Legislation for the period 06/09 to 06/22

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-26 An Act respecting cyber security, amending the Telecommunications Act and making consequential amendments to other Acts
C-27 An Act to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act, the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts
C-28 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (self-induced extreme intoxication)
C-214 An Act to amend the Canadian Navigable Waters Act (lakes and rivers in British Columbia)
C-215 An Act to amend the Employment Insurance Act (illness, injury or quarantine)
C-241 An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (deduction of travel expenses for tradespersons)
C-248 An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act (Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only
S-10 An Act to give effect to the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement, to amend the Sechelt Indian Band Self-Government Act and the Yukon First Nations Self-Government Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 22, 2022:

Apprentice Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2022-133 Regulations Amending the Apprentice Loans Regulations

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

SOR/2022-122 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (Surface Coating Materials)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-137 Order 2021-112-21-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2022-126 Order 2022-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2022-138 Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2022-136 Regulations Amending the Life Saving Equipment Regulations

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2022-131 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act

SOR/2022-132 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations

Canada Transportation Act

SOR/2022-134 Regulations Amending the Air Passenger Protection Regulations

Canada Wildlife Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2022-135 Regulations Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2022-127 Ukraine Goods Remission Order

Explosives Act

SOR/2022-121 Regulations Amending the Explosives Regulations, 2013 (Restricted Components)

Financial Administration Act

SI/2022-32 Certain Emergency Response Benefits Remission Order
SOR/2022-123 Regulations Amending the Licensed Dealers for Controlled Drugs and Narcotics (Veterinary Use) Fees Regulations

Investment Canada Act

SOR/2022-124 Regulations Amending the National Security Review of Investments Regulations

Patent Act

SOR/2022-120 Rules Amending the Patent Rules

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-125 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Canada Consumer Product Safety Act

  • Carriages and Strollers Regulations

Pest Control Products Act

  • Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Protection of Test Data)

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

  • Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
  • Regulations Amending the Tobacco Products Regulations (Plain and Standardized Appearance)

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:

Copyright Act

  • Copyright Board Rules of Practice and Procedures

Insurance Companies Act

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Insurance Companies Act

Export and Import Permits Act

  • Regulations Amending the Export Permits Regulations

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

  • Vaping Products Reporting Regulations

Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

  • Regulations amending the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
  • Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

  • Regulations amending the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
  • Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations

Aeronautics Act

  • Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Part I — 104, Aeronautical Product Approvals)

Financial Administration Act

  • Regulations Amending the Government Contracts Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Quarantine Act

  • Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

June 09, 2022

  • Bill C-8, Economic and Fiscal Update Implementation Act, 2021 — Chapter No. 5

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order for Civil Aviation Respecting Requirements Related to Vaccination Due to COVID-19, No. 2
  • Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 64

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Significant New Activity Notice No. 20996
  • Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — benzenesulfonic acid, 4-methyl (p-toluenesulfonic acid; PTSA), CAS RN 104-15-4 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
  • Publication of results of investigations and recommendations for a substance, α-D-glucopyranoside, 6-O-acetyl-1,3,4- tris-O-(2-methyl-1-oxopropyl)-β-Dfructofuranosyl, 6-acetate 2,3,4-tris(2- methylpropanoate) (sucrose acetate isobutyrate; SAIB), CAS RN 126-13-6 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-009-22 — Release of SPR-APD, Issue 1 and Amendment of RSS-287, Issue 2
  • Notice No. SPB-001-22 — Consultation on a Policy and Licensing Framework for Spectrum in the 26, 28 and 38 GHz Bands

Supreme Court Act

  • Commencement of sessions

Pilotage Act

  • Interim Order Respecting the Belledune Compulsory Pilotage Area
  • Interim Order Respecting the Placentia Bay Compulsory Pilotage Area (Argentia)
  • Interim Order Respecting the Sheet Harbour Compulsory Pilotage Area

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

  • Ascentus Insurance Ltd. — Reduction of stated capital
  • Intact Insurance Company and Ascentus Insurance Ltd. — Letters patent of amalgamation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Certain drill pipe — Decision

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 855021762RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 890558877RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [audit, 823471073RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-006

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — MAG Energy Solutions Inc.

