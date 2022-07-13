Legislation for the period 06/23 to 07/06
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-29
|An Act to provide for the establishment of a national council for reconciliation
|C-224
|An Act to establish a national framework for the prevention and treatment of cancers linked to firefighting
|C-226
|An Act respecting the development of a national strategy to assess, prevent and address environmental racism and to advance environmental justice
|C-228
|An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and the Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 06, 2022:
Canada Small Business Financing Act
|SOR/2022-157
|Regulations Amending the Canada Small Business Financing Regulations
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
Apprentice Loans Act
|SOR/2022-141
|Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations and the Apprentice Loans Regulations
Canadian Human Rights Act
|SOR/2022-150
|Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Human Rights Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Cannabis Act
|SOR/2022-145
|Regulations Amending the Cannabis Regulations (Listing Ingredients for Edible Cannabis)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2022-140
|Clean Fuel Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2022-143
|Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2022-161
|Order Amending the Import Control List
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2022-159
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
|SOR/2022-147
|Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2022-146
|Regulations Amending the Natural Health Products Regulations
Criminal Code
|SOR/2022-139
|Regulations Amending the Pari-Mutuel Betting Supervision Regulations
Patent Act
|SOR/2022-162
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Amending the Patented Medicines Regulations (Additional Factors and Information Reporting Requirements), No. 5
Privacy Act
|SOR/2022-151
|Regulations Amending the Privacy Regulations
Safe Food for Canadians Act
|SOR/2022-144
|Regulations Amending the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-167
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
|SOR/2022-165
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-166
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations
|SOR/2022-148
|Regulations Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Special Import Measures Act
Special Import Measures Act
Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act
|SOR/2022-160
|Regulations Amending the Special Import Measures Regulations and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 25, 2022:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Marine Safety Management System Regulations
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
- Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Registration Database)
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 02, 2022:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending the Canada Labour Standards Regulations (Employees Under 18 Years of Age)
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
- Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (School Buses)
Railway Safety Act
- Regulations Amending the Railway Safety Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23
- Division 17 of Part 4 of Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, which amends Canada Small Business Financing Act, other than subsections 204(2) and (3) and 206(1), which came in force on Royal Assent, in force July 04, 2022 (PC 2022-0816)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
June 23, 2022
- Bill C-14, An Act to amend the Constitution Act, 1867 (electoral representation) — Chapter No. 6
- Bill S-10, Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement Act — Chapter No. 9
- Bill C-19, Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill C-28, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (self-induced extreme intoxication) — Chapter No. 11
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 25, 2022:
Species At Risk Act
- Description of Eastern Whip-poor-will critical habitat in the Big Creek National Wildlife Area, the Long Point National Wildlife Area, the Prince Edward Point National Wildlife Area, and the Rideau Bird Sanctuary
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order for Civil Aviation Respecting Requirements Related to Vaccination Due to COVID-19, No. 3
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 65
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2022
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 02, 2022:
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Bank Swallow critical habitat in the Baie de L'Isle-Verte National Wildlife Area, Big Creek National Wildlife Area, Columbia National Wildlife Area, Îles de Contrecœur National Wildlife Area, Long Point National Wildlife Area, Pointe de l'Est National Wildlife Area, Tintamarre National Wildlife Area, Wellers Bay National Wildlife Area, Black Pond Bird Sanctuary, Bonaventure Island and Percé Rock Bird Sanctuary, Inglewood Bird Sanctuary, L'Isle-Verte Bird Sanctuary, Montmagny Bird Sanctuary, Red Deer Bird Sanctuary, and Saint-Vallier Bird Sanctuary
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality: Physical, Aesthetic and Chemical Characteristics
Canada Marine Act
- Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order Respecting Cruise Ship Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 25, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-007
- Determination — Engineering (R&D)
- Ruling — Oil country tubular goods
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
CUSMA Secretariat
- Decision — Gypsum board
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 02, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Income Tax Act Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 119268472RR0001]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Species at Risk Act
- Description of critical habitat of Bank Swallow in Banff National Park of Canada, Cape Breton Highlands National Park of Canada, Jasper National Park of Canada, Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site, Kluane National Park and National Park Reserve of Canada, Kootenay National Park of Canada, Kouchibouguac National Park of Canada, Prince Edward Island National Park of Canada, Rouge National Urban Park of Canada and Wapusk National Park of Canada
