Federal Leaders Sharpen Their Final Pitch to Voters

In the final days of Canada's 44th general election, federal party leaders have moved away from making new policy announcements, and have increasingly focused on making their final pitches to Canadians. Here is a rundown of what the federal leaders said this week:

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has focused on appealing to progressive voters, including stepping up his criticism of the NDP and touting his government's track record on progressive issues. "We are the only ones who are positioned to stop Erin O'Toole and the Conservatives from taking Canada back," Trudeau stated in Halifax on Wednesday.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole continued to reach out to Canadians who are disenchanted with Justin Trudeau, and disapprove of the Liberal leader's decision to call an early election. At a campaign stop in Saguenay, Quebec, on Wednesday, O'Toole stated: "If you want to send a message to Mr. Trudeau for calling this unnecessary, $600 million election in the middle of a pandemic, your only option is to vote Conservative."

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh continued to caution progressive voters that there is a 'cost' to voting for Justin Trudeau, from higher cell phone bills to higher home prices. Singh stated that only the NDP will pursue progressive issues with 'unlimited zeal.' "We are going to tax the billionaires with unlimited zeal. We are going to invest in healthcare with unlimited zeal. We're going to take on the big telcos that rip us off with unlimited zeal. We're going to take on the web giants, like Amazon, that don't pay their fair share with unlimited zeal."

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet's pitch to Quebecers has remained the same since the outset of the campaign, arguing that the Bloc Québécois is the only party that will defend and promote Quebec's interests and values. Blanchet has also stated that a minority government, with strong representation of the Bloc Québécois, is the best way to move forward Quebec's interests in Ottawa.

From Kitchener, Ontario, Green Party leader Annamie Paul said that when you vote for the Greens, you vote for a party that will work collaboratively across party lines and get things done. "We're in an election now because the party that was in power decided they wanted all the power," Paul said. "That simply is not the culture that is going to get us to the finish line on things that matter."

Blanchet Calls on Trudeau and Singh to Join the Bloc Québécois in Passing Bill C-10

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Longueuil, Quebec, on Wednesday calling on the Liberals and NDP to join the Bloc Québécois to pass the amended version of Bill C-10 when Parliament returns. Bill C-10, An Act to amend the Broadcasting Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts, included several proposed amendments to the Broadcasting Act (Canada) such as creating a new mandate for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to regulate streaming services and social media websites. Bill C-10 made it to the committee stage in the Senate, but the legislation died when the election was called in August. Blanchet stated if the Conservatives win the election, the Bloc Québécois would reintroduce Bill C-10.

Ipsos Has the Liberals and Conservatives Tied

A new Ipsos poll conducted between September 10 and 13 has the Liberals and Conservatives in a dead heat. The survey found that if the election were held, the Liberals and Conservatives would both win 32% of the national vote, the NDP 21%, the Green Party 4%, and the People's Party of Canada 3%. The Liberals and the Bloc Québécois remain deadlocked in Quebec, receiving 33% and 32% of the vote, respectively. In Ontario, the Liberals are ahead of the Conservatives, 37% to 33%. The survey found that roughly 1 in 10 Canadians remain undecided.

