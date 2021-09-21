Welcome to the #Election44 Saturday round up, where we take stock of this week's news on Canada's 44th federal election. Before we jump into the round up, here is a look at what happened on the campaign trail on Friday.

Three Federal Leaders Continue to Push Ballot Question

As Canada's 44th federal election enters its final weekend, the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP focused on shaping the ballot question. While all three leaders agree that Canadians have a "clear choice," in this election, the framing of that choice differs among those three candidates for Prime Minister.

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh said this week that while the Liberals say good things during elections, they inevitably fail to deliver for Canadians. Singh stated that Canadians have a choice between more Liberal inaction on progressive issues, like fighting climate change and implementing universal pharmacare, or the NDP, who will fight for Canadians.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said that Canadians have a choice between more debt and more scandal under the Liberals, or implementing 'Canada's Recovery Plan' under the Conservatives. O'Toole also aimed to consolidate voters behind the Conservatives on Friday, stating that if people vote for any party other than the Conservatives, it is a vote for the Liberals.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said this week that Canadians have a choice between moving forward on things like mandatory vaccines, climate change and child care, or 'taking Canada back' under the Conservatives.

Blanchet Calls on the Federal Government to Suspend Funding of Muskrat Falls

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, Quebec, on Friday, calling for the federal government to repay Quebec for its contributions to the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, and to suspend further funding. According to the Bloc Québécois's background material, the party is proposing to suspend GST payments on Hydro-Québec bills for Quebec households until Quebec's share of the investment in Muskrat Falls is reimbursed. The Bloc Québécois is also calling for the additional $3.2 billion in subsidies announced for the project this summer to be suspended.

Green Party Highlights Call for the Decriminalization of Simple Possession of Opioids

The Green Party of Canada highlighted its call to decriminalize the possession of drugs for personal use on Friday. The Green Party platform calls for the opioid crisis to be "treated as a health-care issue rather than a criminal one," and pledges to ensure Canadians have access to a safe, "public supply of drugs of choice." Green Party leader Annamie Paul has stated that as long as drug use remains a criminal issue, it will prevent people from seeking help.

Abacus Has the Liberals Ahead Going Into the Final Weekend of Campaigning

A new poll by Abacus Data shows the Liberals 'opening up' a lead over the Conservatives. The new poll, conducted from September 14 to 16, has the Liberals winning 34% of the national vote; the Conservatives 30%, the NDP 21%, and the People's Party of Canada 5%. According to the poll, the Liberals are leading the Bloc Québécois in Quebec, 38% to 25%, with a margin of error of +/- 5.2.