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2022:
Animal Health Act
|Alta Reg 110/2022
|Reportable and Notifiable Diseases Amendment Regulation
Court of Queen's Bench Act
|Alta Reg 136/2022
|Court of Queen's Bench (Various Regulations) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 137/2022
|Court of Queen's Bench (Various Statutes) Amendment Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 133/2022
|Payment in Lieu of Tax (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 114/2022
|Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 108/2022
|Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 141/2022
|Conservation and Reclamation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 111/2022
|Disclosure of Information (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 107/2022
|Environmental Protection and Enhancement (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 113/2022
|Potable Water Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 140/2022
|Remediation Amendment Regulation
Financial Innovation Act
|Alta Reg 109/2022
|Financial Innovation Regulation
Freehold Mineral Rights Tax Act
|Alta Reg 134/2022
|Freehold Mineral Rights Tax (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Geothermal Resource Development Act
|Alta Reg 116/2022
|Geothermal Resource Development Rules
Health Facilities Act
|Alta Reg 120/2022
|Health Facilities (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Justice of the Peace Act
|Alta Reg 138/2022
|Justice of the Peace (Streamlining) Amendment Regulation
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 142/2022
|Exploration Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 117/2022
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Powers of Attorney Act
|Alta Reg 146/2022
|Remote Signing and Witnessing (Effective Period) Amendment Regulation
Public Health Act
|Alta Reg 121/2022
|Co-ordinated Home Care Program (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Wills and Succession Act
|Alta Reg 145/2022
|Remote Signing and Witnessing (Effective Period) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 17
- Section 1(3) to (5), (7), (10) to (18), (20) and (21), which amend the Post-secondary Learning Act, in force July 20, 2022 (OIC 274/2022)
Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Education Act, SA 2021, c S-7.88
- Act in force July 20, 2022 (OIC 275/2022)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 28, 2022:
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 144/2022
|Amends BC Reg 202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation
Civil Resolution Tribunal Act
|BC Reg 147/2022
|Amends BC Regs
232/2018 — Tribunal Small Claims Regulation
233/2018 — Accident Claims Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 148/2022
|Amends BC Reg 168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
|BC Reg 149/2022
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
Financial Administration Act
|BC Reg 150/2022
|Enacts Mountain Caribou Partnership General Remission Regulation (No. 2)
Food and Agricultural Products Classification Act
|BC Reg 158/2022
|Amends BC Reg 168/2018 — Wines of Marked Quality Regulation
Hydro and Power Authority Act
|BC Reg 152/2022
|Enacts Hydro and Power Authority Regulation
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 153/2022
|Enacts Clean Buildings Tax Credit Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 147/2022
|Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 146/2022
|Amends BC Regs
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 154/2022
|Amends BC Regs
96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Safety Standards Act
|BC Reg 145/2022
|Amends BC Reg 103/2004 — Gas Safety Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 156/2022
|Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting Load Attraction and Low-Carbon Electrification
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 5, 2022:
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 159/2022
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 159/2022
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 28, 2022:
Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 6
- Sections 2, 5, 9 and 11 to 14 in force September 1, 2022 (BC Reg 174/2022)
Transportation Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 16
- Act in force June 27, 2022 (BC Reg 155/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Scrap Metal Act
|Man Reg 72/2022
|Scrap Metal Regulation
The Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act
|Man Reg 73/2022
|Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Regulation
|Man Reg 89/2022
|Standards of Sound Business Practice Regulation
|Man Reg 90/2022
|Prudential Standards for Credit Union Central of Manitoba Regulation
The Health System Governance and Accountability Act
|Man Reg 80/2022
|Health Authorities and Health Regions Regulation
|Man Reg 84/2022
|Health Authorities (General) Regulation, amendment
The Health Services Insurance Act
|Man Reg 81/2022
|Manitoba Health Appeal Board Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 82/2022
|Sessional Rates for Services Regulation, repeal
|Man Reg 85/2022
|Hospital Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 86/2022
|Personal Care Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Scrap Metal Act, SM 2022, c 12
- In force July 18, 2022 (OIC 247/2022)
The Crown Land Dispositions Act (Various Acts Amended), SM 2021, c 17
- In force July 1, 2022 (OIC 256/2022)
The Emergency Medical Response and Stretcher Transportation Amendment Act, SM 2017, c 13
- Clause 2(a), insofar as it repeals the definitions "air ambulance", "ambulance operator", "grant" and "municipality", clauses 2(b) and (c), sections 3 and 6 to 11, clause 13(1)(c), subsections 13(2) to (4), sections 14 and 15 in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 265/2022)
The Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 24
- In force July 1, 2022 (OIC 250/2022)
The Court of Appeal Amendment and Provincial Court Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 11
- Act, except Part 1, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 249/2022)
- Part 1 in force January 1, 2023
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2022-37
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
|NB Reg 2022-41
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
Public Health Act
