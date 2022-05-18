Legislation for the period 04/21 to 05/11
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta
Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-19
|An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 and other measures
|C-233
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Judges Act (violence against an intimate partner)
|C-242
|An Act to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (temporary resident visas for parents and grandparents)
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-205
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to another Act (interim release and domestic violence recognizance orders)
|S-213
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (independence of the judiciary)
|S-224
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (trafficking in persons)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 27, 2022:
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-74
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-75
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
|SOR/2022-81
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
|SOR/2022-76
|Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2022-78
|Order Repealing the Certain Goods Remission Order (COVID-19)
Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
|SOR/2022-79
|Canada Post Corporation Pension Plan Funding Regulations
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act
|SOR/2022-82
|Joint Notice Extending the Prohibition Period for Certain Activities on Georges Bank Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 11, 2022:
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2022-23
|Order Designating (1) the Commission that is Named Public Inquiry into the 2022 Public Order Emergency as a Department for the Purposes of that Act; and (2) the Prime Minister as the Appropriate Minister with Respect to the Commission
Constitution Act, 1982
|SI/2022-25
|Constitution Amendment, 2022 (Saskatchewan Act)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-84
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-87
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations
Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-85
|Order 2022-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-86
|Order 2022-112-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2022-89
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Designating Regulatory Provisions for Purposes of Enforcement (Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Government Corporations Operation Act
|SOR/2022-88
|Proclamation Declaring that the Government Corporations Operation Act Ceases to Apply to Trans Mountain Corporation
Canada Wildlife Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2022-90
|Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Firearms Act
|SOR/2022-91
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Firearms Act
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2022-92
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Various Amendments)
Canadian Air Transport Security Authority Act
|SOR/2022-93
|Regulations Amending the CATSA Aerodrome Designation Regulations
Labour Code
|SOR/2022-94
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Respiratory Protective Equipment)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations Do Not Apply in Nova Scotia
Food and Drugs Act
Pest Control Products Act
- Biocides Regulations
Canada Transportation Act
- Regulations Amending the Transportation Information Regulations (Freight Rail Data)
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
- Administrative Monetary Penalties (Motor Vehicle Safety) Regulations
- Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Vehicle Exemptions)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to amend certain Acts and Regulations in relation to Firearms, SC 2019, c 9
- Sections 5, 7 and 9 to 11, subsections 13(1) and (3) and section 14 of the Act, which amend the Firearms Act, in force May 18, 2022 (PC 2022-0446)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 23, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance — 4,7-methano-1H-indene, 3a,4,7,7a-tetrahydro- (dicyclopentadiene; DCPD), CAS RN 77-73-6 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Bank Act
- Klarna Bank AB — Approval to have a financial establishment in Canada
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 59
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Hazardous Materials Information Review Act
- Filing of claims for exemption
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. TIPB-001-2022 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Decision CRTC 2021-397
Insurance Companies Act
- Definity Financial Corporation — Exemption
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2022
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2022-87-03-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of intent to consult on Health Canada's fee proposal for the proposed Biocides Regulations
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 60
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2022:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — DTE Energy Trading, Inc.
