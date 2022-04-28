ARTICLE

Legislation for the period 04/07 to 04/20

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-208 An Act respecting the Declaration on the Essential Role of Artists and Creative Expression in Canada

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 13, 2022:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-64 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2022-65 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations SOR/2022-67 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Act

SOR/2022-66 Order Amending the Lockdown Regions Designation Order (COVID-19), No. 3

Income Tax Act

SOR/2022-68 Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (COVID-19 — Twenty-sixth Qualifying Period)

Fisheries Act

SOR/2022-70 Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996 (Miscellaneous Program) SOR/2022-73 Regulations Amending the Fishery (General) Regulations

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2022-71 Regulations Amending the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2022-72 Order Amending the Import Control List (Miscellaneous Program)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:

Quarantine Act

Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order (Prohibition of Entry into Canada)

Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order (Quarantine, Isolation and Other Obligations)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 09, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance cyclohexanamine, also known as cyclohexylamine

Publication of final decision after screening assessment of two substances — sulfamic acid, cyclohexyl-, monosodium salt (sodium cyclamate), CAS RN 139-05-9, and cyclohexanamine (cyclohexylamine), CAS RN 108-91-8 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 58

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order No. 3 Respecting Vessel Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 Notice with respect to the availability of the draft updated Protocols and Performance Specifications for Continuous Monitoring of Gaseous Emissions from Thermal Power Generation and other sources

Significant New Activity Notice No. 21033

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-002-22 — Release of RSS-HAC, Issue 2, and Amendment of RSS-119, Issue 12

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

Technical Standards Document No. 108, Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment — Revision 7 and Technical Standards Document No. 208, Occupant Crash Protection — Revision 2

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 09, 2022:

Silicon Valley Bank — Designation of office for the service of enforcement notices

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:

Yacht-Club St-Benoît Inc. — Plans deposited

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 09, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity (Erratum)

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry (E-registry Service pilot project) — Drill pipe

Expiry review of finding (E-registry Service pilot project) — Concrete reinforcing bar

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 16, 2022:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2021-016

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 16 Insurance Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 14, 2022:

Oil and Gas Conservation Act

Alta Reg 45/2022 Oil and Gas Conservation Rules Amendment Regulation

Hospitals Act

Alta Reg 46/2022 Application in Respect of Regional Health Authorities Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 47/2022 Hospitalization Benefits Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 48/2022 Hospitals Foundation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 52/2022 Municipal Own-use Generation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta Queen's Printer

Alberta Housing Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 23

Act in force April 20, 2022 (OIC 115/2022)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 10 Labour Relations Code Amendment Act, 2022 16 Transportation Amendment Act, 2022 20 Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 12, 2022:

Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 93/2022 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 94/2022 Amends BC Reg 60/2021 — Income Replacement and Retirement Benefits and Benefits for Students and Minors Regulation BC Reg 95/2022 Amends BC Reg 4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation BC Reg 96/2022 Amends BC Regs

447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation

59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 89/2022 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation BC Reg 97/2022 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation BC Reg 98/2022 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 91/2022 Amends

BC Regs

71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

397/2012 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation BC Reg 92/2022 Repeals BC Reg 449/95

Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

Plant Protection Act

BC Reg 100/2022 Repeals BC Reg 102/2021 — North American Gypsy Moth Eradication Regulation

Enacts Lymantria Moth Eradication Regulation

Public Interest Disclosure Act

BC Reg 90/2022 Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 104/2022 Amends BC Reg 129/2017 — National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives

Taxation (Rural Area) Act

BC Reg 102/2022 Amends BC Reg 387/82 — Taxation (Rural Area) Act Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 19, 2022:

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 106/2022 Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 12, 2022:

Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 30

Sections 44 to 46 in force April 11, 2022 (BC Reg 99/2022)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 19, 2022:

Accessible British Columbia Act, SBC 2021, c 19

Sections 11 and 12 in force September 1, 2022 (BC Reg 105/2022)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Court of Queen Bench Act

Man Reg 43/2022 Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment Man Reg 44/2022 Court of Queen's Bench Rules, amendment

The Income Tax Act

Man Reg 45/2022 Applicable Percentage (Education Property and School Tax Credits) Regulation

The Property Tax and Insulation Assistance Act

Man Reg 46/2022 General School Tax Rebate Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Peak of the Market Reorganization Act, SM 2022, c 7

Act in force April 20, 2022 (OIC 172/2022)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 13, 2022:

Construction Remedies Act, SNB 2020, c 29

Sections 37 and 38, and subparagraphs 87(1)(a)(v) and 87(1) (a)(vi) in force April 1, 2022

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 13, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of the amendments to National Instrument 52-108 Auditor Oversight (the "Instrument").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 20, 2022:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to:

National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements and its related companion policy;

National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions;

National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions and its related companion policy;

National Instrument 44-103 Post-Receipt Pricing and its related companion policy;

National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and its related companion policy; and

National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers.

