Calgary, April 20, 2022 - 7:30 AM - 9:15 AM

When engaging with executive and legislative branches of federal and provincial governments, it's important to understand the regulatory regimes that apply and the legal and practical consequences of non-compliance. Businesses interacting with the public sector deal with a host of unique regulations, rules and reputational risks, whether they are engaged in lobbying, participating in government procurement or responding to and trying to mitigate the impact of regulatory inquiries or investigations. These kinds of rules are unique to the public sector, and they vary significantly across different jurisdictions.

As we emerge from the pandemic, domestic and international events are affecting government priorities. This can create an increased need for businesses to make their voices heard at government decision-making tables. It can also create novel legal issues for businesses to navigate. Getting that wrong can mean serious legal and reputational consequences.

The Blakes Public Sector Crisis & Compliance (PSCC) group has deep experience managing those risks. In this webinar, our multidisciplinary team will help guide clients in Alberta with their interactions with the public sector. Our lawyers will share their insights about successfully managing these high-stakes legal issues and situations that arise at the intersection of business and government.

Topics:

Complying with government regulatory regimes, including lobbying, gifting and conflict of interest rules

Navigating government procurement issues, such as integrity rules and security clearances

Responding to regulatory inquiries and investigations to manage both legal and reputational risk, including media relations

Speakers:

When:

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

In-Person (Calgary Petroleum Club)

7:30 - 9:15 a.m. (MT)

Please note that the Calgary Petroleum Club adheres to all AHS requirements regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Schedule (MT):

7:30 - 8 a.m. - Breakfast and Registration

8 - 9:15 a.m. - Presentation Begins

