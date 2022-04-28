Legislation for the period 04/07 to 04/20
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-208
|An Act respecting the Declaration on the Essential Role of Artists and Creative Expression in Canada
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 13, 2022:
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-64
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-65
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
|SOR/2022-67
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Act
|SOR/2022-66
|Order Amending the Lockdown Regions Designation Order (COVID-19), No. 3
Income Tax Act
|SOR/2022-68
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (COVID-19 — Twenty-sixth Qualifying Period)
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2022-70
|Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996 (Miscellaneous Program)
|SOR/2022-73
|Regulations Amending the Fishery (General) Regulations
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2022-71
|Regulations Amending the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2022-72
|Order Amending the Import Control List (Miscellaneous Program)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:
Quarantine Act
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order (Prohibition of Entry into Canada)
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order (Quarantine, Isolation and Other Obligations)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 09, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance cyclohexanamine, also known as cyclohexylamine
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of two substances — sulfamic acid, cyclohexyl-, monosodium salt (sodium cyclamate), CAS RN 139-05-9, and cyclohexanamine (cyclohexylamine), CAS RN 108-91-8 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 58
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order No. 3 Respecting Vessel Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 Notice with respect to the availability of the draft updated Protocols and Performance Specifications for Continuous Monitoring of Gaseous Emissions from Thermal Power Generation and other sources
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 21033
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-002-22 — Release of RSS-HAC, Issue 2, and Amendment of RSS-119, Issue 12
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
- Technical Standards Document No. 108, Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment — Revision 7 and Technical Standards Document No. 208, Occupant Crash Protection — Revision 2
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 09, 2022:
- Silicon Valley Bank — Designation of office for the service of enforcement notices
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:
- Yacht-Club St-Benoît Inc. — Plans deposited
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 09, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity (Erratum)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry (E-registry Service pilot project) — Drill pipe
- Expiry review of finding (E-registry Service pilot project) — Concrete reinforcing bar
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2021-016
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|16
|Insurance Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 14, 2022:
Oil and Gas Conservation Act
|Alta Reg 45/2022
|Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation
Hospitals Act
|Alta Reg 46/2022
|Application in Respect of Regional Health Authorities Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 47/2022
|Hospitalization Benefits Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 48/2022
|Hospitals Foundation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 52/2022
|Municipal Own-use Generation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
Alberta Housing Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 23
- Act in force April 20, 2022 (OIC 115/2022)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|10
|Labour Relations Code Amendment Act, 2022
|16
|Transportation Amendment Act, 2022
|20
|Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 12, 2022:
Home Owner Grant Act
|BC Reg 93/2022
|Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 94/2022
|Amends BC Reg 60/2021 — Income Replacement and Retirement Benefits and Benefits for Students and Minors Regulation
|BC Reg 95/2022
|Amends BC Reg 4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation
|BC Reg 96/2022
|Amends BC Regs
447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 89/2022
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
|BC Reg 97/2022
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
|BC Reg 98/2022
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 91/2022
|Amends
BC Regs
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
397/2012 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
|BC Reg 92/2022
|Repeals BC Reg 449/95
Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Plant Protection Act
|BC Reg 100/2022
|Repeals BC Reg 102/2021 — North American
Gypsy Moth Eradication Regulation
Enacts Lymantria Moth Eradication Regulation
Public Interest Disclosure Act
|BC Reg 90/2022
|Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 104/2022
|Amends BC Reg 129/2017 — National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives
Taxation (Rural Area) Act
|BC Reg 102/2022
|Amends BC Reg 387/82 — Taxation (Rural Area) Act Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 19, 2022:
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 106/2022
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 12, 2022:
Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 30
- Sections 44 to 46 in force April 11, 2022 (BC Reg 99/2022)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 19, 2022:
Accessible British Columbia Act, SBC 2021, c 19
- Sections 11 and 12 in force September 1, 2022 (BC Reg 105/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Court of Queen Bench Act
|Man Reg 43/2022
|Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment
|Man Reg 44/2022
|Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment
The Income Tax Act
|Man Reg 45/2022
|Applicable Percentage (Education Property and School Tax Credits) Regulation
The Property Tax and Insulation Assistance Act
|Man Reg 46/2022
|General School Tax Rebate Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Peak of the Market Reorganization Act, SM 2022, c 7
- Act in force April 20, 2022 (OIC 172/2022)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 13, 2022:
Construction Remedies Act, SNB 2020, c 29
- Sections 37 and 38, and subparagraphs 87(1)(a)(v) and 87(1) (a)(vi) in force April 1, 2022
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 13, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of the amendments to National Instrument 52-108 Auditor Oversight (the "Instrument").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 20, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to:
- National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements and its related companion policy;
- National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions;
- National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions and its related companion policy;
- National Instrument 44-103 Post-Receipt Pricing and its related companion policy;
- National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and its related companion policy; and
- National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers.
