Our panelists discuss one of today's mission-critical ESG risks affecting Canadian, American and global businesses: forced labour and child labour in supply chains.
This engaging event focused on:
- Bill S-211, Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act
- Perspectives on the role of the board of directors and global legislation and regulation
- Practical insights for businesses on managing forced labour and child labour supply chain risks
- And more
Speakers
- Stephen Pike - Partner, Gowling WLG
- Julie Miville-Dechêne - Senator, Senate of Canada
- Jérôme Lussier - Director of Parliamentary Affairs, Office of Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne
- William Semins - Partner, K&L Gates
- Steven Hill - Partner, K&L Gates
