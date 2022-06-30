Legislation for the period 06/09 to 06/22
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-26
|An Act respecting cyber security, amending the Telecommunications Act and making consequential amendments to other Acts
|C-27
|An Act to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act, the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts
|C-28
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (self-induced extreme intoxication)
|C-214
|An Act to amend the Canadian Navigable Waters Act (lakes and rivers in British Columbia)
|C-215
|An Act to amend the Employment Insurance Act (illness, injury or quarantine)
|C-241
|An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (deduction of travel expenses for tradespersons)
|C-248
|An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act (Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada)
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-10
|An Act to give effect to the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement, to amend the Sechelt Indian Band Self-Government Act and the Yukon First Nations Self-Government Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 22, 2022:
Apprentice Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|SOR/2022-133
|Regulations Amending the Apprentice Loans Regulations
Canada Consumer Product Safety Act
|SOR/2022-122
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (Surface Coating Materials)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-137
|Order 2021-112-21-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-126
|Order 2022-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-138
|Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2022-136
|Regulations Amending the Life Saving Equipment Regulations
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|SOR/2022-131
|Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canada Student Loans Act
|SOR/2022-132
|Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations
Canada Transportation Act
|SOR/2022-134
|Regulations Amending the Air Passenger Protection Regulations
Canada Wildlife Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2022-135
|Regulations Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2022-127
|Ukraine Goods Remission Order
Explosives Act
|SOR/2022-121
|Regulations Amending the Explosives Regulations, 2013 (Restricted Components)
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2022-32
|Certain Emergency Response Benefits Remission Order
|SOR/2022-123
|Regulations Amending the Licensed Dealers for Controlled Drugs and Narcotics (Veterinary Use) Fees Regulations
Investment Canada Act
|SOR/2022-124
|Regulations Amending the National Security Review of Investments Regulations
Patent Act
|SOR/2022-120
|Rules Amending the Patent Rules
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-125
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:
Canada Consumer Product Safety Act
- Carriages and Strollers Regulations
Pest Control Products Act
- Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Protection of Test Data)
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
- Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
- Regulations Amending the Tobacco Products Regulations (Plain and Standardized Appearance)
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:
Copyright Act
- Copyright Board Rules of Practice and Procedures
Insurance Companies Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Insurance Companies Act
Export and Import Permits Act
- Regulations Amending the Export Permits Regulations
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
- Vaping Products Reporting Regulations
Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
- Regulations amending the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
- Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
- Regulations amending the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
- Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area Petroleum Operations Framework Regulations
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Part I — 104, Aeronautical Product Approvals)
Financial Administration Act
- Regulations Amending the Government Contracts Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:
Quarantine Act
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
June 09, 2022
- Bill C-8, Economic and Fiscal Update Implementation Act, 2021 — Chapter No. 5
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order for Civil Aviation Respecting Requirements Related to Vaccination Due to COVID-19, No. 2
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 64
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 20996
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — benzenesulfonic acid, 4-methyl (p-toluenesulfonic acid; PTSA), CAS RN 104-15-4 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of results of investigations and recommendations for a substance, α-D-glucopyranoside, 6-O-acetyl-1,3,4- tris-O-(2-methyl-1-oxopropyl)-β-Dfructofuranosyl, 6-acetate 2,3,4-tris(2- methylpropanoate) (sucrose acetate isobutyrate; SAIB), CAS RN 126-13-6 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-009-22 — Release of SPR-APD, Issue 1 and Amendment of RSS-287, Issue 2
- Notice No. SPB-001-22 — Consultation on a Policy and Licensing Framework for Spectrum in the 26, 28 and 38 GHz Bands
Supreme Court Act
- Commencement of sessions
Pilotage Act
- Interim Order Respecting the Belledune Compulsory Pilotage Area
- Interim Order Respecting the Placentia Bay Compulsory Pilotage Area (Argentia)
- Interim Order Respecting the Sheet Harbour Compulsory Pilotage Area
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:
- Ascentus Insurance Ltd. — Reduction of stated capital
- Intact Insurance Company and Ascentus Insurance Ltd. — Letters patent of amalgamation
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 11, 2022:
Special Import Measures Act
- Certain drill pipe — Decision
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 855021762RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 890558877RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [audit, 823471073RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-006
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 18, 2022:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — MAG Energy Solutions Inc.
