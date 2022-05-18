Legislation for the period 04/21 to 05/11

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Senate / Sénat

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 27, 2022:

Special Economic Measures Act

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

Customs Tariff

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 11, 2022:

Financial Administration Act

Constitution Act, 1982

Special Economic Measures Act

Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Government Corporations Operation Act

Canada Wildlife Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Firearms Act

Aeronautics Act

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority Act

Labour Code

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Food and Drugs Act

Pest Control Products Act

Canada Transportation Act

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

Orders In Council

An Act to amend certain Acts and Regulations in relation to Firearms, SC 2019, c 9

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 23, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Bank Act

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Hazardous Materials Information Review Act

Telecommunications Act

Insurance Companies Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Food and Drugs Act

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:

Canada Energy Regulator

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2022:

Responsible Energy Development Act

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Residential Tenancies Act

April 21, 2022

April 29, 2022

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 26, 2022:

Medicare Protection Act

Workers Compensation Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 3, 2022:

Health Care Costs Recovery Act

Land Owner Transparency Act



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 10, 2022:

Business Corporations Act

Cooperative Association Act

Provincial Sales Tax Act

Societies Act

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Accessibility for Manitobans Act

The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act

Manitoba Laws

The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2021, SM 2021, c 48

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

An Act Respecting Off-Road Vehicles, SNL 2021, c 0-5.1

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 27, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

Adoption of local amendments to:

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 11, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 47 An Act to Authorize the Raising of Money by Way of Loan by the Province 51 An Act Respecting Access to Health and Educational Services 52 An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products Act 59 An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Condominium Act, 2009

NLR 24/22 Condominium Regulations, 2011 (Amendment)

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 25/22 Child and Parental Benefits Regulations (Amendment) NLR 26/22 Income Supplement and Seniors' Benefit Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 22, 2022:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 68/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Price NS Reg 69/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Price NS Reg 70/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Price

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 66/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 76/2022 Black Beauty Culture Hair Innovator (Natural Hair Care Practitioner) Trade Regulations

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation (Nova Scotia) Act

NS Reg 77/2022 Joint Notice Extending the Prohibition Period for Certain Activities on Georges Bank

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 74/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 75/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 78/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 73/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 22, 2022:

Police Identity Management Act, SNS 2021, c 8

Act in force May 12, 2022 (NS Reg 67/2022)

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:

Adoption Records Act, SNS 2021, c 1

Act, with the exception of Sections 6 and 7, subsections 21(1) to (3), 21(5) to (7), 22(1) to (3) and 22(6), clauses 46(1)(g) and (h) and 46(1)(p) to (r) and subsection 46(2), in force May 1, 2022 (NS Reg no. 79/2022)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 126 An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 410/22 Electricity Infrastructure — Designated Broadband Projects

Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

O Reg 412/22 Exemptions, amending Reg 95 of RRO 1990

Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021

O Reg 417/22 General

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 423/22 General, amending O Reg 429/20, which amends O Reg 329/04

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 434/22 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12 O Reg 451/22 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 435/22 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

O Reg 436/22 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions

Development Charges Act, 1997

O Reg 438/22 General, amending O Reg 82/98

Planning Act

O Reg 439/22 Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20 O Reg 455/22 Zoning Order — Town of Ajax, Regional Municipality of Durham, amending O Reg 438/20 O Reg 456/22 Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 173/20

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

O Reg 443/22 Delegation of Regulation-Making Authorities, amending O Reg 625/20 O Reg 444/22 General, amending O Reg 626/20 O Reg 446/22 Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, revoking O Reg 629/20 O Reg 453/22 Applications for Licences, amending O Reg 631/20 O Reg 454/22 Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 445/22 General, amending O Reg 627/20

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 447/22 Transfer Tax on Municipal Electricity Property, amending O Reg 124/99 O Reg 448/22 Payments in Lieu of Corporate Taxes — Municipal Electricity Utilities, amending O Reg 162/01

Condominium Act, 1998

O Reg 450/22 General, amending O Reg 48/01

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 458/22 Optional Tax on Vacant Residential Units — Designated Municipalities

Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021

O Reg 459/22 General, amending O Reg 877/21

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 460/22 General, amending O Reg 202/94

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act

Regulated Health Professions Act

April 21, 2022

Regulations under the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA) — Registration Barriers for Regulated Health Professionals — Comments by June 10, 2022

Orders In Council

Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40

The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 932/2022) Schedule 19, sections 1-7, which amend the Securities Commission Act, 2021 Schedule 19, section 8, which amends the Commodity Futures Act Schedule 19, section 9, which amends the Corporations Act Schedule 19, section 10, which amends the Securities Act

The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 991/2022) Schedule 12, section 1, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016 Schedule 12, section 2, which amends the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act Schedule 12, section 3, which amends the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006



