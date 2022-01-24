Our panelists discuss one of today's mission-critical ESG risks affecting Canadian, American and global businesses: forced labour and child labour in supply chains.

This engaging event focused on:

  • Bill S-211, Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act
  • Perspectives on the role of the board of directors and global legislation and regulation
  • Practical insights for businesses on managing forced labour and child labour supply chain risks 
  • And more

Speakers

  • Stephen Pike - Partner, Gowling WLG
  • Julie Miville-Dechêne - Senator, Senate of Canada
  • Jérôme Lussier - Director of Parliamentary Affairs, Office of Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne
  • William Semins - Partner, K&L Gates
  • Steven Hill - Partner, K&L Gates