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2022:
Administrative Procedures and Jurisdiction Act
|Alta Reg 96/2022
|Authorities Designation (Expiry Date Repeal) Amendment Regulation
Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act
|Alta Reg 99/2022
|Alberta Investment Management Corporation Amendment Regulation
Business Corporations Act
|Alta Reg 86/2022
|Business Corporations Amendment Regulation
Captive Insurance Companies Act
|Alta Reg 103/2022
|Captive Insurance Companies (Prescribed Enactments) Regulation
|Alta Reg 100/2022
|Captive Insurance Companies Regulation
|Alta Reg 101/2022
|Insurance Enforcement and Administration Regulation
|Alta Reg 102/2022
|Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Regulation
Charitable Fund-raising Act
|Alta Reg 82/2022
|Charitable Fund-raising (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 106/2022
|Consumer Protection Act Regulations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Critical Infrastructure Defence Act
|Alta Reg 97/2022
|Critical Infrastructure Defence (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Debtors' Assistance Act
|Alta Reg 105/2022
|Debtors' Assistance (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 93/2022
|Administrative Penalty (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 101/2022
|Insurance Enforcement and Administration Regulation
|Alta Reg 102/2022
|Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Regulation
Interprovincial Subpoena Act
|Alta Reg 98/2022
|Interprovincial Subpoena (Expiry Date Repeal) Amendment Regulation
Land Titles Act
|Alta Reg 87/2022
|Tariff of Fees (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Pharmacy and Drug Act
|Alta Reg 81/2022
|Pharmacy and Drug Amendment Regulation
Public Health Act
|Alta Reg 85/2022
|Food Amendment Regulation
Public Transit and Green Infrastructure Project Act
|Alta Reg 95/2022
|General (Extension) Amendment Regulation
Rural Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 92/2022
|Rural Utilities (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
College of Alberta School Superintendents Act, SA 2021, c C-18.8
- Subsections 1(1)(b), (d) to (f), (j), (k), (o) to (t), (v), (x) to (z), (bb), (dd) and (ee), 2, 3, 4, 5(a), (b)(i) and (ii), (c) and (d), 6 to 11, 13 to 16, 17(1) and (2), 17.1 to 20, 69.1 to 71, 73, 74(1)(a) and (e) to (g) and (2)(a) and (b), 75, 76, 77(1)(a) to (f), (h) to (m), (o) to (w) and (bb) to (ff), (2) and (3), 78 to 82 and 87(1) to (3) in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 225/2022)
- Subsections 17(3) to (6) in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 225/2022)
Education (Reforming Teacher Professional Discipline) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022 c 7
- Subsection 17(7) in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 223/2022)
- Subsections 2(a) and (b), 3, 4, 7(c) to (e), 9, 11(b) (iii), (iv) and (v), 12 to 14 and 17(1) to (6) and (8) to (10) in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 223/2022)
Education Statutes (Students First) Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 19
- Subsections 1(1), (2)(c), 2 and 3(2) to (6), (7)(a), (b), to the extent that it enacts section 24(3.1)(b) and (3.2) to (3.4) of the Teaching Profession Act, and (c), (8), (9), (10)(a) and (b), (11) to (22), (23), to the extent that it enacts section 57.1(1)(b) and (e) and (2) of the Teaching Profession Act, and (24) to (27) of the Education Statutes (Students First) Amendment Act, 2021 in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 224/2022)
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 12
- Section 1, which amend the Corrections Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 245/2022)
- Section 2, which amend the Justice of the Peace Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 245/2022)
- Section 4, which amends the Victims of Crime and Public Safety Act, in force September 1, 2022 (OIC 245/2022)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16
- Section 2, which amends the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
- Section 4, which amends the Education Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
- Section 11, which amends the Provincial Parks Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
- Section 12, which amends the Public Lands Act, in force June 15, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
- Section 13, which amends the Railway (Alberta) Act, in force November 1, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
- Section 6, which amends the Highways Development and Protection Act, in force November 30, 2022 (OIC 222/2022)
Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 6
- Act in force March 1, 2023 (OIC 239/2022)
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta Queen's Printer
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, RSA 2000, c F-25
- Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation (OIC 257/2022)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 31, 2022
- Bill 20, Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 24, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 14
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 14, 2022:
Railway Safety Act
|BC Reg 134/2022
|Amends BC Reg 210/2004 — Railway Safety Adopted Provisions Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 21, 2022:
Environmental Assessment Act
|BC Reg 139/2022
|Enacts Required Consent (Eskay Creek Project) Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 140/2022
|Amends BC Reg 4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation
