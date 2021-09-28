Singh Pledges to Take On 'Big Telecom'

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Toronto on Tuesday to discuss his plan to reduce cell phone bills. Singh stated the NDP would put a cap on cell phone bills, similar to rules in the US and Australia, and would implement mandatory unlimited data plans. Singh also pledged to break up monopolies by allowing "low cost" carriers to use existing telecommunications infrastructure. "Voting for Mr. Trudeau is going to cost you," Singh stated. "It's going to mean that he's going to continue to not take on the big telecom companies."

Blanchet Outlines Plan For Quebec's Fishing Industry

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec, on Tuesday outlining the Bloc Québécois's plan for Quebec's fishing industry. The plan includes:

Allowing Quebec's regions to autonomously manage funding from the federal government's regional economic development program for Quebec;

Ensuring the federal government repairs all ports under federal jurisdiction, with a view to transferring them to the provincial government;

Implementing an economic development strategy for the fishing industry, including opening new markets, improving distribution networks, and modernizing processing plants; and

Implementing a traceability system for seafood products to promote local products and combat illegal fishing.

Paul Continues to Emphasize The Need for Culture Change in Ottawa

Green Party leader Annamie Paul continued to campaign in PEI, on Tuesday, holding a news conference in Charlottetown. Paul pointed to the Green Party's success in introducing legislation that then was passed by the PEI legislature as evidence of what can happen when political parties work collaboratively. Paul also continued her call for a culture change in Ottawa. The Green Party leader stated that we cannot forget the hardships inflicted on Canadians by the pandemic, and called for all parties to "do the work," to protect Canadians.

Trudeau Emphasizes His Climate Plan

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was in Richmond, British Columbia, on Tuesday, highlighting his party's climate plan. Trudeau emphasized his party's decision to put a rising price on carbon and his platform's commitment to reduce the oil and gas sector's emissions by net-zero by 2050. The Liberal leader also criticized the NDP for failing to put forward a comprehensive climate action plan, as well as the Conservatives for wanting to "bring back" the Northern Gateway pipeline and reverse the ban on oil tanker traffic on the North Coast of British Columbia. While the Conservative platform pledges to reverse the oil tanker traffic ban by repealing the 2019 Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, the platform does not include reversal of the federal government's 2016 decision to reject the Northern Gateway pipeline project.

O'Toole Says This Election is About Trust

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was in Russell, Ontario, on Tuesday, where he continued to criticize the calling of an early election. "A Prime Minister who will call an election in the midst of a pandemic is not a person you can trust," O'Toole said. "I've said before that this election is a choice about Canada's future, but this election is also a choice about trust. About the character and qualities we want to reward in Canadian society." O'Toole concluded his remarks by inviting Canadians to send a message at the ballot box. "Say yes to a better future. Say yes to a healthier Canada. Say yes to a wealthier Canada. Say yes to Canada's Recovery Plan."

Leger Poll Has Liberals and Conservatives Tied

A new poll by Leger conducted from September 10 to September 13, 2021, has the Liberals and Conservatives tied. The survey found that, if an election were held, the Liberals and Conservatives would win 32% of the vote, the NDP 20%, the People's Party of Canada 5%, and the Green Party 3%. While the Liberals continue to lead the Bloc Québécois in Quebec, 34% to 30%, the poll found the Bloc Québécois gaining ground on the Liberals since last week's debates. Although the Liberal Party holds a slim lead over the Conservatives in Ontario, polling at 36% to 34%, the lead remains within the margin of error.

