le délai de prescription applicable à la prise d'une poursuite pénale (2019, chapitre 13), à l'exception de celles entrées en vigueur le 19 juin 2019 (Décret 1329-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:

Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman, SQ 2022, c 17

Paragraphs 1 and 3 of section 71, section 77, paragraph 2 of section 79 and section 86 in force September 15, 2023 (OC 1307-2022)

Act to transfer responsibility for the registry of lobbyists to the Lobbyists Commissioner and to implement the Charbonneau Commission recommendation on the prescription period for bringing penal proceedings, SQ 2019, c 13

Act in force October 13, 2022, except the sections which came into force on June 19, 2019 (OC 1329-2022)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 8, 2022:

The Provincial Health Authority Act

Sask Reg 52/2022 The Facility Designation Amendment Regulations, 2022

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 15, 2022:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:

Health Professions Act

YOIC 2022/113 Regulation to Amend the Pharmacists Regulation

Workers' Safety and Compensation Act

YOIC 2022/115 Designation of Appeal Tribunal Members as Government of Yukon Workers Regulation

YOIC 2022/106 Firefighters Listed Diseases and Minimum Cumulative Periods of Service Regulation

YOIC 2022/116 Designation of Emergency Services Workers as Government of Yukon Workers Regulation

YOIC 2022/117 Timelines Regulation

YOIC 2022/118 Regulation to Amend the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations (Workers' Safety and Compensation Act)

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Child Care Act

Financial Administration Act

Government Organisation Act

Health Act

Health Care Insurance Plan Act

Health Information Privacy and Management Act

Hospital Insurance Act

Oil and Gas Act

Public Service Act

Quartz Mining Act

Social Assistance Act

Wilderness Tourism Licensing Act

YOIC 2022/119 Consequential amendments (Workers' Safety and Compensation Act) Regulation

Order / Ordre

Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:

Workers' Safety and Compensation Act

MO 2022/01 Workers' Safety and Compensation Board Order

Notices / Avis

Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:

Legal Profession Act, 2017