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 868946096RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 872755202RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 893041764RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry of finding — Certain fabricated industrial steel components
- Inquiry — Translation services
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 07, 2022:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Emera Energy General Partner Inc. on behalf of Emera Energy Limited Partnership
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [audit]
- Revocation of registration of charities [failure to file]
- Revocation of registration of charities [voluntary]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-001
- Determination — Certain mattresses
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|17
|Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
|18
|Utility Commodity Rebate Act
|19
|Condominium Property Amendment Act, 2022
|20
|Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
|21
|Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
|22
|Electricity Statutes (Modernizing Alberta's Electricity Grid) Amendment Act, 2022
|23
|Professional Governance Act
|205
|Human Tissue and Organ Donation (Mandatory Referral) Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2022:
Responsible Energy Development Act
|Alta Reg 56/2022
|Alberta Energy Regulator Administration Fees Rules Amendment Regulation
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 57/2022
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Residential Tenancies Act
|Alta Reg 58/2022
|Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
April 21, 2022
- Bill 6, Emblems of Alberta Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 3
- Bill 2, Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 4
- Bill 4, Municipal Government (Face Mask and Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Bylaws) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 5, Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 9, Public's Right to Know Act — Chapter No. P-47
April 29, 2022
- Bill 12, Trustee Act — Chapter No. T-8.1
- Bill 13, Financial Innovation Act — Chapter No. F-13.2
- Bill 18, Utility Commodity Rebate Act — Chapter No. U-3.5
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|15
|Low Carbon Fuels Act
|21
|Professional Governance Amendment Act, 2022
|22
|School Amendment Act, 2022
|23
|Mental Health Amendment Act, 2022
|24
|Anti-Racism Data Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 26, 2022:
Medicare Protection Act
|BC Reg 108/2022
|Amends BC Reg 426/97 — Medical and Health Care Services Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 107/2022
|Amends BC Reg 125/2009 — Firefighters' Occupational Disease Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 3, 2022:
Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|BC Reg 111/2022
|Amends BC Reg 397/2008 — Health Care Costs Recovery Regulation
Land Owner Transparency Act
|BC Reg 112/2022
|Amends BC Reg 250/2020 — Land Owner Transparency Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 10, 2022:
Business Corporations Act
|BC Reg 114/2022
|Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation
Cooperative Association Act
|BC Reg 114/2022
|Amends BC Reg 391/2000 — Cooperative Association Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 115/2022
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Societies Act
|BC Reg 114/2022
|Amends BC Reg 216/2015 — Societies Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|29
|The Mennonite College Federation Amendment Act
|37
|The International Child Support and Family Maintenance (Hague Convention) Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Accessibility for Manitobans Act
|Man Reg 47/2022
|Accessible Information and Communication Standard Regulation
The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act
|Man Reg 52/2022
|Automobile Insurance Coverage Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 53/2022
|Off-Road Vehicle Insurance Coverage Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2021, SM 2021, c 48
- Section 5 in force June 1, 2022 (OIC 180/2022)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|103
|An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act
|104
|An Act to Amend the Public Health Act
|105
|An Act to Amend the Highway Act
|106
|An Act to Amend the Marshland Infrastructure Maintenance Act
|107
|An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act
|108
|An Act to Amend the Accountability and Continuous Improvement Act
|109
|An Act Respecting the Early Childhood Services Act
|110
|An Act Respecting Local Governance Reform, 2022
|111
|An Act to Amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act
|112
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
|113
|An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
An Act Respecting Off-Road Vehicles, SNL 2021, c 0-5.1
- Act, with the exception of subsections 5(3), 7(3), and 22(4) and paragraphs 5(4)(b), 12(2)(a), 22(1)(b), 23(b), and 24(a), in force May 19, 2022 (NLR 29/22)
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 27, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
Adoption of local amendments to:
- National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
- National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
- National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds (the "Local Amendments").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 11, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National
Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and
Ongoing Registrant Obligations, changes to Companion Policy
31-103CP Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing
Registrant Obligations, and Proposed CCIR Individual Variable
Insurance Contract Ongoing Disclosure Guidance.
