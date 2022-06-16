Legislation for the period 05/26 to 06/08

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-21 An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms)
C-22 An Act to reduce poverty and to support the financial security of persons with disabilities by establishing the Canada disability benefit and making a consequential amendment to the Income Tax Act
C-23 An Act respecting places, persons and events of national historic significance or national interest, archaeological resources and cultural and natural heritage
C-235 An Act respecting the building of a green economy in the Prairies

 

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only
S-9 An Act to amend the Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act
S-236 An Act to amend the Employment Insurance Act and the Employment Insurance Regulations (Prince Edward Island)

 

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 08, 2022:

Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1
Pilotage Act

SOR/2022-114 Regulations Amending the General Pilotage Regulations

 

Canada Education Savings Act

SOR/2022-112 Regulations Amending the Canada Education Savings Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

 

Canada National Parks Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

SOR/2022-105 Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022

 

Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

SOR/2022-106 Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act

 

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

SOR/2022-107 Order Amending Schedule VI to the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

 

Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act

SOR/2022-108 Order Amending Schedule 2 to the Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act

 

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2022-110 Federal Halocarbon Regulations, 2022

 

Contraventions Act

SOR/2022-101 Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations

 

Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act

SOR/2022-115 Order Amending the Schedule to the Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act

 

Federal Halocarbon Regulations, 2022

SOR/2022-111 Canadian Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System Regulations

 

Financial Administration Act

SI/2022-30 Elsipogtog First Nation Remission Order

 

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2022-100 Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Exports and Transhipments of Drugs)

 

Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act

SOR/2022-109 Regulations Amending the Preliminary Screening Requirement Regulations

 

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-102 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
SOR/2022-117 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

 

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Telecommunications Act

  • Order Issuing a Direction to the CRTC on a Renewed Approach to Telecommunications Policy

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order for Civil Aviation Respecting Requirements Related to Vaccination Due to COVID-19
  • Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 63

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

  • Quebec Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement and certificate of continuance

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc.

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 848399861RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [audit, 855201364RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-005
  • Determination — Drill pipe
  • Inquiry — Camera, CCTV, low light level application

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 04, 2022:

Copyright Board

  • SOCAN Tariff 18 — Recorded Music for Dancing (2018-2022)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
24 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022

 

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

Income and Employment Supports Act

Alta Reg 63 Income Support, Training and Health Benefits Amendment Regulation

 

Professional and Occupational Associations Registration Act

Alta Reg 64 Supply Chain Management Association Alberta (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

 

Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 65 Gas Code Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 66 Pressure Welders (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

 

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 69 Security Management for Critical Upstream Petroleum and Coal Infrastructure (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

 

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 72 Alberta Rules of Court Amendment Regulation

 

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 73 Procedures (Traffic Safety Act) Amendment Regulation Repeal Regulation

 

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 74 Electricity Regulations (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

 

Provincial Administrative Penalties Act

Alta Reg 75 Provincial Administrative Penalties Amendment Regulation Repeal Regulation

 

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta Queen's Printer

Municipal Government (Firearms) Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2021, c 6

  • Act in force June 1, 2022 (OIC 175/2022)

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 4

  • Section 7, which amends the Public Transit and Green Infrastructure Project Act, in force June 30, 2022 (OIC 181/2022)

Captive Insurance Companies Act, SA 2021, c C-2.4

  • Act in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 194/2022)

Financial Innovation Act, SA 2022, c F-13.2

  • Act in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 200/2022)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 31, 2022

  • Bill 10, Health Professions (Protecting Women and Girls) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 9
  • Bill 11, Continuing Care Act — Chapter No. C-26.7
  • Bill 14, Provincial Court (Sexual Assault Awareness Training) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 15
  • Bill 15, Education (Reforming Teacher Profession Discipline) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 7
  • Bill 16, Insurance Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 11
  • Bill 17, Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 13
  • Bill 21, Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 16
  • Bill 22, Electricity Statutes (Modernizing Alberta's Electricity Grid) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 8
  • Bill 205, Human Tissue and Organ Donation (Mandatory Referral) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 10

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, May 31, 2022:

Alberta Securities Commission

  • Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
  • Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
  • Amendments to National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
  • Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
  • Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
  • Amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information