Local Government Act
|BC Reg 141/2022
|Amends BC Reg 240/91 — Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 142/2022
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 14, 2022:
Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 30
- Sections 5, 20, 47, 53 and 54 in force June 13, 2022 (BC Reg 135/2022)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 21, 2022:
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14
- Sections 19 to 22 in force June 20, 2022 (BC Reg 140/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Manitoba Hydro Act
|Man Reg 66/2022
|Reliability Standards Regulation, amendment
The Court of Queen's Bench Act
|Man Reg 68/2022
|Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment
|Man Reg 69/2022
|Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment
|Man Reg 70/2022
|Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment
The Workers Compensation Act
|Man Reg 71/2022
|Self-Insured Employers Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Aquaculture Act
|NB Reg 2022-28
|General Regulation
|NB Reg 2022-29
|Rents and Fees Regulation
|NB Reg 2022-30
|Aquaculture Products Health and Welfare Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2022-32
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
Public Health Act
|NB Reg 2022-33
|NB Reg 2009-136, amendment
Gaming Control Act
|NB Reg 2022-34
|NB Reg 2008-112, amendment
|NB Reg 2022-35
|NB Reg 2008-113, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, Jun 15, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information, changes to its related Companion Policy, consequential amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, and its related Companion Policy (together, the "Amendments").
- The adoption of local amendments to National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices, changes to its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, changes to its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, and changes its related Companion Policy (together, the "Local Amendments")
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 22, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting and changes to its related Companion Policy (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 17, 2022:
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 110/2022
|Nova Scotia Child Benefit Regulations — amendment
Non-essential Pesticides Control Act
|NS Reg 112/2022
|List of Allowable Pesticides Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 106/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 108/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 109/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 107/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Workers' Compensation Act
|NS Reg 111/2022
|Firefighters' Compensation Regulations — amendment
Back To Top
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|O Reg 461/22
|Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18
|O Reg 462/22
|Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, Jun 11, 2022:
Water Act
|EC2022-452
|Water Withdrawal Regulations, amendment
Back To Top
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|42
|Loi visant principalement à s'assurer de la révision des redevances exigibles pour l'utilisation de l'eau
|43
|Loi visant notamment à plafonner le taux d'indexation des prix des tarifs de distribution d'électricité
|192
|Loi visant à reconnaître le serment des députés envers le peuple du Québec comme seul serment obligatoire à leur entrée en fonction
|692
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur la sécurité dans les sports afin d'interdire les batailles dans les activités sportives auxquelles des personnes de moins de 18 ans participent
|696
|Loi remplaçant le nom de la circonscription électorale d'Arthabaska par Arthabaska-L'Érable
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|42
|An Act mainly to provide for the revision of the charges payable for the use of water
|43
|An Act mainly to cap the indexation rate for electric power distribution rate prices
|192
|An Act to recognize the Members' oath to the people of Québec as the sole oath required for Members to take office
|692
|An Act to amend the Act respecting safety in sports to prohibit fighting in sports activities in which persons under 18 years of age participate
|696
|An Act to replace the name of the electoral division of Arthabaska by Arthabaska-L'Érable
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juin 2022:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 933-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:
Loi sur le ministère du Développement
durable, de l'Environnement et des Parcs
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement en matière de consigne et de collecte sélective
Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en ouvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 972-2022
|Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en ouvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants
|Décret 973-2022
|Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles
Loi sur l'assurance automobile
|Décret 978-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions relatives à l'obligation d'être titulaire d'un contrat d'assurance de responsabilité
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 15, 2022:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 933-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:
Act respecting the Ministère du
Développement durable, de l'Environnement et des
Parcs