Proposed consequential changes to:
- National Policy 11-201 Electronic Delivery of Documents;
- National Policy 47-201 Trading Securities Using the Internet and Other Electronic Means; and
- Companion Policy 54-101CP to National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer.
(Collectively, the "Proposed Amendments".)
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|41
|An Act Respecting a Province-Wide 911 Service for the Reporting of Emergencies
|44
|An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act, 1991
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Revenue Administration Act
|NLR 17/22
|Revenue Administration Regulations, amendment
Water Resources Act
|NLR 18/22
|Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of First Pond, WS-S-0246, Town of Fleur de Lys
|NLR 19/22
|Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Margaree Pond, WS-S-0258, Local Service District of Fox Roost - Margaree
Credit Union Act, 2009
|NLR 20/22
|Credit Union Regulations, 2009, amendment
Physiotherapy Act, 2006
|NLR 23/22
|Physiotherapy Regulations, amendment
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|47
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act, No. 2
|48
|Arbitration Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|137
|Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended)
|138
|An Act to Permit Virtual Business Meetings
|143
|Boat Harbour Act (amended)
|145
|Electricity Act (amended)
|147
|Public Utilities Act (amended)
|148
|Mi'kmaw Language Act
|149
|Financial Measures (2022) Act
|154
|Tourist Accommodations Registration Act (amended)
|155
|Public Prosecutions Act (amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 8, 2022:
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 46/2022
|Communications Technician Trade Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 51/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 52/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 54/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 64/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Workers' Compensation Act
|NS Reg 53/2022
|Firefighters' Compensation Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|103
|An Act to amend the Insurance Act to prevent discrimination with respect to automobile insurance rates in the Greater Toronto Area
|104
|An Act to enact the Connected Communities Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
|O Reg 323/22
|Subject Waste Program
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 324/22
|General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 325/22
|Waste Management — PCB's, amending Reg 362 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 326/22
|Collection of Pharmaceuticals and Sharps — Responsibilities of Producers, amending O Reg 298/12
|O Reg 388/22
|On-Site and Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19
Endangered Species Act, 2007
|O Reg 328/22
|General, amending O Reg 242/08
Planning Act
|O Reg 329/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 330/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 331/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 332/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 333/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 334/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 335/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 336/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 337/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 338/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 339/22
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|O Reg 344/22
|Zoning Order — City of Richmond Hill, Regional Municipality of York
|O Reg 345/22
|Zoning Order — City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York
Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to Covid-19) Act, 2020
|O Reg 346/22
|Revoking Various Regulations
Child, Youth and Family Services Act, 2017
|O Reg 350/22
|General Matters under the Authority of the Minister, amending O Reg 156/18
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 352/22
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Professional Engineers Act
|O Reg 353/22
|General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 356/22
|
Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 900/21, which amends O Reg 107/96
Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002
|O Reg 357/22
|General, amending O Reg 567/05
|O Reg 358/22
|Personal Real Estate Corporations, amending O Reg 536/20
|O Reg 365/22
|Code of Ethics
|O Reg 366/22
|Educational Requirements, Insurance, Records and Other Matters, amending O Reg 579/05
|O Reg 367/22
|Discipline Committee
Consumer Protection Act, 2002
|O Reg 359/22
|
General, amending O Reg 17/05
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 361/22
|When Work Deemed to Be Performed, Exemptions and Special Rules, amending O Reg 285/01
Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007
|O Reg 362/22
|Designations, amending O Reg 75/08
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|O Reg 363/22
|Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 590/06
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 364/22
|Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 583/06
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 368/22
|Firefighters — Protective Equipment, amending O Reg 714/94
|O Reg 369/22
|Health Care and Residential Facilities, amending O Reg 67/93
|O Reg 370/22
|Window Cleaning, amending Reg 859 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 371/22
|Roll-Over Protective Structures, amending Reg 856 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 372/22
|
Oil And Gas — Offshore, amending Reg 855 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 373/22
|Mines and Mining Plants, amending Reg 854 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 374/22
|Industrial Establishments, amending Reg 851 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 375/22
|Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
|O Reg 376/22
|Notices and Reports under Sections 51 to 53.1 of the Act — Fatalities, Critical Injuries, Occupational Illnesses and Other Incidents, amending O Reg 420/21
Mining Act
|O Reg 385/22
|General, amending O Reg 45/11
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 386/22
|Net Metering, amending O Reg 541/05
Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010
|O Reg 387/22
|
General, amending O Reg 389/10
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 389/22
|Waste Management Projects, amending O Reg 101/07
Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006
|O Reg 391/22
|Mortgage Brokers and Agents: Licensing, amending O Reg 409/07
|O Reg 392/22
|Mortgage Brokers and Agents: Standards of Practice, amending O Reg 187/08
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|O Reg 393/22
|General, amending O Reg 329/04
|O Reg 394/22
|General, amending O Reg 329/04
Aggregate Resources Act
|O Reg 395/22
|
General, amending O Reg 244/97
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
|O Reg 398/22
|General, amending O Reg 201/96
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 403/22
|Provincial Judges' Pension Plan, amending O Reg 290/13
|O Reg 404/22
|Provincial Judges' Pension Plan, amending O Reg 290/13
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
The Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
April 11, 2022
Consultation on Illegal Building and Related Improvements to Protect Buyers of New Homes — Comments by May 2, 2022
Ministry of Energy
April 14,
2022
Accelerating Growth in Hydrogen Energy Through Electricity Rate Options — Comments by June 13, 2022
Orders In Council
Protecting Tenants and Strengthening Community Housing Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 16
- Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, 7-11, 13, which amend the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 701/2022)
- Schedule 2, sections 3, 5, which amend the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 701/2022)
Providing More Care, Protecting Seniors, and Building More Beds Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 39
- Schedule 1, sections 1-38, 39(1)-(4), 40, 41(1), (2), except clause (t), 42-118, 120(1), (2), except clause (h), 121-202, being the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force April 11, 2022 (OIC 869/2022)
- Schedule 1, section 204, which repeals the Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007, in force April 11, 2022 (OIC 869/2022)
- Schedule 2, sections 1-3, 4(1)-(5), 5-8, 9(1), (2), 10-13, 15-20, 22, 23(1), 24-28, which amend various Acts, in force April 11, 2022 (OIC 869/2022)
Safer Ontario Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 3
- Schedule 8, sections 1-11, being the Forensic Laboratories Act, 2018, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 870/2022)
Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 1
- Sections 32(3), (4), (12), (13), which amend the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002, in force April 4, 2022 (OIC 871/2022)
- The following provisions in force April 1, 2023 (OIC 871/2022):
- Sections 1, 2(4), 4(1), (2), 8, 10-13, 16(1), (2), (4), 17(2), (3), 18(2), 19, 22(1), 23, 25, 27-29, 31, 32(1), (2), (5)-(8), (11), (14), (15), which amend the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002
- Section 33, which amends the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act
- Section 34, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999
- Section 35, which amends the Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009
- Section 36, which amends the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
- Section 37, which amends the Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996
- Section 38, which amends the Toronto Islands Residential Community Stewardship Act, 1993
Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36
- Schedule 22, subsections 2(2), 7(1), which amend the Insurance Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 872/2022)
Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 34
- Schedule 7, sections 3, 6-13, which amend the Insurance Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 873/2022)
Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40
- Schedule 14, section 4, which amends the Insurance Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 874/2022)
Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34
- Schedule 23, section 14, which amends the Public Lands Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 878/2022)
Fewer Fees, Better Services Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 2
- Schedule 7, sections 1-4, which amend the The Laurentian University of Sudbury Act, 1960, in force April 12, 2022 (OIC 879/2022 )
Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 14
- Schedule 1, sections 1-4, being the Foreign Cultural Objects Immunity from Seizure Act, 2019, in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 883/2022)
- Schedule 1, section 5, which repeals the Foreign Cultural Objects Immunity from Seizure Act, in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 883/2022)
Royal Assents
April 11, 2022
- Bill 88, Working for Workers Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 7
April 14, 2022
- Bill 93, Getting Ontario Connected Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 100, Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 10
- Bill 106, Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 11
- Bill 109, More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill 111, Tax Relief at the Pumps Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 13
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 9, 2022:
Planning Act
|EC2022-222
|Subdivision and Development Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 16, 2022:
Court Fees Act
|EC2022-224
|Fees Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2022-268
|Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 9, 2022:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – June 2022
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|32
|Loi sur la liberté académique dans le milieu universitaire
|34
|Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|32
|An Act respecting academic freedom in the university sector
|34
|An Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 avril 2022:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 628-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 644-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 645-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
|Décret 646-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Loi sur le Barreau
Loi visant à améliorer l'accessibilité et l'efficacité de la justice, notamment pour répondre à des conséquences de la pandémie de la COVID-19
Code des professions
|Décret 652-2022
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des avocats
Loi sur le notariat
Loi visant à améliorer l'accessibilité et l'efficacité de la justice, notamment pour répondre à des conséquences de la pandémie de la COVID-19
Code des professions
|Décret 653-2022
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des notaires