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2022:

Administrative Procedures and Jurisdiction Act

Alta Reg 96/2022 Authorities Designation (Expiry Date Repeal) Amendment Regulation

Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act

Alta Reg 99/2022 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Amendment Regulation

Business Corporations Act

Alta Reg 86/2022 Business Corporations Amendment Regulation

Captive Insurance Companies Act

Alta Reg 103/2022 Captive Insurance Companies (Prescribed Enactments) Regulation
Alta Reg 100/2022 Captive Insurance Companies Regulation
Alta Reg 101/2022 Insurance Enforcement and Administration Regulation
Alta Reg 102/2022 Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Regulation

Charitable Fund-raising Act

Alta Reg 82/2022 Charitable Fund-raising (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 106/2022 Consumer Protection Act Regulations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Critical Infrastructure Defence Act

Alta Reg 97/2022 Critical Infrastructure Defence (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Debtors' Assistance Act

Alta Reg 105/2022 Debtors' Assistance (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 93/2022 Administrative Penalty (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 101/2022 Insurance Enforcement and Administration Regulation
Alta Reg 102/2022 Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Regulation

Interprovincial Subpoena Act

Alta Reg 98/2022 Interprovincial Subpoena (Expiry Date Repeal) Amendment Regulation

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 87/2022 Tariff of Fees (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Pharmacy and Drug Act

Alta Reg 81/2022 Pharmacy and Drug Amendment Regulation

Public Health Act

Alta Reg 85/2022 Food Amendment Regulation

Public Transit and Green Infrastructure Project Act

Alta Reg 95/2022 General (Extension) Amendment Regulation

Rural Utilities Act

Alta Reg 92/2022 Rural Utilities (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta Queen's Printer

College of Alberta School Superintendents Act, SA 2021, c C-18.8

  • Subsections 1(1)(b), (d) to (f), (j), (k), (o) to (t), (v), (x) to (z), (bb), (dd) and (ee), 2, 3, 4, 5(a), (b)(i) and (ii), (c) and (d), 6 to 11, 13 to 16, 17(1) and (2), 17.1 to 20, 69.1 to 71, 73, 74(1)(a) and (e) to (g) and (2)(a) and (b), 75, 76, 77(1)(a) to (f), (h) to (m), (o) to (w) and (bb) to (ff), (2) and (3), 78 to 82 and 87(1) to (3) in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 225/2022)
  • Subsections 17(3) to (6) in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 225/2022)

Education (Reforming Teacher Professional Discipline) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022 c 7

  • Subsection 17(7) in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 223/2022)
  • Subsections 2(a) and (b), 3, 4, 7(c) to (e), 9, 11(b) (iii), (iv) and (v), 12 to 14 and 17(1) to (6) and (8) to (10) in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 223/2022)

Education Statutes (Students First) Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 19

  • Subsections 1(1), (2)(c), 2 and 3(2) to (6), (7)(a), (b), to the extent that it enacts section 24(3.1)(b) and (3.2) to (3.4) of the Teaching Profession Act, and (c), (8), (9), (10)(a) and (b), (11) to (22), (23), to the extent that it enacts section 57.1(1)(b) and (e) and (2) of the Teaching Profession Act, and (24) to (27) of the Education Statutes (Students First) Amendment Act, 2021 in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 224/2022)

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 12

  • Section 1, which amend the Corrections Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 245/2022)
  • Section 2, which amend the Justice of the Peace Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 245/2022)
  • Section 4, which amends the Victims of Crime and Public Safety Act, in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 245/2022)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16

  • Section 2, which amends the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
  • Section 4, which amends the Education Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
  • Section 11, which amends the Provincial Parks Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
  • Section 12, which amends the Public Lands Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
  • Section 13, which amends the Railway (Alberta) Act, in force November 1, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
  • Section 6, which amends the Highways Development and Protection Act, in force November 30, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)

Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 6

  • Act in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 239/2022)

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta Queen's Printer

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, RSA 2000, c F-25

  • Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation (OIC 257/2022)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 31, 2022

  • Bill 20, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 12
  • Bill 24, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 14

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 14, 2022:

Railway Safety Act

BC Reg 134/2022 Amends BC Reg 210/2004 — Railway Safety Adopted Provisions Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 21, 2022:

Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 139/2022 Enacts Required Consent (Eskay Creek Project) Regulation

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 140/2022 Amends BC Reg 4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation

Local Government Act

BC Reg 141/2022 Amends BC Reg 240/91 — Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 142/2022 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 14, 2022:

Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 30

  • Sections 5, 20, 47, 53 and 54 in force June 13, 2022 (BC Reg 135/2022)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 21, 2022:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14

  • Sections 19 to 22 in force June 20, 2022 (BC Reg 140/2022)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Manitoba Hydro Act

Man Reg 66/2022 Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment

The Court of Queen's Bench Act

Man Reg 68/2022 Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment
Man Reg 69/2022 Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment
Man Reg 70/2022 Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment

The Workers Compensation Act

Man Reg 71/2022 Self-Insured Employers Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Aquaculture Act

NB Reg 2022-28 General Regulation
NB Reg 2022-29 Rents and Fees Regulation
NB Reg 2022-30 Aquaculture Products Health and Welfare Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2022-32 NB Reg 91-50, amendment

Public Health Act

NB Reg 2022-33 NB Reg 2009-136, amendment

Gaming Control Act

NB Reg 2022-34 NB Reg 2008-112, amendment
NB Reg 2022-35 NB Reg 2008-113, amendment


Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, Jun 15, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information, changes to its related Companion Policy, consequential amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, and its related Companion Policy (together, the "Amendments").
  • The adoption of local amendments to National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices, changes to its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, changes to its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, and changes its related Companion Policy (together, the "Local Amendments")

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 22, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting and changes to its related Companion Policy (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 17, 2022:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 110/2022 Nova Scotia Child Benefit Regulations — amendment

Non-essential Pesticides Control Act

NS Reg 112/2022 List of Allowable Pesticides Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 106/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 108/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 109/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 107/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Workers' Compensation Act

NS Reg 111/2022 Firefighters' Compensation Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 461/22 Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18
O Reg 462/22 Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, Jun 11, 2022:

Water Act

EC2022-452 Water Withdrawal Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement
42 Loi visant principalement à s'assurer de la révision des redevances exigibles pour l'utilisation de l'eau
43 Loi visant notamment à plafonner le taux d'indexation des prix des tarifs de distribution d'électricité
192 Loi visant à reconnaître le serment des députés envers le peuple du Québec comme seul serment obligatoire à leur entrée en fonction
692 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la sécurité dans les sports afin d'interdire les batailles dans les activités sportives auxquelles des personnes de moins de 18 ans participent
696 Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale d'Arthabaska par Arthabaska-L'Érable

Bills

Referenced on first reading only
42 An Act mainly to provide for the revision of the charges payable for the use of water
43 An Act mainly to cap the indexation rate for electric power distribution rate prices
192 An Act to recognize the Members' oath to the people of Québec as the sole oath required for Members to take office
692 An Act to amend the Act respecting safety in sports to prohibit fighting in sports activities in which persons under 18 years of age participate
696 An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Arthabaska by Arthabaska-L'Érable

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juin 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 933-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:

Loi sur le ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective
Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en ouvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 972-2022 Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en ouvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants
Décret 973-2022 Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles

Loi sur l'assurance automobile

Décret 978-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions relatives à l'obligation d'être titulaire d'un contrat d'assurance de responsabilité

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 15, 2022:

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 933-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:

Act respecting the Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection
Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 972-2022 Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
OC 973-2022 Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials

