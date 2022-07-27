Legislation for the period 07/07 to 20/07

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II,  July 20, 2022:

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2022-168 Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Nutrition Symbols, Other Labelling Provisions, Vitamin D and Hydrogenated Fats or Oils)
SOR/2022-169 Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Cannabis Regulations (Supplemented Foods)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-171 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
SOR/2022-172 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
SOR/2022-170 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I,  July 16, 2022:

Canada Labour Code

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Medical Leave with Pay)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I,  July 9, 2022:

Quarantine Act

  • Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

  • Division 13 of Part 5 in force July 26, 2022 (PC  2022-0872)

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

  • The provisions of the Select Luxury Items Tax Act that set out the tax on subject aircraft, as enacted by subsection 135(1), come into force on September 1, 2022 (PC  2022-0895)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I,  July 9, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21127
  • Order 2022-87-04-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
  • Significant New Activity Notice No. 21064
  • Notice of intent to renew the Federal agenda on the reduction of emissions of volatile organic compounds from consumer and commercial products

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 66

Canada Gazette, Part I,  July 16, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21114

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SPB-002-22 — Policy and Licensing Framework for Spectrum in the 3800 MHz Band

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

  • Exemption from the Interim Order for Vaccine Requirements

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I,  July 9, 2022:

  • Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company — Application to establish a Canadian branch

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I,  July 9, 2022:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 899172803RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Audit, 810175273RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 105200588RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal - Notice No. HA-2022-008
  • Inquiry — Instruments and laboratory equipment

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Orders
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I,  July 16, 2022:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Mattresses — Decisions

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Merrill Lynch Commodities Canada, ULC

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-009
  • Inquiry — Transportation, travel and relocation services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

Back To Top

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II,  July 15, 2022:

Alberta Health Care Insurance Act

Alta Reg 159/2022 Optometric Benefits (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Alta Reg 150/2022 Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 154/2022 Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act

Alta Reg 157/2022 Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act (Consequential Amendments) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 156/2022 Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education General Regulation

Utility Commodity Rebate Act

Alta Reg 158/2022 Utility Commodity Rebate Regulation

Back To Top

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin July 12, 2022:

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 160/2022 Amends BC Reg 202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 161/2022 Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules

Financial Administration Act

BC Reg 162/2022 Enacts Judicial Officers (Legal Proceedings) Indemnity Regulation
Amends BC Reg 62/2012 — Excluded Employees (Legal Proceedings) Indemnity Regulation

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 164/2022 Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation

Passenger Transportation Act

BC Reg 168/2022 Amends BC Reg 266/2004 — Passenger Transportation Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 169/2022 Amends BC Reg 96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Small Claims Act

BC Reg 161/2022 Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin July 19, 2022:

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 172/2022 Amends BC Reg 276/2008 — Dental Hygienists Regulation
Amends BC Reg 32/2020 — Dental Technicians Regulation
Amends BC Reg 415/2008 — Dentists Regulation
Amends BC Reg 277/2008 — Denturists Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin July 12, 2022:

Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 10

  • Act in force September 1, 2022 (BC Reg 168/2022)

Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2018, SBC 2018, c 11

  • Section 8 in force July 11, 2022 (BC Reg 171/2022)

Back To Top

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 101/2022 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

The Gas and Oil Burner Act

Man Reg 102/2022 Gas and Oil Burner Regulation, amendment

The Construction Industry Wages Act

Man Reg 103/2022 Construction Industry Minimum Wage Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Court of Appeal Amendment and Provincial Court Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 11

  • Part 1 in force January 1, 2023 (OIC  284/2022)

Back To Top

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette July 20, 2022:

