Legislation for the period 07/07 to 20/07
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 20, 2022:
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2022-168
|Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Nutrition Symbols, Other Labelling Provisions, Vitamin D and Hydrogenated Fats or Oils)
|SOR/2022-169
|Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Cannabis Regulations (Supplemented Foods)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-171
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-172
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-170
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 16, 2022:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Medical Leave with Pay)
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:
Quarantine Act
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10
- Division 13 of Part 5 in force July 26, 2022 (PC 2022-0872)
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10
- The provisions of the Select Luxury Items Tax Act that set out the tax on subject aircraft, as enacted by subsection 135(1), come into force on September 1, 2022 (PC 2022-0895)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21127
- Order 2022-87-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 21064
- Notice of intent to renew the Federal agenda on the reduction of emissions of volatile organic compounds from consumer and commercial products
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 66
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 16, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21114
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-002-22 — Policy and Licensing Framework for Spectrum in the 3800 MHz Band
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Exemption from the Interim Order for Vaccine Requirements
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:
- Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company — Application to establish a Canadian branch
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 899172803RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 810175273RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 105200588RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal - Notice No. HA-2022-008
- Inquiry — Instruments and laboratory equipment
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 16, 2022:
Special Import Measures Act
- Mattresses — Decisions
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Merrill Lynch Commodities Canada, ULC
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-009
- Inquiry — Transportation, travel and relocation services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:
Alberta Health Care Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 159/2022
|Optometric Benefits (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Alta Reg 150/2022
|Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 154/2022
|Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act
|Alta Reg 157/2022
|Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act (Consequential Amendments) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 156/2022
|Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education General Regulation
Utility Commodity Rebate Act
|Alta Reg 158/2022
|Utility Commodity Rebate Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 12, 2022:
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 160/2022
|Amends BC Reg 202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 161/2022
|Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules
Financial Administration Act
|BC Reg 162/2022
|Enacts Judicial
Officers (Legal Proceedings) Indemnity Regulation
Amends BC Reg 62/2012 — Excluded Employees (Legal Proceedings) Indemnity Regulation
Health Professions Act
|BC Reg 164/2022
|Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation
Passenger Transportation Act
|BC Reg 168/2022
|Amends BC Reg 266/2004 — Passenger Transportation Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 169/2022
|Amends BC Reg 96/2013
— Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Small Claims Act
|BC Reg 161/2022
|Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 19, 2022:
Health Professions Act
|BC Reg 172/2022
|Amends BC Reg
276/2008 — Dental Hygienists Regulation
Amends BC Reg 32/2020 — Dental Technicians Regulation
Amends BC Reg 415/2008 — Dentists Regulation
Amends BC Reg 277/2008 — Denturists Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 12, 2022:
Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 10
- Act in force September 1, 2022 (BC Reg 168/2022)
Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2018, SBC 2018, c 11
- Section 8 in force July 11, 2022 (BC Reg 171/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 101/2022
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
The Gas and Oil Burner Act
|Man Reg 102/2022
|Gas and Oil Burner Regulation, amendment
The Construction Industry Wages Act
|Man Reg 103/2022
|Construction Industry Minimum Wage Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Court of Appeal Amendment and Provincial Court Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 11
- Part 1 in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 284/2022)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 20, 2022:
Aquaculture Act, SNB 2019, c 40
- Act in force July 1, 2022
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 141/2022
|Agricultural Equipment Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 142/2022
|Alarm and Security Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 127/2022
|Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 128/2022
|Auto Body and Collision Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 143/2022
|Automotive Glass Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 129/2022
|Automotive Service Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 144/2022
|Black Beauty Culture Hair Innovator (Natural Hair Care Practitioner) Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 145/2022
|Blaster Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 130/2022
|Boilermaker Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 131/2022
|Bricklayer Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 146/2022
|Carpenter Trade Regulation - amendment
|NS Reg 147/2022
|Communications Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 132/2022
|Construction Electrician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 148/2022
|Cook Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 149/2022
|Elevating Device Mechanic Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 150/2022
|Farm Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 151/2022
|Floorcovering Installer Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 152/2022
|Gasfitter Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 153/2022
|Hairstylist Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 154/2022
|Heavy Duty Equipment Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 155/2022