Automobile Insurance Act

OC 998-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting exemptions from the obligation to hold a liability insurance contract

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juin 2022:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

  • Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
Loi modifiant la Loi sur les normes d'efficacité énergétique et d'économie d'énergie de certains appareils fonctionnant à l'électricité ou aux hydrocarbures

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la quantité de gaz naturel renouvelable devant être livrée par un distributeur

Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 15, 2022:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational disease

  • Regulation respecting suppliers

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
Act to amend the Act respecting energy efficiency and energy conservation standards for certain electrical or hydrocarbon-fuelled appliancesAct

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quantity of renewable natural gas to be delivered by a distributor

Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:

Loi visant l'amélioration des performances de la Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec, favorisant un meilleur encadrement de l'économie numérique en matière de commerce électronique, de transport rémunéré de personnes et d'hébergement touristique et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2018, c 18

  • Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 7 et 8, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 9 et des articles 11, 12 et 24 à 26 (Décret 999-2022)

Loi visant principalement à instaurer un revenu de base pour des personnes qui présentent des contraintes sévères à l'emploi, SQ 2018, c 11

  • Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2023 la date d'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1 à 5, 8, 12, 14 à 16, 20, 24, 25 et 30 et de celles des articles 6, 19, 21 à 23 et 26 de cette loi, en ce qu'elles concernent le chapitre VI du titre II de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles (chapitre A-13.1.1) (Décret 1139-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:

Act to improve the performance of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec, to better regulate the digital economy as regards e-commerce, remunerated passenger transportation and tourist accommodation and to amend various legislative provisions, SQ 2018, c 18

  • Sections 7 and 8, paragraph 1 of section 9 and sections 11, 12 and 24 to 26 in force January 1, 2023 (OC 999-2022)

Act mainly to introduce a basic income for persons with a severely limited capacity for employment, SQ 2018, c 11

  • Sections 1 to 5, 8, 12, 14 to 16, 20, 24, 25 and 30 and sections 6, 19, 21 to 23 and 26, insofar as they concern Chapter VI of Title II of the Individual and Family Assistance Act (chapter A-13.1.1), in force January 1, 2023 (OC 1139-2022)

Sanctions

7 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 32, Loi sur la liberté académique dans le milieu universitaire — Chapitre nº 21

8 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 33, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les impôts, la Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 23

9 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 29, Loi visant à favoriser l'exercice du droit de vote lors des prochaines élections générales au Québec — Chapitre nº 24

10 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 34, Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique — Chapitre nº 26
  • Loi nº 37, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation — Chapitre nº 25
  • Loi nº 998, Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'Assemblée nationale afin d'instituer le commissaire au respect — Chapitre nº 27

Assents

June 7, 2022

  • Bill 32, An Act respecting academic freedom in the university sector — Chapter No. 21

June 8, 2022

  • Bill 33, An Act amending the Taxation Act, the Act respecting the Québec sales tax and other provisions — Chapter No. 23

June 9, 2022

  • Bill 29, An Act to foster voting in the next general election in Québec — Chapter No. 24

June 10, 2022

  • Bill 34, An Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost — Chapter No. 26
  • Bill 37, An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing — Chapter No. 25
  • Bill 998, An Act to amend the Act respecting the National Assembly to establish the office of Commissioner for Respect — Chapter No. 27
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Post-Secondary Education and Skills Training Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 28

The Innovation Saskatchewan Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 12

  • Act in force June 20, 2022 (OC 275/2022)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2022:

Rules of Court
Court of Queen's Bench

  • Chambers Sittings
  • Court Sittings
Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2022:

Assessment and Taxation Act

YOIC 2022/84 Local Improvement Tax Regulation, 2022

Cannabis Control and Regulation Ac

YOIC 2022/93 Cannabis Remote Sales Regulation
YOIC 2022/94 Regulation to Amend Cannabis Regulations (Remote Sales)

Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2022/98 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Dawson Planning Region)