(Collectively, the "Proposed Amendments")
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|47
|An Act to Authorize the Raising of Money by Way of Loan by the Province
|51
|
An Act Respecting Access to Health and Educational Services
|52
|An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products Act
|59
|An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Condominium Act, 2009
|NLR 24/22
|Condominium Regulations, 2011 (Amendment)
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 25/22
|Child and Parental Benefits Regulations (Amendment)
|NLR 26/22
|Income Supplement and Seniors' Benefit Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 22, 2022:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 68/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Price
|NS Reg 69/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Price
|NS Reg 70/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Price
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 66/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 76/2022
|Black Beauty Culture Hair Innovator (Natural Hair Care Practitioner) Trade Regulations
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation (Nova Scotia) Act
|NS Reg 77/2022
|Joint Notice Extending the Prohibition Period for Certain Activities on Georges Bank
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 74/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 75/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 78/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 73/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 22, 2022:
Police Identity Management Act, SNS 2021, c 8
- Act in force May 12, 2022 (NS Reg 67/2022)
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:
Adoption Records Act, SNS 2021, c 1
- Act, with the exception of Sections 6 and 7, subsections 21(1) to (3), 21(5) to (7), 22(1) to (3) and 22(6), clauses 46(1)(g) and (h) and 46(1)(p) to (r) and subsection 46(2), in force May 1, 2022 (NS Reg no. 79/2022)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|126
|An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 410/22
|Electricity Infrastructure — Designated Broadband Projects
Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
|O Reg 412/22
|Exemptions, amending Reg 95 of RRO 1990
Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021
|O Reg 417/22
|General
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|O Reg 423/22
|General, amending O Reg 429/20, which amends O Reg 329/04
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 434/22
|Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
|O Reg 451/22
|Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 435/22
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021
|O Reg 436/22
|Definitions and Prescribed Provisions
Development Charges Act, 1997
|O Reg 438/22
|General, amending O Reg 82/98
Planning Act
|O Reg 439/22
|Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20
|O Reg 455/22
|Zoning Order — Town of Ajax, Regional Municipality of Durham, amending O Reg 438/20
|O Reg 456/22
|Zoning Order — City of Vaughan, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 173/20
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
|O Reg 443/22
|Delegation of Regulation-Making Authorities, amending O Reg 625/20
|O Reg 444/22
|General, amending O Reg 626/20
|O Reg 446/22
|Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, revoking O Reg 629/20
|O Reg 453/22
|Applications for Licences, amending O Reg 631/20
|O Reg 454/22
|Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 445/22
|General, amending O Reg 627/20
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 447/22
|Transfer Tax on Municipal Electricity Property, amending O Reg 124/99
|O Reg 448/22
|Payments in Lieu of Corporate Taxes — Municipal Electricity Utilities, amending O Reg 162/01
Condominium Act, 1998
|O Reg 450/22
|General, amending O Reg 48/01
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 458/22
|Optional Tax on Vacant Residential Units — Designated Municipalities
Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021
|O Reg 459/22
|General, amending O Reg 877/21
Pharmacy Act, 1991
|O Reg 460/22
|General, amending O Reg 202/94
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act
Regulated Health Professions Act
April 21, 2022
Regulations under the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA) — Registration Barriers for Regulated Health Professionals — Comments by June 10, 2022
Orders In Council
Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40
- The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 932/2022)
- Schedule 19, sections 1-7, which amend the Securities Commission Act, 2021
- Schedule 19, section 8, which amends the Commodity Futures Act
- Schedule 19, section 9, which amends the Corporations Act
- Schedule 19, section 10, which amends the Securities Act
- The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 991/2022)
- Schedule 12, section 1, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016
- Schedule 12, section 2, which amends the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
- Schedule 12, section 3, which amends the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006
Protecting the People of Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 8
- The following provisions in force April 29, 2022 (OIC 933/2022)
- Schedule 9, sections 1-36, being the Securities Commission Act, 2021
- Schedule 9, section 38, which amends the Canadian Public Accountability Board Act (Ontario), 2006
- Schedule 9, subsections 39(1)-(7), (9)-(47), which amend the Commodity Futures Act
- Schedule 9, subsections 40(1)-(6), (8)-(57), which amend the Securities Act
Health Information Protection Act, 2016, SO 2016, c 6
- Schedule 1, subsection 1(10), which amends the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, in force September 30, 2022 (OIC 984/2022)
Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 23
- Schedule 4, sections 2, 23, 24(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 985/2022)
- Schedule 4, sections 19(3), 21, which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 985/2022)
More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 9
- Schedule 2, sections 6, 7, 8(1), which amend the Conservation Authorities Act, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 986/2022)
Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34
- Schedule 11, section 1, which amends the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 987/2022)
- Schedule 6, sections 1-6, which amend the Crown Forest Sustainability Act, 1994, in force April 19, 2022 (OIC 995/2022)
- Schedule 15, sections 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, which amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 997/2022)