|NB Reg 2022-39
|Water Circulation Systems Regulation
Cannabis Retailers Licensing Act
|NB Reg 2022-40
|General Regulation
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Judicature Act
|NLR 37/22
|Composition of the Supreme Court Regulations
Labour Standards Act
|NLR 38/22
|Labour Standards Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2022:
Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|NWT Reg R-040-2022
|Mill Rate Establishment Order (2022)
Western Canada Lottery Act
|NWT Reg R-041-2022
|Western Canada Lottery Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 1, 2022:
Building Code Act
|NS Reg 116/2022
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — replacement
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 113/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 117/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 118/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Notices / Avis
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2022:
Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules
- Amendment, May 26, 2022
- Amendment (Rule 7), May 26, 2022
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2022:
Property assessment and Taxation Act
|Nu Reg 018-2022
|Mill Rate Establishment Order, 2022
Liquor Act
|Nu Reg 021-2022
|Liquor Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 02, 2022:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 33-508 Extension to Ontario Instrument 33-507 Exemption from Underwriting Conflicts Disclosure Requirements
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juin 2022:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des
organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements
personnels
Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels
|Décret 1011-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la diffusion de l'information et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
Code des professions
|Décret 1064-2022
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des hygiénistes dentaires
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
|Décret 1211-2022
|Corrections au texte français et au texte anglais du Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 juillet 2022:
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
|Décret 1160-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
Code des professions
|Décret 1203-2022
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes en voie d'obtenir le permis délivré par l'Ordre des opticiens d'ordonnances du Québec
Code civil du Québec
Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'encadrement du secteur financier, la protection des dépôts d'argent et le régime de fonctionnement des institutions financières
|Décret 1213-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement établissant diverses mesures en matière d'assurance des copropriétés divises
Loi sur les assureurs
|Décret 1214-2022
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l'année 2021-2022
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
|Décret 1215-2022
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôt pour l'année 2021-2022
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
|Décret 1216-2022
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de cesfrais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l'année 2021-2022
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
|Décret 1217-2022
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d'une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et non-membre exigible pour l'année 2021-2022
Loi sur le ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
|Décret 1242-2022
|Programme relatif à certains services fournis par les hygiénistes dentaires
Loi sur l'hébergement touristique
|Décret 1252-2022
|Règlement sur l'hébergement touristique
Loi sur le ministère du Développement
durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective
Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en œuvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 972-2022
|Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en œuvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants (Erratum)
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 29, 2022:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public
bodies and the Protection of personal information
Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information
|OC 1011-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the distribution of information and the protection of personal information
Professional Code
|OC 1064-2022
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than dental hygienists
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
|OC 1211-2022
|Corrections to the French and English texts of the Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 6, 2022:
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
|OC 1160-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
Professional Code
|OC 1203-2022
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons in the process of obtaining a permit issued by the Ordre des opticiens d'ordonnances du Québec
Civil Code of Québec
Act mainly to improve the regulation of the financial sector, the protection of deposits of money and the operation of financial institutions
|OC 1213-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation to establish various measures in matters of divided co-ownership insurance
Insurers Act
|OC 1214-2022
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2021-2022
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
|OC 1215-2022
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2021-2022
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|OC 1216-2022
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2021-2022
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
|OC 1217-2022
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2021-2022
Act respecting the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
|OC 1242-2022
|Program Respecting Certain Services Provided by Dental Hygienists
Tourist Accommodation Act
|OC 1252-2022
|Tourist Accommodation Regulation
Act respecting the Ministère du
Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des
Parcs
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection
Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 972-2022
|Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers (Erratum)
