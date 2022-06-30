Legislation for the period 06/09 to 06/22

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 22, 2022:

Apprentice Loans Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

Canada Student Loans Act

Canada Transportation Act

Canada Wildlife Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Customs Tariff

Explosives Act

Financial Administration Act

Investment Canada Act

Patent Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

Pest Control Products Act

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:

Copyright Act

Insurance Companies Act

Export and Import Permits Act

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

Aeronautics Act

Financial Administration Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Quarantine Act

June 09, 2022

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Supreme Court Act

Pilotage Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Special Import Measures Act

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

Back To Top

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2022:

Administrative Procedures and Jurisdiction Act

Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act

Business Corporations Act

Captive Insurance Companies Act

Charitable Fund-raising Act

Consumer Protection Act

Critical Infrastructure Defence Act

Debtors' Assistance Act

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Insurance Act

Interprovincial Subpoena Act

Land Titles Act

Pharmacy and Drug Act

Public Health Act

Public Transit and Green Infrastructure Project Act

Rural Utilities Act

Alberta Queen's Printer

College of Alberta School Superintendents Act, SA 2021, c C-18.8

Education (Reforming Teacher Professional Discipline) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022 c 7

Education Statutes (Students First) Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 19

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 12

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16

Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 6

Alberta Queen's Printer

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, RSA 2000, c F-25

May 31, 2022

Back To Top

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 14, 2022:

Railway Safety Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 21, 2022:

Environmental Assessment Act

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

Local Government Act

Provincial Sales Tax Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 14, 2022:

Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 30

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 21, 2022:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14

Back To Top

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Manitoba Hydro Act

The Court of Queen's Bench Act

The Workers Compensation Act

Back To Top

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Aquaculture Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Public Health Act

Gaming Control Act

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, Jun 15, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 22, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Back To Top

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 17, 2022:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 110/2022 Nova Scotia Child Benefit Regulations — amendment

Non-essential Pesticides Control Act

NS Reg 112/2022 List of Allowable Pesticides Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 106/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 108/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 109/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 107/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Workers' Compensation Act

NS Reg 111/2022 Firefighters' Compensation Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 461/22 Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18 O Reg 462/22 Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990

Back To Top

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, Jun 11, 2022:

Water Act

EC2022-452 Water Withdrawal Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 42 Loi visant principalement à s'assurer de la révision des redevances exigibles pour l'utilisation de l'eau 43 Loi visant notamment à plafonner le taux d'indexation des prix des tarifs de distribution d'électricité 192 Loi visant à reconnaître le serment des députés envers le peuple du Québec comme seul serment obligatoire à leur entrée en fonction 692 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la sécurité dans les sports afin d'interdire les batailles dans les activités sportives auxquelles des personnes de moins de 18 ans participent 696 Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale d'Arthabaska par Arthabaska-L'Érable

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 42 An Act mainly to provide for the revision of the charges payable for the use of water 43 An Act mainly to cap the indexation rate for electric power distribution rate prices 192 An Act to recognize the Members' oath to the people of Québec as the sole oath required for Members to take office 692 An Act to amend the Act respecting safety in sports to prohibit fighting in sports activities in which persons under 18 years of age participate 696 An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Arthabaska by Arthabaska-L'Érable

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juin 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 933-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:

Loi sur le ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective

Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en ouvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 972-2022 Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en ouvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants Décret 973-2022 Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles

Loi sur l'assurance automobile

Décret 978-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions relatives à l'obligation d'être titulaire d'un contrat d'assurance de responsabilité

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 15, 2022:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 933-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:

Act respecting the Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs

Environment Quality Act

Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection

Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 972-2022 Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers OC 973-2022 Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials

Automobile Insurance Act

OC 998-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting exemptions from the obligation to hold a liability insurance contract

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juin 2022:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Loi modifiant la Loi sur les normes d'efficacité énergétique et d'économie d'énergie de certains appareils fonctionnant à l'électricité ou aux hydrocarbures

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la quantité de gaz naturel renouvelable devant être livrée par un distributeur

Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 15, 2022:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational disease

Regulation respecting suppliers

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

Act to amend the Act respecting energy efficiency and energy conservation standards for certain electrical or hydrocarbon-fuelled appliancesAct

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quantity of renewable natural gas to be delivered by a distributor

Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:

Loi visant l'amélioration des performances de la Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec, favorisant un meilleur encadrement de l'économie numérique en matière de commerce électronique, de transport rémunéré de personnes et d'hébergement touristique et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2018, c 18

Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 7 et 8, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 9 et des articles 11, 12 et 24 à 26 (Décret 999-2022)

Loi visant principalement à instaurer un revenu de base pour des personnes qui présentent des contraintes sévères à l'emploi, SQ 2018, c 11

Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2023 la date d'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1 à 5, 8, 12, 14 à 16, 20, 24, 25 et 30 et de celles des articles 6, 19, 21 à 23 et 26 de cette loi, en ce qu'elles concernent le chapitre VI du titre II de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles (chapitre A-13.1.1) (Décret 1139-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:

Act to improve the performance of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec, to better regulate the digital economy as regards e-commerce, remunerated passenger transportation and tourist accommodation and to amend various legislative provisions, SQ 2018, c 18

Sections 7 and 8, paragraph 1 of section 9 and sections 11, 12 and 24 to 26 in force January 1, 2023 (OC 999-2022)

Act mainly to introduce a basic income for persons with a severely limited capacity for employment, SQ 2018, c 11

Sections 1 to 5, 8, 12, 14 to 16, 20, 24, 25 and 30 and sections 6, 19, 21 to 23 and 26, insofar as they concern Chapter VI of Title II of the Individual and Family Assistance Act (chapter A-13.1.1), in force January 1, 2023 (OC 1139-2022)

Sanctions

7 juin 2022

Loi nº 32, Loi sur la liberté académique dans le milieu universitaire — Chapitre nº 21

8 juin 2022

Loi nº 33, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les impôts, la Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 23

9 juin 2022

Loi nº 29, Loi visant à favoriser l'exercice du droit de vote lors des prochaines élections générales au Québec — Chapitre nº 24

10 juin 2022

Loi nº 34, Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique — Chapitre nº 26

Loi nº 37, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation — Chapitre nº 25

Loi nº 998, Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'Assemblée nationale afin d'instituer le commissaire au respect — Chapitre nº 27

Assents

June 7, 2022

Bill 32, An Act respecting academic freedom in the university sector — Chapter No. 21

June 8, 2022

Bill 33, An Act amending the Taxation Act, the Act respecting the Québec sales tax and other provisions — Chapter No. 23

June 9, 2022

Bill 29, An Act to foster voting in the next general election in Québec — Chapter No. 24

June 10, 2022

Bill 34, An Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost — Chapter No. 26

Bill 37, An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing — Chapter No. 25

Bill 998, An Act to amend the Act respecting the National Assembly to establish the office of Commissioner for Respect — Chapter No. 27

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Post-Secondary Education and Skills Training Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 28

Act in force June 20, 2022 (OC 270/2022)

The Innovation Saskatchewan Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 12

Act in force June 20, 2022 (OC 275/2022)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2022:

Rules of Court

Court of Queen's Bench

Chambers Sittings

Court Sittings

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2022:

Assessment and Taxation Act

YOIC 2022/84 Local Improvement Tax Regulation, 2022

Cannabis Control and Regulation Ac

YOIC 2022/93 Cannabis Remote Sales Regulation YOIC 2022/94 Regulation to Amend Cannabis Regulations (Remote Sales)

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2022/98 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Dawson Planning Region)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.