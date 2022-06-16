Legislation for the period 05/26 to 06/08
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-21
|An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms)
|C-22
|An Act to reduce poverty and to support the financial security of persons with disabilities by establishing the Canada disability benefit and making a consequential amendment to the Income Tax Act
|C-23
|An Act respecting places, persons and events of national historic significance or national interest, archaeological resources and cultural and natural heritage
|C-235
|An Act respecting the building of a green economy in the Prairies
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-9
|An Act to amend the Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act
|S-236
|An Act to amend the Employment Insurance Act and the Employment Insurance Regulations (Prince Edward Island)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 08, 2022:
Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1
Pilotage Act
|SOR/2022-114
|Regulations Amending the General Pilotage Regulations
Canada Education Savings Act
|SOR/2022-112
|Regulations Amending the Canada Education Savings Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Canada National Parks Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
|SOR/2022-105
|Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022
Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
|SOR/2022-106
|Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
|SOR/2022-107
|Order Amending Schedule VI to the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act
|SOR/2022-108
|Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2022-110
|Federal Halocarbon Regulations, 2022
Contraventions Act
|SOR/2022-101
|Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations
Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act
|SOR/2022-115
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act
Federal Halocarbon Regulations, 2022
|SOR/2022-111
|Canadian Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System Regulations
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2022-30
|Elsipogtog First Nation Remission Order
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2022-100
|Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Exports and Transhipments of Drugs)
Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act
|SOR/2022-109
|Regulations Amending the Preliminary Screening Requirement Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-102
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-117
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:
Telecommunications Act
- Order Issuing a Direction to the CRTC on a Renewed Approach to Telecommunications Policy
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order for Civil Aviation Respecting Requirements Related to Vaccination Due to COVID-19
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 63
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:
- Quebec Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement and certificate of continuance
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc.
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 848399861RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 855201364RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-005
- Determination — Drill pipe
- Inquiry — Camera, CCTV, low light level application
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 18 — Recorded Music for Dancing (2018-2022)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|24
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:
Income and Employment Supports Act
|Alta Reg 63
|Income Support, Training and Health Benefits Amendment Regulation
Professional and Occupational Associations Registration Act
|Alta Reg 64
|Supply Chain Management Association Alberta (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 65
|Gas Code Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 66
|Pressure Welders (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 69
|Security Management for Critical Upstream Petroleum and Coal Infrastructure (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Judicature Act
|Alta Reg 72
|Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|Alta Reg 73
|Procedures (Traffic Safety Act) Amendment Regulation Repeal Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 74
|Electricity Regulations (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Provincial Administrative Penalties Act
|Alta Reg 75
|Provincial Administrative Penalties Amendment Regulation Repeal Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
Municipal Government (Firearms) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2021, c 6
- Act in force June 1, 2022 (OIC 175/2022)
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 4
- Section 7, which amends the Public Transit and Green Infrastructure Project Act, in force June 30, 2022 (OIC 181/2022)
Captive Insurance Companies Act, SA 2021, c C-2.4
- Act in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 194/2022)
Financial Innovation Act, SA 2022, c F-13.2
- Act in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 200/2022)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 31, 2022
- Bill 10, Health Professions (Protecting Women and Girls) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 11, Continuing Care Act — Chapter No. C-26.7
- Bill 14, Provincial Court (Sexual Assault Awareness Training) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 15, Education (Reforming Teacher Profession Discipline) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 16, Insurance Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 17, Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 21, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 22, Electricity Statutes (Modernizing Alberta's Electricity Grid) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 205, Human Tissue and Organ Donation (Mandatory Referral) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 10
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2022:
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
- Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
- Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
- Amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information
Horse Racing Alberta Act
- Directive No. 188 - 2022 All Breeds
- Directive No. 189 - 2022 All Breeds
- Directive No. 190 - 2022 Thoroughbred
- Directive No. 191 - 2022 All Breeds
- Directive No. 192 - 2022 Quarter Horse
- Directive No. 193 - 2022 All Breeds
- Directive No. 194 - 2022 All Breeds
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|26
|Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 7, 2022:
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 128/2022
|Amends BC Regs
320/2004 — Waste Discharge Regulation
375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation
|BC Reg 133/2022
|Amends BC Reg 375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation
Hydro and Power Authority Act
|BC Reg 129/2022
|Enacts Applicability (Accessible British Columbia) Regulation
Local Government Bylaw Notice Enforcement Act
|BC Reg 130/2022
|Amends BC Reg 175/2004 — Bylaw Notice Enforcement Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 127/2022
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 132/2022
|Amends BC Reg 96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 126/2022
|Amends BC Regs
226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
226B/2009 — National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 7, 2022:
Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2020, SBC 2020, c 3
- Sections 1 to 9 in force March 1, 2023 (BC Reg 128/2022)
Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 2
- Section 6 in force June 6, 2022 (BC Reg 131/2022)
Royal Assents
June 02, 2022
- Bill 6, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 10, Labour Relations Code Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 22
- Bill 12, Property Law Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 13, Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 14, Wildlife Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 13
- Bill 15, Low Carbon Fuels Act — Chapter No. 21
- Bill 16, Transportation Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 17, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 202 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 20, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 21, Professional Governance Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 22, School Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 23, Mental Health Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 24, Anti-Racism Data A — Chapter No. 18
- Bill Pr 401, Sea to Sky University Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 23
