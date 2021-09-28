Final Days On the Campaign Trail Sees Frantic Schedules and Amped-Up Rhetoric

It was a frantic weekend of campaigning for federal party leaders as they made their final pitches to Canadians ahead of today's vote. While each campaign continued to push familiar messaging, rhetoric from several leaders was noticeably sharpened in a bid to win over undecided voters and motivate supporters. Here's a rundown of what the leaders said over the weekend:

From Aurora, Ontario, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau continued to contrast his position with that of Erin O'Toole on issues such as mandatory vaccination, federal child care funding, and the assault weapon ban. In relation to vaccination, he claimed that the Conservatives would "scrap our plan to ensure Canadians travelling on a plane or train are vaccinated" and did not "support the necessary measures, like proof of vaccination requirements, that it will take to end this pandemic." Attempted to consolidate progressive voters, Trudeau stated that a "vote to stop the Conservatives" and "voting for the best plan" means voting Liberal.

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh continued to criticize Justin Trudeau for what Singh views as a failure to follow through on promises. "Mr. Trudeau has done a lot of things for show, and he's kind of made it sound like he cares," Singh said from his riding of Burnaby, British Columbia, on Sunday. "But it has been his actions that don't match-up with his words."

In the face of an apparent increase in support for the People's Party of Canada, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole aimed to consolidate and motivate his base on Saturday. "In this environment, it's understandable that people are looking for alternatives," O'Toole said. "Make no mistake, voting for other parties that cannot win, no matter how aggrieved or angry you may feel, will not get Trudeau out."

Standing in front of the Quebec National Assembly on Saturday Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet called on Quebecers to give the Bloc Québécois the balance of power to ensure the interests of Quebec are represented in Ottawa. In a media release, Blanchet stated in French: "The balance of power in the Bloc Québécois means making respect for Quebec's interests the ultimate condition for the adoption of any bill or budget, regardless of which party forms the government. It means ensuring that Quebec's voice is not only heard in Ottawa, but is central to every decision. The balance of power in the Bloc Québécois is power...to Quebecers."

Green Party leader Annamie Paul was in Toronto over the weekend calling on Canadians to vote Green if they want a culture change in Ottawa. Paul noted that she has seen a marked increase in negative campaigning, and that Canadians expect politicians to work collaboratively. At a campaign event on Sunday, Paul stated that every Green Party candidate is ready to "work hand in hand" with all parties to get things done for Canadians.

Where to Vote

You can find information related to where and when you can vote on the Elections Canada website.

Official Results on Election Night

Elections Canada will make results available online as they come in, starting with Atlantic Canada results after 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Contact Us

Thank you for following our #Election44 daily updates, Fasken's neutral and non-partisan coverage of the key issues that have shaped Canada's 44th general election campaign. If you have any questions regarding #Election44, including the election's outcome and how it will impact your industry, please reach out to us at: election44@fasken.com. Our team of Government Relations or Political Law experts would be glad to receive any election questions that you may have.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.