Proposed consequential changes to:

National Policy 11-201 Electronic Delivery of Documents;

National Policy 47-201 Trading Securities Using the Internet and Other Electronic Means; and

Companion Policy 54-101CP to National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer.

(Collectively, the "Proposed Amendments".)

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 41 An Act Respecting a Province-Wide 911 Service for the Reporting of Emergencies 44 An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act, 1991

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Revenue Administration Act

NLR 17/22 Revenue Administration Regulations, amendment

Water Resources Act

NLR 18/22 Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of First Pond, WS-S-0246, Town of Fleur de Lys NLR 19/22 Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Margaree Pond, WS-S-0258, Local Service District of Fox Roost - Margaree

Credit Union Act, 2009

NLR 20/22 Credit Union Regulations, 2009, amendment

Physiotherapy Act, 2006

NLR 23/22 Physiotherapy Regulations, amendment

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 47 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act, No. 2 48 Arbitration Act



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 137 Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended) 138 An Act to Permit Virtual Business Meetings 143 Boat Harbour Act (amended) 145 Electricity Act (amended) 147 Public Utilities Act (amended) 148 Mi'kmaw Language Act 149 Financial Measures (2022) Act 154 Tourist Accommodations Registration Act (amended) 155 Public Prosecutions Act (amended)

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 8, 2022:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 46/2022 Communications Technician Trade Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 51/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 52/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 54/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 64/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Workers' Compensation Act

NS Reg 53/2022 Firefighters' Compensation Regulations — amendment



Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 103 An Act to amend the Insurance Act to prevent discrimination with respect to automobile insurance rates in the Greater Toronto Area 104 An Act to enact the Connected Communities Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

O Reg 323/22 Subject Waste Program

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 324/22 General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990 O Reg 325/22 Waste Management — PCB's, amending Reg 362 of RRO 1990 O Reg 326/22 Collection of Pharmaceuticals and Sharps — Responsibilities of Producers, amending O Reg 298/12 O Reg 388/22 On-Site and Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19

Endangered Species Act, 2007

O Reg 328/22 General, amending O Reg 242/08

Planning Act

O Reg 329/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 330/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 331/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 332/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 333/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 334/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 335/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 336/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 337/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 338/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 339/22 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 344/22 Zoning Order — City of Richmond Hill, Regional Municipality of York O Reg 345/22 Zoning Order — City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York

Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to Covid-19) Act, 2020

O Reg 346/22 Revoking Various Regulations

Child, Youth and Family Services Act, 2017

O Reg 350/22 General Matters under the Authority of the Minister, amending O Reg 156/18

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 352/22 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Professional Engineers Act

O Reg 353/22 General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 356/22 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 900/21, which amends O Reg 107/96

Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002

O Reg 357/22 General, amending O Reg 567/05 O Reg 358/22 Personal Real Estate Corporations, amending O Reg 536/20 O Reg 365/22 Code of Ethics O Reg 366/22 Educational Requirements, Insurance, Records and Other Matters, amending O Reg 579/05 O Reg 367/22 Discipline Committee

Consumer Protection Act, 2002

O Reg 359/22 General, amending O Reg 17/05

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 361/22 When Work Deemed to Be Performed, Exemptions and Special Rules, amending O Reg 285/01

Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007

O Reg 362/22 Designations, amending O Reg 75/08

City of Toronto Act, 2006

O Reg 363/22 Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 590/06

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 364/22 Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 583/06

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 368/22 Firefighters — Protective Equipment, amending O Reg 714/94 O Reg 369/22 Health Care and Residential Facilities, amending O Reg 67/93 O Reg 370/22 Window Cleaning, amending Reg 859 of RRO 1990 O Reg 371/22 Roll-Over Protective Structures, amending Reg 856 of RRO 1990 O Reg 372/22 Oil And Gas — Offshore, amending Reg 855 of RRO 1990 O Reg 373/22 Mines and Mining Plants, amending Reg 854 of RRO 1990 O Reg 374/22 Industrial Establishments, amending Reg 851 of RRO 1990 O Reg 375/22 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91 O Reg 376/22 Notices and Reports under Sections 51 to 53.1 of the Act — Fatalities, Critical Injuries, Occupational Illnesses and Other Incidents, amending O Reg 420/21

Mining Act

O Reg 385/22 General, amending O Reg 45/11

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 386/22 Net Metering, amending O Reg 541/05

Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010

O Reg 387/22 General, amending O Reg 389/10

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 389/22 Waste Management Projects, amending O Reg 101/07

Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006

O Reg 391/22 Mortgage Brokers and Agents: Licensing, amending O Reg 409/07 O Reg 392/22 Mortgage Brokers and Agents: Standards of Practice, amending O Reg 187/08

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 393/22 General, amending O Reg 329/04 O Reg 394/22 General, amending O Reg 329/04

Aggregate Resources Act

O Reg 395/22 General, amending O Reg 244/97

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 398/22 General, amending O Reg 201/96

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 403/22 Provincial Judges' Pension Plan, amending O Reg 290/13 O Reg 404/22 Provincial Judges' Pension Plan, amending O Reg 290/13

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

The Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

April 11, 2022

Consultation on Illegal Building and Related Improvements to Protect Buyers of New Homes — Comments by May 2, 2022

Ministry of Energy

April 14, 2022

Accelerating Growth in Hydrogen Energy Through Electricity Rate Options — Comments by June 13, 2022

Orders In Council

Protecting Tenants and Strengthening Community Housing Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 16

Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, 7-11, 13, which amend the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 701/2022)

Schedule 2, sections 3, 5, which amend the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force January 1, 2023 (OIC 701/2022)

Providing More Care, Protecting Seniors, and Building More Beds Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 39

Schedule 1, sections 1-38, 39(1)-(4), 40, 41(1), (2), except clause (t), 42-118, 120(1), (2), except clause (h), 121-202, being the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force April 11, 2022 (OIC 869/2022)

Schedule 1, section 204, which repeals the Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007, in force April 11, 2022 (OIC 869/2022)

Schedule 2, sections 1-3, 4(1)-(5), 5-8, 9(1), (2), 10-13, 15-20, 22, 23(1), 24-28, which amend various Acts, in force April 11, 2022 (OIC 869/2022)

Safer Ontario Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 3

Schedule 8, sections 1-11, being the Forensic Laboratories Act, 2018, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 870/2022)

Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 1

Sections 32(3), (4), (12), (13), which amend the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002, in force April 4, 2022 (OIC 871/2022)

The following provisions in force April 1, 2023 (OIC 871/2022): Sections 1, 2(4), 4(1), (2), 8, 10-13, 16(1), (2), (4), 17(2), (3), 18(2), 19, 22(1), 23, 25, 27-29, 31, 32(1), (2), (5)-(8), (11), (14), (15), which amend the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002 Section 33, which amends the Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act Section 34, which amends the Licence Appeal Tribunal Act, 1999 Section 35, which amends the Ontario Labour Mobility Act, 2009 Section 36, which amends the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 Section 37, which amends the Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996 Section 38, which amends the Toronto Islands Residential Community Stewardship Act, 1993



Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36

Schedule 22, subsections 2(2), 7(1), which amend the Insurance Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 872/2022)

Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 34

Schedule 7, sections 3, 6-13, which amend the Insurance Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 873/2022)

Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40

Schedule 14, section 4, which amends the Insurance Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 874/2022)

Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34

Schedule 23, section 14, which amends the Public Lands Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 878/2022)

Fewer Fees, Better Services Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 2

Schedule 7, sections 1-4, which amend the The Laurentian University of Sudbury Act, 1960, in force April 12, 2022 (OIC 879/2022 )

Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 14

Schedule 1, sections 1-4, being the Foreign Cultural Objects Immunity from Seizure Act, 2019, in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 883/2022)

Schedule 1, section 5, which repeals the Foreign Cultural Objects Immunity from Seizure Act, in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 883/2022)

Royal Assents

April 11, 2022

Bill 88, Working for Workers Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 7

April 14, 2022

Bill 93, Getting Ontario Connected Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 9

Bill 100, Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 10

Bill 106, Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 11

Bill 109, More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 12

Bill 111, Tax Relief at the Pumps Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 13

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 9, 2022:

Planning Act

EC2022-222 Subdivision and Development Regulations, amendment

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 16, 2022:

Court Fees Act

EC2022-224 Fees Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2022-268 Registered Nurses Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 9, 2022:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – June 2022

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 32 Loi sur la liberté académique dans le milieu universitaire 34 Loi visant à améliorer l'accès à la justice en bonifiant l'offre de services juridiques gratuits ou à coût modique

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 32 An Act respecting academic freedom in the university sector 34 An Act to improve access to justice by broadening the range of legal services provided free of charge or at a moderate cost

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 avril 2022:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 628-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'assainissement de l'atmosphère

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 644-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail Décret 645-2022 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction Décret 646-2022 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction

Loi sur le Barreau

Loi visant à améliorer l'accessibilité et l'efficacité de la justice, notamment pour répondre à des conséquences de la pandémie de la COVID-19

