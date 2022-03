ARTICLE

Proposed Amendments To National Security Review Regime: Voluntary Filings And Substantially Expanded Review Timeline Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP On February 12, 2022, a series of proposed amendments [PDF] were published in the Canada Gazette, including two amendments to the national security review process as set out in the ...

Following The Money: Emergencies Act Invoked To Expand Anti-Money Laundering Rules Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg The Canadian federal government announced this week that it was invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act in response to ongoing blockades and occupations arising out of the self-titled "Freedom Convoy" protests.

Regulatory Affairs: Towards An Indigenous Approach To ESG And Climate Change Action Cassels Welcome back to our Regulatory Affairs series, developed to provide timely updates on hot topics across the vast world of regulatory law; strategic insights on regulatory fundamentals

"I Had To Report That?" – What Controlled Goods Program Registrants Need To Know About Their Reporting Obligations Fasken For Controlled Goods Program (CGP) registrants, statutory reporting obligations are critical - and can be triggered by something as minor as a corporate name change.

Public Procurement 2021 Year In Review: Innovations And Developments In Law And Policy McCarthy Tétrault LLP As 2021 demonstrated, public procurement is a constantly moving target.