Fighting Fraud and Reducing Automobile Insurance Rates Act, 2014, SO 2014, c 9
- Schedule 2, sections 9, 11(1), 45(2), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 988/2022)
Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26
- Schedule 1, sections 14, 20, 21, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 989/2022)
- Schedule 3, sections 1, 49, 50, 52, 53, 55-59, 61-64, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 1005/2022)
- The following provisions in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 1005/2022)
- Schedule 3, sections 2-15, 39, 46-48, 51, 54, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021
- Schedule 3, subsections 67(1), (5), which amend the Highway Traffic Act
Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 11
- Schedule 1, sections 1(2), 5, 6, 9, which amend the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, in force April 21, 2022 (OIC 1000/2022)
Royal Assents
April 28, 2022
- Bill 78, Police Services Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 15
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, May 07, 2022:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 81-507 Extension to Ontario Instrument 81-506 Temporary Exemptions from National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|125
|An Act to Amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 23, 2022:
Health Services Payment Act
|EC2022-274
|Health Services Payment Act Regulations, amendment
Hospital and Diagnostic Services Insurance Act
|EC2022-275
|Hospital and Diagnostic Services Insurance Act Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 avril 2022:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
|Décret 703-2022
|Règlement sur les prothèses auditives et les services d'audiologie
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 27, 2022:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
|OC 703-2022
|Regulation respecting hearing devices and audiology services
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 avril 2022:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
- Règlement sur un bloc de 1 000 mégawatts d'énergie éolienne
- Règlement sur un bloc de 1 300 mégawatts d'énergie renouvelable
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les redevances exigibles pour l'élimination de matières résiduelles
Loi sur l'encadrement du secteur financier
- Code de déontologie des membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers
- Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres du Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers et sur la procédure de renouvellement du mandat de ces membres
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur les produits alimentaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mai 2022:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative aux programmes financés par le ministère des Ressources humaines et du Développement des compétences
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mai 2022:
Loi sur les décrets de convention collective
- Décret modifiant le Décret sur l'industrie des services automobiles de la région de Québec
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Projet de règlement sur les redevances favorisant le traitement et la valorisation des sols contaminés excavés
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 27, 2022:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
- Regulation respecting a 1,000-megawatt block of wind energy
- Regulation respecting a 1,300-megawatt block of renewable energy
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
- Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the disposal of residual materials
Act respecting the regulation of the financial sector
- Code of ethics of the members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal
- Regulation respecting the procedure for the recruitment and selection of persons qualified for appointment as members of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal and the procedure for the renewal of their term of office
Environment Quality Act
Food Products Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 4, 2022:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting the implementation of the agreement regarding programs financed by the Department of Human Resources and Skills Development
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 11, 2022:
Act respecting collective agreement decrees
- Decree to amend the Decree respecting the automotive services industry in the Québec region
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation respecting charges to promote the treatment and reclamation of excavated contaminated soils
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 mai 2022:
Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 3
- Que soit fixée au 1er octobre 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du chapitre VIII de la Loi, comprenant les articles 29 à 53. (Décret 721-2022)
Loi modifiant la Charte de la langue française, SQ 2002, c 28
- Que soit fixée au 20 juin 2022 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 1 de la Loi. (Décret 724-2022)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 11, 2022:
Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2021 and amending other provisions, SQ 2022, c 3
- The provisions of Chapter VIII, including sections 29 to 53, in force September 30, 2022. (OC 721-2022)
Act to amend the Charter of the French language, SQ 2002, c 28
- Section 1 in force June 20, 2022. (OC 724-2022)
Sanctions
26 avril 2022
- Loi nº 15, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse et d'autres dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 11
Assents
April 26, 2022
- Bill 15, An Act to amend the Youth Protection Act and other legislative provisions — Chapter No. 11
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|85
|An Act to Extinguish certain Claims and to Confirm certain Taxes with respect to the Canadian Pacific Railway Company
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2022:
The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Sask Reg 26/2022
|The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Sask Reg 27/2022
|The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990
|Sask Reg 28/202
|The Summary Offences Procedure (Summary Offence Ticket) Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Act
|Sask Reg 29/2022
|The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Payment Amendment Regulations, 2022
|Sask Reg 30/2022
|The Medical Care Insurance Beneficiary and Administration Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Public Health Act, 1994
|Sask Reg 31/2022
|The Plumbing Repeal Regulations
Yukon / Yukon