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|38
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act
|41
|The Child and Family Services Amendment Act
|42
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Amendment Act
|43
|The Disclosure to Protect Against Intimate Partner Violence Act
|44
|The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Minimum Wage)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|117
|An Act Respecting Heavy Industrial Property
|118
|Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 8, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- CA-CDSS-002 Fees in relation to the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act;
- CA-COS-001 Fees in relation to the Cost of Credit Disclosure and Payday Loans Act;
- CA-DI-001 Fees in relation to the Direct Sellers Act;
- CA-PR-001 Fees in relation to the Pre-arranged Funeral Services Act;
- CA-RE-001 Fees in relation to the Real Estate Agents Act;
- CA-AU-001 Fees in relation to the Auctioneers Licence Act;
- CA-COM-001 Fees in relation to the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act,
(collectively, the "Proposed Fee Rules").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|60
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act
|64
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 6
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Judicature Act
|NLR 33/22
|Rules of Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)
Petroleum Products Act
|NLR 34/22
|Petroleum Products Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|52
|Elevators and Lifts Act
|53
|An Act to Amend the Liquor Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:
Income Tax Act
|NWT Reg 039-2022
|Income Tax Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 3, 2022:
Health Protection Act
|NS Reg 102/2022
|Health Protection Act Food Safety Regulations —amendment
Health Services and Insurance Act
|NS Reg 98/2022
|Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — replacement (dispensed from publication)
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 100/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 101/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 103/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 104/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 105/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|3
|Write-off of Assets and Debts Act, 2020-2021
|4
|Liquor Tax Act
|5
|An Act to Amend Certain Acts Respecting the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
|6
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
|7
|Interim Language of Instruction Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:
Criminal Code
|Nu Reg 009-2022
|Court Agents Order
Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|Nu Reg 010-2022
|General Taxation Area Interest Regulations, amendment
|Nu Reg 011-2022
|Municipal Taxing Authority Payment Regulations, amendment
|Nu Reg 012-2022
|Tax Exemption Order, amendment
|Nu Reg 013-2022
|Certificate of Tax Arrears Regulations, amendment
|Nu Reg 014-2022
|Tax Sales Regulations, amendment
Liquor Act
|Nu Reg 015-2022
|Liquor Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:
An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act,S Nu 2021, c 22
- Act in force May 27, 2022 (SI-00-2022)
Ontario / Ontario
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 4, 2022:
Business Corporations Act
|EC2022-423
|Business Corporations Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|37
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation
|38
|Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives
|40
|Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'accès à la justice en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec et en réalisant la transformation numérique de la profession notariale
|41
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur les agronomes
|44
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions aux fins d'alléger le fardeau réglementaire et administratif
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|37
|An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing
|38
|An Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions
|40
|An Act mainly to improve access to justice by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec and by bringing about the digital transformation of the notarial profession
|41
|An Act to amend the Agrologists Act
|44
|An Act to amend various provisions for the purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et à certaines autres mesures
|Décret 938-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2021 and to certain other measures
|OC 938-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 juin 2022:
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement de la Cour d'appel du Québec en matière civile
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:
Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements
Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier
- Règlement sur les règles de preuve et de procédure du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers
Loi sur l'administration financière
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits d'épargne
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 1, 2022:
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation of the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Civil Matters
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:
Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information
Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector
- Rules of evidence and procedure of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal
Financial Administration Act
- Regulation amending Regulation respecting savings products
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
|AM 2022-08
|Détermination d'un contrat de courtage devant être constaté sur un formulaire obligatoire —Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2022-08 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
|MO 2022-08
|Determination of a brokerage contract to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order C-73.2-2022-09 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
26 mai 2022
- Loi nº 22, Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 13
1 juin 2022
- Loi nº 96, Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français — Chapitre nº 14
- Loi nº 28, Loi visant à mettre fin à l'état d'urgence sanitaire tout en prévoyant le maintien de mesures transitoires nécessaires pour protéger la santé de la population — Chapitre nº 15
- Loi nº 11, Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre — Chapitre nº 16
2 juin 2022
- Loi nº 9, Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève — Chapitre nº 17
- Loi nº 12, Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics — Chapitre nº 18
3 juin 2022
- Loi nº 4, Loi renforçant la gouvernance des sociétés d'État et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 19
- Loi nº 35, Loi visant à harmoniser et à moderniser les règles relatives au statut professionnel de l'artiste — Chapitre nº 20
8 juin 2022
- Loi nº 2, Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et modifiant le Code civil en matière de droits de la personnalité et d'état civil — Chapitre nº 22
10 juin 2022
- Loi nº 37, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation
Assents
May 26, 2022
- Bill 22, An Act to amend the Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions — Chapter No. 13
June 1, 2022
- Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 28, An Act to terminate the public health emergency while maintaining transitional measures necessary to protect the health of the population — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 11, An Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply — Chapter No. 16
June 2, 2022
- Bill 9, An Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman — Chapter No. 17
- Bill 12, An Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics — Chapter No. 18
June 3, 2022
- Bill 4, An Act to reinforce the governance of state-owned enterprises and to amend other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 35, An Act to harmonize and modernize the rules relating to the professional status of artists — Chapter No. 20
June 8, 2022
- Bill 2, An Act respecting family law reform with regard to filiation and amending the Civil Code in relation to personality rights and civil status — Chapter No. 22
June 10, 2022
- Bill 37, An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 27, 2022:
The Provincial Sales Tax Act
|Sask Reg 38/2022
|The Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Regulations, 2022
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 27, 2022:
Rules of Court
Court of Queen's Bench For Saskatchewan
- General Application Practice Directive No. 9 —Scheduling of Summary Judgment, Set Aside And Judicial Review Applications
Yukon / Yukon
