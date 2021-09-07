ARTICLE

Annamie Paul Discusses Food Security

Green Party leader Annamie Paul continued her campaign from Toronto on Tuesday highlighting the importance of food security. Paul stated that an over-reliance on global supply chains threatens our sovereignty and national security and called on Canada to replace one-third of its food imports with domestically produced food. Paul stated she would work with the provinces to create land trusts, support research and development, invest in local markets and reduce inter-provincial trade barriers. Paul also stated that food security solutions include a guaranteed livable income for all, universal pharmacare, universal childcare, and affordable housing. “All of the building blocks for a life with dignity will ensure there is more food security for those that need it the most,” Paul said.

Blanchet Calls on Federal Leaders Not to Interfere With Quebec's Bill 21

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Sherbrooke on Tuesday calling on all federal party leaders not to challenge Quebec's Bill 21, the Act respecting the laicity of the State (Loi sur la laïcité de l'État). In a statement, Blanchet said that all federal party leaders must ensure that taxpayer money will not be used to challenge Bill 21, including through the Court Challenges Program, and must ensure that federally funded organizations will not use federal money to challenge the law. Thus far, only the Conservatives have stated they will neither intervene nor provide federal funding to support legal challenges to Bill 21.

O'Toole Pledges to Balance the Budget Over the Next Decade

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was in Ottawa on Tuesday outlining his plan to ‘secure Canada's finances.' In his remarks, O'Toole stated that the government's deficit spending has contributed to inflation and put Canada's social safety net in danger. A Conservative government, according to O'Toole, would balance the budget over the next decade by ‘winding down' emergency pandemic support in a “responsible and compassionate way,” and investing in targeted stimulus measures, as outlined in his ‘Canada Recovery Plan.'

Singh Continues to Highlight Affordable Housing as a Priority

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Coquitlam on Tuesday announcing additional affordable housing measures he would take as Prime Minister. Singh stated he would target home flippers by increasing the taxable amount of their capital gains from 50% to 75%. According to the NDP's media release, the new tax would not apply to “everyday families.”

Trudeau Announces Mental Health Plan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Ottawa on Tuesday outlining his party's mental health plan. Trudeau announced that he would invest almost $6.5 billion in mental health services across the country through a new, dedicated Canada Mental Health Transfer to the provinces. According to the Liberal Party's campaign material, a re-elected Liberal government would:

Hire 1,200 new counsellors at colleges and universities;

Work with federally-regulated employers to co-develop a ‘right to disconnect' for workers;

Establish a national, three-digit suicide prevention hotline;

Develop a mental health strategy with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation partners; and

Establish a fund to support the mental health of Black Canadians in the public service.

A Poll for Everyone

As the federal campaign enters its third week, national polls depict a range of storylines, from a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, to a significant Conservative lead:

Abacus Data Has the Liberals Ahead

A national survey conducted by Abacus Data from August 24 to 29, 2021, shows the Liberals ahead of the Conservatives. According to the poll, if an election were held today, the Liberals would win 33% of the vote; the Conservatives 32%; the NDP 22% and the Green Party 2%. In Quebec, the Bloc Québécois are ahead of the Liberals, 34% to 29%, with the Conservatives trailing at 20%.

Nanos Nightly Ballot Tracking Has Frontrunners ‘Tangled in Lead'

If a federal election were to be held on August 30, 2021, according to Nanos' nightly ballot trackingthe Liberals would nudge out the Conservatives. The national ballot would have the Liberals win 33.2% of the vote; the Conservatives 32.5%; the NDP 19.2%; the Green Party 6.4% and the People's Party of Canada 3.3%.

Angus Reid Institute Gives the Conservatives a Slim Lead

According to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute from August 27-29, the Conservatives have pulled ahead of the Liberals for the first time in the election. The poll has the Conservatives at 33%; the Liberals at 30%; the NDP at 21%; the People's Party of Canada at 4% and the Green Party at 3%. In Quebec, the Liberal Party continues to lead the Bloc Québécois, 31% to 28%, with the Conservatives trailing at 21% of the vote in the province.

Mainstreet Research Gives the Conservatives a Commanding Lead

According to a new poll by Mainstreet Research, if an election were held on August 30, the Conservatives would win convincingly with 38% of “decided and leaning voters” while the Liberals would receive 29%. The survey also found the NDP would receive 19% of the vote; the People's Party of Canada 5% and the Green Party 3%. In Quebec, the Liberals continue to lead the Bloc Québécois 31% to 27% with the Conservatives trailing at 23%. As of August 31, Mainstreet's “Election Barometer” gives the Conservatives a 70.2% chance of winning the election.