Aquaculture Act, SNB 2019, c 40

  • Act in force July 1, 2022
Back To Top

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Back To Top

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue
Back To Top

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II,  July 15, 2022:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 141/2022 Agricultural Equipment Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 142/2022 Alarm and Security Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 127/2022 Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 128/2022 Auto Body and Collision Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 143/2022 Automotive Glass Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 129/2022 Automotive Service Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 144/2022 Black Beauty Culture Hair Innovator (Natural Hair Care Practitioner) Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 145/2022 Blaster Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 130/2022 Boilermaker Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 131/2022 Bricklayer Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 146/2022 Carpenter Trade Regulation - amendment
NS Reg 147/2022 Communications Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 132/2022 Construction Electrician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 148/2022 Cook Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 149/2022 Elevating Device Mechanic Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 150/2022 Farm Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 151/2022 Floorcovering Installer Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 152/2022 Gasfitter Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 153/2022 Hairstylist Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 154/2022 Heavy Duty Equipment Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 155/2022 Industrial Electrician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 156/2022 Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 157/2022 Instrumentation and Control Technician Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 158/2022 Insulator (Heat and Frost) Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 159/2022 Ironworker (Reinforcing) Trade Regulations - amendment
NS Reg 160/2022 Ironworker (Structural/Ornamental) Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 161/2022 Landscape Horticulturist Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 162/2022 Lather (Interior Systems Mechanic) Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 163/2022 Machinist Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 164/2022 Marine Fitter Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 165/2022 Mine Electrician Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 166/2022 Mine Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 133/2022 Oil Heat System Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 167/2022 Painter and Decorator Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 134/2022 Plumber Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 168/2022 Powerline Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 135/2022 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 169/2022 Restoration Stone Mason Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 170/2022 Roofer Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 136/2022 Sheet Metal Worker Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 137/2022 Sprinkler Fitter Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 138/2022 Steamfitter/Pipefitter Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 171/2022 Transport Trailer Technician Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 139/2022 Truck and Transport Mechanic Trade Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 172/2022 Welder Trade Regulations – amendment

Environment Act

NS Reg 124/2022 Activities Designation Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 125/2022 Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations - amendment

Land Titles Clarification Act

NS Reg 123/2022 Land Titles Initiative Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 119/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 120/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 122/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 173/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 174/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 175/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment
NS Reg 176/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations – amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II,  July 15, 2022:

An Act to Amend Chapter 352 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Powers of Attorney Act, SNS 2022 c 23

  • Act in force July 5, 2022 (NS Reg 126/2022)
Back To Top

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue
Back To Top

Ontario / Ontario

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette July 16, 2022:

Ontario Energy Board

  • Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code, July 1, 2022
  • Notice of Amendments to the Electricity Retailer Code of Conduct, July 1, 2022
  • Notice of Amendments to the Retail Settlement Code, July 1, 2022

Back To Top

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II,  July 9, 2022:

Public Health Act

EC2022-539 Notifiable Diseases and Conditions and Communicable Diseases Regulations —  amendment

Legal Profession Act

  • Amendments to the Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I,  July 9, 2022:

An Act to Amend the Education Act, SPEI 2022, c 58

  • Act in force July 9, 2022

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II,  July 16, 2022:

Judicature Act

  • Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – September 2022
Back To Top

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement

Décret 1296-2022 Règlement sur les modalités et conditions d'application des articles 12.2 à 12.4 de la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement

Loi médicale

Décret 1321-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des diététistes
Décret 1323-2022

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un pharmacien

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 1322-2022 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par l'assistant technique en pharmacie, le technicien en pharmacie et la personne en voie d'obtenir un permis d'exercice de la pharmacie

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Décret 1347-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  20 juillet 2022:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Décret 1381-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Décret 1382-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les autochtones cris

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Décret 1404-2022 Règlement sur les règles relatives à la répartition des frais par l'Autorité des marchés financiers entre les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Décret 1405-2022 Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés pour l'application de la Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit et à la charge des agents d'évaluation du crédit pour les années 2022-2023, 2023-2024 et 2024-2025

Loi sur la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Décret 1407-2022 Règlement sur la signature de certains documents de la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

AM 2022-10 Règlement sur la signature de certains documents de la Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  July 13, 2022:

Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises

OC 1296-2022 Regulation respecting the terms and conditions of application of sections 12.2 to 12.4 of the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises

Medical Act

OC 1321-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by dietitians
OC 1323-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacist

Pharmacy Act

OC 1322-2022 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacy technical assistant, a pharmacy technician and a person in the process of obtaining a permit to practise pharmacy

Health Insurance Act

OC 1347-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  July 20, 2022:

Act respecting health services and social services
Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

OC 1381-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

Act respecting health services and social services
Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

OC 1382-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting health services and social services for Cree Native persons

Credit Assessment Agents Act

OC 1404-2022 Regulation respecting the rules for the distribution of the costs by the Autorité des marchés financiers among the credit assessment agents

Credit Assessment Agents Act

OC 1405-2022 Determination of the costs that must be incurred for the administration of the Credit Assessment Agents Act and borne by the credit assessment agents for the years 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025

Act respecting the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

OC 1407-2022 By-law respecting the signature of certain documents of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec

Derivatives Act

MO 2022-10 Regulation to amend Regulation 94-102 respecting Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  8 juillet 2022:

Loi sur les cités et villes
Code municipal du Québec
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Loi sur les sociétés de transports en commun

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement décrétant le seuil de la dépense d'un contrat qui ne peut être adjugé qu'après une demande de soumissions publique, le délai minimal de réception des soumissions et le plafond de la dépense permettant de limiter le territoire de provenance de celles-ci

