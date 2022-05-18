Legislation for the period 04/21 to 05/11

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse

Alberta / Alberta

Nunavut / Nunavut

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Ontario / Ontario

Manitoba / Manitoba

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Quebec / Québec

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-19 An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 and other measures
C-233 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Judges Act (violence against an intimate partner)
C-242 An Act to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (temporary resident visas for parents and grandparents)

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only
S-205 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to another Act (interim release and domestic violence recognizance orders)
S-213 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (independence of the judiciary)
S-224 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (trafficking in persons)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 27, 2022:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-74 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
SOR/2022-75 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
SOR/2022-81 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

SOR/2022-76 Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2022-78 Order Repealing the Certain Goods Remission Order (COVID-19)

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

SOR/2022-79 Canada Post Corporation Pension Plan Funding Regulations

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

SOR/2022-82 Joint Notice Extending the Prohibition Period for Certain Activities on Georges Bank Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 11, 2022:

Financial Administration Act

SI/2022-23 Order Designating (1) the Commission that is Named Public Inquiry into the 2022 Public Order Emergency as a Department for the Purposes of that Act; and (2) the Prime Minister as the Appropriate Minister with Respect to the Commission

Constitution Act, 1982

SI/2022-25 Constitution Amendment, 2022 (Saskatchewan Act)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-84 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
SOR/2022-87 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations

Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-85 Order 2022-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2022-86 Order 2022-112-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2022-89 Regulations Amending the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Government Corporations Operation Act

SOR/2022-88 Proclamation Declaring that the Government Corporations Operation Act Ceases to Apply to Trans Mountain Corporation

Canada Wildlife Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2022-90 Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Firearms Act

SOR/2022-91 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Firearms Act

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2022-92 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Various Amendments)

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority Act

SOR/2022-93 Regulations Amending the CATSA Aerodrome Designation Regulations

Labour Code

SOR/2022-94 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Respiratory Protective Equipment)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations Do Not Apply in Nova Scotia

Food and Drugs Act
Pest Control Products Act

  • Biocides Regulations

Canada Transportation Act

  • Regulations Amending the Transportation Information Regulations (Freight Rail Data)

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

  • Administrative Monetary Penalties (Motor Vehicle Safety) Regulations
  • Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Vehicle Exemptions)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend certain Acts and Regulations in relation to Firearms, SC 2019, c 9

  • Sections 5, 7 and 9 to 11, subsections 13(1) and (3) and section 14 of the Act, which amend the Firearms Act, in force May 18, 2022 (PC 2022-0446)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 23, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — 4,7-methano-1H-indene, 3a,4,7,7a-tetrahydro- (dicyclopentadiene; DCPD), CAS RN 77-73-6 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Bank Act

  • Klarna Bank AB — Approval to have a financial establishment in Canada

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 59

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
  • Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Hazardous Materials Information Review Act

  • Filing of claims for exemption

Telecommunications Act

  • Notice No. TIPB-001-2022 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2021-397

Insurance Companies Act

  • Definity Financial Corporation — Exemption

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

  • Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2022

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order 2022-87-03-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Food and Drugs Act

  • Notice of intent to consult on Health Canada's fee proposal for the proposed Biocides Regulations

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 60

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — DTE Energy Trading, Inc.

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 868946096RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 872755202RR0001]
  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 893041764RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Expiry of finding — Certain fabricated industrial steel components
  • Inquiry — Translation services

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Emera Energy General Partner Inc. on behalf of Emera Energy Limited Partnership

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities [audit]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [failure to file]
  • Revocation of registration of charities [voluntary]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-001
  • Determination — Certain mattresses

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
17 Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
18 Utility Commodity Rebate Act
19 Condominium Property Amendment Act, 2022
20 Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
21 Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
22 Electricity Statutes (Modernizing Alberta's Electricity Grid) Amendment Act, 2022
23 Professional Governance Act
205 Human Tissue and Organ Donation (Mandatory Referral) Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2022:

Responsible Energy Development Act

Alta Reg 56/2022 Alberta Energy Regulator Administration Fees Rules Amendment Regulation