Code des professions

Décret 652-2022 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des avocats

Loi sur le notariat

Loi visant à améliorer l'accessibilité et l'efficacité de la justice, notamment pour répondre à des conséquences de la pandémie de la COVID-19

Code des professions

Décret 653-2022 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des notaires

Loi sur les normes du travail

Décret 663-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 avril 2022:

Code des professions

Décret 651-2022 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des technologues en imagerie médicale, en radio-oncologie et en électrophysiologie médicale

Code civil du Québec

Décret 656-2022 Règlement sur les catégories de contrats d'assurance et d'assurés pouvant déroger aux règles des articles 2500 et 2503 du Code civil

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 13, 2022:

Environment Quality Act

OC 628-2022 Regulation to amend the Clean Air Regulation

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 644-2022 Regulation respecting occupational health and safety OC 645-2022 Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry OC 646-2022 Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry

Act respecting the Barreau du Québec

Act to improve justice accessibility and efficiency, in particular to address consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic

Professional Code

OC 652-2022 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than advocates

Notaries Act

Act to improve justice accessibility and efficiency, in particular to address consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic

Professional Code

OC 653-2022 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than notaries

Act respecting labour standards

OC 663-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 20, 2022:

Professional Code

OC 651-2022 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than medical imaging technologists, radiation oncology technologists or medical electrophysiology technologists

Civil Code of Québec

OC 656-2022 Regulation respecting categories of insurance contracts and classes of insureds that may derogate from the rules of articles 2500 and 2503 of the Civil Code

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 avril 2022:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 avril 2022:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des résidences privées pour aînés

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 13, 2022:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 20, 2022:

Act respecting health services and social services

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of private seniors' residence

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 13 avril 2022:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2022-04 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-105 sur les pratiques commerciales des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-04 du ministre AM 2022-05 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-05 du ministre des Finances AM 2022-06 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d'inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrite — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2022-06 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 13, 2022:

Securities Act

MO 2022-04 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-105 respecting Mutual Fund Sales Practices — Order number V-1.1-2022-04 of the Minister of Finance MO 2022-05 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2022-05 of the Minister of Finance MO 2022-06 Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2022-06 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

12 avril 2022

Loi nº 1, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement — Chapitre nº 9

Loi nº 102, Loi visant principalement à renforcer l'application des lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages, à assurer une gestion responsable des pesticides et à mettre en Suvre certaines mesures du Plan pour une économie verte 2030 concernant les véhicules zéro émission — Chapitre nº 8

13 avril 2022

Loi nº 21, Loi visant principalement à mettre fin à la recherche et à la production d'hydrocarbures ainsi qu'au financement public de ces activités — Chapitre nº 10

Assents

April 12, 2022

Bill 1, An Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development — Chapter No. 9

Bill 102, An Act mainly to reinforce the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, to ensure the responsible management of pesticides and to implement certain measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy concerning zero emission vehicles — Chapter No. 8

April 13, 2022

Bill 21, An Act mainly to end petroleum exploration and production and the public financing of those activities — Chapter No. 10

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 80 An Act to amend The Innovation Saskatchewan Act 81 An Act respecting labour mobility and fair registration practices 82 An Act to amend The Income Tax Act, 2000 83 An Act to amend The Tobacco Tax Act, 1998 84 An Act to amend The Provincial Sales Tax Act

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 8, 2022:

The Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act

Sask Reg 13/2022 The Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) (Fee Increases) Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Real Estate Act

Sask Reg 14/2022 The Real Estate Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990

Sask Reg 15/2022 The Summary Offences Procedure (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2022

The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Act

Sask Reg 17/2022 The Saskatchewan Technology Start-up Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2022

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 14, 2022:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997

Sask Reg 24/2022 The Alcohol Control Amendment Regulations, 2022



Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2020, SS 2020, c 17

Act in force April 25, 2022 (OC 146/2022)

The Protection From Human Trafficking Act, SS 2021, c 23

Act in force April 20, 2022 (OC 153/2022)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 14, 2022:

The Physical Therapists Act, 1998

Saskatchewan College of Physical Therapists — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 304 Act to Amend the Education Act

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, April 15, 2022:

Medical Profession Act

YOIC 2022/49 Regulation to amend the Medical Profession Registration and Fees Regulation (2022)

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2022/50 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Áashú Lands and Surrounding Area) YOIC 2022/51 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (White River First Nation), amendment

Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act

YOIC 2022/52 Regulation to amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2022)

Summary Convictions Act

YOIC 2022/60 Regulation to amend the Summary Convictions Regulation in respect of the Snowmobile Restriction in Ddhaw Ghro Habitat Protection Area (2022)

Oil and Gas Act

YOIC 2022/24 Withdrawal from Disposal of Certain Yukon Oil and Gas Lands (White River First Nation) Order, amendment