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend mainly the Environment Quality Act with respect to deposits and selective collection
Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 972-2022
|Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
|OC 973-2022
|Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials
Automobile Insurance Act
|OC 998-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting exemptions from the obligation to hold a liability insurance contract
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juin 2022:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:
Loi sur la Régie de
l'énergie
Loi modifiant la Loi sur les normes d'efficacité énergétique et d'économie d'énergie de certains appareils fonctionnant à l'électricité ou aux hydrocarbures
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la quantité de gaz naturel renouvelable devant être livrée par un distributeur
Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 15, 2022:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational disease
- Regulation respecting suppliers
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:
Act respecting the Régie de
l'énergie
Act to amend the Act respecting energy efficiency and energy conservation standards for certain electrical or hydrocarbon-fuelled appliancesAct
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the quantity of renewable natural gas to be delivered by a distributor
Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juin 2022:
Loi visant l'amélioration des performances de la Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec, favorisant un meilleur encadrement de l'économie numérique en matière de commerce électronique, de transport rémunéré de personnes et d'hébergement touristique et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2018, c 18
- Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 7 et 8, du paragraphe 1° de l'article 9 et des articles 11, 12 et 24 à 26 (Décret 999-2022)
Loi visant principalement à instaurer un revenu de base pour des personnes qui présentent des contraintes sévères à l'emploi, SQ 2018, c 11
- Que soit fixée au 1er janvier 2023 la date d'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1 à 5, 8, 12, 14 à 16, 20, 24, 25 et 30 et de celles des articles 6, 19, 21 à 23 et 26 de cette loi, en ce qu'elles concernent le chapitre VI du titre II de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles (chapitre A-13.1.1) (Décret 1139-2022)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 22, 2022:
Act to improve the performance of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec, to better regulate the digital economy as regards e-commerce, remunerated passenger transportation and tourist accommodation and to amend various legislative provisions, SQ 2018, c 18
- Sections 7 and 8, paragraph 1 of section 9 and sections 11, 12 and 24 to 26 in force January 1, 2023 (OC 999-2022)
Act mainly to introduce a basic income for persons with a severely limited capacity for employment, SQ 2018, c 11
- Sections 1 to 5, 8, 12, 14 to 16, 20, 24, 25 and 30 and sections 6, 19, 21 to 23 and 26, insofar as they concern Chapter VI of Title II of the Individual and Family Assistance Act (chapter A-13.1.1), in force January 1, 2023 (OC 1139-2022)
Sanctions
7 juin 2022
- Loi nº 32, Loi sur la liberté académique dans le milieu universitaire — Chapitre nº 21
8 juin 2022
- Loi nº 33, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les impôts, la Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 23
9 juin 2022
- Loi nº 29, Loi visant à favoriser l'exercice du droit de vote lors des prochaines élections générales au Québec — Chapitre nº 24
10 juin 2022
- Loi nº 34, Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique — Chapitre nº 26
- Loi nº 37, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation — Chapitre nº 25
- Loi nº 998, Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'Assemblée nationale afin d'instituer le commissaire au respect — Chapitre nº 27
Assents
June 7, 2022
- Bill 32, An Act respecting academic freedom in the university sector — Chapter No. 21
June 8, 2022
- Bill 33, An Act amending the Taxation Act, the Act respecting the Québec sales tax and other provisions — Chapter No. 23
June 9, 2022
- Bill 29, An Act to foster voting in the next general election in Québec — Chapter No. 24
June 10, 2022
- Bill 34, An Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost — Chapter No. 26
- Bill 37, An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing — Chapter No. 25
- Bill 998, An Act to amend the Act respecting the National Assembly to establish the office of Commissioner for Respect — Chapter No. 27
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Post-Secondary Education and Skills Training Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 28
- Act in force June 20, 2022 (OC 270/2022)
The Innovation Saskatchewan Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 12
- Act in force June 20, 2022 (OC 275/2022)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 17, 2022:
Rules of
Court
Court of Queen's Bench
- Chambers Sittings
- Court Sittings
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2022:
Assessment and Taxation Act
|YOIC 2022/84
|Local Improvement Tax Regulation, 2022
Cannabis Control and Regulation Ac
|YOIC 2022/93
|Cannabis Remote Sales Regulation
|YOIC 2022/94
|Regulation to Amend Cannabis Regulations (Remote Sales)
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2022/98
|Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Dawson Planning Region)