Loi sur les normes du travail
|Décret 663-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 avril 2022:
Code des professions
|Décret 651-2022
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des technologues en imagerie médicale, en radio-oncologie et en électrophysiologie médicale
Code civil du Québec
|Décret 656-2022
|Règlement sur les catégories de contrats d'assurance et d'assurés pouvant déroger aux règles des articles 2500 et 2503 du Code civil
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 13, 2022:
Environment Quality Act
|OC 628-2022
|Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 644-2022
|Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 645-2022
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry
|OC 646-2022
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry
Act respecting the Barreau du Québec
Act to improve justice accessibility and efficiency, in particular to address consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic
Professional Code
|OC 652-2022
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than advocates
Notaries Act
Act to improve justice accessibility and efficiency, in particular to address consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic
Professional Code
|OC 653-2022
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than notaries
Act respecting labour standards
|OC 663-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 20, 2022:
Professional Code
|OC 651-2022
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than medical imaging technologists, radiation oncology technologists or medical electrophysiology technologists
Civil Code of Québec
|OC 656-2022
|Regulation respecting categories of insurance contracts and classes of insureds that may derogate from the rules of articles 2500 and 2503 of the Civil Code
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 avril 2022:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 avril 2022:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des résidences privées pour aînés
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 13, 2022:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 20, 2022:
Act respecting health services and social services
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of private seniors' residence
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 avril 2022:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2022-04
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-105 sur les pratiques commerciales des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-04 du ministre
|AM 2022-05
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-05 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2022-06
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrite — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-06 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 13, 2022:
Securities Act
|MO 2022-04
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-105 respecting Mutual Fund Sales Practices — Order number V-1.1-2022-04 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2022-05
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2022-05 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2022-06
|Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2022-06 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
12 avril 2022
- Loi nº 1, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement — Chapitre nº 9
- Loi nº 102, Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en Suvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission — Chapitre nº 8
13 avril 2022
- Loi nº 21, Loi visant principalement à mettre fin à la recherche et à la production d'hydrocarbures ainsi qu'au financement public de ces activités — Chapitre nº 10
Assents
April 12, 2022
- Bill 1, An Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development — Chapter No. 9
- Bill 102, An Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles — Chapter No. 8
April 13, 2022
- Bill 21, An Act mainly to end petroleum exploration and production and the public financing of those activities — Chapter No. 10
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|80
|An Act to amend The Innovation Saskatchewan Act
|81
|An Act respecting labour mobility and fair registration practices
|82
|An Act to amend The Income Tax Act, 2000
|83
|An Act to amend The Tobacco Tax Act, 1998
|84
|An Act to amend The Provincial Sales Tax Act
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 8, 2022:
The Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act
|Sask Reg 13/2022
|The Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) (Fee Increases) Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Real Estate Act
|Sask Reg 14/2022
|The Real Estate Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990
|Sask Reg 15/2022
|The Summary Offences Procedure (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2022
The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Act
|Sask Reg 17/2022
|The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2022
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 14, 2022:
The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997
|Sask Reg 24/2022
|The Alcohol Control Amendment Regulations, 2022
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2020, SS 2020, c 17
- Act in force April 25, 2022 (OC 146/2022)
The Protection From Human Trafficking Act, SS 2021, c 23
- Act in force April 20, 2022 (OC 153/2022)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 14, 2022:
The Physical Therapists Act, 1998
- Saskatchewan College of Physical Therapists — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|304
|Act to Amend the Education Act
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2022:
Medical Profession Act
|YOIC 2022/49
|Regulation to amend the Medical Profession Registration and Fees Regulation (2022)
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2022/50
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area)
|YOIC 2022/51
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (White River First Nation), amendment
Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act
|YOIC 2022/52
|Regulation to amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2022)
Summary Convictions Act
|YOIC 2022/60
|Regulation to amend the Summary Convictions Regulation in respect of the Snowmobile Restriction in Ddhaw Ghro Habitat Protection Area (2022)
Oil and Gas Act
|YOIC 2022/24
|Withdrawal from Disposal of Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (White River First Nation) Order, amendment