Horse Racing Alberta Act

  • Directive No. 188 - 2022 All Breeds
  • Directive No. 189 - 2022 All Breeds
  • Directive No. 190 - 2022 Thoroughbred
  • Directive No. 191 - 2022 All Breeds
  • Directive No. 192 - 2022 Quarter Horse
  • Directive No. 193 - 2022 All Breeds
  • Directive No. 194 - 2022 All Breeds

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
26 Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2022

 

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 7, 2022:

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 128/2022 Amends BC Regs
320/2004 — Waste Discharge Regulation
375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation
BC Reg 133/2022 Amends BC Reg 375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation

 

Hydro and Power Authority Act

BC Reg 129/2022 Enacts Applicability (Accessible British Columbia) Regulation

 

Local Government Bylaw Notice Enforcement Act

BC Reg 130/2022 Amends BC Reg 175/2004 — Bylaw Notice Enforcement Regulation

 

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 127/2022 Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

 

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 132/2022 Amends BC Reg 96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation

 

Securities Act

BC Reg 126/2022 Amends BC Regs
226A/2009 — National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
226B/2009 — National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information

 

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 7, 2022:

Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2020, SBC 2020, c 3

  • Sections 1 to 9 in force March 1, 2023 (BC Reg 128/2022)

Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 2

  • Section 6 in force June 6, 2022 (BC Reg 131/2022)

Royal Assents

June 02, 2022

  • Bill 6, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 11
  • Bill 10, Labour Relations Code Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 22
  • Bill 12, Property Law Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 12
  • Bill 13, Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 10
  • Bill 14, Wildlife Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 13
  • Bill 15, Low Carbon Fuels Act — Chapter No. 21
  • Bill 16, Transportation Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 16
  • Bill 17, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 202 — Chapter No. 14
  • Bill 20, Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 15
  • Bill 21, Professional Governance Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 19
  • Bill 22, School Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 20
  • Bill 23, Mental Health Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 17
  • Bill 24, Anti-Racism Data A — Chapter No. 18
  • Bill Pr 401, Sea to Sky University Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 23

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
38 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act
41 The Child and Family Services Amendment Act
42 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Amendment Act
43 The Disclosure to Protect Against Intimate Partner Violence Act
44 The Employment Standards Code Amendment Act (Minimum Wage)

 

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
117 An Act Respecting Heavy Industrial Property
118 Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act

 

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 8, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

  • CA-CDSS-002 Fees in relation to the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act;
  • CA-COS-001 Fees in relation to the Cost of Credit Disclosure and Payday Loans Act;
  • CA-DI-001 Fees in relation to the Direct Sellers Act;
  • CA-PR-001 Fees in relation to the Pre-arranged Funeral Services Act;
  • CA-RE-001 Fees in relation to the Real Estate Agents Act;
  • CA-AU-001 Fees in relation to the Auctioneers Licence Act;
  • CA-COM-001 Fees in relation to the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act,

(collectively, the "Proposed Fee Rules").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
60 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act
64 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 6

 

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Judicature Act

NLR 33/22 Rules of Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)

 

Petroleum Products Act

NLR 34/22 Petroleum Products Regulations (Amendment)

 

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
52 Elevators and Lifts Act
53 An Act to Amend the Liquor Act

 

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

Income Tax Act

NWT Reg 039-2022 Income Tax Regulations, amendment

 


Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 3, 2022:

Health Protection Act

NS Reg 102/2022 Health Protection Act Food Safety Regulations —amendment

 

Health Services and Insurance Act

NS Reg 98/2022 Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — replacement (dispensed from publication)

 

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 100/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 101/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 103/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 104/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 105/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

 


Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
3 Write-off of Assets and Debts Act, 2020-2021
4 Liquor Tax Act
5 An Act to Amend Certain Acts Respecting the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
6 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
7 Interim Language of Instruction Act

 

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

Criminal Code

Nu Reg 009-2022 Court Agents Order

 

Property Assessment and Taxation Act

Nu Reg 010-2022 General Taxation Area Interest Regulations, amendment
Nu Reg 011-2022 Municipal Taxing Authority Payment Regulations, amendment
Nu Reg 012-2022 Tax Exemption Order, amendment
Nu Reg 013-2022 Certificate of Tax Arrears Regulations, amendment
Nu Reg 014-2022 Tax Sales Regulations, amendment

 

Liquor Act

Nu Reg 015-2022 Liquor Regulations, amendment

 

