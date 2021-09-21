Blanchet Calls for a Transparent and Impartial Process to Appoint Federal Judges

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Quebec's Gaspé region on Monday proposing a more transparent and impartial process for appointing judges. Blanchet criticized taking political contributions into account when assessing candidates for judicial appointment. The Bloc Québécois is proposing an impartial, multi-party process to appoint federal judges that it says would take the politics out of the appointment process.

Trudeau Pledges to Introduce Legislation to Protect Health Workers

In light of protests against vaccine certificates taking place at hospitals across the country, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau announced that if re-elected he would introduce legislation to protect health care workers. Speaking from Vancouver, the Liberal leader stated, "It's not right that the people tasked with keeping us safe and alive during this pandemic should be exposed to hatred, violence, fear and intimidation." The new legislation, according to a Liberal Party media release, would make it a criminal offence to obstruct access to any building providing health services, including hospitals, vaccine clinics, testing centres, pharmacies, and abortion clinics and make it a criminal offence to intimidate or threaten any healthcare professional carrying out their professional duties. The Liberal Party has also pledged to introduce legislation to ensure that any business deciding to require proof of vaccination from employees or customers can do so "without fear of a legal challenge."

O'Toole Criticizes Trudeau for Calling an Election and Outlines His Plan to Support New Parents

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was in Ottawa on Monday announcing his party's plan to help parents. The Conservatives pledged to allow new parents to earn to up to $1,000 per month without any reduction in their Employment Insurance maternity leave or parental leave benefits. The party also promises to provide expecting parents with the Canada Child Benefit starting in the seventh month of pregnancy. According to a Conservative Party media release, a Conservative government will also create a National Adoption Strategy and increase the Adoption Expense Tax Credit from $15,000 to $20,000.

Singh Calls for More Zeal When it Comes to Taking on Big Issues

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, on Monday responding to Liberal leader Justin Trudeau's comment that going after the wealthy with "unlimited zeal" has its limits. Singh stated that inaction on important issues like climate change and ending drinking water advisories has real-life consequences and called for a more ambitious approach. "I think we need more zeal in the things we do," Singh stated. "In fact, unlimited zeal is what we need to . . . make sure we clean drinking water, we lift up people, we fight to make sure that the biggest polluters are paying their fair share."

Paul Argues That Voting Green Makes a Difference

Green Party leader Annamie Paul took her campaign to Prince Edward Island on Monday. As proof that voting Green can make a positive difference, Paul pointed to the success of the P.E.I. Green Party in introducing multiple bills, on a range of progressive issues, that were passed by the provincial legislature. Paul highlighted the recently-passed Poverty Elimination Strategy Act (P.E.I.) and the Green Party's proposed amendments to the Climate Leadership Act (P.E.I.), which put forward more ambitious emission reduction targets. "When people here want to know what does it mean in their lives to elect Greens, they can look to those acts, they can look to the twelve others," Paul said. "And they can look to the difference Greens make in their communities."

Liberals and Conservatives Tied Nationally, According to Abacus

With a week to go until election day, a new poll by Abacus Data [PDF], conducted between September 10 and September 12, has the Liberals and Conservatives running neck and neck. According to the survey, if an election were held, both the Liberals and Conservatives would win 32% of the vote, the NDP 21%, the People's Party of Canada 4%, and the Green Party 3%. However, the Liberals, according to the poll, have a more significant lead in Quebec and Ontario. In Quebec, the Liberals would win 36% of the vote, and the Bloc Québécois 29%. In Ontario, the Liberals are leading the Conservatives by 7 points: 38% to 31%.