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juin 2022:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des
organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements
personnels
Loi sur la protection des renseignements personnels dans le secteur privé
Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels
- Règlement sur les incidents de confidentialité
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2023
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
- Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2023
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation des demandes relatives à des petites créances
- Règlement établissant un projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l'administration de la justice
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
- Règlement modifiant le Tarif judiciaire en matière civile
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 juillet 2022:
Loi sur le ministère de la Justic
- Prolongation de mesures visant à assurer la bonne administration de la justice
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie
Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la publicité légale des entreprises
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 29, 2022:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public
bodies and the Protection of personal information
Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector
Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information
- Regulation respecting confidentiality incidents
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2023
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Workers' Compensation Act
- Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2023
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mediation of small claims
- Regulation to establish a pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
Courts of Justice Act
- Regulation to amend the Tariff of judicial fees in civil matters
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 6, 2022:
Act respecting the Ministère de la Justice
- Extension of measures for ensuring the proper administration of justice
Health Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting application of the Health Insurance Act
Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juin 2022:
Loi sur les impôts
|AM 2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant les opérations à divulgation obligatoire — Arrêté du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 juillet 2022:
Code des professions
|AM 2022-002
|Montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2023-2024 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2022-002 de la ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 29, 2022:
Taxation Act
|MO 2022
|Regulation to amend the Mandatory Transaction Disclosure Regulation — Order of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 6, 2022:
Professional Code
|MO 2022-002
|Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2023-2024 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2022-002 of the Minister of Higher Education
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juin 2022:
Loi modifiant la Charte de la langue française, SQ 2002, c 28
- L'article 1 en vigueur au 1er juin 2023 (Décret 1123-2022)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 juillet 2022:
Loi sur l'hébergement touristique, SQ 2021, c 30
- Que soit fixée au 1er septembre 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi sur l'hébergement touristique (Décret 1251-2022)
Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entreprises, SQ 2021, c 19
- Que soit fixée au 29 août 2022 la date d'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du paragraphe 2° de l'article 2 et des articles 7, 23, 24 et 30 de la Loi visant principalement à améliorer la transparence des entrepris (Décret 1266-2022)
Loi visant principalement à mettre fin à la recherche et à la production d'hydrocarbures ainsi qu'au financement public de ces activités, SQ 2022, c 10
- Que soit fixée au 23 août 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de la Loi visant principalement à mettre fin à la recherche et à la production d'hydrocarbures ainsi qu'au financement public de ces activités (2022, chapitre 10), à l'exception de celles entrées en vigueur le 13 avril 2022 (Décret 1313-2022)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 29, 2022:
Act to amend the Charter of the French language, SQ 2002, c 28
- Section 1 in force June 1, 2023 (OC 1123-2022)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 6, 2022:
Tourist Accommodation Act, SQ 2021, c 30
- Act in force September 1, 2022 (OC 1251-2022)
Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises, SQ 2021, c 19
- Paragraph 2 of section 2 and sections 7, 23, 24 and 30 in force August 29, 2022 (OC 1266-2022)
Act mainly to end petroleum exploration and production and the public financing of those activities, SQ 2022, c 10
- The provisions of the Act in force August 23, 2022, except those that came into force April 13, 2022 (OC 1313-2022)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 24, 2022:
The Emergency Planning Act
|RRS E-8.1 Reg 3
|The Provincial Disaster Assistance (Supplemental – Spring 2022) Program Regulations
The Coroners Act
|Sask Reg 45/2022
|The Coroners Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Queen's Bench Act, 1998
|Sask Reg 47/2022
|The Queen's Bench Amendment Regulations, 2022
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Publications Centre — Cabinet Secretariat
The Inter-jurisdictional Support Orders Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 14
- In force July 1, 2022 (OC 278/2022)
The Miscellaneous Statutes (Remote Witnessing) Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 22
- In force July 1, 2022 (OC 279/2022)
The Miscellaneous Statutes (Remote Witnessing) Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 2), SS 2022, c 23
- In force July 1, 2022 (OC 280/2022)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2022:
Rules of
Court
Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan
- Chambers Sittings
- Court Sittings
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 30, 2022:
Rules of
Court
Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan
- General Application Practice Directive No. 11 — Time Limits for Oral Presentation in Chambers
- Civil Practice Practice Directive No. 6 — Chambers Appearance Memo
Yukon / Yukon
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.