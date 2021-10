ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Canada

Death By A Thousand Clearcuts – Cumulative Impacts On Treaty Rights; Yahey v. British Columbia Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP The "Numbered Treaties" in Canada are a series of eleven post-Confederation Treaties that were concluded between Canada and the signatory First Nations from 1871 to 1921.

Supreme Court Of Canada Upholds Reduction In Size Of Toronto's City Council Gardiner Roberts LLP In Canada's recent federal election, voters demonstrated a passion for democracy and were willing to stand in long line-ups to exercise their right to vote.

Ontario Human Rights Commission Provides Guidance For Businesses Navigating COVID-19 Vaccination Policies Miller Thomson LLP On September 22, 2021, the Ontario Human Rights Commission (the "OHRC") released a policy statement on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and proof of vaccine certificates.

Indigenous Sovereign Wealth: Strengthening Indigenous Trust Knowledge Crowe MacKay LLP In response to the growing number of Indigenous trusts in Canada and corresponding issues raised by Chief and Councils, community leaders, and trustees...

Québec Financial Market Administrative Tribunal's Long Reach Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP On September 15, 2021, the Court of Appeal of Québec rendered an important decision regarding the territorial jurisdiction of the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal (the FMAT)...