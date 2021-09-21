O'Toole Asks if Canada's Allies Trust Justin Trudeau

Over social media on Thursday, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole asked whether Canada's allies trust Justin Trudeau. The question came after news broke that Canada would not participate in a joint agreement between the United States, Britain and Australia to share information related to advanced defence technologies, including artificial intelligence, underwater systems, and long-range strike capabilities. At his media availability on Thursday, O'Toole said that as Prime Minister he would reach out to the United States to join the agreement. In response to a question related to the pact, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau characterized it as a "deal for nuclear submarines" which he said Canada is "not . . . in the market for".

Green Party Highlights Guaranteed Livable Income Policy

The Green Party highlighted its Guaranteed Livable Income (GIL) policy over social media on Thursday. According to the Green Party's platform, the GIL would be set at different levels across the country, commensurate with the cost of living. The federal government, according to the platform, would provide an initial base subsidy, with an intergovernmental body determining supplemental amounts by region. The platform states that every Canadian would receive the GIL, with the payout reduced as the individual's income increased. The platform does not include any details regarding the amount of the "initial base subsidy," or at what income level the payout would decrease. "The time has come to ensure that everyone has the support that they need to live in dignity," Annamie Paul stated at last week's English language debate.

Blanchet Calls on the Federal Government to Secure an Exemption From The Buy America Act

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in St-Jérôme, Quebec, on Thursday calling on the federal government to secure an exemption from the US government's Buy America Act related to green technology. Blanchet stated the government should seek an exemption for products that promote the ecological transition, including electric vehicles. In the Bloc Québécois's background material, Blanchet stated in French, "the Bloc Québécois will pressure Ottawa to make this a diplomatic priority. We will always be proactive in promoting a green economic nationalism, based on our own innovation, our research centres, our renewable resources and our green energy."

Singh Discusses Canada's Housing Crisis

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Toronto on Thursday discussing Canada's housing crisis. "We've seen since Mr. Trudeau has taken office that the housing crisis has gotten worse," Singh said. "Since 2015 to present...the national average price to buy a home has gone up by $300,000. It is the worst track record when it comes to affordability to buy a home in the OECD." Singh said the NDP would tackle the housing crisis by building affordable homes and getting "big money" out of Canada's housing market.

Trudeau Continues to Focus on Vaccines and the Pandemic

Following the rise of COVID-19 cases in Alberta, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau returned to a familiar message on Thursday: ending the pandemic. "Half measures won't do to fight this pandemic, to keep people safe, to prevent further lockdowns, to further slow the growth of our economy." This message was similar to his comments on Tuesday: "If you want to end this pandemic, go out and vote Liberal." The Liberal leader's comments came after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced new measures to combat Alberta's fourth wave, including a proof-of-vaccine program. Trudeau also criticized O'Toole for his position on mandatory vaccines.

AI Company Advanced Symbolics Has the Liberals Ahead on Seat Count

As of Thursday morning, Ottawa-based AI company Advanced Symbolics (AS) gave the Liberals a 63.3% chance of winning a minority government. Unlike traditional polls, AS collects public data from social media networks to predict how Canadians will vote. While AS offers a range of outcomes, their most recent median findings has the Liberals on track to win 138 seats, the Conservatives 126, the NDP 41, and the Bloc Québécois 32. AS successfully predicted the outcome of Britain's Brexit vote, as well as the 2016 US election.