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2022:

An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act,S Nu 2021, c 22

  • Act in force May 27, 2022 (SI-00-2022)

Ontario / Ontario

  • No entries for this issue

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 4, 2022:

Business Corporations Act

EC2022-423 Business Corporations Regulations, amendment

 


Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement
37 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation
38 Loi modifiant la Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie et d'autres dispositions législatives
40 Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'accès à la justice en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec et en réalisant la transformation numérique de la profession notariale
41 Loi modifiant la Loi sur les agronomes
44 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions aux fins d'alléger le fardeau réglementaire et administratif

 

Bills

Referenced on first reading only
37 An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing
38 An Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions
40 An Act mainly to improve access to justice by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec and by bringing about the digital transformation of the notarial profession
41 An Act to amend the Agrologists Act
44 An Act to amend various provisions for the purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden

 

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier
Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et à certaines autres mesures

Décret 938-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité

 

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:

Real Estate Brokerage Act
An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2021 and to certain other measures

OC 938-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising

 

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 juin 2022:

Code de procédure civile

  • Règlement de la Cour d'appel du Québec en matière civile

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:

Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi visant l'augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

  • Règlement sur les règles de preuve et de procédure du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers

Loi sur l'administration financière

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits d'épargne

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 1, 2022:

Code of Civil Procedure

  • Regulation of the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Civil Matters

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the confidentiality of some information

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

  • Rules of evidence and procedure of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal

Financial Administration Act

  • Regulation amending Regulation respecting savings products

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 juin 2022:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

AM 2022-08 Détermination d'un contrat de courtage devant être constaté sur un formulaire obligatoire —Arrêté numéro C-73.2-2022-08 du ministre des Finances

 

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 8 2022:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

MO 2022-08 Determination of a brokerage contract to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order C-73.2-2022-09 of the Minister of Finance

 

Sanctions

26 mai 2022

  • Loi nº 22, Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 13

1 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 96, Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français — Chapitre nº 14
  • Loi nº 28, Loi visant à mettre fin à l'état d'urgence sanitaire tout en prévoyant le maintien de mesures transitoires nécessaires pour protéger la santé de la population — Chapitre nº 15
  • Loi nº 11, Loi visant à augmenter l'offre de services de première ligne et à améliorer la gestion de cette offre — Chapitre nº 16

2 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 9, Loi sur le protecteur national de l'élève — Chapitre nº 17
  • Loi nº 12, Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics — Chapitre nº 18

3 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 4, Loi renforçant la gouvernance des sociétés d'État et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 19
  • Loi nº 35, Loi visant à harmoniser et à moderniser les règles relatives au statut professionnel de l'artiste — Chapitre nº 20

8 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 2, Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille en matière de filiation et modifiant le Code civil en matière de droits de la personnalité et d'état civil — Chapitre nº 22

10 juin 2022

  • Loi nº 37, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions législatives principalement en matière d'habitation

Assents

May 26, 2022

  • Bill 22, An Act to amend the Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions — Chapter No. 13

June 1, 2022

  • Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec — Chapter No. 14
  • Bill 28, An Act to terminate the public health emergency while maintaining transitional measures necessary to protect the health of the population — Chapter No. 15
  • Bill 11, An Act to increase the supply of primary care services and to improve the management of that supply — Chapter No. 16

June 2, 2022

  • Bill 9, An Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman — Chapter No. 17
  • Bill 12, An Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics — Chapter No. 18

June 3, 2022

  • Bill 4, An Act to reinforce the governance of state-owned enterprises and to amend other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 19
  • Bill 35, An Act to harmonize and modernize the rules relating to the professional status of artists — Chapter No. 20

June 8, 2022

  • Bill 2, An Act respecting family law reform with regard to filiation and amending the Civil Code in relation to personality rights and civil status — Chapter No. 22

June 10, 2022

  • Bill 37, An Act to amend various legislative provisions mainly with respect to housing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 27, 2022:

The Provincial Sales Tax Act

Sask Reg 38/2022 The Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Regulations, 2022

 

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 27, 2022:

Rules of Court
Court of Queen's Bench For Saskatchewan

  • General Application Practice Directive No. 9 —Scheduling of Summary Judgment, Set Aside And Judicial Review Applications

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

