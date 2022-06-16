Legislation for the period 05/26 to 06/08

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 08, 2022:

Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1

Pilotage Act

Canada Education Savings Act

Canada National Parks Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Contraventions Act

Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act

Federal Halocarbon Regulations, 2022

Financial Administration Act

Food and Drugs Act

Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Telecommunications Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Copyright Board

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

Income and Employment Supports Act

Professional and Occupational Associations Registration Act

Safety Codes Act

Responsible Energy Development Act

Judicature Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Electric Utilities Act

Provincial Administrative Penalties Act

Alberta Queen's Printer

Municipal Government (Firearms) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2021, c 6

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 4

Captive Insurance Companies Act, SA 2021, c C-2.4

Financial Innovation Act, SA 2022, c F-13.2

May 31, 2022

Alberta Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2022:

Alberta Securities Commission

Horse Racing Alberta Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 7, 2022:

Environmental Management Act

Hydro and Power Authority Act

Local Government Bylaw Notice Enforcement Act

Mineral Tenure Act

Provincial Sales Tax Act

Securities Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 7, 2022:

Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2020, SBC 2020, c 3

Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 2

June 02, 2022

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 8, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 60 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act 64 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 6

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Judicature Act

NLR 33/22 Rules of Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)

Petroleum Products Act

NLR 34/22 Petroleum Products Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 52 Elevators and Lifts Act 53 An Act to Amend the Liquor Act

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

Income Tax Act

NWT Reg 039-2022 Income Tax Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 3, 2022:

Health Protection Act

NS Reg 102/2022 Health Protection Act Food Safety Regulations —amendment

Health Services and Insurance Act

NS Reg 98/2022 Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — replacement (dispensed from publication)

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 100/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 101/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 103/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 104/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 105/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 3 Write-off of Assets and Debts Act, 2020-2021 4 Liquor Tax Act 5 An Act to Amend Certain Acts Respecting the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 6 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act 7 Interim Language of Instruction Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

Criminal Code

Nu Reg 009-2022 Court Agents Order

Property Assessment and Taxation Act

Nu Reg 010-2022 General Taxation Area Interest Regulations, amendment Nu Reg 011-2022 Municipal Taxing Authority Payment Regulations, amendment Nu Reg 012-2022 Tax Exemption Order, amendment Nu Reg 013-2022 Certificate of Tax Arrears Regulations, amendment Nu Reg 014-2022 Tax Sales Regulations, amendment

Liquor Act

Nu Reg 015-2022 Liquor Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act,S Nu 2021, c 22

Act in force May 27, 2022 (SI-00-2022)

Ontario / Ontario

No entries for this issue

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 4, 2022:

Business Corporations Act

EC2022-423 Business Corporations Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 37 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation 38 Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives 40 Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'accès à la justice en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec et en réalisant la transformation numérique de la profession notariale 41 Loi modifiant la Loi sur les agronomes 44 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions aux fins d'alléger le fardeau réglementaire et administratif

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 37 An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing 38 An Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions 40 An Act mainly to improve access to justice by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec and by bringing about the digital transformation of the notarial profession 41 An Act to amend the Agrologists Act 44 An Act to amend various provisions for the purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et à certaines autres mesures

Décret 938-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2021 and to certain other measures

OC 938-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 juin 2022:

Code de procédure civile

Règlement de la Cour d'appel du Québec en matière civile

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:

Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

Règlement sur les règles de preuve et de procédure du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers

Loi sur l'administration financière

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits d'épargne

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 1, 2022:

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation of the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Civil Matters

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

Rules of evidence and procedure of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal

Financial Administration Act

Regulation amending Regulation respecting savings products

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

AM 2022-08 Détermination d'un contrat de courtage devant être constaté sur un formulaire obligatoire —Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2022-08 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

MO 2022-08 Determination of a brokerage contract to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order C-73.2-2022-09 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

26 mai 2022

Loi nº 22, Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 13

1 juin 2022

Loi nº 96, Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français — Chapitre nº 14

Loi nº 28, Loi visant à mettre fin à l'état d'urgence sanitaire tout en prévoyant le maintien de mesures transitoires nécessaires pour protéger la santé de la population — Chapitre nº 15

Loi nº 11, Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre — Chapitre nº 16

2 juin 2022

Loi nº 9, Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève — Chapitre nº 17

Loi nº 12, Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics — Chapitre nº 18

3 juin 2022

Loi nº 4, Loi renforçant la gouvernance des sociétés d'État et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 19

Loi nº 35, Loi visant à harmoniser et à moderniser les règles relatives au statut professionnel de l'artiste — Chapitre nº 20

8 juin 2022

Loi nº 2, Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et modifiant le Code civil en matière de droits de la personnalité et d'état civil — Chapitre nº 22

10 juin 2022

Loi nº 37, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation

Assents

May 26, 2022

Bill 22, An Act to amend the Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions — Chapter No. 13

June 1, 2022

Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec — Chapter No. 14

Bill 28, An Act to terminate the public health emergency while maintaining transitional measures necessary to protect the health of the population — Chapter No. 15

Bill 11, An Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply — Chapter No. 16

June 2, 2022

Bill 9, An Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman — Chapter No. 17

Bill 12, An Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics — Chapter No. 18

June 3, 2022

Bill 4, An Act to reinforce the governance of state-owned enterprises and to amend other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 19

Bill 35, An Act to harmonize and modernize the rules relating to the professional status of artists — Chapter No. 20

June 8, 2022

Bill 2, An Act respecting family law reform with regard to filiation and amending the Civil Code in relation to personality rights and civil status — Chapter No. 22

June 10, 2022

Bill 37, An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 27, 2022:

The Provincial Sales Tax Act

Sask Reg 38/2022 The Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Regulations, 2022

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 27, 2022:

Rules of Court

Court of Queen's Bench For Saskatchewan

General Application Practice Directive No. 9 —Scheduling of Summary Judgment, Set Aside And Judicial Review Applications

Yukon / Yukon