|Industrial Electrician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 156/2022
|Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 157/2022
|Instrumentation and Control Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 158/2022
|Insulator (Heat and Frost) Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 159/2022
|Ironworker (Reinforcing) Trade Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 160/2022
|Ironworker (Structural/Ornamental) Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 161/2022
|Landscape Horticulturist Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 162/2022
|Lather (Interior Systems Mechanic) Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 163/2022
|Machinist Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 164/2022
|Marine Fitter Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 165/2022
|Mine Electrician Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 166/2022
|Mine Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 133/2022
|Oil Heat System Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 167/2022
|Painter and Decorator Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 134/2022
|Plumber Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 168/2022
|Powerline Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 135/2022
|Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 169/2022
|Restoration Stone Mason Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 170/2022
|Roofer Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 136/2022
|Sheet Metal Worker Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 137/2022
|Sprinkler Fitter Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 138/2022
|Steamfitter/Pipefitter Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 171/2022
|Transport Trailer Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 139/2022
|Truck and Transport Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 172/2022
|Welder Trade Regulations – amendment
Environment Act
|NS Reg 124/2022
|Activities Designation Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 125/2022
|Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations - amendment
Land Titles Clarification Act
|NS Reg 123/2022
|Land Titles Initiative Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 119/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 120/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 122/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 173/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 174/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 175/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment
|NS Reg 176/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:
An Act to Amend Chapter 352 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Powers of Attorney Act, SNS 2022 c 23
- Act in force July 5, 2022 (NS Reg 126/2022)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 16, 2022:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code, July 1, 2022
- Notice of Amendments to the Electricity Retailer Code of Conduct, July 1, 2022
- Notice of Amendments to the Retail Settlement Code, July 1, 2022
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 9, 2022:
Public Health Act
|EC2022-539
|Notifiable Diseases and Conditions and Communicable Diseases Regulations — amendment
Legal Profession Act
- Amendments to the Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 9, 2022:
An Act to Amend the Education Act, SPEI 2022, c 58
- Act in force July 9, 2022
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 16, 2022:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – September 2022
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:
Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement
|Décret 1296-2022
|Règlement sur les modalités et conditions d'application des articles 12.2 à 12.4 de la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement
Loi médicale
|Décret 1321-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des diététistes
|Décret 1323-2022
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un pharmacien
Loi sur la pharmacie
|Décret 1322-2022
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par l'assistant technique en pharmacie, le technicien en pharmacie et la personne en voie d'obtenir un permis d'exercice de la pharmacie
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
|Décret 1347-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 juillet 2022:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services
sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris
|Décret 1381-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris
Loi sur les services de santé et les services
sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris
|Décret 1382-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris
Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit
|Décret 1404-2022
|Règlement sur les règles relatives à la répartition des frais par l'Autorité des marchés financiers entre les agents d'évaluation du crédit
Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit
|Décret 1405-2022
|Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés pour l'application de la Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit et à la charge des agents d'évaluation du crédit pour les années 2022-2023, 2023-2024 et 2024-2025
Loi sur la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec
|Décret 1407-2022
|Règlement sur la signature de certains documents de la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|AM 2022-10
|Règlement sur la signature de certains documents de la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:
Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises
|OC 1296-2022
|Regulation respecting the terms and conditions of application of sections 12.2 to 12.4 of the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises
Medical Act
|OC 1321-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by dietitians
|OC 1323-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacist
Pharmacy Act
|OC 1322-2022
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacy technical assistant, a pharmacy technician and a person in the process of obtaining a permit to practise pharmacy
Health Insurance Act
|OC 1347-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 20, 2022:
Act respecting health services and social
services
Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons
|OC 1381-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons
Act respecting health services and social
services
Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons
|OC 1382-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons
Credit Assessment Agents Act
|OC 1404-2022
|Regulation respecting the rules for the distribution of the costs by the Autorité des marchés financiers among the credit assessment agents
Credit Assessment Agents Act
|OC 1405-2022
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred for the administration of the Credit Assessment Agents Act and borne by the credit assessment agents for the years 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025