Protecting the People of Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 8

The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 933/2022) Schedule 9, sections 1-36, being the Securities Commission Act, 2021 Schedule 9, section 38, which amends the Canadian Public Accountability Board Act (Ontario), 2006 Schedule 9, subsections 39(1)-(7), (9)-(47), which amend the Commodity Futures Act Schedule 9, subsections 40(1)-(6), (8)-(57), which amend the Securities Act



Health Information Protection Act, 2016, SO 2016, c 6

Schedule 1, subsection 1(10), which amends the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, in force September 30, 2022 (OIC 984/2022)

Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 23

Schedule 4, sections 2, 23, 24(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 985/2022)

Schedule 4, sections 19(3), 21, which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 985/2022)

More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 9

Schedule 2, sections 6, 7, 8(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 986/2022)

Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34

Schedule 11, section 1, which amends the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 987/2022)

1, which amends the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 987/2022) Schedule 6, sections 1-6, which amend the Crown Forest Sustainability Act, 1994, in force April 19, 2022 (OIC 995/2022)

Schedule 15, sections 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, which amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 997/2022)

Fighting Fraud and Reducing Automobile Insurance Rates Act, 2014, SO 2014, c 9

Schedule 2, sections 9, 11(1), 45(2), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 988/2022)

Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26

Schedule 1, sections 14, 20, 21, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 989/2022)

Schedule 3, sections 1, 49, 50, 52, 53, 55-59, 61-64, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 1005/2022)

The following provisions in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 1005/2022) Schedule 3, sections 2-15, 39, 46-48, 51, 54, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021 Schedule 3, subsections 67(1), (5), which amend the Highway Traffic Act



Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11

Schedule 1, sections 1(2), 5, 6, 9, which amend the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force April 21, 2022 (OIC 1000/2022)

Royal Assents

April 28, 2022

Bill 78, Police Services Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 15

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, May 07, 2022:

Ontario Securities Commission

OSC Rule 81-507 Extension to Ontario Instrument 81-506 Temporary Exemptions from National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 125 An Act to Amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 23, 2022:

Health Services Payment Act

EC2022-274 Health Services Payment Act Regulations, amendment

Hospital and Diagnostic Services Insurance Act

EC2022-275 Hospital and Diagnostic Services Insurance Act Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 avril 2022:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Décret 703-2022 Règlement sur les prothèses auditives et les services d'audiologie

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 27, 2022:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

OC 703-2022 Regulation respecting hearing devices and audiology services

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 avril 2022:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Règlement sur un bloc de 1 000 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne

Règlement sur un bloc de 1 300 mégawatts d'énergie renouvelable

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les redevances exigibles pour l'élimination de matières résiduelles

Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier

Code de déontologie des membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers

Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers et sur la procédure de renouvellement du mandat de ces membres

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mai 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative aux programmes financés par le ministère des Ressources humaines et du Développement des compétences

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mai 2022:

Loi sur les décrets de convention collective

Décret modifiant le Décret sur l'industrie des services automobiles de la région de Québec

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Projet de règlement sur les redevances favorisant le traitement et la valorisation des sols contaminés excavés

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 27, 2022:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

Regulation respecting a 1,000-megawatt block of wind energy

Regulation respecting a 1,300-megawatt block of renewable energy

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas

Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the disposal of residual materials

Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector

Code of ethics of the members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal

Regulation respecting the procedure for the recruitment and selection of persons qualified for appointment as members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal and the procedure for the renewal of their term of office

Environment Quality Act

Food Products Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 4, 2022:

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting the implementation of the agreement regarding programs financed by the Department of Human Resources and Skills Development

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 11, 2022:

Act respecting collective agreement decrees

Decree to amend the Decree respecting the automotive services industry in the Québec region

Environment Quality Act

Regulation respecting charges to promote the treatment and reclamation of excavated contaminated soils

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mai 2022:

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 3

Que soit fixée au 1er octobre 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du chapitre VIII de la Loi, comprenant les articles 29 à 53. (Décret 721-2022)

Loi modifiant la Charte de la langue française, SQ 2002, c 28

Que soit fixée au 20 juin 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 1 de la Loi. (Décret 724-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 11, 2022:

Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2021 and amending other provisions, SQ 2022, c 3

The provisions of Chapter VIII, including sections 29 to 53, in force September 30, 2022. (OC 721-2022)

Act to amend the Charter of the French language, SQ 2002, c 28

Section 1 in force June 20, 2022. (OC 724-2022)

Sanctions

26 avril 2022

Loi nº 15, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse et d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 11

Assents

April 26, 2022

Bill 15, An Act to amend the Youth Protection Act and other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 11

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 85 An Act to Extinguish certain Claims and to Confirm certain Taxes with respect to the Canadian Pacific Railway Company

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 26/2022 The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 27/2022 The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990

Sask Reg 28/202 The Summary Offences Procedure (Summary Offence Ticket) Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Act

Sask Reg 29/2022 The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Payment Amendment Regulations, 2022 Sask Reg 30/2022 The Medical Care Insurance Beneficiary and Administration Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Public Health Act, 1994

Sask Reg 31/2022 The Plumbing Repeal Regulations

Yukon / Yukon