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur la formation et la qualification professionnelles de la main-d'œuvre

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière d'électricité, de tuyauterie et de mécanique de systèmes de déplacement mécanisé dans les secteurs autres que celui de la construction
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l'apprentissage en matière de gaz, de machines fixes et d'appareils sous pression

Loi sur l'aide juridique et sur la prestation de certains autres services juridiques

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'établissement de centres communautaires juridiques
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide juridique

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par les membres de l'Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec

Loi sur le bâtiment

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  20 juillet 2022:

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les autorisations d'accès et la durée d'utilisation des renseignements contenus dans une banque de renseignements de santé d'un domaine clinique

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  July 8, 2022:

Cities and Towns Act
Municipal Code of Québec
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Act respecting public transit authorities

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation ordering the expenditure threshold for a contract that may be awarded only after a public call for tenders, the minimum time for the receipt of tenders and the expenditure ceiling allowing the territory from which tenders originate to be limited

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  July 13, 2022:

Act respecting workforce vocational training and qualification

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship in electricity, pipe fitting and mechanical conveyor systems mechanics in sectors other than the construction industry
  • Regulation to amend the regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship regarding gas, stationary engines and pressure vessels

Act respecting legal aid and the provision of certain other legal services

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the establishment of community legal centres
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting legal aid

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by members of the Ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec

Building Act

  • Regulation amending the Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  July 20, 2022:

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2022 L'approbation du tarif établi par Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2022 pour les catégories de matières « contenants et emballages », «imprimés» et «journaux » — Arrêté du ministre de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  July 13, 2022:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2022 Approval of Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2022 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials — Order of the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  13 juillet 2022:

Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève, SQ 2022, c 17

  • Que soit fixée au 15 septembre 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des paragraphes 1° et 3° de l'article 71, de l'article 77, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 79 et de l'article 86 de la Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève (Décret 1307-2022)

Loi transférant au commissaire au lobbyisme la responsabilité du registre des lobbyistes et donnant suite à la recommandation de la Commission Charbonneau concernant le délai de prescription applicable à la prise d'une poursuite pénale, SQ 2019, c 13

  • Que soit fixée au 13 octobre 2022 la date d'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi transférant au commissaire au lobbyisme la responsabilité du registre des lobbyistes et donnant suite à la recommandation de la Commission Charbonneau concernant le délai de prescription applicable à la prise d'une poursuite pénale (2019, chapitre 13), à l'exception de celles entrées en vigueur le 19 juin 2019 (Décret 1329-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  July 13, 2022:

Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman SQ 2022, c 17

  • Paragraphs 1 and 3 of section 71, section 77, paragraph 2 of section 79 and section 86 in force September 15, 2023 (OC 1307-2022)

Act to transfer responsibility for the registry of lobbyists to the Lobbyists Commissioner and to implement the Charbonneau Commission recommendation on the prescription period for bringing penal proceedings, SQ 2019, c 13

  • Act in force October 13, 2022, except the sections which came into force on June 19, 2019 (OC 1329-2022)
Back To Top

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 8, 2022:

The Provincial Health Authority Act

Sask Reg 52/2022 The Facility Designation Amendment Regulations, 2022

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 15, 2022:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

  • The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022
Back To Top

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II,  July 15, 2022:

Health Professions Act

YOIC 2022/113 Regulation to Amend the Pharmacists Regulation

Workers' Safety and Compensation Act

YOIC 2022/115

Designation of Appeal Tribunal Members as Government of Yukon Workers Regulation
YOIC 2022/106 Firefighters Listed Diseases and Minimum Cumulative Periods of Service Regulation
YOIC 2022/116 Designation of Emergency Services Workers as Government of Yukon Workers Regulation
YOIC 2022/117 Timelines Regulation
YOIC 2022/118 Regulation to Amend the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations (Workers' Safety and Compensation Act)

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
Child Care Act
Financial Administration Act
Government Organisation Act
Health Act
Health Care Insurance Plan Act
Health Information Privacy and Management Act
Hospital Insurance Act
Oil and Gas Act
Public Service Act
Quartz Mining Act
Social Assistance Act
Wilderness Tourism Licensing Act

YOIC 2022/119 Consequential amendments (Workers' Safety and Compensation Act) Regulation

Order / Ordre

Yukon Gazette, Part II,  July 15, 2022:

Workers' Safety and Compensation Act

MO 2022/01 Workers' Safety and Compensation Board Order

Notices / Avis

Yukon Gazette, Part II,  July 15, 2022:

Legal Profession Act, 2017

  • Amendments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.