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 57/2022 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Residential Tenancies Act

Alta Reg 58/2022 Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

April 21, 2022

  • Bill 6, Emblems of Alberta Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 3
  • Bill 2, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 4
  • Bill 4, Municipal Government (Face Mask and Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Bylaws) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 5
  • Bill 5, Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 6
  • Bill 9, Public's Right to Know Act — Chapter No. P-47

April 29, 2022

  • Bill 12, Trustee Act — Chapter No. T-8.1
  • Bill 13, Financial Innovation Act — Chapter No. F-13.2
  • Bill 18, Utility Commodity Rebate Act — Chapter No. U-3.5

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
15 Low Carbon Fuels Act
21 Professional Governance Amendment Act, 2022
22 School Amendment Act, 2022
23 Mental Health Amendment Act, 2022
24 Anti-Racism Data Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 26, 2022:

Medicare Protection Act

BC Reg 108/2022 Amends BC Reg 426/97 — Medical and Health Care Services Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 107/2022 Amends BC Reg 125/2009 — Firefighters' Occupational Disease Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 3, 2022:

Health Care Costs Recovery Act

BC Reg 111/2022 Amends BC Reg 397/2008 — Health Care Costs Recovery Regulation

Land Owner Transparency Act

BC Reg 112/2022 Amends BC Reg 250/2020 — Land Owner Transparency Regulation


British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 10, 2022:

Business Corporations Act

BC Reg 114/2022 Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation

Cooperative Association Act

BC Reg 114/2022 Amends BC Reg 391/2000 — Cooperative Association Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 115/2022 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

Societies Act

BC Reg 114/2022 Amends BC Reg 216/2015 — Societies Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
29 The Mennonite College Federation Amendment Act
37 The International Child Support and Family Maintenance (Hague Convention) Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Accessibility for Manitobans Act

Man Reg 47/2022 Accessible Information and Communication Standard Regulation

The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act

Man Reg 52/2022 Automobile Insurance Coverage Regulation, amendment
Man Reg 53/2022 Off-Road Vehicle Insurance Coverage Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2021, SM 2021, c 48

  • Section 5 in force June 1, 2022 (OIC 180/2022)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
103 An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act
104 An Act to Amend the Public Health Act
105 An Act to Amend the Highway Act
106 An Act to Amend the Marshland Infrastructure Maintenance Act
107 An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act
108 An Act to Amend the Accountability and Continuous Improvement Act
109 An Act Respecting the Early Childhood Services Act
110 An Act Respecting Local Governance Reform, 2022
111 An Act to Amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act
112 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
113 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

An Act Respecting Off-Road Vehicles, SNL 2021, c 0-5.1

  • Act, with the exception of subsections 5(3), 7(3), and 22(4) and paragraphs 5(4)(b), 12(2)(a), 22(1)(b), 23(b), and 24(a), in force May 19, 2022 (NLR 29/22)

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 27, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption
Adoption of local amendments to:

  • National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
  • National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
  • National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds (the "Local Amendments").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 11, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, changes to Companion Policy 31-103CP Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, and Proposed CCIR Individual Variable Insurance Contract Ongoing Disclosure Guidance.
    (Collectively, the "Proposed Amendments")

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
47 An Act to Authorize the Raising of Money by Way of Loan by the Province
51

An Act Respecting Access to Health and Educational Services
52 An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products Act
59 An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Condominium Act, 2009

NLR 24/22 Condominium Regulations, 2011 (Amendment)

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 25/22 Child and Parental Benefits Regulations (Amendment)
NLR 26/22 Income Supplement and Seniors' Benefit Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 22, 2022:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 68/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Price
NS Reg 69/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Price
NS Reg 70/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Price

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 66/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 76/2022 Black Beauty Culture Hair Innovator (Natural Hair Care Practitioner) Trade Regulations

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation (Nova Scotia) Act

NS Reg 77/2022 Joint Notice Extending the Prohibition Period for Certain Activities on Georges Bank

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 74/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 75/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 78/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 73/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 22, 2022:

Police Identity Management Act, SNS 2021, c 8

  • Act in force May 12, 2022 (NS Reg 67/2022)

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:

Adoption Records Act, SNS 2021, c 1

  • Act, with the exception of Sections 6 and 7, subsections 21(1) to (3), 21(5) to (7), 22(1) to (3) and 22(6), clauses 46(1)(g) and (h) and 46(1)(p) to (r) and subsection 46(2), in force May 1, 2022 (NS Reg no. 79/2022)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
126 An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 410/22 Electricity Infrastructure — Designated Broadband Projects

Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

O Reg 412/22 Exemptions, amending Reg 95 of RRO 1990

Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021

O Reg 417/22 General

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 423/22 General, amending O Reg 429/20, which amends O Reg 329/04

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 434/22 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
O Reg 451/22 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 435/22 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

O Reg 436/22 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions

Development Charges Act, 1997

O Reg 438/22 General, amending O Reg 82/98

Planning Act

O Reg 439/22 Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20
O Reg 455/22 Zoning Order — Town of Ajax, Regional Municipality of Durham, amending O Reg 438/20
O Reg 456/22 Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 173/20

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

O Reg 443/22 Delegation of Regulation-Making Authorities, amending O Reg 625/20
O Reg 444/22 General, amending O Reg 626/20
O Reg 446/22 Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, revoking O Reg 629/20
O Reg 453/22 Applications for Licences, amending O Reg 631/20
O Reg 454/22 Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 445/22 General, amending O Reg 627/20

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 447/22 Transfer Tax on Municipal Electricity Property, amending O Reg 124/99
O Reg 448/22 Payments in Lieu of Corporate Taxes — Municipal Electricity Utilities, amending O Reg 162/01

Condominium Act, 1998

O Reg 450/22 General, amending O Reg 48/01

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 458/22 Optional Tax on Vacant Residential Units — Designated Municipalities

Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021

O Reg 459/22 General, amending O Reg 877/21

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 460/22 General, amending O Reg 202/94

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act
Regulated Health Professions Act

April 21, 2022
Regulations under the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA) — Registration Barriers for Regulated Health Professionals — Comments by June 10, 2022

Orders In Council

Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40

  • The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 932/2022)
    • Schedule 19, sections 1-7, which amend the Securities Commission Act, 2021
    • Schedule 19, section 8, which amends the Commodity Futures Act
    • Schedule 19, section 9, which amends the Corporations Act
    • Schedule 19, section 10, which amends the Securities Act
  • The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 991/2022)
    • Schedule 12, section 1, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016
    • Schedule 12, section 2, which amends the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
    • Schedule 12, section 3, which amends the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006

Protecting the People of Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 8

  • The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 933/2022)
    • Schedule 9, sections 1-36, being the Securities Commission Act, 2021
    • Schedule 9, section 38, which amends the Canadian Public Accountability Board Act (Ontario), 2006
    • Schedule 9, subsections 39(1)-(7), (9)-(47), which amend the Commodity Futures Act
    • Schedule 9, subsections 40(1)-(6), (8)-(57), which amend the Securities Act

Health Information Protection Act, 2016, SO 2016, c 6

  • Schedule 1, subsection 1(10), which amends the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, in force September 30, 2022 (OIC 984/2022)

Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 23

  • Schedule 4, sections 2, 23, 24(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 985/2022)
  • Schedule 4, sections 19(3), 21, which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 985/2022)

More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 9

  • Schedule 2, sections 6, 7, 8(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 986/2022)

Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34

  • Schedule 11, section 1, which amends the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 987/2022)
  • Schedule 6, sections 1-6, which amend the Crown Forest Sustainability Act, 1994, in force April 19, 2022 (OIC 995/2022)
  • Schedule 15, sections 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, which amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 997/2022)

Fighting Fraud and Reducing Automobile Insurance Rates Act, 2014, SO 2014, c 9

  • Schedule 2, sections 9, 11(1), 45(2), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 988/2022)

Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26

  • Schedule 1, sections 14, 20, 21, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 989/2022)
  • Schedule 3, sections 1, 49, 50, 52, 53, 55-59, 61-64, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 1005/2022)
  • The following provisions in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 1005/2022)
    • Schedule 3, sections 2-15, 39, 46-48, 51, 54, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021
    • Schedule 3, subsections 67(1), (5), which amend the Highway Traffic Act

Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11

  • Schedule 1, sections 1(2), 5, 6, 9, which amend the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force April 21, 2022 (OIC 1000/2022)

Royal Assents

April 28, 2022

  • Bill 78, Police Services Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 15

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, May 07, 2022:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • OSC Rule 81-507 Extension to Ontario Instrument 81-506 Temporary Exemptions from National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
125 An Act to Amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 23, 2022:

Health Services Payment Act

EC2022-274 Health Services Payment Act Regulations, amendment

Hospital and Diagnostic Services Insurance Act

EC2022-275 Hospital and Diagnostic Services Insurance Act Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 avril 2022:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Décret 703-2022 Règlement sur les prothèses auditives et les services d'audiologie

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 27, 2022:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

OC 703-2022 Regulation respecting hearing devices and audiology services

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 avril 2022:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

  • Règlement sur un bloc de 1 000 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne
  • Règlement sur un bloc de 1 300 mégawatts d'énergie renouvelable

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les redevances exigibles pour l'élimination de matières résiduelles

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

  • Code de déontologie des membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers
  • Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers et sur la procédure de renouvellement du mandat de ces membres

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur les produits alimentaires

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mai 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

  • Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative aux programmes financés par le ministère des Ressources humaines et du Développement des compétences

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mai 2022:

Loi sur les décrets de convention collective

  • Décret modifiant le Décret sur l'industrie des services automobiles de la région de Québec

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

  • Projet de règlement sur les redevances favorisant le traitement et la valorisation des sols contaminés excavés

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 27, 2022:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

  • Regulation respecting a 1,000-megawatt block of wind energy
  • Regulation respecting a 1,300-megawatt block of renewable energy

Environment Quality Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
  • Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the disposal of residual materials

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

  • Code of ethics of the members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal
  • Regulation respecting the procedure for the recruitment and selection of persons qualified for appointment as members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal and the procedure for the renewal of their term of office

Environment Quality Act
Food Products Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 4, 2022:

Environment Quality Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Act respecting occupational health and safety

  • Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting the implementation of the agreement regarding programs financed by the Department of Human Resources and Skills Development

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 11, 2022:

Act respecting collective agreement decrees

  • Decree to amend the Decree respecting the automotive services industry in the Québec region

Environment Quality Act

  • Regulation respecting charges to promote the treatment and reclamation of excavated contaminated soils

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mai 2022:

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 3

  • Que soit fixée au 1er octobre 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du chapitre VIII de la Loi, comprenant les articles 29 à 53. (Décret 721-2022)

Loi modifiant la Charte de la langue française, SQ 2002, c 28

  • Que soit fixée au 20 juin 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 1 de la Loi. (Décret 724-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 11, 2022:

Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2021 and amending other provisions, SQ 2022, c 3

  • The provisions of Chapter VIII, including sections 29 to 53, in force September 30, 2022. (OC 721-2022)

Act to amend the Charter of the French language, SQ 2002, c 28

  • Section 1 in force June 20, 2022. (OC 724-2022)

Sanctions

26 avril 2022

  • Loi nº 15, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse et d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 11

Assents

April 26, 2022

  • Bill 15, An Act to amend the Youth Protection Act and other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 11

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
85 An Act to Extinguish certain Claims and to Confirm certain Taxes with respect to the Canadian Pacific Railway Company

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 26/2022 The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 27/2022 The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990

Sask Reg 28/202 The Summary Offences Procedure (Summary Offence Ticket) Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Act

Sask Reg 29/2022 The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Payment Amendment Regulations, 2022
Sask Reg 30/2022 The Medical Care Insurance Beneficiary and Administration Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Public Health Act, 1994

Sask Reg 31/2022 The Plumbing Repeal Regulations

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

