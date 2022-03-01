As 2021 demonstrated, public procurement is a constantly moving target. Between court and tribunal decisions and law and policy updates, last year saw several key procurement law developments that purchasers and suppliers need to stay informed of to seize opportunities and avoid risks.

To help you take stock of the last 12 months in the procurement space, McCarthy Tétrault's Procurement Group has released its Public Procurement 2021 Year in Review: Innovations and Developments in Law and Policy. Our comprehensive resource guides you through the latest key case law developments arising out of the various provincial courts, the Federal Court, and procurement-related administrative tribunals. It also offers an analysis of significant innovations and developments in procurement policy and methods from Canadian public purchasers.

Public Procurement 2021 Year in Review: Innovations and Developments in Law and Policy