Act respecting the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec
|OC 1407-2022
|By-law respecting the signature of certain documents of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec
Derivatives Act
|MO 2022-10
|Regulation to amend Regulation 94-102 respecting Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juillet 2022:
Loi sur les cités et villes
Code municipal du Québec
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Loi sur les sociétés de transports en commun
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement décrétant le seuil de la dépense d'un contrat qui ne peut être adjugé qu'après une demande de soumissions publique, le délai minimal de réception des soumissions et le plafond de la dépense permettant de limiter le territoire de provenance de celles-ci
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:
Loi sur la formation et la qualification professionnelles de la main-d'œuvre
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière d'électricité, de tuyauterie et de mécanique de systèmes de déplacement mécanisé dans les secteurs autres que celui de la construction
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière de gaz, de machines fixes et d'appareils sous pression
Loi sur l'aide juridique et sur la prestation de certains autres services juridiques
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'établissement de centres communautaires juridiques
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide juridique
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par les membres de l'Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 juillet 2022:
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les autorisations d'accès et la durée d'utilisation des renseignements contenus dans une banque de renseignements de santé d'un domaine clinique
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 8, 2022:
Cities and Towns Act
Municipal Code of Québec
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Act respecting public transit authorities
- Regulation to amend the Regulation ordering the expenditure threshold for a contract that may be awarded only after a public call for tenders, the minimum time for the receipt of tenders and the expenditure ceiling allowing the territory from which tenders originate to be limited
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:
Act respecting workforce vocational training and qualification
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship in electricity, pipe fitting and mechanical conveyor systems mechanics in sectors other than the construction industry
- Regulation to amend the regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship regarding gas, stationary engines and pressure vessels
Act respecting legal aid and the provision of certain other legal services
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the establishment of community legal centres
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting legal aid
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by members of the Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec
Building Act
- Regulation amending the Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 20, 2022:
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2022
|L'approbation du tarif établi par Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2022 pour les catégories de matières « contenants et emballages », «imprimés» et «journaux » — Arrêté du ministre de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2022
|Approval of Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2022 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials — Order of the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 juillet 2022:
Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève, SQ 2022, c 17
- Que soit fixée au 15 septembre 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des paragraphes 1° et 3° de l'article 71, de l'article 77, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 79 et de l'article 86 de la Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève (Décret 1307-2022)
Loi transférant au commissaire au lobbyisme la responsabilité du registre des lobbyistes et donnant suite à la recommandation de la Commission Charbonneau concernant le délai de prescription applicable à la prise d'une poursuite pénale, SQ 2019, c 13
- Que soit fixée au 13 octobre 2022 la date d'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi transférant au commissaire au lobbyisme la responsabilité du registre des lobbyistes et donnant suite à la recommandation de la Commission Charbonneau concernant le délai de prescription applicable à la prise d'une poursuite pénale (2019, chapitre 13), à l'exception de celles entrées en vigueur le 19 juin 2019 (Décret 1329-2022)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 13, 2022:
Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman, SQ 2022, c 17
- Paragraphs 1 and 3 of section 71, section 77, paragraph 2 of section 79 and section 86 in force September 15, 2023 (OC 1307-2022)
Act to transfer responsibility for the registry of lobbyists to the Lobbyists Commissioner and to implement the Charbonneau Commission recommendation on the prescription period for bringing penal proceedings, SQ 2019, c 13
- Act in force October 13, 2022, except the sections which came into force on June 19, 2019 (OC 1329-2022)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 8, 2022:
The Provincial Health Authority Act
|Sask Reg 52/2022
|The Facility Designation Amendment Regulations, 2022
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 15, 2022:
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:
Health Professions Act
|YOIC 2022/113
|Regulation to Amend the Pharmacists Regulation
Workers' Safety and Compensation Act
|YOIC 2022/115
|
Designation of Appeal Tribunal Members as Government of Yukon Workers Regulation
|YOIC 2022/106
|Firefighters Listed Diseases and Minimum Cumulative Periods of Service Regulation
|YOIC 2022/116
|Designation of Emergency Services Workers as Government of Yukon Workers Regulation
|YOIC 2022/117
|Timelines Regulation
|YOIC 2022/118
|Regulation to Amend the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations (Workers' Safety and Compensation Act)
Access to Information and Protection of Privacy
Act
Child Care Act
Financial Administration Act
Government Organisation Act
Health Act
Health Care Insurance Plan Act
Health Information Privacy and Management Act
Hospital Insurance Act
Oil and Gas Act
Public Service Act
Quartz Mining Act
Social Assistance Act
Wilderness Tourism Licensing Act
|YOIC 2022/119
|Consequential amendments (Workers' Safety and Compensation Act) Regulation
Order / Ordre
Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:
Workers' Safety and Compensation Act
|MO 2022/01
|Workers' Safety and Compensation Board Order
Notices / Avis
Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2022:
Legal Profession Act, 2017
- Amendments
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.